El Turco Turkish Food - BV
Breakfast
- Turkish Breakfast Tray$38.00
two organic eggs sunny side up or scrambled, fresh steak tomatoes and Persian cucumbers, premium quality feta cheese, kashkaval cheese, low salted dried black and green olives, homemade jams, pogaca, freshly baked bread and simit with 2 glasses of tea. Good for 2 people.
- Menemen (Shakshuka)$16.00
Slow sautéed tomatoes and sweet peppers scrambled with 2 organic eggs
- Three Eggs Any Style$12.00
3 organic brown eggs scrambled or sunny side up.
- Eggs W/ Sucuk$17.00
2 organic brown eggs w/sucuk (spicy Turkish beef chorizo).
- Bal Kaymak$12.00+
Creamy milk (top of the milk) with honey and walnuts – served with pita bread.
Bakery
Simit Sandwiches
- Simit Avocado$14.00
Turkish thin sesame bagel topped with freshly mashed hass avocado and an organic fried egg.
- Ottoman$16.00
Turkish thin sesame bagel topped with fermented spicy sausage, kasseri cheese, tomato and arugula.
- Locksmith$17.00
Turkish thin sesame bagel topped with Atlantic smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber pickle and fresh Mediterranean herbs.
- Mediterranean$16.00
Turkish thin sesame bagel topped with black olive paste, feta cheese, fresh tomatoes, and green peppers.
Soup & Salad
Main DIshes
Mezes
- Roasted Beet Hummus$12.00
Roasted beet hummus with lemon, coriander, garlic and cumin.
- Hummus$11.00
Our homemade daily hummus served with paprika oil and isot pepper.
- Cacik$11.00
Shredded cucumber, fresh dill and mint in garlicky yogurt.
- Sarma$14.00
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, currant and spices (5 pieces).
- Kısır$11.00
Steamed finely grounded bulgur rice mixed with sautéed onions, tomato paste served with fresh scallions, parsley, lemon, fresh mint, lettuce and pomegranate sauce.
- Babaganoush$12.00
Eggplant, green peppers and tomatoes are combined with a garlicky yogurt sauce
- Shishito Peppers$14.00
Charred shishito peppers with garlic yogurt.
- Ezme$12.00
Red lentil balls (4 pieces)with pomegranate sauce served with lettuce.
- Girit Ezme$14.00
- Carrot Tarator$12.00
Desserts
- Baklava$6.00+
Layers of super thin and flaky buttered phyllo sheets filled with pistachios or walnuts and sweetened with baklava syrup.
- Rice Pudding$12.00
Turkish-style oven baked rice pudding.
- Ice cream$6.00+
Turkish Sweet Cheese Pastry)! Cheese is arranged between two layers of Kadayıf (shredded phyllo), cooked until golden, and soaked in a sweet syrup.
- Sekerpare$12.00