Electric Flava LLC 1306 U.S. 70
Breakfast Menu
A La Carte Grill
Breakfast Platter
Breakfast Sandwiches
Omelet Deluxe
Breakfast Drinks
Lunch Menu
Cold Station
Extra Dressing
$0.75
Premium Salad Bar
$8.00
Salad mix, bacon bits, diced ham, pasta salad, black olives, diced eggs, cheese, Julienne carrots, tomatoes, salad peppers, cucumbers, red onions, and croutons. Dressings ranch, Italian, French, raspberry vinaigrette, and honey mustard
Premium Salad Bar with Drink
$8.75
Side Salad
$3.50
Small Seasonal Fresh Fruit Cups
$3.50
Combo
Deli Station
Drinks
Grill Station
1 Side Only
$2.75
Add Bacon
$1.25
Add Cheese
$0.50
Bacon Cheeseburger
$5.75
Cheeseburger
$4.50
Chicken Strips
$5.00
3 pieces
Chicken Wings
$5.50
6 pieces
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
$7.75
Double Cheeseburger
$6.50
Double Hamburger
$5.75
Fish only
$5.00
Fried Bologna Sandwich
$2.50
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$5.00
Fries Only
$2.50
Hamburger
$3.75
Okra Only
$2.50
Onion Rings Only
$3.00
Philly Cheesesteak
$6.50
Spaghetti only
$4.00
Turkey Burger
$4.25
Hot Station
Soup Station
Electric Flava LLC Location and Ordering Hours
(432) 638-0836
Closed • Opens Monday at 6:30AM