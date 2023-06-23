El Toro Steakhouse 2064 Beverly Pike

FOOD

APPETIZERS

Arepa Trio

$9.99

3 cornmeal bread

Empanadas colombianas

$9.99

4 beef turnovers

Coconut Shrimp Ceviche

$12.99

Pickle shrimp w/coconut&veggie

Mexican Shrimp Ceviche

$11.99

Pickle shrimp w/veggies &avocado

Tostones Trio

$9.99

Plantain chips w/ beef, chicken, shrimp

El Toro Cachapas

$9.99

beef, chicken, pork, cheese & cream

Jalapenos los Toritos

$8.99

jalapenos, sausage & bacon honey

Potato Ruffles

$5.99

homemade potato chips

Salad Bar multi trips

$12.99

Soup

$7.99

1 Trip Salad

$4.99

1 Trip to the salad bar.

SIDES

Rice

$3.99

white rice

Loaded Rice

$4.99Out of stock

white rice w/veggie & bacon

Herb Roasted Potatoes

$4.99

yellow potatoes w/butter &herb

Bake Potatoes

$4.99

ovenbake potato

Loaded baked potatoes

$6.99

oven bake potato w/ bacon & veggie

Mexican Street Corn

$4.99

corn w/cotisa cheese and chile

Fried Plantains

$6.99

corn w/butter and honey

Fried Yuca

$4.99

latin potato

Cuban Yuca

latin potato w/pickled onions

Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

creamy potatoes

Skillet Green Beans & bacon

$4.99

green beans w/bacon

French Fries

$3.99

home cut potatoes

Veggies Of Day

$3.99

BRAZILIAN GRILL

Navarra: 1 Person

$16.99

Are NAVARRA platter for 1. Comes with a generous portion of are PICANHA STEAK (FAT ON). Alison includes 2 sides of your choice.

Navarra : 2 PEOPLE

$26.99

Are NAVERRA platter for 2 people. Comes with a generous portion of are PICANHA STEAK (FAT ON). Also includes 2 sides of your choice.

Navarra : 4 PEOPLE

$44.99

Are Navarra platter for 4 people. Comes with a generous portion of are PICANHA STEAK (FAT ON). Also includes 3 sides of your choice.

Torrestrella: NY Strip 1 Person

$19.99

10oz , 12oz plater w/ 3 sides

Torrestrella: NY Strip 2 People

$32.99

Torrestrella: NY Strip 4 people

$49.99

AMERICAN GRILL

Cabrera: Ribeye 10oz

$22.99

10oz,12oz W/ 2sides

Gallardo:NY Strip steak 10oz

$24.99

10oz,12oz W/2Sides

Domecq: Sirloin Steak 10oz

$16.99

10oz W/2Sides

Vistahermosa: 6oz Filet Mignon

$26.99

10oz W/2Sides

El Toro special Tomahawk steak for 2

$39.99

2lb W/2Side

Cabrera: Ribeye 12oz

$25.99

Gallardo: NY Strip Steak 12oz

$28.99

Domecq: Sirloin Steak 12oz

$20.99

Vistahermosa: 8oz Filet Mignon

$32.99

PORK

Jack Daniels Ribs 1/2

$17.99

bourbon bbq ribs w/ 2 Sides

Chicharrones

$17.99

pork belly w/ 2 Sides

El Chuleton Tomahawk Pork

$39.99

large pork chop w/ 2 sides

Jack Daniels Ribs Full Rack

$28.99

CHICKEN

Grill Chicken Breast

$12.99

chicken breast w/2 Sides

1/2 Rotisserie Chicken

$14.99

w/2 Sides

SEAFOOD

Camarones Al Ajillo

shrimp with garlic w/2 Sides

Asopao De Mariscos

$22.99Out of stock

seafood rice pottage

Grill Tilapia

$13.99

grill fish w/2Sides

Catch Of The Day

$49.99

fried fish w/2Side

KID MENU

Corndog & Fries

$6.99

Corn Dog & French Fries

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$6.99

5 Chicken Nuggets & French Fries

Cheesesburger & Fries

$6.99

Cheese Burger & French Fries

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.99

HAMBURGERS

El Toro Burger

$14.99

Flames grilled burger topped with sweet bacon, pork chop, sharp cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onion, & lettuce.

La Vaquilla Burger

$14.99

Flames grilled burger topped with salami, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, onion, and lettuce.

El Becerro Burger

$12.99

Flamed grilled burger topped with cheese, tomatoes, onions, & lettuce.

SANDWICH

Avilena Steak Sandwich

$14.99

steak,goudacheese,peppers,onions

Iberica Steak Sandwich

$14.99

steak,goudacheese,corn,veggies

Morucha Pork Sandwich

$11.99

porkchop,goudacheese,peppers

Navarra Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

grill chicken,bacon,goudacheese

DESSERT

Venezuelan Quesillo

$7.99

Caramel custard.

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.99

cheesecake w/ fruits

Tres Leches Cake

$7.99

Rich moist authentic Latin cake.

Mousse of Parchita

$7.99

Passion fruit custard.

Churros El Toro

$7.99

Fried Venezueln donut topped with sugar and cinnamon. Comes with a caramel & chocolate dipping sauce.

Salad

1 TRIP

$4.99Out of stock

ALL YOU CAN EAT

$13.99Out of stock

SPECIAL SPAIN

Today special

$19.99Out of stock

SPECIAL BRAZILIAN

SPECIAL 2

$16.99Out of stock

NA BEVS

PEPSI

$2.99

DIET PEPSI

$2.99

DR. PEPPER

$2.99

PEPSI ZERO

$2.99

PEPSI CHERRY

$2.99

STARRY

$2.99

LEMONADE

$2.99

MTN DEW

$2.99

GINGER ALE

$2.99

SWEET TEA

$2.99

UNSWEET TEA

$2.99

COFFEE

$2.99

WATER