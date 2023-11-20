El Torito Serrano Cafe 8693 Venice Blvd
Breakfast
- Breakfast Burrito$10.95
House potatoes, scrambled eggs, monterey cheese, bacon, sausage or soyrizo, beans optional
- Chilaquiles Bowl$11.95
Tortilla chips, green sause or red sauce, 2 eggs any style, monterey cheese, beans optional
- French Toast$9.95
Brioche bread, eggs, cinammon, vanilla and sugar, with 2 eggs any style
- Avocado Toast$9.95
1 slice of sourdough bread with avocado spread and 2 eggs any style
- Breakfast Sandwich$6.95
Brioche bread, 1 fried egg, ham, monterey cheese, mayo
- Bacon Egg & Cheese$6.95
Scramble eggs, bacon and monterey cheese
- Vegan breakfast tacos$2.95
soft tortilla, eggs, potatoes, guacamole spread and soyrizo
- Breakfast Bowl$11.95
Potatoes, scrambled eggs, pork sausage, avocado, pico de gallo, monterey cheese
- Classic omelette$11.95
2 eggs, cheese and 2 slices of toast
- Spinach omelette$11.95
2 eggs, cheese and spinach
- Omelette Baja style$11.95
Sweet corn, tomatoes, cheese and onions
- Veggie burrito$9.45
Lettuce, tomatoe, avocado spread, monterey cheese, pico de gallo, zucchini
- Chorizo Breakfast burrito$10.95
House potatoes, 2 scrambled eggs, monterey cheese and chorizo
- Scramblets$12.95
2 eggs, mushrooms, tomatoes, onion, red and green pepper, monterey or fetta cheese, bacon or sausage, fresh avocado, served with house potatoes and 2 slices of sourdough or wheat.
Lunch
Tacos and Burritos
Flour tortilla, Beans, rice, birria, cilantro and onions.
- Asada Burrito$10.95
Flour tortilla, Beans, rice, carne asada, pico de gallo, cilantro and onions,
- Chicken Burrito$10.95
Flour tortilla, Beans, rice, chicken, cilantro and onions. (cheese, sour cream, avocado spread extra charge)
- Carne asada tacos$2.45
Soft tortilla, carne asada, onion, cilantro and salsa.
- Birria taco$2.45
Soft tortilla, birria, onion, cilantro and salsa.
- Chicken taco$2.45
Soft tortilla, chicken, onion, cilantro and salsa.
Birria
- Vampiros$3.95
crunchy tortilla, birria and monterey cheese
- Mulitas$2.95
fried tortilla, monterey cheese, birria
- Keto taco$4.95
Monterey Cheese and birria
- Tostaditas$2.45
crunchy tortilla and birria
- Consome$2.95
Birria broth
- California burrito$11.95
Flour toritlla, carne asada, french fries, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado, monterey cheese, birria or chicken optional
- Breakfast burritos$16.45
Marinated beef, ramen noddles and beef broth
- Birria Caldo$13.95
Marinated beef and broth (24 oz), served with tortillas
- Quesabirria$10.95
Flour tortilla, monterey cheese and birria
- Queso taco$3.95
2 fried tortillas, monterey cheese and birria
- Taco dorado$2.95
2 fried tortillas with birria
- Birria Ramen$12.95
Marinated beef, ramen noodles and beef broth.
- Chicken Sandwich$7.95
Brioche bread, house dressing, chicken, tomatoe, lettuce and cheddar cheese
- Classic burger$7.95
Brioche bread, tomatoe, lettuce and beef patty
- Cheeseburger$7.95
Brioche bread, beef patty, house dressing, pickles and cheddar cheese
- Pollo asado plate$9.95
Grilled marinated chicken breast, with rice and beans
- Chicken tostada bowl$11.95
Grilled marinated chicken breast, romaine letter, pico de gallo, avocado spread, sour cream and monterey cheese on top, cilantro dressing
- Chicken quesadilla$9.95
Flour tortilla, monterey cheese Chicken, asada or birria
- Plain quesadilla$5.95
Flour tortilla, monterey cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, green or red salsa
- Mexican torta$9.25
Telera bread, mayonaisse, beans, lettuce, tomatoe and protein (beef birria, chicken or carne asada)
- Asada fries$11.95
Fries, nacho cheese, protein ( birria, chicken or asada ) onion and cilantro optional
- Super nachos$11.95
Tortilla chips, nacho sauce, sour cream, pico de gallo, avocado spread, refried beans
- Chicken fajitas$13.95
Grilled chicken, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, onions, sweet corn.
- Beef fajitas$13.95
Beef, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, onion, sweet corn
- Mix fajitas$14.95
Beef and chicken, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, onion, sweet corn.
- Veggie fajitas$10.95
red bell pepper, green bell pepper, onion, sweet corn, zucchini
- Chicken alambre$14.95
red bell pepper, green bell pepper, onion, sweet corn and monterey chesse
- Carne asada alambre$14.95
red bell pepper, green belll pepper, onion, sweet corn and monterey cheese
- Mix alambre$14.95
Chicken and beef, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, onion, sweet corn and monterey cheese
- Veggie alambre$11.95
red bell pepper, green bell pepper, onion, sweet corn, zucchini and monterey chesse
- Enchiladas$13.95
3 enchiladas, red or green sauce, rice and beans, choice of birria, carne asada or pollo asado, sour cream.
- Side of fries$3.45
Side of fries
- Carne asada plate$13.95
Served with rice and beans, corn or flour tortillas
Combos
- 1 queso taco, 1 taco dorado, 1 taco regular$9.95
Beef birria, small soda can
- 1 vampiro, 1 mulita, 1 tostada$9.95
Beef birria, small soda can
- Birria plate$13.95
Beef Birria, rice, beans and corn or flour tortillas
- Quesabirria$12.95
Served with rice and beans and small soda can
- Student combo asada fries$6.95
Fries, nacho cheese, carne asada
- Student combo burger$6.95
Chicken sandwich/burger with fries and small drink
- Chicken Sandwich combo$10.95
Brioche bread, house dressing, chicken, tomatoe, lettuce and cheddar cheese, fries and soda can.
- Classic burger combo$10.95
Brioche bread, tomatoe, lettuce and beef patty, fries and soda can
- Cheese burger combo$10.95
Brioche bread, beef patty, house dressing, pickles and cheddar cheese, fries and soda can
Drinks
- Jamaica$4.95
32 0z
- Pineapple$4.95
32 oz
- Horchata$4.95
32 0z
- Cucumber and lemon$4.95
32 0z
- Apple Juice$3.45
Martinelli's apple juice 10 oz
- Orange Juice$3.45
Welchs, 16 oz
- Mexican coca cola$3.45
1/2 liter
- Coca cola classic original can$1.75
12 oz
- Mexican Fanta$3.45
1/2 liter
- Coke zero can$1.75
12 oz
- Sprite$1.75
12 oz
- Jarritos$2.45
Mandarina, pineappla, lemon, guava
- Kombucha$4.95
- Michekombucha$9.95
- Acqua panna$3.75
1 liter, natural italian spring water
- Mineragua$2.45
small
- Perrier$2.45
Sparking mineral water, 11.15 oz
- San Pellegrino Aranchiata$2.75
Italian mineral water lemonade
- San Pellegrino$4.95
Sparkling natural mineral water, 1 liter
- Parrot coconut water$2.45
16.6 coconut water with pulp
Hot Drinks
Desserts
- Mexican style flan$5.95
Homemade flan, made with evaporated milk, condensed milk, vanilla, eggs and sugar
- Mexican style flan w/coconut flakes$6.95
Homemade flan, made with evaporated milk, coconut milk, condensed milk, vanilla, eggs, coconut flakes and sugar
- Churro bowl$6.95
with bananas, strawberries, and house sauce
- Churro by unit$1.75
- Crepe$11.95
3 piece crepes, with choice of cream cheese or nutella, with fresh fruit and guava sauce.
- Platanos flameados$11.95
Plantain flamed with a little hint of mezcal, butter, served with vanilla ice cream and walnuts.