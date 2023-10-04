Menu

Appetizers

Queso Dip

$8.99

A delicious blend of cheese melted to perfection and topped with green onions

Quesadilla

$11.99

Soft flour tortilla stuffed with melted Jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, and roasted pasilla chile. Finished with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream

Chicken Quesidilla

$16.99

Steak Quesadilla

$16.99

Carnitas Quesadilla

$16.99

Soft flour tortilla stuffed with authentic pork carnitas, melted jack cheese, roasted pasilla chile, tomatoes, and onions. Finished with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream

Fiesta Quesadilla

$17.99

Soft flour tortilla stuffed with carne asada, jack cheese, roasted pasilla chile, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Garnished with avocado slices. Served with choice of rice and beans, or a salad

Fajitadilla

$17.99

Soft flour tortilla stuffed with jack cheese, sliced chicken or steak sautéed with bell peppers and onions. Garnished with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans

Chicken Taquitos

$13.99

Deep-fried flour tortilla filled with chicken. Topped with Cotija cheese and aioli sauce. Finished with guacamole and sour cream

Enchilada Nachos

$13.99

Nachos topped with your choice of chicken, ground beef, or picadillo. Then topped with refried beans, jack cheese, tomatoes, green onions, guacamole, and sour cream. Comes with red or green enchilada sauce

Fresh Guacamole

$10.99

Sample Platter

$19.99

Treat yourself to your favorite mexican flavors! This dish is for the "Amigos" who want a bit of everything or cannot decide on what to order! Each platter includes a selection of quesadillas, taquitos, chicken wings, a sope, and cheese nachos. Served with

Steak Fries

$14.99

Super Nachos

$14.99

Our signature tortilla chips smothered with black or pinto beans and Monterey Jack cheese. Topped with tomatoes, green onions, enchilada sauce, sour cream, and guacamole

Chicken Wings

$7.99+

QuesaBirrias

$18.99

À La Carte

12 oz Salsa

$7.00

ALA Asada Taco

$5.99

ALA Burrito Bean & Cheese (A La Carte)

$8.99

ALA Chile Relleno

$7.99

ALA Enchilada

$4.99

ALA Street Taco

$2.50

ALA Taco

$3.99

ALA Taco De Pescado

$4.99

ALA Tamale

$4.99

Chicken Breast

$6.99

S/ 1/2 Beans 1/2 Rice

$5.99

S/Beans

$3.99

S/Guacamole

$3.99

S/Jalapeños

$1.99

S/Pico De Gallo

$2.99

S/Rice

$5.99

S/Shredded Cheese

$2.99

S/Sour Cream

$2.99

S/Steak

$9.99

S/Tamalito

$2.99

Side Shrimp Order

$8.99

Tortillas

$1.99

S 1/2 Sour Cream

$1.50

S 1/2 Guacamole

$1.99

Ala Quesabirria Taco

$4.99

Ala Burrito

$10.99

Ala Chimichanga

$7.99

Ala Taco De Camarones

$4.99

32 oz Salsa

$12.00

Ensaladas Y Sopas

Taco Salad Cazuela

$16.99

A bowl-shaped flour tortilla deep-fried and filled with your choice of ground beef, picadillo or chicken, refried beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, and tomatoes. Topped with tortilla strips, guacamole, and sour cream

Fajita Salad

$18.99

A bowl-shaped flour tortilla deep-fried and filled with romaine lettuce, sautéed bell peppers and onions and your choice of chicken or steak. Garnished with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Tossed with jalapeño grey vinaigrette dressing

Green Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, jack cheese, and tortilla strips served with your choice of dressing; 1000 island, ranch, french, italian, blue cheese, cilantro or jalapeño grey vinaigrette

Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.99

A bowl-shaped flour tortilla deep-fried and filled with romaine lettuce, tender slices of charbroiled chicken, and jack cheese. Garnished with slices of tomatoes and avocado. Tossed with cilantro dressing

Chicken Santa Fe Salad

$16.99

Romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, tomatoes, pumpkin seeds, avocado, tortilla strips, and Cotija cheese. Topped with mango relish and tossed with our jalapeño grey vinaigrette

Tapatio Salad

$18.48+

Table side salad, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, Cotija cheese, tortilla strips, and pepitas with the finest vinaigrette dressing, a Tapatio recipe, sautéed with onions and peppers

Albóndigas Soup

$13.99

Delicious Mexican soup made with homemade minted pork meatballs and seasonal vegetables in a clear broth

Tortilla Soup

$13.99

Pieces of pollo asado and fresh avocado with tortilla strips, pico de gallo, and shredded cheese in a rich chicken broth

Menudo (sunday only)

$12.99

Pozole (sunday only)

$12.99

Create Your Own Combo

Poco One Item

$13.99

Topped with beans, avocado, marinated cabbage, pico de gallo and Cotija cheese, no meat

Grande Two Items

$16.99

Topped with beans, avocado, marinated cabbage, pico de gallo and Cotija cheese, no meat

Macho Combo Three Items

$20.99

Topped with beans, avocado, marinated cabbage, pico de gallo and Cotija cheese, no meat

Chefs Special

$17.99

Los Burritos

Macho Burrito

$18.99

A flour tortilla filled with rice, beans and your choice of chicken or beef. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, jack cheese, and sour cream

Burrito Tapatio

$19.99

A flour tortilla filled with steak, rice, beans, and guacamole. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jack cheese, and sour cream

Burrito Colorado

$18.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with beef sirloin and topped with red salsa and melted jack cheese. Served with rice and beans on the side

Burrito Verde

$18.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with pork and topped with jack cheese and green salsa. Served with rice and beans on the side

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$15.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of beans and jack cheese. Served with rice and beans on the side

Picadillo Burrito

$18.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with shredded beef and topped with jack cheese. Served with rice and beans on the side

Mazatlan Burrito

$21.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp, roasted poblano Mix, and onions. Smothered in a pesto sauce. Garnished with Cotija cheese and avocado slices and finished with rice and beans on the side

Fajita Burrito

$19.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with sautéed bell peppers and onions and your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Topped with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Finished with rice and beans on the side

Burrito a La Diabla

$18.99

Your choice of chicken, beef, or picadillo stuffed into a flour tortilla. Topped with jack cheese and a spicy a la diabla sauce. Served with rice and beans on the side

Carnitas Burrito

$18.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with pork carnitas, pico de gallo, and roasted pasilla chile. Topped with jack cheese and a roasted salsa verde. Finished with rice and beans on the side

Burrito Chipotte

$18.99

A flour tortilla filled with your choice of chicken, beef, or picadillo. Topped with Jack cheese and a creamy chipotle sauce. Finished with rice and beans on the side

Chicken Burrito

$17.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken and topped with jack cheese. Served with rice and beans on the side

Burrito Asada

$20.99

Carne asada or pollo asado stuffed into a flour tortilla. Topped with Jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans on the side

Jalisco Style

Arroz Con Pollo

$19.99

Boneless breast of chicken sautéed with mushrooms and onions in a unique sauce, served over a bed of rice and garnished with tomatoes and green onions. Not served with beans

Authentic Pork Carnitas

$19.99

Authentic carnitas cooked michoacan style. Served with tomatillo sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole

Carne Asada

$22.99

Skirt steak broiled in a special way. Served with sautéed mushrooms, onions, and melted monterey cheese. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and slices of avocado

Carnitas De Pollo

$19.99

Slices of chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions, and spices. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole

Chicken Chipotle

$19.99

Chicken, mushrooms, and onions sautéed in a spicy and creamy chipotle sauce

Chicken Mole

$19.99

Slices of chicken breast in a delicious sweet Mexican sauce topped with sesame seeds

Chicken Tequila

$19.99

Charbroiled chicken breast cooked with a hint of patron tequila. Topped with a cream sauce, sautéed onions and bell peppers, finished with tortilla strips

Chile Colorado

$18.99

Chunks of top sirloin cooked tenderly in its own red sauce. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes

Chile Verde

$18.99

Chunks of pork cooked tenderly with spices in its own green tomatillo sauce. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes

Molcajete

$24.99

Muy caliente. Our version of the "Traditional molcajete". A stone mortar filled with your choice of meat, our traditional salsa verde; a family recipe, whole beans, radish, freshly roasted jalapeño, green onion, and sautéed cactus. Topped with monterey jac

Piña Loca

$22.99

Shrimp sautéed with pineapple, zucchini, squash, onions, and bell peppers served in a pineapple shell and garnished with chipotle aioli sauce and cotija cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole

Pollo a La Crema

$19.99

Chicken sautéed with poblano mix and onions in a delicious cream sauce

Pollo a La Diabla

$19.99

Slices of chicken sautéed with onions, mushrooms, and a red sauce. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes. Hot and spicy!

Pollo Asado

$19.99

Charbroiled boneless chicken breast served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole

Steak a La Chicana

$19.99

Skirt steak sautéed with onions and bell peppers and finally covered with Spanish sauce. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes

Tacos Al Carbón

$20.99

Three corn tortilla tacos with choice of steak, grilled chicken, or al pastor. Served with lettuce and pico de gallo 18.99

Tilapia

$27.99

Whole fish, clean with no bones. Garnished with slices of avocado, tomato, onions, and lettuce. Served with rice and beans

Sizzling Fajitas

Trio Fajitas

$34.99

Shrimp, chicken, and steak with a mixture of onions, bell peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots

Fajitas for Two

$34.99

Family style, great for sharing. Chicken and steak with a mixture of onions and bell peppers

BBQ Fajitas

$23.99

Are you in the mood for BBQ? Choose your favorite fajitas and make them BBQ style

Steak Fajitas

$25.99

Chicken Fajitas

$23.99

Fajita Monterey

$26.99

Bacon wrapped prawns and served over a bed of bell peppers and onions. Topped with Monterey jack cheese

Shrimp Fajitas

$24.99

Shrimp with a mixture of onions, bell peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots

Combo Fajitas

$25.99

Steak and chicken fajitas

Salmon Fajitas

$24.99

Vegetarian

Enchiladas De Espinaca

$18.99

Two corn tortillas stuffed with spinach, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms. Smothered in salsa verde and garnished with avocado slices

Veggie Fajitas

$18.99

Sautéed onions, bell peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, and carrots. Served with black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole

Veggie Enchiladas

$18.99

Two corn tortillas stuffed with broccoli, cauliflower, onions, zucchini, and bell peppers. Topped with pesto sauce, monterey jack cheese, and slices of fresh avocado

Veggie Burrito

$18.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with broccoli, cauliflower, onions, carrots, bell peppers, and mushrooms. Smothered in traditional burrito sauce and garnished with lettuce, tomatoes and melted jack cheese

Bean and Cheese Burrito*(Veg)

$15.99

A flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese and your choice of black, pinto or refried beans. Topped with traditional burrito sauce and more cheese

Huevos Rancheros

$14.99

Three fried eggs served on a corn tortilla with jack cheese and a special sauce. Served with rice and black beans

Vegetarian Tostada

$15.99

A crispy corn tortilla layered with your choice of pinto or black beans, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, carrots, tomatoes and lettuce

Chile Relleno* (Veg)

$13.99

A poblano chile stuffed with cheese; dipped in egg batter and deep-fried. Smothered in a red sauce and Cotija cheese

Avocado Tostada

$14.99

A crispy corn tortilla layered with black beans, fresh avocado, marinated cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream, and Cotija cheese

Bean Tostada

$13.99

A crispy corn tortilla layered with black or pinto beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and Monterey jack cheese

Mariscos Del Paraíso

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$23.99

Prawns sautéed in garlic butter with onions and mushrooms. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes

Fish/Shrimp Tacos Dinner

$23.99

Three soft corn tortillas filled with sautéed fish, marinated cabbage, chipotle aioli and mango pico de gallo. Sprinkled with cotija cheese

Camarones a La Diabla

$23.99

Prawns sautéed in butter with mushrooms and onions in a hot and spicy red sauce

Camarones a La Crema

$23.99

Prawns sautéed with poblano mix and onions in a delicious cream sauce

Arroz Con Camarones

$23.99

Prawns sautéed with mushrooms and onions in a unique sauce. Served over a bed of rice with melted jack cheese and garnished with tomatoes and green onions. Not served with beans

Camarones Chipotle

$23.99

Prawns sautéed with onions and mushrooms in a spicy and creamy chipotle sauce

Seafood Enchiladas

$23.99

Two corn tortillas filled with seafood medley. Topped with pesto sauce, jack cheese, and slices of avocado

Tostada De Ceviche

$14.99

Shrimp, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro drowned in lime juice over a tostada with avocado chunks

Seafood Rellenos

$23.99

Two chile rellenos topped with seafood medley and a delicious white cream sauce. Garnished with green onion and guacamole

Enchiladas Mazatlán

$22.99

Two corn tortillas stuffed with shrimp, roasted poblano mix and onions. Smothered in a pesto sauce and garnished with cotija cheese

Camarones Aguachile

$23.99

Very spicy raw shrimp cooked in spicy acidic lime juice and topped with spicy salsa verde. Garnished with cucumber, orange, mango, and avocado slices

Camarones Mexicanos

$23.99

Prawns sautéed with mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots in a delicious Mexican sauce. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes

Camarones Monterey

$26.99

Bacon-wrapped prawns over a bed of rice topped with melted jack cheese. Served with beans, salad, and slices of avocado

Cocktail De Camarones

$19.99

Prawns, cucumbers, pico de gallo, and avocado served cold in a delicious tomato juice

Alaskan Wild Caught Salmon

$24.99

Las Enchiladas

Deluxe Enchilada Tapatia

$17.99

A rolled flour tortilla filled with your choice of chicken, ground beef or picadillo, then topped with enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream

Enchiladas De Carnitas

$17.99

Two corn tortillas filled with carnitas, pico de gallo, and roasted pasilla chile. Smothered in a roasted tomatillo sauce and jack cheese

Enchiladas De Mole

$17.99

Two corn tortillas stuffed with tender chicken and topped with our delicious sweet, spicy Mexican mole sauce and sesame seeds

Enchiladas Suiza

$17.99

Two corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat. Topped with a delicious green tomatillo sauce and melted cheese. Garnished with sour cream

Sunset Enchiladas

$19.99

Two corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat and smothered in green tomatillo sauce. Topped with two eggs over easy

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$18.99

Three authentic enchiladas filled with meat, covered in red sauce and grilled the authentic way. Garnished with marinated cabbage, pico de gallo and sprinkled with Cotija cheese

Big Boy Platters

Carne Asada Y Más

$26.99

Our signature carne asada skirt steak and your choice of a tamale, taco, enchilada, chile relleno, or chimichanga. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole

Cielo, Mar Y Tierra Platter

$32.99

A platter with our signature carne asada, pollo asado, and shrimp served the way you prefer; a la diabla or al mojo de ajo. Meats served with sautéed mushrooms and onions. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole

Hector's Platter

$31.99

A delicious combination of our signature carne asada, a chile relleno, and five camarones Monterey. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sautéed onions and mushrooms, finished with avocado slices

Mar Y Tierra Platter

$28.99

A platter with our signature carne asada and shrimp served the way you like; a la diabla or al mojo de ajo. Meats served with sautéed mushrooms and onions. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole

Mi Rancho Platter

$27.99

A platter that includes an enchilada mexicana, authentic pork carnitas, and our pollo asado topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, and mango salsa. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole

The Three Compadres

$24.99

A delicious combination of chile colorado, chile verde, and a chile relleno. Garnished with lettuce and pico de gallo

American Dishes

Cheeseburger

$13.99

Served with French fries

French Fries

$6.99

Coconut Shrimp

$19.99

Huevos

Chorizo Con Huevos

$15.99

Ground Mexican sausage mixed with scrambled eggs, tomatoes, and onions

Huevos Rancheros*

$14.99

Three eggs fried over a tortilla with special sauce and melted cheese

Machaca Con Huevos

$15.99

Shredded beef mixed with scrambled eggs, tomatoes, and onions

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mist Twist

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Mug Root Beer

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Soda Water

$1.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.99

Jarritos

$3.50

Sangría

$3.50

Horchata

$3.50

Horchata Refill

$1.50

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Kids Milk

$2.50

Juice

$3.50

Kids Drink

$1.50

Bar Menu

Cocktails

AMF

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Blue Hawaiian

$11.00

Cantarito

$13.00

This traditional Mexican cocktail will take you straight to the homelands of Jalisco with Deleon Reposado Tequila, fresh lime, orange juice, a touch of El Tapatio Sweet & Sour and ruby red grapefruit. Delicious and refreshing.

Cazuela

$23.95

Vodka, gin, tequila, light rum, dark rum, orange juice, pineapple juice and grenadine served in a unique bowl.

ChiChi

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Daquiri

$10.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Kentucky Passionfruit Buck

$12.95

Lava Flow

$11.50

Layered strawberry swirl and pina colada made with Cruzan Coconut Rum and a float of Myers Dark Rum topped off with whipped cream and a cherry.

Lemon Drop

$10.95

Mai Tai

$11.95

Michelada

Your choice of draft beer mixed with clamato and special seasoning served with a tajin and chamoy rim in a 24oz mason jar.

Mojito

$10.00

Freshly muddled mint and lime shaken with Ron Matusalem Platino Rum topped with Sierra Mist. Try it with Dragon Berry, Strawberry or Mango.

Moscow Mule

$9.50

Mudslide

$10.95

360 Vanilla Vodka, Kahlua, Bailey’s Irish Cream, ice cream mix, Hershey’s chocolate swirls, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

OId Fashioned

$12.00

Paloma

$10.95

Hornitos Plata with fresh lime juice, Squirt, tajin rim and cherry garnish.

Pina Colada

$10.95

Raspberry Gin Ricky

$11.95

Red Sangria

$9.95

Orange and pomegranate infused Cabernet Sauvignon garnished with an orange and lemon slice.

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sweet Heat

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tokyo Tea

$12.00

Vodka Passion

$10.00

Southfork Vodka mixed with Passionfruit, Strawberry, Mango and Lime. Topped with club soda.

White Russian

$8.50

Ginger Peach

$12.00

Long I Tea

$11.95

Bottled Beer

Bohemia

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Carte Blanca

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

Corona (non-alcoholic)

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Dos Equis XX Lager

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Heineken 0.0

$4.50

Lagunitas IPA

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Negra Modelo

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.50

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$4.50

Sol

$4.50

Tecate

$4.50

Victoria

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Draft Beer

805

$5.50+

Corona

$5.00+

Crooked Lane

$5.50+

Dos Equis XX Amber

$5.00+

Elysian (Space Dust DIPA)

$5.50+

Firestone Walker (Mind HAZE IPA)

$5.50+

Lagunitas (Hazy Wonder)

$5.50+

Michelob Ultra

$4.50+

Modelo Especial

$5.00+

Negra Modelo

$5.00+

Pacifico

$5.00+

As Michelada

$3.00

White Wine

House Chardonnay (Hayes Ranch)

$7.00

Butter Chardonnay (Premium)

$9.00

House Pinot Grigio (Line 39)

$7.00

House Sauvignon Blanc (Joel Gott)

$8.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc (Premium)

$11.00

House Champagne

$6.50

Red Wine

House Merlot (Hayes Ranch)

$7.00

House Cabernet Sauvignon (Hayes Ranch)

$7.00

Cabernet Sauvignon (Joel Gott)

$9.00

Agave / Tequila

Azunia Silver

Casa Noble Silver

$11.00

Cazadores Silver

$7.50

Cenote Silver

$8.50

Clase azule Silver

$20.00

Don Julio Silver

$10.00

El Jimador Silver

$8.00

El Tesoro Silver

$9.00

Herradura Silver

$7.50

Hornitos Silver

$6.50

Jose Cuervo Silver

Milagro Silver

$7.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Siete Leguas Silver

$9.00

Sauza Blue Silver

Azuinia Reposado

Casa Noble Reposado

$12.00

Cazadores Reposado

$8.50

Cenote Reposado

$10.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$25.00

Don Julio Reposado

$11.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$9.00

Herradura Reposado

$8.50

Hornitos Reposado

$7.00

Patron Reposado

$11.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$10.00

Sauza Blue Reposado

Casa Noble Anejo

$13.00

Cazadores Anejo

$9.50

Cenote Anejo

$12.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$60.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

El Tesoro Anejo

$12.00

Gran Centenario Anejo

$11.00

Herradura Anejo

$9.50

Hornitos Anejo

$8.50

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Siete Leguas Anejo

$11.00

Monte Alban Mezcal

$6.00

Xicaru Mezcal

$6.50

Vago Espadin Mezcal

$9.00

El Silencio Mezcal

$6.50

Casamigos Mezcal

$12.00

Avion 44

$32.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio 1970

$17.00

Gran Patron: Burdeos, Piedra Platinum

$40.00

Milagro Select Barrel

Reposado

Roca Patron

Casa Noble Flight

Cazadores Flight

$14.00

Cenote Flight

$17.00

Don Julio Flight

$17.00

El Tesoro Flight

$14.00

Herradura Flight

$14.00

Hornitos Flight

$16.00

Patron Flight

$15.00

Siete Leguas Flight

$20.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$8.50

Empress 1908

$8.50

Hendrick's

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Margaritas

Cadillac Margarita

$10.95

Sauza Blue Reposado and El Tapatio Sweet & Sour with a side shot of Gran Gala and a salt rim. *Ask for a Double Cadillac for those wanting something extra.

CoronaRita

$11.95

Cucumber Peach Margarita

$11.00

Freshly muddled cucumbers with a peach puree, Sauza Blue Silver Tequila and El Tapatio Sweet & Sour with a salt rim.

Double Cadillac

$14.95

El Tap Rita

$14.95

Freshly muddled orange, lemon and lime with Gran Centenario Anejo and a splash of Cointreau with El Tapatio Sweet & Sour and a salt rim.

House Margaritas

$10.00

Start your day or night off the right way with one of our handcrafted lime margaritas served frozen or on the rocks. Want to try something different? Add one of our signature flavors. Choose from Apple, Banana, Blackberry, Blood Orange, Blueberry, Coconut, Cranberry, Mango, Midori, Passion Fruit, Peach, Pineapple, Pomegranate, Raspberry, Strawberry or Watermelon. Can’t decide on a flavor, how about a flight?

Mini Margarita

$6.00

Modelo Rita

$10.00

House blended margarita with Modelo Especial draft and a tajin rim.

Patron Perfect

$13.95

Patron Silver, Patron Citronge Orange Liqueur and El Tapatio Sweet & Sour with a salt rim.

Pitcher Cadillac Margarita Pitcher

$35.95

Pitcher House Margarita Pitcher

$27.95

Pitcher Skinny Margarita Pitcher

$38.95

Skinny Margarita

$12.95

Azunia Organic Silver or Reposado with Azunia organic agave nectar and fresh lime juice shaken to perfection,

Spicy Pineapple Rita

$11.00

Dulce Vida jalapeno pineapple tequila, fresh pineapple juice, El Tapatio Sweet & Sour, garnished with jalapeno slices and a salt rim.

Topshelf Margarita

$12.95

Vodkas

Grey Goose

$9.50

Ketel One

$8.50

Ketel One Citrus

$8.50

SouthFork

$7.50

Titos

$8.50

Well Drinks

Well Vodka

$6.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Well Brandy

$6.00

Browns

Basil Haydens

$11.00

Bulleit

$9.50

Elijah

$9.00

Small Batch

$10.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers Mark

$9.50

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Seagrams 7

$7.50

Bulleit Rye

$9.50

Crown Royal

$9.00

Regal Apple

$9.00

Jameson

$8.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.50

Buchanans 12

$14.00

Johnnie walker Black

$14.00

Johnnie walker Red

$14.00

Balvenie

$14.00

Glenfiddich 12

$14.00

Macallan 12

$14.00

Rum

Bacardi Superior

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu Coconut

$7.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.50

Rumchata

$6.50

Kids Menu

Kids

Kids Pizza

$7.95

Kids Burrito

$6.95

Kids Quesadilla

$6.95

Kids Enchilada

$6.95

Kids Taco

$6.95

Kids Tamale

$7.95

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.95

Dessert Menu

Dessert

Flan

$6.95

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$6.95

Sopapillas

$7.95

Churros

$7.95

Apple Chimichanga

$7.95

Xango

$7.95

Cheesecake

$6.95

Adult Ice Cream

$3.49

Kids Ice Cream

$2.50