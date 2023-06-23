2x points now for loyalty members
El Toro Steakhouse 2064 Beverly Pike
FOOD
APPETIZERS
Arepa Trio
3 cornmeal bread
Empanadas colombianas
4 beef turnovers
Coconut Shrimp Ceviche
Pickle shrimp w/coconut&veggie
Mexican Shrimp Ceviche
Pickle shrimp w/veggies &avocado
Tostones Trio
Plantain chips w/ beef, chicken, shrimp
El Toro Cachapas
beef, chicken, pork, cheese & cream
Jalapenos los Toritos
jalapenos, sausage & bacon honey
Potato Ruffles
homemade potato chips
Salad Bar multi trips
Soup
1 Trip Salad
1 Trip to the salad bar.
SIDES
Rice
white rice
Loaded Rice
white rice w/veggie & bacon
Herb Roasted Potatoes
yellow potatoes w/butter &herb
Bake Potatoes
ovenbake potato
Loaded baked potatoes
oven bake potato w/ bacon & veggie
Mexican Street Corn
corn w/cotisa cheese and chile
Fried Plantains
corn w/butter and honey
Fried Yuca
latin potato
Cuban Yuca
latin potato w/pickled onions
Mashed Potatoes
creamy potatoes
Skillet Green Beans & bacon
green beans w/bacon
French Fries
home cut potatoes
Veggies Of Day
BRAZILIAN GRILL
Navarra: 1 Person
Are NAVARRA platter for 1. Comes with a generous portion of are PICANHA STEAK (FAT ON). Alison includes 2 sides of your choice.
Navarra : 2 PEOPLE
Are NAVERRA platter for 2 people. Comes with a generous portion of are PICANHA STEAK (FAT ON). Also includes 2 sides of your choice.
Navarra : 4 PEOPLE
Are Navarra platter for 4 people. Comes with a generous portion of are PICANHA STEAK (FAT ON). Also includes 3 sides of your choice.
Torrestrella: NY Strip 1 Person
10oz , 12oz plater w/ 3 sides
Torrestrella: NY Strip 2 People
Torrestrella: NY Strip 4 people
AMERICAN GRILL
Cabrera: Ribeye 10oz
10oz,12oz W/ 2sides
Gallardo:NY Strip steak 10oz
10oz,12oz W/2Sides
Domecq: Sirloin Steak 10oz
10oz W/2Sides
Vistahermosa: 6oz Filet Mignon
10oz W/2Sides
El Toro special Tomahawk steak for 2
2lb W/2Side
Cabrera: Ribeye 12oz
Gallardo: NY Strip Steak 12oz
Domecq: Sirloin Steak 12oz
Vistahermosa: 8oz Filet Mignon
PORK
SEAFOOD
KID MENU
HAMBURGERS
El Toro Burger
Flames grilled burger topped with sweet bacon, pork chop, sharp cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onion, & lettuce.
La Vaquilla Burger
Flames grilled burger topped with salami, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, onion, and lettuce.
El Becerro Burger
Flamed grilled burger topped with cheese, tomatoes, onions, & lettuce.
SANDWICH
DESSERT
Venezuelan Quesillo
Caramel custard.
Strawberry Cheesecake
cheesecake w/ fruits
Tres Leches Cake
Rich moist authentic Latin cake.
Mousse of Parchita
Passion fruit custard.
Churros El Toro
Fried Venezueln donut topped with sugar and cinnamon. Comes with a caramel & chocolate dipping sauce.