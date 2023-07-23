Food

Appetizers

Guacamole Mexicano

$7.75

A mix of fresh tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeño, diced delicious avocado, lime juice and a sprinkle of salt.

Grilled Shrimp

$11.99

Bean Dip

$4.29

Cheese Dip

$4.75

With or without jalapeños

Large Cheese Dip

$10.99

With or without jalapeños

Chorizo Dip

$6.25

Guacamole

$4.75

Loco Dip

$5.99

Refried beans, ground beef and pico de gallo, topped with delicious cheese sauce.

Texas Dip

$8.99

Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp with cheese sauce and pico de gallo

Guacamole Tapatio

$9.99

A mix of fresh tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeño, diced delicious avocado, lime juice, with exquisite sautéed grilled shrimp and a sprinkle of salt.

A La Carta

Burrito

$4.99

Burritos (2)

$8.99

Chalupa

$4.99

Tostada

$4.99

Tostaguac

$4.99

Chile Poblano

$4.99

Chiles Poblanos (2)

$8.99

Shrimp Taco

$3.99

Shrimp Tacos (2)

$7.25

Fish Tacos (2)

$7.25

Tamale

$2.99

Tamales (3)

$8.49

Taco

$2.49

Tacos (3)

$6.99

Fajita Taco

$3.75

Fajita Tacos (3)

$9.99

Enchilada

$2.99

Enchiladas (3)

$7.99

Salads

Mexican Salad

$8.99

A bed of lettuce, topped with grilled chicken, fresh cut avocado, tomatoes, green olives, bell peppers and onions.

Taco Salad

$8.75

A large crispy taco shell with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

Fajita Taco Salad

$9.75

A large crispy taco shell with lettuce, topped with your choice of grilled chicken or steak cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, and garnished with shredded cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

Shrimp Taco Salad

$10.75

Texas Taco Salad

$11.75

Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp

Guacamole Salad

$4.49

A bed of lettuce topped with fresh guacamole and diced fresh tomatoes.

Ensalada Tapatia

$9.75

A bed of lettuce topped with our delicious grilled shrimp, garnished with fresh tomatoes, onions, white shredded cheese and sliced avocado.

Fajita Side Salad

$6.99

Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$5.99

Bean Nachos

$6.99

Beef and Bean Nachos

$8.99

Beef or Chicken Nachos

$8.99

Beef and Chicken Nachos

$9.49

Fajita Chicken or Steak Nachos

$9.99

Fajita Shrimp Nachos

$10.99

Texas Fajita Nachos

$11.99

Steak, chicken, and shrimp

Nachos Tapatios

$10.99

Chips with refried beans, ground beef and shredded chicken topped with white cheese sauce and lettuce then garnished with sour cream, guacamole, and fresh diced tomatoes.

Quesadillas

Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef Quesadilla

$7.49

Shredded Beef Quesadilla

$7.49

Mushroom Quesadilla

$7.49

Fajita Chicken or Steak Quesadilla

$8.49

Fajita Shrimp Quesadilla

$9.49

Texas Fajita Quesadilla

$10.49

Quesaburger

$10.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$2.99

Quesadilla Salad

$2.49

Side Orders

Mexican Rice

$2.99

Refried Beans

$2.99

Onion

$0.99

Sour Cream

$1.45

Lettuce

$0.99

Fries

$2.49

Diced Tomatoes

$0.99

Jalapenos

$1.25

Grilled Onions and Bell Peppers

$2.99

Tomatillo Sauce

$1.49

Tortillas

$1.20

Lemon

$0.99

Lime

$0.99

Pico de Gallo

$1.85

Chiles Toreados (3)

$1.50

Shredded Cheese

$1.49

Grilled Vegetables (All)

$6.99

Avocado

$4.99

Cilantro

$0.99

Rice & Beans

$5.98

Order of Shredded Chicken

$6.99

Order of Ground Beef

$6.99

Order of Fajita Chicken

$8.99

Order of Fajita Steak

$8.99

Salsa Verde

$1.49

Especialidades El Tapatio

Chiles Poblanos

$11.99

Two Mexican style chile poblanos, stuffed with cheese and served with Mexican rice and a salad.

Enchiladas Suizas

$9.99

Two ground beef or chicken enchiladas, topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Enchiladas Supremas

$9.99

Three rolled corn tortillas (one beef, one chicken, one cheese) topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato and sour cream.

Tacos de Asada

$11.49

Three soft steak tacos, layered with chopped cilantro and onion, served with Mexican rice, refried beans and a side of spicy hot tomatillo sauce.

Tacos de Carnitas

$11.49

Three pork soft tacos layered with chopped cilantro and onion, served with Mexican rice, refried beans and a side of spicy hot tomatillo sauce.

Tacos al Pastor

$11.49

Diced marinated pork cooked with pineapple and layered with chopped cilantro and onions and served with Mexican, refried beans and a side of tomatillo sauce.

Tacos de Chorizo

$11.49

Chile Colorado

$10.99

Chunks of steak topped with red sauce, served with Mexican rice, refried beans and tortillas.

Camaron Ranchero

$14.99

Our succulent shrimp cooked on our delicious ranchero sauce, served with Mexican rice and a salad

Carnitas

$11.99

Pork cuts served with Mexican rice, refried beans, a salad and tortillas.

Camarón a la Diabla

$14.99

Mouthwatering shrimp cooked with our house made spicy diabla sauce, served with Mexican rice and grilled broccoli carrots and cauliflower.

Ribeye Tacos

$14.99

Shrimp Cocktail (Mexican Style)

$14.99

Burrito al Pastor

$12.99

A mouth watering burrito filled with Mexican rice, beans and our delicious house al pastor marinated pork, topped with our green salsa, chunks of pineapple, onion, cilantro and cheese sauce.

Create Your Own Combination (2)

$8.49

Served with rice and beans.

Create Your Own Combination (3)

$9.99

Served with rice and beans.

Torta

$10.99

Mexican style sandwich with your choice of meat, refried beans, mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with fries.

Caldos and Soups

Caldo de Camaron

$13.99

Caldo de Pollo

$8.99

Caldo de Camaron y Pescado

$15.99

American

Hamburger and Fries

$6.99

Cheeseburger and Fries

$6.99

Lunch

Speedy Gonzales

$6.99

One taco & one enchilada, served with your choice of Mexican rice or refried beans.

Huevos con Chorizo

$7.99

Two scrambled eggs with Mexican sausage, served with beans and Mexican Rice.

Huevos Rancheros

$6.99

(Ranch Style Eggs) Two over medium eggs topped with mole sauce, served with Mexican rice, refried beans and tortillas.

Burrito Mexicano

$7.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with shredded beef or chicken cooked with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and avocado slices.

Special Lunch #3

$10.75

A delicious marinated grilled chicken breast topped with white cheese sauce and enchilada sauce. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice

Enchiladas Verdes

$8.49

Two chicken enchiladas topped with our special homemade green sauce served with Mexican Rice.

Chimichanga

$9.99

A flour tortilla wrapped around your choice of shredded beef or chicken cooked with bell peppers tomatoes, and onions, there deep fried to a golden brown and topped with cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and lettuce topped with guacamole sour cream.

Fajita Chimichanga

$10.99

A flour tortilla wrapped around your choice of grilled steak or chicken cooked with bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions, then deep fried to a golden brown and topped with cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and lettuce topped with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Fajita Shrimp Chimichanga

$11.99

Texas Fajita Chimichanga

$12.99

Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp.

Enchiladas Rancheras

$7.99

Two cheese enchiladas topped with shredded beef or chicken cooked with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers then, topped with enchilada sauce. Accompanied with lettuce topped with guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.

Burrito Tapatio

$9.99

A flour tortilla filled with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Topped with red sauce then garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Chori Pollo

$11.75

A delicious marinated grilled chicken breast topped with white cheese sauce and chorizo. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.

Build Your Own Lunch

$6.99

Served with rice and beans.

Take Out Orders

Extra Salsa

$0.75

Extra Chips

$1.99

Large Cheese Dip

$10.99

With or without jalapeños

Large Salsa

$3.99

Large Chips

$5.99

Large Guacamole

$10.99

Childs

1. Grilled Shrimp and Rice

$5.99

2. Nachos

$5.99

3. One Taco, Rice, and Beans

$4.99

4. Grilled Fish and Rice

$6.99

5. Cheese Quesadilla, Rice, and Beans

$4.99

6. Burrito, Rice and, Beans

$5.99

7. Pizza with Fries

$5.99

8. Chicken Nuggets and Fries

$4.99

Kid's Rice and Beans

$2.99

Adult Upcharge

$1.95

Steaks and Fajitas

Steak a la Tampiquena

$17.99

Our juicy rib-eye steak topped with a slice of grilled onion. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and salad.

Carne Asada

$16.99

A thin marinated beef steak, accompanied with cheese enchilada, refried beans and salad.

Steak Ranchero

$17.99

A delicious rib-eye steak topped with our special (homemade) ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Steak El Tapatio

$17.99

A rib-eye steak topped with sauteed onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Flaming Cheese (Steak or Chicken)

$11.99

Your choice of steak or chicken cooked on the grill with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers served on top of melting string cheese on a steaming hot skillet.

Flaming Cheese (Vegetables)

$11.99

Your delicious Flaming Cheese topped with grilled onions, broccoli, cauliflower, bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, and carrots

Flaming Cheese (Shrimp)

$12.99

Flaming Cheese (Texas)

$13.99

Fajitas Dinner

$14.99

(Steak, Chicken or Mix) We use our special recipe to cook tender strips of marinated chicken breast or beef skirt steak with sauteed onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers on the grill. This delicious favorite is then served steaming hot with a side dish of Mexican rice, refried beans and lettuce topped with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Vegetables Fajitas

$14.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$15.99

Shrimp sauteed with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce topped with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Texas Fajitas

$16.99

Hawaiian Fajitas

$16.99

Our delicious combination of grilled chicken, shrimp and ham cooked on the grill with onions, tomatoes and pineapple. Served with Mexican rice and lettuce topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded cheese.

Fajitas X2

$26.99

Texas Fajitas X2

$29.99

Shrimp Fajitas X2

$27.99

Hawaiian Fajitas X2

$29.99

Loco Time

Loco Rice

$9.99

A bed of Mexican rice topped with your choice of grilled chicken or strips of steak, covered with cheese sauce.

Loco Rice Shrimp

$10.99

A bed of Mexican rice topped with delicious shrimp covered with white cheese sauce.

Loco Rice Tex

$11.99

Steak, Chicken and Shrimp.

Choripapas

$9.49

Mouthwatering French fries topped with chorizo (Mexican sausage). Covered with cheese sauce, pico de gallo and jalapeños

Papas Locas

$9.49

Burrito Loco

$12.99

A large flour tortilla filled with Mexican rice, refried beans, shredded cheese and your choice of fajita steak or chicken cooked on the grill with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, topped with red sauce and cheese sauce. Served with a side of lettuce garnished with sour cream and pico de gallo.

Nachos Locos

$11.99

Chips topped with refried beans, white cheese sauce, lettuce, your choice of fajita steak or chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Garnished with guacamole and sour cream.

Desserts

Sopapilla

$2.25

Flan (Mexican Custard)

$3.99

Sopapilla with Ice Cream

$3.99

Fried Ice Cream

$4.99

Ice Cream

$2.25

Beer + Wine

12oz Draft

12oz Bud Light

$2.49

12oz Modelo Especial

$2.75

12oz Coors Light

$2.49

12oz Michelob Ultra

$2.49

12oz Dos Equis Lager

$2.75

28oz Draft

28oz Bud Light

$4.75

28oz Modelo Especial

$4.99

28oz Coors Light

$4.75

28oz Michelob Ultra

$4.75

28oz Dos Equis Lager

$4.99

Michelada

$10.99

Bottled Beer

Budweiser Bottle

$3.75

Bud Light Bottle

$3.75

Coors Light Bottle

$3.75

Miller Light Bottle

$3.75

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$3.75

Corona Extra Bottle

$3.99

Corona Light Bottle

$3.99

Modelo Especial Bottle

$3.99

Modelo Negra Bottle

$3.99

Sol Bottle

$3.99

Dos Equis Lager Bottle

$3.99

Dos Equis Amber Bottle

$3.99

Victoria Bottle

$3.99

Large Pitcher Draft

Bud Light

$8.99

Coors Light

$8.99

Michelob Ultra

$8.99

Modelo Especial

$9.99

XX Lager

$9.99

Wine

Sangria

$5.99

Merlot

$5.99

Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.99

Chardonnay

$5.99

White Zinfandel

$5.99

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.99

Absolut

$6.99

Grey Goose

$7.99

DBL Well Vodka

$9.99

DBL Absolut

$11.99

DBL Grey Goose

$13.99

Gin

Well Gin

$5.99

DBL Well Gin

$9.99

Rum

Well Rum

$5.99

Bacardi Black

$6.99

Bacardi

$6.99

Captain Morgan

$5.99

Malibu

$5.99

DBL Well Rum

$9.99

DBL Bacardi Black

$11.99

DBL Bacardi

$11.99

DBL Captain Morgan

$9.99

DBL Malibu

$9.99

Tequila

Well Tequila

$4.99

Patron Silver

$7.99

Corralejo

$7.99

Milagro

$7.99

Casamigos

$7.99

Cazadores

$7.99

Don Julio

$7.99

1800 Reposado

$7.99

1800 Silver

$7.99

Jose Cuervo Silver

$6.99

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.99

Centenario

$7.99

DBL Well Tequila

$7.99

DBL Patron Silver

$13.99

DBL Corralejo

$13.99

DBL Milagro

$13.99

DBL Casamigos

$13.99

DBL Cazadores

$13.99

DBL Don Julio

$13.99

DBL 1800 Reposado

$13.99

DBL 1800 Silver

$13.99

DBL Jose Cuervo Silver

$11.99

DBL Jose Cuervo Gold

$11.99

DBL Centenario

$13.99

Whiskey

Jameson

$7.99

Crown Royal

$6.99

Crown Royal Apple

$6.99

Fireball

$5.99

Captain Morgan

$5.99

Jack Daniels

$5.99

DBL Jameson

$13.99

DBL Crown Royal

$11.99

DBL Crown Royal Apple

$11.99

DBL Fireball

$9.99

DBL Captain Morgan

$9.99

DBL Jack Daniels

$9.99

Scotch

Buchanan's

$7.99

Chivas 12

$7.99

JW Black Label

$7.99

JW Red Label

$6.99

Wild Turkey

$6.99

Dewar's

$6.99

Jim Beam

$5.99

Evan Williams

$5.99

DBL Buchanan's

$13.99

DBL Chivas 12

$13.99

DBL JW Black Label

$13.99

DBL JW Red Label

$11.99

DBL Wild Turkey

$11.99

DBL Dewar's

$11.99

DBL Jim Beam

$9.99

DBL Evan Williams

$9.99

Liqueur/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.99

Grand Marnier

$7.99

Kahlua

$6.99

Bailey's

$6.99

Amaretto Di Amore

$6.99

Gran Gala

$6.99

Rum Chata

$6.99

Godiva Chocolate

$6.99

Triple Sec

$5.99

Southern Comfort

$5.99

Jagermeister

$6.99

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$13.99

DBL Grand Marnier

$13.99

DBL Kahlua

$11.99

DBL Bailey's

$11.99

DBL Amaretto Di Amore

$11.99

DBL Gran Gala

$11.99

DBL Rum Chata

$11.99

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$11.99

DBL Triple Sec

$9.99

DBL Southern Comfort

$9.99

DBL Jagermeister

$11.99

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$6.99

Bahama Mama

$7.25

Bloody Mary

$6.99

Daiquiri

$5.99

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.99

Pina Colada

$5.99

Screaming Blue

$7.99

Screwdriver

$6.99

Sex on the Beach

$6.99

Tequila Sunrise

$6.99

Tropical Iced Tea

$7.25

White Russian

$6.75

Margarita

$5.75

Jumbo Margarita

$10.49

Small Pitcher Margarita

$11.49

Monster Margarita

$14.99

Large Pitcher Margarita

$22.99

Margarona

$13.49

Virgin Cocktails

Virgin Daiquiri

$4.99

Virgin Pina Colada

$4.99

Virgin Margarita 12oz

$4.75

Drinks

Water

Soft Drink

$2.60

Coke

$2.60

Diet Coke

$2.60

Sprite

$2.60

Mello Yello

$2.60

Dr. Pepper

$2.60

Sweet Tea

$2.60

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.60

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.60

Lemonade

$2.60

Unsweet Tea

$2.60

Kids Drink

$1.75

Horchata

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Coffee

$1.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99