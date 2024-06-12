El Tayta 17040 Collins Avenue
FOOD
Soups
- Sopa de Pollo Large
Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup.$12.00
- Aguadito de Pollo Small
CIlantro and Rice based Chicken Soup.$11.00
- Aguadito de Pollo Large
CIlantro and Rice based Chicken Soup.$17.00
- Aguadito de Pescado Small
CIlantro and Rice based Fish Soup.$12.00
- Aguadito de Pescado Large
CIlantro and Rice based Fish Soup.$19.00
- Aguadito de Mariscos Small
CIlantro and Rice based Seafood Soup.$12.00
- Aguadito de Mariscos Large
CIlantro and Rice based Seafood Soup.$19.00
- Parihuela Small
Tomato based Seafood Soup.$12.00
- Parihuela Large
Tomato based Seafood Soup.$19.00
- Chupe de Pescado
Chowder styled Fish Soup.$19.00
- Chupe de Camaron
CHowder styled Shrimp Soup.$20.00
- Chilcano
A light Peruvian Fish Broth.$12.00
- Caldo de Choros
A light Peruvian Scallop Broth.$12.00
- Sopa Wantan
CHicken Wantan Soup.$14.00
- Sopa Wantan Especial
CHicken, Shrimp and Pork Wantan Soup.$17.00
- Sopa de Pollo Small
Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup.$8.00
Salads
- Greek Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives and Cheese.$12.00
- Peruanita Salad
Lettuce, Quinoa, Onions, Eggs and Olives.$12.00
- Caesar Salad
Lettuce, Croutons and Parmesan Cheese$12.00
- House Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber and Beets.$12.00
- Tayta Salad
Lettuce, Quinoa, Onions, Tomatoes, Peas and Carrots.$12.00
Appetizers
- Choclo con Queso
Peruvian corn and Feta cheese.$12.00
- Choclo a la Huancaina
Peruvian corn with Cheese sauce.$12.00
- Papa Rellena
Fried Breaded Potato Puree with Picadillo Beef.$14.00
- Yucca a la Huancaina
Fried Cassava in Cheese sauce, Peruvian style.$13.00
- Conchitas a la Parmesana
Shelled Scallops in Parmesan Cheese.$24.00
- Anticucho
Grilled Marinated Heart Beef with Potato and Corn.$18.00
- Aguacate Relleno
Shrimp Stuffed avocado in mild House Sauce.$18.00
- Flaming Sea Food
A Japanese-Esque Mild Sauce, Togarashi Bump, Scallops, Octopus, and Shrimp.$23.00
- Wantan Frito
Fried Chicken Wontons.$13.00
- Choros a la Chacala
Mussels topped with Chopped Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Peruvian Corn in Lime Juice and Yellow Pepper.$20.00
- Papa a la Huancaina$12.00
- Mariscos en Llamas$21.00
- Fried Calamari$18.00
Ceviche
- Leche de Tigre
A compact finely sliced Fish Ceviche.$14.00
- Vuelve a la Vida
A compact finely sliced Seafood Ceviche.$14.00
- Ceviche de Pescado
Fish.$19.00
- Ceviche Mixto
Fish and Seafood.$20.00
- Ceviche de Mariscos
Seafood.$22.00
- Ceviche de Camarones
Shrimp.$21.00
- Ceviche de Pulpo
Octopus.$22.00
- Ceviche Carretillero
Fish Ceviche with Fried Calamari.$26.00
- Ceviche Pituco
Fresh Salmon and Octopus Ceviche over Peruvian Red Pepper Sauce.$25.00
- Ceviche Trio Pescado
Fish Ceviche in Peruvian Yellow Pepper Sauce, Peruvian Red Pepper Sauce and Peruvian Olive Sauce.$28.00
- Ceviche Trio Mixto
Mixed Ceviche in Peruvian Yellow Pepper, Red Pepper, and Olive Sauce.$26.00
Tiraditos
Causa
Entrée
- Aji de Gallina
Shredded Chicken wrapped in a Pepper and Cheese Sauce. Served with White Rice.$18.00
- Lomo Saltado$22.00
- Seco Norteño
Lamb with a Cilantro Sauce, White Beans and White Rice.$32.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cau Cau
A Peruvian Classic Tripe Stew. Served with White Rice.$18.00
- Tallarin Saltado Tayta
Sauteed Beef Linguini with Tomatoes and Onions.$22.00
- Tallarin Verde con Bistec
Pesto Sauce Linguini with a Hearty Steak$24.00
- Tallarin a la Huancaina con Bistec
Huancaina Sauce Linguini with a Hearty Steak$24.00
- Filete de Pescado a lo Macho
Fired Fish fillet in a Mediterranean Sauce.$33.00
- Jalea
Deep fried Fish and Seafood, Cassava, and Criolla Sauce.$25.00
- Pollo a la Plancha$20.00
- Filete de Pescado
Fried Fish fillet with two sides choices.$19.00
- Picante$23.00
- Milanesa de Pollo$22.00
- Bistec a lo Pobre$24.00
- Mahi Mahi Filet$24.00
- Tallarin Saltado Veggie$19.00
- Pollo Saltado$20.00
- Shrimp Saltado$21.00
Parrilla
Chifa
- Aeropuerto
Chifa Style Chicken Fried Rice with Chifa Noodles.$19.00
- Chaufa Especial
Chicken, Pork and Shrimps Fried RIce with Eggs and Scallions.$21.00
- Tallarin Saltado Especial
Sauteed or Fried Pasta over a Chifa Style veggie Medley with Chicken, POrk and Shrimps.$25.00
- Tallarin Saltado de Pollo
Sauteed or Fried Pasta over a Chifa Style veggie Medley with Chicken.$19.00
- Chaufa de Camarones$21.00
- Chaufa de Pollo$18.00
Recommendation
- Snapper Frito
Fried Red Snapper served with 2 sides choices.$33.00
- El Sabroso
Garlic based Grilled Seabass over Drunk Rice.$39.00
- SeaBass Grill
Grilled Seabass over Quinoa with Pesto and a dab of FYG jelly.$39.00
- Branzino
A spalsh of Yellow Pepper over a Butterfly cut Branzino paired with Shitake Mushrooms and Asparagus.$27.00
- Tacu Tacu de Aji de Gallina
Shredded Chicken wrapped in a Rice layer Cake and Creamy Peruvian Sauce.$21.00
- Arroz Verde con Mariscos
Cilantro based Seafood rice accompanied with a side of "Salsa Criolla"$24.00
- Arroz con Mariscos
Seafood Rice.$24.00
- Tuna Tartare$24.00
Desserts
Sides
DRINKS
Cocktails
Beer
Wine
- Malbec, Gran reserva, Victorio Altieri, Argentina.$78.00
- Malbec, Gran reserva, Juana Larrea, Argentina.$75.00
- Red Blend, Gran Reserva N1, Ica Valley, Peru.$81.00
- Red Blend, Van Ardi Estate, Armenia$42.00
- Gran Corte, Amurado, Mendoza, Argentina.$45.00
- Merlot, Amurado, Mendoza, Argentina.$35.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon Voyager, California.$35.00
- Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon, Mendoza, Argentina.$45.00
- Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon, Mendoza, Argentina.$42.00
- Ripasso Della Valpolicella, Vivaldi, Veneto, Italy.$60.00
- Chianti Classico, Pomona, Tuscany, Italy.$55.00
- Chianti Classico, Poggio torselli, Italy.$45.00
- Chardonnay, Amurado, Mendoza, Argentina.$32.00
- Chardonnay, Benneet Valley, Sonoma, California.$65.00
- Sauvignon, Gran Bateau, Bordeaux, France.$32.00
- Cascina Radice, Gavi di Gavi, Piemonte.$48.00
- Pinot Grigio, Genute Leucosia, Puglia, Italy.$30.00
- Pinot Grigio, Bella Figura, Italy.$30.00
- Sauvignon Blanc, Finca Rotondo, Ica Valley, Peru.$38.00
- Rose, Bodegas Lozano, España.$48.00
- FrossMarai, Extra Dry, Veneto, Italy.$38.00
- Prosecco, Extra Dry, Veneto, Italy (355ml)$12.00
- Red Wine Glass$10.00
- White Wine Glass$10.00
Non Alcoholic
- Chicha Morada$5.00
- Mango Juice$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- Passion Fruit Juice$4.00
- Pepsi$5.00
- Pepsi Diet$5.00
- Pepsi Zero$5.00
- Sprite$5.00
- Inka Kola$5.00
- Inka Kola Diet$5.00
- Kola Inglesa$5.00
- Coke$5.00
- Coke Zero$5.00
- Ginger Ale$5.00
- Plain Lemonade$6.00
- Coconut Lemonade$6.00
- Mint Lemonade$6.00
- Watermelon Lemonade$6.00
- Pink Lemonade$6.00
- Still Water$4.00
- Sparkling Water$4.00
- Jar Chicha Morada$18.00
- Jar Lemonade$12.00
- Jar Mint Lemonade$12.00
- Regular Iced Tea$4.00