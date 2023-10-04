El Tapatio - Auburn
Menu
Appetizers
Queso Dip
A delicious blend of cheese melted to perfection and topped with green onions
Quesadilla
Soft flour tortilla stuffed with melted Jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, and roasted pasilla chile. Finished with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
Chicken Quesidilla
Steak Quesadilla
Carnitas Quesadilla
Soft flour tortilla stuffed with authentic pork carnitas, melted jack cheese, roasted pasilla chile, tomatoes, and onions. Finished with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
Fiesta Quesadilla
Soft flour tortilla stuffed with carne asada, jack cheese, roasted pasilla chile, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Garnished with avocado slices. Served with choice of rice and beans, or a salad
Fajitadilla
Soft flour tortilla stuffed with jack cheese, sliced chicken or steak sautéed with bell peppers and onions. Garnished with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
Chicken Taquitos
Deep-fried flour tortilla filled with chicken. Topped with Cotija cheese and aioli sauce. Finished with guacamole and sour cream
Enchilada Nachos
Nachos topped with your choice of chicken, ground beef, or picadillo. Then topped with refried beans, jack cheese, tomatoes, green onions, guacamole, and sour cream. Comes with red or green enchilada sauce
Fresh Guacamole
Sample Platter
Treat yourself to your favorite mexican flavors! This dish is for the "Amigos" who want a bit of everything or cannot decide on what to order! Each platter includes a selection of quesadillas, taquitos, chicken wings, a sope, and cheese nachos. Served with
Steak Fries
Super Nachos
Our signature tortilla chips smothered with black or pinto beans and Monterey Jack cheese. Topped with tomatoes, green onions, enchilada sauce, sour cream, and guacamole
Chicken Wings
QuesaBirrias
À La Carte
12 oz Salsa
ALA Asada Taco
ALA Burrito Bean & Cheese (A La Carte)
ALA Chile Relleno
ALA Enchilada
ALA Street Taco
ALA Taco
ALA Taco De Pescado
ALA Tamale
Chicken Breast
S/ 1/2 Beans 1/2 Rice
S/Beans
S/Guacamole
S/Jalapeños
S/Pico De Gallo
S/Rice
S/Shredded Cheese
S/Sour Cream
S/Steak
S/Tamalito
Side Shrimp Order
Tortillas
S 1/2 Sour Cream
S 1/2 Guacamole
Ala Quesabirria Taco
Ala Burrito
Ala Chimichanga
Ala Taco De Camarones
32 oz Salsa
Ensaladas Y Sopas
Taco Salad Cazuela
A bowl-shaped flour tortilla deep-fried and filled with your choice of ground beef, picadillo or chicken, refried beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, and tomatoes. Topped with tortilla strips, guacamole, and sour cream
Fajita Salad
A bowl-shaped flour tortilla deep-fried and filled with romaine lettuce, sautéed bell peppers and onions and your choice of chicken or steak. Garnished with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Tossed with jalapeño grey vinaigrette dressing
Green Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, jack cheese, and tortilla strips served with your choice of dressing; 1000 island, ranch, french, italian, blue cheese, cilantro or jalapeño grey vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken Salad
A bowl-shaped flour tortilla deep-fried and filled with romaine lettuce, tender slices of charbroiled chicken, and jack cheese. Garnished with slices of tomatoes and avocado. Tossed with cilantro dressing
Chicken Santa Fe Salad
Romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, tomatoes, pumpkin seeds, avocado, tortilla strips, and Cotija cheese. Topped with mango relish and tossed with our jalapeño grey vinaigrette
Tapatio Salad
Table side salad, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, Cotija cheese, tortilla strips, and pepitas with the finest vinaigrette dressing, a Tapatio recipe, sautéed with onions and peppers
Albóndigas Soup
Delicious Mexican soup made with homemade minted pork meatballs and seasonal vegetables in a clear broth
Tortilla Soup
Pieces of pollo asado and fresh avocado with tortilla strips, pico de gallo, and shredded cheese in a rich chicken broth
Menudo (sunday only)
Pozole (sunday only)
Create Your Own Combo
Poco One Item
Topped with beans, avocado, marinated cabbage, pico de gallo and Cotija cheese, no meat
Grande Two Items
Topped with beans, avocado, marinated cabbage, pico de gallo and Cotija cheese, no meat
Macho Combo Three Items
Topped with beans, avocado, marinated cabbage, pico de gallo and Cotija cheese, no meat
Chefs Special
Los Burritos
Macho Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with rice, beans and your choice of chicken or beef. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, jack cheese, and sour cream
Burrito Tapatio
A flour tortilla filled with steak, rice, beans, and guacamole. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jack cheese, and sour cream
Burrito Colorado
A flour tortilla stuffed with beef sirloin and topped with red salsa and melted jack cheese. Served with rice and beans on the side
Burrito Verde
A flour tortilla stuffed with pork and topped with jack cheese and green salsa. Served with rice and beans on the side
Bean and Cheese Burrito
A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of beans and jack cheese. Served with rice and beans on the side
Picadillo Burrito
A flour tortilla stuffed with shredded beef and topped with jack cheese. Served with rice and beans on the side
Mazatlan Burrito
A flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp, roasted poblano Mix, and onions. Smothered in a pesto sauce. Garnished with Cotija cheese and avocado slices and finished with rice and beans on the side
Fajita Burrito
A flour tortilla stuffed with sautéed bell peppers and onions and your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Topped with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Finished with rice and beans on the side
Burrito a La Diabla
Your choice of chicken, beef, or picadillo stuffed into a flour tortilla. Topped with jack cheese and a spicy a la diabla sauce. Served with rice and beans on the side
Carnitas Burrito
A flour tortilla stuffed with pork carnitas, pico de gallo, and roasted pasilla chile. Topped with jack cheese and a roasted salsa verde. Finished with rice and beans on the side
Burrito Chipotte
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of chicken, beef, or picadillo. Topped with Jack cheese and a creamy chipotle sauce. Finished with rice and beans on the side
Chicken Burrito
A flour tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken and topped with jack cheese. Served with rice and beans on the side
Burrito Asada
Carne asada or pollo asado stuffed into a flour tortilla. Topped with Jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans on the side
Jalisco Style
Arroz Con Pollo
Boneless breast of chicken sautéed with mushrooms and onions in a unique sauce, served over a bed of rice and garnished with tomatoes and green onions. Not served with beans
Authentic Pork Carnitas
Authentic carnitas cooked michoacan style. Served with tomatillo sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole
Carne Asada
Skirt steak broiled in a special way. Served with sautéed mushrooms, onions, and melted monterey cheese. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and slices of avocado
Carnitas De Pollo
Slices of chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions, and spices. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole
Chicken Chipotle
Chicken, mushrooms, and onions sautéed in a spicy and creamy chipotle sauce
Chicken Mole
Slices of chicken breast in a delicious sweet Mexican sauce topped with sesame seeds
Chicken Tequila
Charbroiled chicken breast cooked with a hint of patron tequila. Topped with a cream sauce, sautéed onions and bell peppers, finished with tortilla strips
Chile Colorado
Chunks of top sirloin cooked tenderly in its own red sauce. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes
Chile Verde
Chunks of pork cooked tenderly with spices in its own green tomatillo sauce. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes
Molcajete
Muy caliente. Our version of the "Traditional molcajete". A stone mortar filled with your choice of meat, our traditional salsa verde; a family recipe, whole beans, radish, freshly roasted jalapeño, green onion, and sautéed cactus. Topped with monterey jac
Piña Loca
Shrimp sautéed with pineapple, zucchini, squash, onions, and bell peppers served in a pineapple shell and garnished with chipotle aioli sauce and cotija cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole
Pollo a La Crema
Chicken sautéed with poblano mix and onions in a delicious cream sauce
Pollo a La Diabla
Slices of chicken sautéed with onions, mushrooms, and a red sauce. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes. Hot and spicy!
Pollo Asado
Charbroiled boneless chicken breast served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole
Steak a La Chicana
Skirt steak sautéed with onions and bell peppers and finally covered with Spanish sauce. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes
Tacos Al Carbón
Three corn tortilla tacos with choice of steak, grilled chicken, or al pastor. Served with lettuce and pico de gallo 18.99
Tilapia
Whole fish, clean with no bones. Garnished with slices of avocado, tomato, onions, and lettuce. Served with rice and beans
Sizzling Fajitas
Trio Fajitas
Shrimp, chicken, and steak with a mixture of onions, bell peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots
Fajitas for Two
Family style, great for sharing. Chicken and steak with a mixture of onions and bell peppers
BBQ Fajitas
Are you in the mood for BBQ? Choose your favorite fajitas and make them BBQ style
Steak Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Fajita Monterey
Bacon wrapped prawns and served over a bed of bell peppers and onions. Topped with Monterey jack cheese
Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp with a mixture of onions, bell peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots
Combo Fajitas
Steak and chicken fajitas
Salmon Fajitas
Vegetarian
Enchiladas De Espinaca
Two corn tortillas stuffed with spinach, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms. Smothered in salsa verde and garnished with avocado slices
Veggie Fajitas
Sautéed onions, bell peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, and carrots. Served with black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole
Veggie Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas stuffed with broccoli, cauliflower, onions, zucchini, and bell peppers. Topped with pesto sauce, monterey jack cheese, and slices of fresh avocado
Veggie Burrito
A flour tortilla stuffed with broccoli, cauliflower, onions, carrots, bell peppers, and mushrooms. Smothered in traditional burrito sauce and garnished with lettuce, tomatoes and melted jack cheese
Bean and Cheese Burrito*(Veg)
A flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese and your choice of black, pinto or refried beans. Topped with traditional burrito sauce and more cheese
Huevos Rancheros
Three fried eggs served on a corn tortilla with jack cheese and a special sauce. Served with rice and black beans
Vegetarian Tostada
A crispy corn tortilla layered with your choice of pinto or black beans, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, carrots, tomatoes and lettuce
Chile Relleno* (Veg)
A poblano chile stuffed with cheese; dipped in egg batter and deep-fried. Smothered in a red sauce and Cotija cheese
Avocado Tostada
A crispy corn tortilla layered with black beans, fresh avocado, marinated cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream, and Cotija cheese
Bean Tostada
A crispy corn tortilla layered with black or pinto beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and Monterey jack cheese
Mariscos Del Paraíso
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Prawns sautéed in garlic butter with onions and mushrooms. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes
Fish/Shrimp Tacos Dinner
Three soft corn tortillas filled with sautéed fish, marinated cabbage, chipotle aioli and mango pico de gallo. Sprinkled with cotija cheese
Camarones a La Diabla
Prawns sautéed in butter with mushrooms and onions in a hot and spicy red sauce
Camarones a La Crema
Prawns sautéed with poblano mix and onions in a delicious cream sauce
Arroz Con Camarones
Prawns sautéed with mushrooms and onions in a unique sauce. Served over a bed of rice with melted jack cheese and garnished with tomatoes and green onions. Not served with beans
Camarones Chipotle
Prawns sautéed with onions and mushrooms in a spicy and creamy chipotle sauce
Seafood Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas filled with seafood medley. Topped with pesto sauce, jack cheese, and slices of avocado
Tostada De Ceviche
Shrimp, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro drowned in lime juice over a tostada with avocado chunks
Seafood Rellenos
Two chile rellenos topped with seafood medley and a delicious white cream sauce. Garnished with green onion and guacamole
Enchiladas Mazatlán
Two corn tortillas stuffed with shrimp, roasted poblano mix and onions. Smothered in a pesto sauce and garnished with cotija cheese
Camarones Aguachile
Very spicy raw shrimp cooked in spicy acidic lime juice and topped with spicy salsa verde. Garnished with cucumber, orange, mango, and avocado slices
Camarones Mexicanos
Prawns sautéed with mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots in a delicious Mexican sauce. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes
Camarones Monterey
Bacon-wrapped prawns over a bed of rice topped with melted jack cheese. Served with beans, salad, and slices of avocado
Cocktail De Camarones
Prawns, cucumbers, pico de gallo, and avocado served cold in a delicious tomato juice
Alaskan Wild Caught Salmon
Las Enchiladas
Deluxe Enchilada Tapatia
A rolled flour tortilla filled with your choice of chicken, ground beef or picadillo, then topped with enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream
Enchiladas De Carnitas
Two corn tortillas filled with carnitas, pico de gallo, and roasted pasilla chile. Smothered in a roasted tomatillo sauce and jack cheese
Enchiladas De Mole
Two corn tortillas stuffed with tender chicken and topped with our delicious sweet, spicy Mexican mole sauce and sesame seeds
Enchiladas Suiza
Two corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat. Topped with a delicious green tomatillo sauce and melted cheese. Garnished with sour cream
Sunset Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat and smothered in green tomatillo sauce. Topped with two eggs over easy
Enchiladas Mexicanas
Three authentic enchiladas filled with meat, covered in red sauce and grilled the authentic way. Garnished with marinated cabbage, pico de gallo and sprinkled with Cotija cheese
Big Boy Platters
Carne Asada Y Más
Our signature carne asada skirt steak and your choice of a tamale, taco, enchilada, chile relleno, or chimichanga. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole
Cielo, Mar Y Tierra Platter
A platter with our signature carne asada, pollo asado, and shrimp served the way you prefer; a la diabla or al mojo de ajo. Meats served with sautéed mushrooms and onions. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole
Hector's Platter
A delicious combination of our signature carne asada, a chile relleno, and five camarones Monterey. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sautéed onions and mushrooms, finished with avocado slices
Mar Y Tierra Platter
A platter with our signature carne asada and shrimp served the way you like; a la diabla or al mojo de ajo. Meats served with sautéed mushrooms and onions. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole
Mi Rancho Platter
A platter that includes an enchilada mexicana, authentic pork carnitas, and our pollo asado topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, and mango salsa. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole
The Three Compadres
A delicious combination of chile colorado, chile verde, and a chile relleno. Garnished with lettuce and pico de gallo
Huevos
Beverages
Bar Menu
Cocktails
AMF
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaiian
Cantarito
This traditional Mexican cocktail will take you straight to the homelands of Jalisco with Deleon Reposado Tequila, fresh lime, orange juice, a touch of El Tapatio Sweet & Sour and ruby red grapefruit. Delicious and refreshing.
Cazuela
Vodka, gin, tequila, light rum, dark rum, orange juice, pineapple juice and grenadine served in a unique bowl.
ChiChi
Cosmopolitan
Daquiri
Greyhound
Kentucky Passionfruit Buck
Lava Flow
Layered strawberry swirl and pina colada made with Cruzan Coconut Rum and a float of Myers Dark Rum topped off with whipped cream and a cherry.
Lemon Drop
Mai Tai
Michelada
Your choice of draft beer mixed with clamato and special seasoning served with a tajin and chamoy rim in a 24oz mason jar.
Mojito
Freshly muddled mint and lime shaken with Ron Matusalem Platino Rum topped with Sierra Mist. Try it with Dragon Berry, Strawberry or Mango.
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
360 Vanilla Vodka, Kahlua, Bailey’s Irish Cream, ice cream mix, Hershey’s chocolate swirls, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
OId Fashioned
Paloma
Hornitos Plata with fresh lime juice, Squirt, tajin rim and cherry garnish.
Pina Colada
Raspberry Gin Ricky
Red Sangria
Orange and pomegranate infused Cabernet Sauvignon garnished with an orange and lemon slice.
Screwdriver
Sweet Heat
Tequila Sunrise
Tokyo Tea
Vodka Passion
Southfork Vodka mixed with Passionfruit, Strawberry, Mango and Lime. Topped with club soda.
White Russian
Ginger Peach
Long I Tea
Bottled Beer
Bohemia
Budweiser
Carte Blanca
Coors Light
Corona
Corona (non-alcoholic)
Corona Light
Dos Equis XX Lager
Heineken
Heineken 0.0
Lagunitas IPA
Modelo Especial
Negra Modelo
Pacifico
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
Sol
Tecate
Victoria
Blue Moon
Draft Beer
White Wine
Red Wine
Agave / Tequila
Azunia Silver
Casa Noble Silver
Cazadores Silver
Cenote Silver
Clase azule Silver
Don Julio Silver
El Jimador Silver
El Tesoro Silver
Herradura Silver
Hornitos Silver
Jose Cuervo Silver
Milagro Silver
Patron Silver
Siete Leguas Silver
Sauza Blue Silver
Azuinia Reposado
Casa Noble Reposado
Cazadores Reposado
Cenote Reposado
Clase Azul Reposado
Don Julio Reposado
El Tesoro Reposado
Herradura Reposado
Hornitos Reposado
Patron Reposado
Siete Leguas Reposado
Sauza Blue Reposado
Casa Noble Anejo
Cazadores Anejo
Cenote Anejo
Clase Azul Anejo
Don Julio Anejo
El Tesoro Anejo
Gran Centenario Anejo
Herradura Anejo
Hornitos Anejo
Patron Anejo
Siete Leguas Anejo
Monte Alban Mezcal
Xicaru Mezcal
Vago Espadin Mezcal
El Silencio Mezcal
Casamigos Mezcal
Avion 44
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio 1970
Gran Patron: Burdeos, Piedra Platinum
Milagro Select Barrel
Reposado
Roca Patron
Casa Noble Flight
Cazadores Flight
Cenote Flight
Don Julio Flight
El Tesoro Flight
Herradura Flight
Hornitos Flight
Patron Flight
Siete Leguas Flight
Margaritas
Cadillac Margarita
Sauza Blue Reposado and El Tapatio Sweet & Sour with a side shot of Gran Gala and a salt rim. *Ask for a Double Cadillac for those wanting something extra.
CoronaRita
Cucumber Peach Margarita
Freshly muddled cucumbers with a peach puree, Sauza Blue Silver Tequila and El Tapatio Sweet & Sour with a salt rim.
Double Cadillac
El Tap Rita
Freshly muddled orange, lemon and lime with Gran Centenario Anejo and a splash of Cointreau with El Tapatio Sweet & Sour and a salt rim.
House Margaritas
Start your day or night off the right way with one of our handcrafted lime margaritas served frozen or on the rocks. Want to try something different? Add one of our signature flavors. Choose from Apple, Banana, Blackberry, Blood Orange, Blueberry, Coconut, Cranberry, Mango, Midori, Passion Fruit, Peach, Pineapple, Pomegranate, Raspberry, Strawberry or Watermelon. Can’t decide on a flavor, how about a flight?
Mini Margarita
Modelo Rita
House blended margarita with Modelo Especial draft and a tajin rim.
Patron Perfect
Patron Silver, Patron Citronge Orange Liqueur and El Tapatio Sweet & Sour with a salt rim.
Pitcher Cadillac Margarita Pitcher
Pitcher House Margarita Pitcher
Pitcher Skinny Margarita Pitcher
Skinny Margarita
Azunia Organic Silver or Reposado with Azunia organic agave nectar and fresh lime juice shaken to perfection,
Spicy Pineapple Rita
Dulce Vida jalapeno pineapple tequila, fresh pineapple juice, El Tapatio Sweet & Sour, garnished with jalapeno slices and a salt rim.