El Tapatio II 1504-A Rainbow Drive, A
Food
Appetizers
Guacamole Mexicano
A mix of fresh tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeño, diced delicious avocado, lime juice and a sprinkle of salt.
Grilled Shrimp
Bean Dip
Cheese Dip
With or without jalapeños
Large Cheese Dip
With or without jalapeños
Chorizo Dip
Guacamole
Loco Dip
Refried beans, ground beef and pico de gallo, topped with delicious cheese sauce.
Texas Dip
Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp with cheese sauce and pico de gallo
Guacamole Tapatio
A mix of fresh tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeño, diced delicious avocado, lime juice, with exquisite sautéed grilled shrimp and a sprinkle of salt.
A La Carta
Salads
Mexican Salad
A bed of lettuce, topped with grilled chicken, fresh cut avocado, tomatoes, green olives, bell peppers and onions.
Taco Salad
A large crispy taco shell with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Fajita Taco Salad
A large crispy taco shell with lettuce, topped with your choice of grilled chicken or steak cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, and garnished with shredded cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Shrimp Taco Salad
Texas Taco Salad
Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp
Guacamole Salad
A bed of lettuce topped with fresh guacamole and diced fresh tomatoes.
Ensalada Tapatia
A bed of lettuce topped with our delicious grilled shrimp, garnished with fresh tomatoes, onions, white shredded cheese and sliced avocado.
Fajita Side Salad
Nachos
Cheese Nachos
Bean Nachos
Beef and Bean Nachos
Beef or Chicken Nachos
Beef and Chicken Nachos
Fajita Chicken or Steak Nachos
Fajita Shrimp Nachos
Texas Fajita Nachos
Steak, chicken, and shrimp
Nachos Tapatios
Chips with refried beans, ground beef and shredded chicken topped with white cheese sauce and lettuce then garnished with sour cream, guacamole, and fresh diced tomatoes.
Quesadillas
Side Orders
Mexican Rice
Refried Beans
Onion
Sour Cream
Lettuce
Fries
Diced Tomatoes
Jalapenos
Grilled Onions and Bell Peppers
Tomatillo Sauce
Tortillas
Lemon
Lime
Pico de Gallo
Chiles Toreados (3)
Shredded Cheese
Grilled Vegetables (All)
Avocado
Cilantro
Rice & Beans
Order of Shredded Chicken
Order of Ground Beef
Order of Fajita Chicken
Order of Fajita Steak
Salsa Verde
Especialidades El Tapatio
Chiles Poblanos
Two Mexican style chile poblanos, stuffed with cheese and served with Mexican rice and a salad.
Enchiladas Suizas
Two ground beef or chicken enchiladas, topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Enchiladas Supremas
Three rolled corn tortillas (one beef, one chicken, one cheese) topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato and sour cream.
Tacos de Asada
Three soft steak tacos, layered with chopped cilantro and onion, served with Mexican rice, refried beans and a side of spicy hot tomatillo sauce.
Tacos de Carnitas
Three pork soft tacos layered with chopped cilantro and onion, served with Mexican rice, refried beans and a side of spicy hot tomatillo sauce.
Tacos al Pastor
Diced marinated pork cooked with pineapple and layered with chopped cilantro and onions and served with Mexican, refried beans and a side of tomatillo sauce.
Tacos de Chorizo
Chile Colorado
Chunks of steak topped with red sauce, served with Mexican rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Camaron Ranchero
Our succulent shrimp cooked on our delicious ranchero sauce, served with Mexican rice and a salad
Carnitas
Pork cuts served with Mexican rice, refried beans, a salad and tortillas.
Camarón a la Diabla
Mouthwatering shrimp cooked with our house made spicy diabla sauce, served with Mexican rice and grilled broccoli carrots and cauliflower.
Ribeye Tacos
Shrimp Cocktail (Mexican Style)
Burrito al Pastor
A mouth watering burrito filled with Mexican rice, beans and our delicious house al pastor marinated pork, topped with our green salsa, chunks of pineapple, onion, cilantro and cheese sauce.
Create Your Own Combination (2)
Served with rice and beans.
Create Your Own Combination (3)
Served with rice and beans.
Torta
Mexican style sandwich with your choice of meat, refried beans, mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with fries.
Lunch
Speedy Gonzales
One taco & one enchilada, served with your choice of Mexican rice or refried beans.
Huevos con Chorizo
Two scrambled eggs with Mexican sausage, served with beans and Mexican Rice.
Huevos Rancheros
(Ranch Style Eggs) Two over medium eggs topped with mole sauce, served with Mexican rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Burrito Mexicano
A flour tortilla stuffed with shredded beef or chicken cooked with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and avocado slices.
Special Lunch #3
A delicious marinated grilled chicken breast topped with white cheese sauce and enchilada sauce. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice
Enchiladas Verdes
Two chicken enchiladas topped with our special homemade green sauce served with Mexican Rice.
Chimichanga
A flour tortilla wrapped around your choice of shredded beef or chicken cooked with bell peppers tomatoes, and onions, there deep fried to a golden brown and topped with cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and lettuce topped with guacamole sour cream.
Fajita Chimichanga
A flour tortilla wrapped around your choice of grilled steak or chicken cooked with bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions, then deep fried to a golden brown and topped with cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and lettuce topped with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Fajita Shrimp Chimichanga
Texas Fajita Chimichanga
Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp.
Enchiladas Rancheras
Two cheese enchiladas topped with shredded beef or chicken cooked with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers then, topped with enchilada sauce. Accompanied with lettuce topped with guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.
Burrito Tapatio
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Topped with red sauce then garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Chori Pollo
A delicious marinated grilled chicken breast topped with white cheese sauce and chorizo. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
Build Your Own Lunch
Served with rice and beans.
Take Out Orders
Childs
Steaks and Fajitas
Steak a la Tampiquena
Our juicy rib-eye steak topped with a slice of grilled onion. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and salad.
Carne Asada
A thin marinated beef steak, accompanied with cheese enchilada, refried beans and salad.
Steak Ranchero
A delicious rib-eye steak topped with our special (homemade) ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Steak El Tapatio
A rib-eye steak topped with sauteed onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Flaming Cheese (Steak or Chicken)
Your choice of steak or chicken cooked on the grill with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers served on top of melting string cheese on a steaming hot skillet.
Flaming Cheese (Vegetables)
Your delicious Flaming Cheese topped with grilled onions, broccoli, cauliflower, bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, and carrots
Flaming Cheese (Shrimp)
Flaming Cheese (Texas)
Fajitas Dinner
(Steak, Chicken or Mix) We use our special recipe to cook tender strips of marinated chicken breast or beef skirt steak with sauteed onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers on the grill. This delicious favorite is then served steaming hot with a side dish of Mexican rice, refried beans and lettuce topped with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Vegetables Fajitas
Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp sauteed with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce topped with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Texas Fajitas
Hawaiian Fajitas
Our delicious combination of grilled chicken, shrimp and ham cooked on the grill with onions, tomatoes and pineapple. Served with Mexican rice and lettuce topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded cheese.
Fajitas X2
Texas Fajitas X2
Shrimp Fajitas X2
Hawaiian Fajitas X2
Loco Time
Loco Rice
A bed of Mexican rice topped with your choice of grilled chicken or strips of steak, covered with cheese sauce.
Loco Rice Shrimp
A bed of Mexican rice topped with delicious shrimp covered with white cheese sauce.
Loco Rice Tex
Steak, Chicken and Shrimp.
Choripapas
Mouthwatering French fries topped with chorizo (Mexican sausage). Covered with cheese sauce, pico de gallo and jalapeños
Papas Locas
Burrito Loco
A large flour tortilla filled with Mexican rice, refried beans, shredded cheese and your choice of fajita steak or chicken cooked on the grill with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, topped with red sauce and cheese sauce. Served with a side of lettuce garnished with sour cream and pico de gallo.
Nachos Locos
Chips topped with refried beans, white cheese sauce, lettuce, your choice of fajita steak or chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Garnished with guacamole and sour cream.