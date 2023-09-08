Third Party Food Menu

Starters

Irish Cheddar Dip

$12.00

*Vegetarian Option Creamy cheese dip made with cream cheese, crème fraiche and smoked gouda served with toasted pretzel bites.

Pretzel Sticks

$8.00

2 pretzel sticks, tossed in butter and pretzel salt served with a side of honey mustard.

Drunken Chips (Half)

$8.00

House-cut fries covered with Irish cheddar dip, bacon, jalapeños and green onions with a side of sour cream.

Drunken Chips (Whole)

$11.00

House-cut fries covered with Irish cheddar dip, bacon, jalapeños and green onions with a side of sour cream.

Spicy Fried Pickles

$10.00

Sliced dill pickles soaked in our spicy house brine, flash fried and served with a side of ranch and roasted garlic pepper sauce.

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.00

Pubcorn

$10.00

Bite size cut corn on the cob, flash fried and tossed in butter and house seasonings. Topped with crema with an Irish Twist!

Burgers

All burgers served with our house cut fries

The Gunner

$11.00

Seasoned black angus patty with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles.

Red Devil

$14.00

Seasoned black angus patty topped with sautéed onions and Irish cheddar. Drizzled with roasted garlic pepper sauce and our signature Marie Rose sauce.

Blue Devil

$14.00

Seasoned black angus patty topped with crispy fried onions and blue cheese crumbles. Drizzled with roasted garlic pepper sauce and our signature Marie Rose sauce.

'Shroom & Swiss

$15.00

Seasoned black angus patty topped with sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese served with a side of veal gravy.

Pub Grub

Smoked Wings

$14.00

5 Whole smoked chicken wings, locally sourced, and tossed in your choice of one wing sauce. Served with celery and carrots and either ranch or blue cheese.

Beer Battered Tenders

$11.00

Tempura style chicken tenders served over a bed of house cut fries. Your choice of either ranch, blue cheese, honey mustard or a wing sauce for dipping.

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Crispy battered style chicken tenders served over a bed of house cut fries. Your choice of either ranch, blue cheese, honey mustard or a wing sauce for dipping.

Vegan Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Breaded soy based tenders served over a bed of house cut fries. Your choice of either ranch, blue cheese, honey mustard or a wing sauce for dipping.

The Horseshoe

$10.00

Crispy buffalo chicken tenders on top of our signature colcannon with a gravy center and topped with green onions.

Cumberland Pie

$17.00

Ground lamb, beef, peas and carrots tossed in veal gravy. Topped with our signature colcannon and toasted Irish cheddar on top.

Fish and Chips

$16.00

North Atlantic cod, dipped and fried in our house made Guinness tempura batter, served over a bed of house cut fries and a side tartar sauce.

Seasider

$14.00

North Atlantic Cod, fried or grilled, tossed in our hot jerk seasoning with lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli and mango chutney served with sweet potato waffle fries.

Bangers and Mash

$16.00

Grilled Irish bangers over a bed of our signature colcannon, Irish mushy peas, and veal gravy.

Sides

$Side Fries

$4.00

$Side Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$4.00

$Side Onion Rings

$4.00

$Side Roasted Red Potatoes

$4.00
$Side Colcannon

$4.00

$Side Colcannon w/ Gravy

$5.00

$Side Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

$Side Broccoli

$4.00
$Side Irish Beans

$4.00
$Side Irish Mushy Peas

$4.00

$Side Salad

$6.00

$Side Extra Pretzel Bites

$3.00

Third Party Drink Menu

DRAFT BEERS

Guinness

$8.00

Victory Golden Monkey

$9.00

Sweetwater 420

$8.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Weihnstephan

$7.00

Strongbow

$7.00

Magners

$8.00

Carlsberg

$8.00

Tropicalia

$8.00

Smithwicks

$8.00

Hazy Little Thing

$7.00Out of stock

Pontoon Trailmaker

$6.00

Pontoon Crushing Wave

$8.00Out of stock

WW Perni Haze

$8.00Out of stock

Pitcher Special

$25.00

Black Velvet

$8.00

Black N Tan

$8.00

Snake Bite

$8.00

Dirty Hippie

$8.00

Half n Half

$8.00

Weekday Beer Special

$6.00

BOTTLED BEER

Bud 12oz

$4.00

Bud Lite 12oz

$4.00

Coors Light 12oz

$4.00

Miller Lite 12oz

$4.00

Miller High Life 12oz

$4.00

Michelob Ultra 12oz

$4.50

Angry Orchard 12oz

$5.50

Corona 12oz

$5.50

Crabbies 12oz

$8.00

Dos XX 12oz

$5.50

Heineken 12oz

$5.50

Heineken 0.0 Non Alcoholic 12oz

$5.50

Pacifico 12oz

$5.50

Peroni 12oz

$5.50

Pumking 12oz

$5.50

Stella Artois 12oz

$6.00

Weihnstephan Non-Alcoholic

$5.00

Modelo 12oz

$5.50

CANNED BEER

PBR 16oz

$3.50

Classic City Lager 16oz

$6.00

3T Rapturous 12oz

$5.00

Guinness Zero 16oz

$8.00

Long Drink 12oz

$9.00

Mocktail

$6.50

Nütrl 12oz

$5.00

White Claw 12oz

$6.00

Tecate 12oz

$4.00Out of stock

Red Wine By Glass

Backhouse Cabernet

$9.00

Backhouse Merlot

$9.00

White Wine By Glass

Crios Rose'

$8.00

Innocent Bystander Pink Moscato

$13.00

Backhouse Chardonney

$8.00

Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling

$8.00

Cono Sur Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Santa Marina Pinot Grigio

$9.00

House Champagne

$7.00

Terra D'oro Pinot Grigio

$10.00