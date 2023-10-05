El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant
Dinner Menu
Los Burritos
Macho Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, and your choice of chicken or beef. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, Jack cheese, and sour cream
Burrito Tapatio
A flour tortilla filled with steak, rice, beans, and guacamole. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, Jack cheese, and sour cream
Burrito Colorado
A flour tortilla stuffed with beef sirloin and topped with red salsa and melted Jack cheese. Served with rice and beans on the side
Burrito Verde
A flour tortilla stuffed with pork and topped with Jack cheese and green salsa. Served with rice and beans on the side
Bean and Cheese Burrito
A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of beans and Jack cheese. Served with rice and beans on the side
Picadillo Burrito
A flour tortilla stuffed with shredded beef and topped with Jack cheese. Served with rice and beans on the side
Mazattan Burrito
A flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp, roasted poblano mix, and onions. Smothered in a pesto sauce. Garnished with cotija cheese and avocado slices and finished with rice and beans on the side
Fajita Burrito
A flour tortilla stuffed with sautéed bell peppers and onions and your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Topped with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Finished with rice and beans on the side
Burrito a La Diabla
Your choice of chicken, beef, or picadillo stuffed into a flour tortilla. Topped with Jack cheese and a spicy a la diabla sauce. Served with rice and beans on the side
Carnitas Burrito
A flour tortilla stuffed with pork carnitas, pico de gallo, and roasted pasilla chile. Topped with Jack cheese and a roasted salsa verde. Finished with rice and beans on the side
Burrito Chipotle
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of chicken, beef, or picadillo. Topped with Jack cheese and a creamy chipotle sauce. Finished with rice and beans on the side
Chicken Burrito
A flour tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken and topped with Jack cheese. Served with rice and beans on the side
Burrito Asada
Carne asada or pollo asado stuffed into a flour tortilla. Topped with Jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans on the side
Huevos
Appetizers
Queso Dip
A delicious blend of cheese melted to perfection and topped with green onions
Quesadilla
Soft flour tortilla stuffed with melted Jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, and roasted pasilla chile. Finished with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
Carnitas Quesadilla
Soft flour tortilla stuffed with authentic pork carnitas, melted Jack cheese, roasted pasilla chile, tomatoes, and onions. Finished with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
Chicken Taquitos
Deep-fried flour tortilla filled with chicken. Topped with cotija cheese and aioli sauce. Finished with guacamole and sour cream
Enchilada Nachos
Nachos topped with your choice of chicken, ground beef, or picadillo. Then topped with refried beans, Jack cheese, tomatoes, green onions, guacamole, and sour cream. Comes with red or green enchilada sauce
Fresh Guacamole
Made at your table
Fajitadilla
Soft flour tortilla stuffed with Jack cheese and sliced chicken or steak sautéed with bell peppers and onions. Garnished with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
Fiesta Quesadilla
Soft flour tortilla stuffed with carne asada, Jack cheese, roasted pasilla chile, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Garnished with avocado slices. Served with a choice of rice and beans, or a salad
Sample Platter
Treat yourself to your favorite Mexican flavors! This dish is for the "Amigos" who want a bit of everything or cannot decide on what to order! Each platter includes a selection of quesadillas taquitos, chicken wings, a sope, and cheese nachos. Served with
Street steak tacos
Street pastor taco
Jalisco Style
Carne Asada
Skirt steak broiled in a special way. Served with sautéed mushrooms, onions, and melted Monterey cheese. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and slices of avocado
Steak a La Chicana
Skirt steak sautéed with onions and bell peppers and finally covered with Spanish sauce. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes
Arroz Con Pollo
Boneless breast of chicken sautéed with mushrooms and onions in a unique sauce served over a bed of rice and garnished with tomatoes and green onions. Not served with beans
Pollo a La Diabla
Slices of chicken sautéed with onions, mushrooms, and a red sauce. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes. Hot and spicy!
Pina Loca
Shrimp sautéed with pineapple, zucchini, squash, onions, and bell peppers served in a pineapple shell and garnished with chipotle aioli sauce and cotija cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole
Tacos Al Carbon
Three corn tortilla tacos with a choice of steak, grilled chicken, or al pastor. Served with lettuce and pico de gallo
Pollo a La Crema
Chicken sautéed with poblano mix and onions in a delicious cream sauce
Pollo Asado
Charbroiled boneless chicken breast served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole
Carnitas De Pollo
Slices of chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions, and spices. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole
Tilapia
Whole fish, clean with no bones. Garnished with slices of avocado, tomato, onions, and lettuce. Served with rice and beans
Molcajete
Muy caliente. Our version of the "Traditional molcajete". A stone mortar filled with your choice of meat, our traditional salsa verde; a family recipe, whole beans, radish, freshly roasted jalapeño, green onion, and sautéed cactus. Topped with Monterey Jac
Chicken Chipotle
Chicken, mushrooms, and onions sautéed in a spicy and creamy chipotle sauce
Authentic Pork Carnitas
Authentic carnitas cooked michoacan style. Served with tomatillo sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole
Chile Verde
Chunks of pork cooked tenderly with spices in its own green tomatillo sauce. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes
Chile Colorado
Chunks of top sirloin cooked tenderly in its own red sauce. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes
Carnitas Taco
Authentic pork carnitas with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, rice, and beans
Chicken Mole
Slices of chicken breast in a delicious sweet Mexican sauce topped with sesame seeds
Sizzling Fajitas
Fajitas for Two
Family style, great for sharing. Chicken and steak with a mixture of onions and bell peppers
BBQ Fajitas
Are you in the mood for a BBQ? Choose your favorite fajitas and make them BBQ-style
Steak Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp with a mixture of onions, bell peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots
Fajita Monterey
Bacon-wrapped prawns and served over a bed of bell peppers and onions. Topped with Monterey Jack cheese
Combo Fajitas
Steak and chicken fajitas
Vegetarian
Enchiladas De Espinaca
Two corn tortillas stuffed with spinach, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms. Smothered in salsa verde and garnished with avocado slices
Veggie Fajitas
Sautéed onions, bell peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, and carrots. Served with black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole
Veggie Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas stuffed with broccoli, cauliflower, onions, zucchini, and bell peppers. Topped with pesto sauce, Monterey Jack cheese, and slices of fresh avocado
Veggie Burrito
A flour tortilla stuffed with broccoli, cauliflower, onions, carrots, bell peppers, and mushrooms. Smothered in traditional burrito sauce and garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, and melted Jack cheese
Huevos Rancheros*
Three fried eggs served on a corn tortilla with Jack cheese and a special sauce. Served with rice and black beans
Vegetarian Tostada
A crispy corn tortilla layered with your choice of pinto or black beans, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, carrots, tomatoes, and lettuce
Avocado Tostada
A crispy corn tortilla layered with black beans, fresh avocado, marinated cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cotija cheese
Bean Tostada
A crispy corn tortilla layered with black or pinto beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and Monterey Jack cheese
Bean and Cheese Burrito*
A flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese and your choice of black, pinto, or refried beans. Topped with traditional burrito sauce and more cheese
Ensaladas Y Sopas
Taco Salad Cazuela
A bowl-shaped flour tortilla deep-fried and filled with your choice of ground beef, picadillo, or chicken, refried beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, and tomatoes. Topped with tortilla strips, guacamole, and sour cream
Fajita Salad
A bowl-shaped flour tortilla deep-fried and filled with romaine lettuce, sautéed bell peppers, and onions, and your choice of chicken or steak. Garnished with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Tossed with jalapeño grey vinaigrette dressing
Green Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, Jack cheese, and tortilla strips served with your choice of dressing; 1000 Island, ranch, French, Italian, blue cheese, cilantro, or jalapeño grey vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken Salad
A bowl-shaped flour tortilla deep-fried and filled with romaine lettuce, tender slices of charbroiled chicken, and Jack cheese. Garnished with slices of tomatoes and avocado. Tossed with cilantro dressing
Chicken Santa Fe Salad
Romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, tomatoes, pumpkin seeds, avocado, tortilla strips, and cotija cheese. Topped with mango relish and tossed with our jalapeño grey vinaigrette
Tapatio Salad
Table side salad, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, cotija cheese, and pepitas with the finest vinaigrette dressing, a Tapatio recipe, sautéed with onions and peppers
Tortilla Soup
Albondigas Soup
Create Your Own Combo
Poco One Item
Topped with beans, avocado, marinated cabbage, pico de gallo, and cotija cheese, no meat
Grande Two Items
Topped with beans, avocado, marinated cabbage, pico de gallo, and cotija cheese, and no meat
Macho Combo Three Items
Topped with beans, avocado, marinated cabbage, pico de gallo, and cotija cheese, and no meat
Tostadas
Bean Tostada*
Chicken Tostada
Pork Tostada
Ground Beef Tostada
Picadillo Tostada
Tostada Carnitas
A crispy corn tortilla layered with your choice of beans and authentic pork carnitas. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and Jack cheese. Finished with guacamole and sour cream
Avocado Tostada*
A crispy corn tortilla layered with your choice of beans, marinated cabbage, tomatoes, and avocado slices. Finished with sour cream and cotija cheese
Mariscos Del Paraiso
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Prawns sautéed in garlic butter with onions and mushrooms. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes
Fish Tacos
Three soft corn tortillas filled with sautéed fish, marinated cabbage, chipotle aioli, and mango pico de gallo. Sprinkled with cotija cheese
Shrimp Tacos
Three soft corn tortillas filled with sautéed shrimp, marinated cabbage, chipotle aioli, and mango pico de gallo. Sprinkled with cotija cheese
Camarones a La Diabla
Prawns sautéed in butter with mushrooms and onions in a hot and spicy red sauce
Camarones a La Crema
Prawns sautéed with poblano mix and onions in a delicious cream sauce
Arroz Con Camarones
Prawns sautéed with mushrooms and onions in a unique sauce. Served over a bed of rice with melted Jack cheese and garnished with tomatoes and green onions. Not served with beans
Camarones Chipotle
Prawns sautéed with onions and mushrooms in a spicy and creamy chipotle sauce
Seafood Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas filled with seafood medley. Topped with pesto sauce, Jack cheese, and slices of avocado
Tostada De Ceviche
Shrimp, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro drowned in lime juice over tostada with avocado chunks
Seafood Rellenos
Two chile rellenos topped with seafood medley and a delicious white cream sauce. Garnished with green onion and guacamole
Enchiladas Mazattan
Two corn tortillas stuffed with shrimp roasted poblano mix and onions. Smothered in a pesto sauce and garnished with cotija cheese
Camarones Monterey
Bacon-wrapped prawns over a bed of rice topped with melted Jack cheese. Served with beans, salad, and slices of avocado
Cocktail De Camarones
Prawns, cucumbers, pico de gallo, and avocado served cold in a delicious tomato juice