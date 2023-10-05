El Vaquero 165 Outer Loop Suite 108
Full Menu
Appetizers
Nachos
All nachos come with cheese
Meat with Cheese
Cheese Dip
Bean Dip
Guacamole Dip
Shrimp Dip
Choriqueso
Camarones Tapatíos
Grilled shrimp, tapatio sauce, jalapeños, and onions
10 Camarones Mamalones
With or without shell
20 Camarones Mamalones
With or without shell
Charro Beans
A bowl of pinto beans cooked together with chorizo, hot dog, and bacon. Topped with fresh Mexican cheese and pico de gallo
Nachos Supremos
With beef, chicken, and black beans. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes
Guacamole Culichi
Octopus and shrimp
Nachos Hawaianos
With chips, ham, sausage, chicken, pineapple, onions, and cheese dip on top
Burritos
Burrito Grande
Extra large burrito stuffed with steak or grilled chicken, rice, and black beans. Topped with cheese dip
Burrito Gigante
Ground beef, shredded chicken, rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, enchilada sauce, and shredded cheese
Burrito Macho
Steak, chicken, grilled green peppers, onions, rice, and black beans wrapped into one huge melted Cheddar cheese
Seafood Burrito
Large deep-fried or soft burrito with shrimp, scallops, and crab meat. Topped with cheese sauce, served with rice and guacamole salad
Burrito Verde
Burrito with carnitas and covered with green sauce. Served with rice and black beans,
Burrito Diablo
Birria burrito with cilantro and onions. Served with rice and black beans
Fajita Burrito
Your choice of meat, served with rice, black beans, and cheese dip on top
Enchiladas
Enchiladas De Mole
Five chicken enchiladas with onions and queso fresco
Enchiladas De Mar
Crab meat and shrimp. Topped with creamy sauce, served with rice and guacamole salad
Enchiladas Vaqueras
Three enchiladas with arrachera meat served with rice, charro beans, salsa ranchera, and queso Chihuahua
Enchiladas Mexicanas
Your choice of chicken or steak with red, green sauce, and cheese dip. Served with rice
Enchiladas De Crema
Three shredded chicken enchiladas, covered with our special cream sauce. Served with rice and black beans
Enchiladas Supremas
One beef, one chicken, one cheese, and one shredded beef enchilada. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and shredded cheese
Enchiladas De Barbacoa
Three shredded barbacoa enchiladas, topped with lettuce and sour cream. Served with rice or black beans
Enchiladas Suizas
Three shredded chicken enchiladas, topped with green creamy sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad
Enchiladas Verdes
Three shredded chicken enchiladas, topped with green sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and rice
Fajitas
For One Fajitas
Your choice of steak or grilled chicken. Served with guacamole salad, pico de gallo, sour cream, and warm tortillas
For Two Fajitas
Your choice of steak or grilled chicken. Served with guacamole salad, pico de gallo, sour cream, and warm tortillas
Fish Fajita
Served with guacamole salad, pico de gallo, sour cream, and warm tortillas
For One Fiesta Fajita
Steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp. Served with guacamole salad, pico de gallo, sour cream, and warm tortillas
For Two Fiesta Fajita
Steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp. Served with guacamole salad, pico de gallo, sour cream, and warm tortillas
For One Fajita Deluxe
Carnitas, chorizo, grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp. Served with guacamole salad, pico de gallo, sour cream, and warm tortillas
For Two Fajita Deluxe
Carnitas, chorizo, grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp. Served with guacamole salad, pico de gallo, sour cream, and warm tortillas
Fajita De Camarones
With grilled shrimp. Served with guacamole salad, pico de gallo, sour cream, and warm tortillas
Fajita Nachos
Your choice of steak or grilled chicken with chips nacho covered in cheese dip. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes
Tacos Fajitas
Three steak or chicken tacos. Served with guacamole salad, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice, black beans, fajita salad, and warm tortillas
Fajita Nachos Vaquero
Chicken, fried pork, and shrimp. Served with chips, pico de gallo, pineapple, and cheese dip on top
Quesadillas
Fiesta Quesadilla
10 inches, quesadilla with grilled chicken and Mexican sausage. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream
Fajita Quesadilla
10 inches. Quesadilla with steak or grilled chicken, bell pepper, and onions. Served with guacamole salad, sour cream and your choice of rice or black beans
Chicken Quesadilla
10 inches. Quesadilla filled with cheese and your choice of grilled chicken or steak
Steak Quesadilla
10 inches. Quesadilla filled with cheese and your choice of grilled chicken or steak
Fajita Quesadilla Grande
14 inches. Quesadilla with your choice of steak or grilled chicken. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream
Fajita Shrimp Quesadilla
10 inches. Quesadilla stuffed with shrimp, bell peppers, and onions. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream
Quesadilla Deluxe
10 inches. Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken or ground beef and cheese. Served with rice or black beans
Veggie Quesadilla
10 inches. Quesadilla with grilled onions, bell peppers, zucchini, and tomatoes. Served with rice
Taqueria
Tacos
Your choice of handmade corn or flour tortilla with cilantro and onions
Torta Mamalona
With breaded beef milanese, Mexican sausage, eggs, ham, sausage, tomatoes, Mexican cheese, mozzarella, jalapeños, black beans, lettuce, onions, sour cream, and mayonnaise
Tlayuda
Sometimes spelled as Clayuda. This homemade dish is part of the traditional Oaxacan cuisine. Large, thin, crunchy, partially toasted tortilla covered with a spread of refried black beans, lettuce, avocado, Oaxaca cheese, salsa, and your choice of meat (chi
Elote
Grilled corn on the cob slathered in a mayo cream sauce and garnished with chili powder, cheese, and lime
Esquites
Corn on a cup with mayonnaise, cheese, and powdered red pepper
Tortas
Mexican sandwich filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and pickled jalapeños
Burritos
Filled with your choice of meat, rice, black beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, jalapeños, and cheese
Huaraches
Thick long handmade tortilla, filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and tomatoes
Gorditas
Thick handmade tortilla, filled with your choice of meat, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and tomatoes
Sopes
Thick handmade tortilla, filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and tomatoes
Machetes
Long handmade corn tortilla, cilantro, onions, meat, cheese, green sauce, and Mexican cheese
Pizza Birria
14" flour tortilla with cheese mozzarella, queso Oaxaca, onions, and cilantro
Quesadilla Birria
Two 8" handmade corn tortillas, with birria meat, mozzarella cheese, cilantro, onions, and consommé
Tacos Birria
Three handmade corn tortillas, with birria meat, cilantro, onions, and consommé
Burro Birria
Rice, onions, and cilantro with green sauce
Torta Y Burritos
Torta Mega Mamalona
Chicken milanese, steak milanese, fried pork, Mexican sausage, barbacoa, black beans, ham, sausage, Oaxaca cheese, queso fresco, jalapeños, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, avocado, and mayonnaise
Vegetarian Burrito
Zucchini, bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, rice, black beans, cheese, and sour cream
Molcajete Burrito
Steak, chicken, Mexican sausage, Oaxaca cheese, charro beans, rice, and molcajete salsa
Burro Loco
Steak, chicken, shrimp, rice, and black beans. Topped with salsa ranchera and cheddar cheese
Chicken
Choripollo
Grilled chicken topped with chorizo and cheese dip. Served with rice, black beans, and tortillas
Pollo Picoso
Grilled chicken cooked with onions and covered with cheese dip and hot sauce. Served with tortillas
Pollo Sabroso
Grilled chicken and rice, topped with cheese dip. Served with tortillas
Pollo Tapatio
Chicken cooked with jalapeños and onions. Topped with tapatio sauce and cheese dip. Served with black beans, rice, and tortillas
Steak Tapatio
Steak cooked with jalapeños and onions. Topped with tapatio sauce and cheese dip. Served with black beans, rice, and tortillas
La Deliciosa
Grilled chicken, skirt steak, and chorizo. Served with rice, black beans, and tortillas
Alambre
A mountain of steak, grilled chicken, chorizo, ham, and bacon mixed with grilled onion and green peppers. Topped with melted mozzarella cheese and
Pork
Chuletas Mexicanas
Two juicy tender cut pork chops, topped with grilled onions. Served with rice, black beans, tomatillo sauce, pico de gallo, and tortillas
Chile Verde
Pork cubes cooked in green sauce. Served with rice, black beans, and tortillas
Carnitas
Cooked pork chunks, served with rice, black beans, tortillas, and pico de gallo
Costilla en Salsa Verde
Pork ribs with green sauce. Served with rice, black beans, and tortillas
Costillas De Puerco
Pork ribs served with green sauce, rice, charro beans, and tortillas
Barbecue Ribs
Pork ribs with barbecue sauce and fries
Costillas De Puerco en Mole
Pork ribs with rice, black beans, and tortillas
Seafood
Pescado a La Parilla
Grilled tilapia served with rice and avocado salad
Pescado a La Diabla
Grilled tilapia fillet, covered with chipotle sauce. Served with rice and avocado
Mojarra
Whole tilapia deep-fried, served with rice and avocado salad
Fish Taco
Three grilled fish tacos, served with rice, black beans, and mango sauce
Camarones Rancheros
Jumbo shrimp grilled with spicy ranchero sauce. Served with ranchero sauce, rice, guacamole salad, and tortillas
Camarones a La Mexicana
Grilled jumbo shrimp with jalapeños, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice and guacamole salad
Camarones a La Diabla
Grilled jumbo shrimp cooked with fiesta sauce. Served with rice, avocado salad, and tortillas
Huachinango
A full red snapper saltwater fish seasoned and deep-fried to a crispy, flavorful delight, topped with hot sauce. Served with a side of lettuce, onion, radishes, lemon, avocado slices, rice, and tortillas
Camarón Sabroso
Grilled shrimp and rice topped with cheese dip. Served with tortillas
Hawaiian Pineapple
Scallops, shrimp, fish, crab meat, grilled onions, bell peppers, green peppers, and zucchini. Covered with mozzarella cheese
Pescado Zarandeado
Huauchinango (red snapper) served with rice and avocado salad
Salmón
Served with rice and veggies
Cóctel De Camaron
With shrimp, pico de gallo, and avocado
Cóctel Sinaloa
With shrimp, octopus, oysters, and Callo de hacha
Ceviche Mix
Ceviche Camaron
Ceviche Pescado
Steak
Steak a La Mexicana
Skirt steak with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeño pepper. Served with rice, black beans, and tortillas
Chile Colorado Deluxe
Grilled chicken and shrimp with our special sauce. Served with rice, black beans, and tortillas
Carne Asada
Skirt steak, pico de gallo, cactus, rice, charro beans, and tortillas
Parrillada
For two. Grilled chicken, steak, carnitas, chorizo, and pastor. Served with Two orders of rice, Two orders of charro beans, and tortillas
Vaquera T-bone
Served with rice, mix veggies,charro beans, and tortillas
Arrachera
Served with rice, black beans, tortillas, chiles toreados, camarón onion, and guacamole salad
Picaña
Served with zucchini, onions, rice, charro beans, and tortillas
Costilla De Res
Served with rice, black beans, chiles toreados, cambray onion, and tortillas
Combos
Combo 1
Rice, enchilada, and two tacos
Combo 2
Rice, black beans, burrito, and taco
Combo 3
Rice, enchilada, and burrito
Combo 4
Rice, burrito, chalupa, and taco
Combo 5
Rice, black beans, tostada, and chalupa
Combo 6
Rice, black beans, tamale, and burrito
Combo 7
Rice, chile relleno, and tostaguac
Combo 8
Enchilada, burrito, and tamale
Combo 9
Tamale, two tacos, and chalupa
Combo 10
Rice, black beans, chicken quesadilla, lettuce, and guacamole salad
Special Plates
Molcajetes
Molcajete Del Mar
Cauliflower, broccoli, carrots, zucchini, fish, shrimp, mussels, scallops, clams, crab legs, seafood mix, and tortillas
Mocajete Vaquero
Chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, pork chops, queso fresco, jalapeño, cambray onion, charro beans, rice, and tortillas
El Volcan
Chicken, steak, chorizo, cactus, charro beans, queso fresco, onions, jalapeño, and tortillas
El Molcajete
Salsa de molcajete, steak, chicken, chorizo, mozzarella cheese, onions, cilantro, queso fresco, and tortillas
Molcajete Diablo
Salsa diabla, mojarra, and shrimp. Bistec
Bistec Con Papas
Arrachera in green sauce. Served with rice, black beans, and tortillas
Caldos
Salads
Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla shaped into a bowl filled with black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese, and your choice of ground beef or chicken
Fajita Salad
A crispy flour tortilla shaped into a bowl filled with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, bacon, shredded cheese, and your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Choose your dressing
Guacamole Salad
Chicken Salad
Crispy flour shell with grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell pepper, bacon, and shredded cheese with ranch dressing
Steak Salad
Crispy flour shell with steak, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell pepper, bacon, and shredded cheese with ranch dressing
Shrimp Salad
Your choice of grilled shrimp or breaded shrimp. Served with a garden salad
Supreme Salad
Steak, chicken, shrimp, and bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell pepper, bacon, and shredded cheese with ranch dressing
Side Orders
A La Carte
Chimichanga A La Carte
1 piece
1 Piece Taco Supreme A La Carte
3 Pieces Taco Supreme A La Carte
1 Piece Tamales A La Carte
3 Pieces Tamales A La Carte
1 Piece Chile Relleno A La Carte
3 Pieces Chile Relleno A La Carte
Chile Poblano A La Carte
1 Piece Burritos A La Carte
2 Pieces Burritos A La Carte
1 Piece Enchilada A La Carte
3 Pieces Enchilada A La Carte
1 Piece Hard Taco A La Carte
3 Pieces Hard Taco A La Carte
1 Piece Soft Taco A La Carte
3 Pieces Soft Taco A La Carte
1 Piece Quesadilla A La Carte
3 Pieces Quesadilla A La Carte
Kids Menu
Desserts
Lunch Menu
Lunch
Lunch Carnitas
Cooked pork chunks served with rice, black beans, tortillas, and pico de gallo
Lunch Taco Salad
Bowl shaped fried tortilla filled with your choice of beef or chicken, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and shredded cheese
Lunch Chimichangas
One ground beef or chicken chimichanga, served with rice, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream
Lunch Burrito Mojado
Chorizo and eggs burrito. Served with rice and black beans, topped with cheese dip
Lunch Huevos Rancheros
Three eggs cooked over-easy or scrambled with special ranchero sauce. Served with rice, black beans, and tortillas
Lunch Huevos Con Chorizo
Three scrambled eggs with chorizo. Served with rice, black beans, and tortillas
Lunch Pollo Tapatio
Grilled chicken cooked with jalapeños and onions. Topped with tapatio sauce and cheese dip. Served with black beans, rice, and tortillas
Lunch Flautas
One deep fried chicken or beef burrito. Served with rice, black beans, and guacamole salad
Lunch Pollo Sabroso
Grilled chicken and rice topped with cheese dip. Served with tortillas
Lunch Chicken Taquitos
Nacho cheese on the side served with rice
Lunch Miguel
One beef burrito topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes. Served with black beans and rice
Lunch Pollo Picoso
Grilled chicken cooked with onions and covered with cheese dip and hot sauce. Served with rice, black beans, and tortillas
Lunch Poblano
One poblano pepper stuffed with fresh Mexican cheese, covered in egg and deep fried then covered with special tomato sauce and melted white cheese. Served with rice, black beans, and tortillas
Lunch Fajita
Grilled chicken or steak cooked with onions, and bell peppers. Served with rice, black beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas