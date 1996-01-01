El Vago Cantina 179 Essex Street
Food Menu
Botanas
Quesadillas
Taqueria
Mexican Signatures
Sides
Mains
la cruda brunch
Tuesday taco special
Drink Menu
margaritas
- Magia$17.00
- Mushroom Mezcalita$18.00
- Oaxaca Smash$18.00
- Cuidad Perdida$15.00
- Chilli Mango Margarita$17.00
- House Margarita$14.00
- La Reina Margarita$18.00
- El Rey Margarita$19.00
- Passion frozen margarita$15.00
- Premium margarita$17.00
- High end margarita$50.00
- Margarita Flight$40.00
- Terra Negrarita$16.00
- Margarita Pitcher$35.00
- Premium Margarita Pitcher$60.00
- Margarita Special$5.00
cocktails
- Sol Clap$15.00
- Horchata Lychee Martini$13.00
- Mexican Old Fashioned$15.00
- Pariso Tropical$13.00
- Santeria$14.00
- Terra Negra Mojito$14.00
- Mezcal Negroni$12.00
- Paloma$13.00
- Porn Star$16.00
- Michelada$8.00
- Mexican Espresso Martini$13.00
- White Sangria$12.00
- Red Sangria$12.00
- Pina Colada$13.00
- Lemon drop$14.00
- Sex on the beach$12.00
- prosecco glass$5.00
- mimosa$6.00
- Hibiscus rose sangria$15.00
- Cucumber margarita$15.00
- Blue long island$13.00
- Long Island ice tea$13.00
- Blue Hawaiian$13.00
- sangria pitcher$35.00
- Moscow mule$13.00
- Terra Negra Martini$14.00
beers
- modelo$5.00
- modelo negra$5.00
- corona$5.00
- sol$5.00
- corona light$5.00
- monopolio$5.00
- pacifico$5.00
- coors light$5.00
- heineken$5.00
- heineken light$5.00
- presidente$5.00
- president light$5.00
- blue moon$5.00
- Stella$5.00
- stone IPA$6.00
- Sierra nev hazy$6.00
- fool proof IPA$5.00
- Black And Tan Yuenling Draft$8.00
- Whalers Rise$7.00
tequilas + mezcal
- casa amigos reposado$16.00
- Blanco español$15.00
- herraduras blanco$16.00
- Patron silver$14.00
- don Julio repo$16.00
- Clase azul blanco$30.00
- Clase azul reposado$40.00
- Bozal borrego mezcal$18.00
- Bozal Castilla mezcal$22.00
- Bozal cuishe mezcal$16.00
- Bozal ensamble mezcal$12.00
- Bozal tobashiche mezcal$16.00
- laluna mezcal$25.00
- el jimador blanco$10.00
- cabo wabo blanco$12.00
- el jimador reposado$11.00
- cabo cabo añejo$14.00
- cabo cabo reposado$14.00
- el jimador añejo$12.00
- delirio mezcal$12.00
- Corazon reposado$12.00
- sotol por siempre$12.00
- herraduras por siempre$14.00
- el tesoro reposado$16.00
- el tesoro anejo$18.00
- Sotol por siempre$12.00
- herraduras silver$14.00
- el tesoro repo$16.00
- el tesero anejo$18.00
- san Matias tahona$16.00
- zarpado repo$10.00
- zarpado blanco$10.00
- siete misterios espadín$20.00
- prospero anejo$16.00
- prospero repo$14.00
- prospero blanco$12.00
- mezcal artesanal grabado$14.00
- aditivo anejo$20.00
- aditivo doble repo$18.00
- hornitas black barril$14.00
- don julio 70$18.00
- Corazon repo$12.00
- avion chistalino$35.00
- avion 44 reserva$35.00
- corralejo repo$16.00
- corralejo anejo$18.00
- cincoro blanco$16.00
- cincoro repo$22.00
- cincoro anejo$30.00
- dobel silver$14.00
- gran centenario plata$10.00
- del maguey chichicapa$16.00
- banhez mezcal$12.00
- clase azul gold$60.00
- don julio blanco$14.00
- don julio anejo$18.00
- maguey vida mezcal$12.00
- olmeca altos plata$12.00
- ojo de tigre mezcal$12.00
- mijente blanco$14.00
- havana club blanco$12.00
- esplon blanco$10.00
- el jolgorio madrecluxe mezcal$10.00
- Corazon blanco$12.00
- maestro doble$40.00
- clase azul mezcal$80.00
- Santo fino blanco$12.00
- Santo fino repo$14.00
- exotico blanco$12.00
- exotico repo$12.00
- 1800 cristalino$25.00
- corzo silver$14.00
- 888 silver$12.00
- 888 repo$14.00
- casa noble repo$12.00
- tres agaves blanco$12.00
- casamigos mezcal$18.00
- Rosalina mezcal$14.00
- gracias dios mango mezcal$12.00
- gracias dios pina mezcal$12.00
- del maguey taviche$30.00
- del maguey las milpas$18.00
- del maguey san domalba$18.00
- del maguey tabola$30.00
- del maguey puebla$12.00
- milagros$14.00
- clase azul anejo$80.00
- peloton espadin mezcal$12.00
- tequila 8 plata$14.00
- tequila 8 repo$16.00
- casmigos blanco$15.00
- Hotel California silver$20.00
- Hotel California reposado$28.00
- Komo añejo$80.00
- Komo cristalino$30.00
- Komo reposado$60.00
Vodka + Gin
Cognac
Whiskey + Rum
- Gold Label$15.00
- Gold 18$18.00
- Black Label$12.00
- Buchanans 12$14.00
- Buchanans 18$18.00
- Jameson$13.00
- Markers market$12.00
- woodford reserve$14.00
- amaro lucano$10.00
- santa teresa$14.00
- wray and nephew$9.00
- lebron cachaca$12.00
- Captain Morgan$12.00
- zacapa 23$14.00
- macallan 12$18.00
- Johnny gold$18.00
- redemption rye$12.00
- buchannas 12$14.00
- cardenal mendoza$14.00
- corbel brandy$6.00
- jack Daniels$12.00
- gran marnier$14.00
- basil Hayden bourbon$16.00
- chivas 18$21.00
- Johnny blue$60.00
- cointreu$14.00
- jameson$14.00
- Johnny black$14.00
- chivas 12$14.00
- bulleit rye$14.00
- bulleit bourbon$16.00
- baileys$12.00
- toki$14.00
- makers mark$12.00
- dissarono$12.00
- Zacapa Xo$20.00
- old parr$17.00
- Bacardi$12.00
Shots
- Casa amigos repo shot$8.00
- Don Julio silver shot$7.00
- milagros shot$6.00
- green tea shots$6.00
- banhez mezcal$8.00
- don Julio repo/añejo shot$8.00
- bozal Castilla shot$11.00
- bozal barre shot$9.00
- bozal cashe shot$8.00
- bozal ensamble$6.00
- bozal tobashiche$8.00
- la luna mezcal shot$13.00
- el jimador blanca shot$5.00
- cabo wabo blanco shot$6.00
- el jimador repo shot$5.00
- cabo wabo anejo shot$7.00
- el jimador anejo shot$6.00
- delirio mezcal shot$6.00
- wood ford reserve shot$7.00
- sotol por siempre shot$6.00
- herraduras silver shot$7.00
- el tesero repo shot$8.00
- amaro lucano shot$5.00
- santa teresa rum shot$7.00
- wray and nephew rum shot$4.00
- lebron cachaca shot$6.00
- el tesoro anejo shot$9.00
- grey goose shot$6.00
- patron silver shot$7.00
- korbel brandy shot$3.00
- fords gin shot$6.00
- ojo de tigre mezcal shot$6.00
- mijenta blanco shot$7.00
- havana club blanco shot$6.00
- espolon blanco shot$5.00
- jack Daniels shot$6.00
- grand mariner shot$7.00
- basil Hayden bourbon shot$8.00
- el jorgorio madrecuixe mezcal shot$5.00
- disorono shot$6.00
- stoli shot$7.00
- makers mark shot$6.00
- toki whiskey shot$7.00
- rhodium gin shot$6.00
- haku shot$5.00
- pierre ferrand cognac shot$7.00
- clase azul plata shot$20.00
- clase azul anejo shot$40.00
- peloton espadin mezcal shot$6.00
- tequila 8 plata shot$7.00
- tequila 8 repo shot$8.00
- don julio 70 shot$9.00
- Corazon repo shot$6.00
- avion chistalino shot$17.00
- avion 44 reserve shot$17.00
- corralejo repo shot$8.00
- corralejo anejo shot$9.00
- cincoro blanco shot$8.00
- cincoro repo shot$11.00
- cincoro anejo shot$15.00
- casamigos blanco shot$7.00
- 1942 shot$20.00
- tres agaves blanco shot$6.00
- casamigos mezcal shot$9.00
- Rosalina mezcal shot$7.00
- gracias dios mango mezcal shot$6.00
- gracias dios pina mezcal shot$6.00
- del maguey taviche shot$15.00
- del maguey las milpas shot$9.00
- del maguey san dom alba shot$9.00
- del maguey tabola shot$15.00
- san Matias tahona shot$8.00
- hornitas black barril shot$7.00
- zarpado rosado shot$5.00
- zarpado blanco shot$5.00
- siete misterios espadin shot$10.00
- prospero anejo shot$8.00
- prospero repo shot$7.00
- prospero blanco shot$6.00
- mezcal artesanal grabado shot$7.00
- aditivo anejo shot$10.00
- aditivo doble repo shot$9.00
- D’usse shot$7.00
- Tito’s shot$6.00
- black label shot$6.00
- white tea shot$7.00
- Montezuma shot$4.00
- Remy Vsop Shot$8.00
- Remy 1738$8.00
- Zacapa Xo Shot$10.00
- brugal anejo$7.00
- brugal blanco$5.00
- Hennessy vs shot$7.00
- Hotel California silver shot$10.00
- Hotel California reposado shot$14.00
- Bacardi shot$6.00
wine + bubbly
Tap
Bottle Service
martinis
Daily Drink specials
