Elder Tree Public House East Atlanta Village
Starters
Irish Cheddar Dip
*Vegetarian Option Creamy cheese dip made with cream cheese, crème fraiche and smoked gouda served with toasted pretzel bites.
Pretzel Sticks
2 pretzel sticks, tossed in butter and pretzel salt served with a side of honey mustard.
Drunken Chips (Half)
House-cut fries covered with Irish cheddar dip, bacon, jalapeños and green onions with a side of sour cream.
Drunken Chips (Whole)
House-cut fries covered with Irish cheddar dip, bacon, jalapeños and green onions with a side of sour cream.
Spicy Fried Pickles
Sliced dill pickles soaked in our spicy house brine, flash fried and served with a side of ranch and roasted garlic pepper sauce.
Mac & Cheese Bites
Pubcorn
Bite size cut corn on the cob, flash fried and tossed in butter and house seasonings. Topped with crema with an Irish Twist!
Burgers
The Gunner
Seasoned black angus patty with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles.
Red Devil
Seasoned black angus patty topped with sautéed onions and Irish cheddar. Drizzled with roasted garlic pepper sauce and our signature Marie Rose sauce.
Blue Devil
Seasoned black angus patty topped with crispy fried onions and blue cheese crumbles. Drizzled with roasted garlic pepper sauce and our signature Marie Rose sauce.
'Shroom & Swiss
Seasoned black angus patty topped with sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese served with a side of veal gravy.
Pub Grub
Smoked Wings
5 Whole smoked chicken wings, locally sourced, and tossed in your choice of one wing sauce. Served with celery and carrots and either ranch or blue cheese.
Beer Battered Tenders
Tempura style chicken tenders served over a bed of house cut fries. Your choice of either ranch, blue cheese, honey mustard or a wing sauce for dipping.
Crispy Chicken Tenders
Crispy battered style chicken tenders served over a bed of house cut fries. Your choice of either ranch, blue cheese, honey mustard or a wing sauce for dipping.
Vegan Chicken Tenders
Breaded soy based tenders served over a bed of house cut fries. Your choice of either ranch, blue cheese, honey mustard or a wing sauce for dipping.
The Horseshoe
Crispy buffalo chicken tenders on top of our signature colcannon with a gravy center and topped with green onions.
Cumberland Pie
Ground lamb, beef, peas and carrots tossed in veal gravy. Topped with our signature colcannon and toasted Irish cheddar on top.
Fish and Chips
North Atlantic cod, dipped and fried in our house made Guinness tempura batter, served over a bed of house cut fries and a side tartar sauce.
Seasider
North Atlantic Cod, fried or grilled, tossed in our hot jerk seasoning with lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli and mango chutney served with sweet potato waffle fries.
Bangers and Mash
Grilled Irish bangers over a bed of our signature colcannon, Irish mushy peas, and veal gravy.