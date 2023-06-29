Breakfast Menu

A La Carte Grill

1 Piece Buttermilk Biscuit

$1.00

2 Pieces Buttermilk Biscuit

$2.00

Bacon

$2.50

Eggs

$2.00

2 pieces

Extra Syrup

$0.50

Fried Bologna

$2.50

Fried Potatoes

$2.50

Grits

$2.00

Oatmeal

$2.00

Pancakes

$2.50

3 pieces

Sausage

$2.50

Toast

$1.50

Turkey Sausage

$3.00

Breakfast Platter

$10.00

Your choice of 2 pancakes, or 2 biscuits, 2 bacon, or 2 sausages, fried potatoes, 2 scrambled eggs, and a breakfast drink.

Extra Bacon

$1.50

Extra Egg

$1.00

Extra Sausage

$1.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

Add Bacon

$1.50

Add Cheese

$0.50

Add Egg

$1.00

Bacon Biscuit

$2.50

Fried Bologna Biscuit

$2.50

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$3.00

Sausage Biscuit

$2.50

Turkey Sausage Biscuit

$3.00

Omelet Deluxe

$10.00

Select 1 meat and 3 toppings to add to the omelet. Each omelet will be cooked with 2 eggs and topped with shredded Cheddar cheese. Comes with potatoes

Omelet Only

$6.00

Breakfast Drinks

Bottle Water

$2.00

Bottled

Coffee

$1.50

Fruit Juices

$2.00

Bottled

Refill

$0.50

Soda

$2.00

Bottled

Lunch Menu

Cold Station

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Premium Salad Bar

$8.00

Salad mix, bacon bits, diced ham, pasta salad, black olives, diced eggs, cheese, Julienne carrots, tomatoes, salad peppers, cucumbers, red onions, and croutons. Dressings ranch, Italian, French, raspberry vinaigrette, and honey mustard

Premium Salad Bar with Drink

$8.75

Side Salad

$3.50

Small Seasonal Fresh Fruit Cups

$3.50

Combo

Bacon Cheeseburger Combo

$9.50

Cheeseburger Combo

$8.25

Chicken Strip Combo

$9.00

Chicken Wings Combo

$9.50

Double Bacon Cheeseburger Combo

$11.50

Double Cheeseburger Combo

$10.25

Fried Bologna Combo

$6.25

Hamburger Combo

$7.50

Turkey Burger Combo

$8.00

Deli Station

Add Cheese

$0.50

BLT Sandwich

$3.50

Club Sandwich

$4.00

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$2.75

Ham Sandwich

$3.50

Turkey Sandwich

$3.00

Dessert

$1.50

Special Dessert

$2.25

Drinks

Fruit Juices

$2.00

Bottled

Soda

$2.00

Bottled

Bottle Water

$2.00

Bottled

Coffee

$1.50

Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Refill

$0.50

Grill Station

1 Side Only

$2.75

Add Bacon

$1.25

Add Cheese

$0.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$5.75

Cheeseburger

$4.50

Chicken Strips

$5.00

3 pieces

Chicken Wings

$5.50

6 pieces

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.75

Double Cheeseburger

$6.50

Double Hamburger

$5.75

Fish only

$5.00

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$2.50

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$5.00

Fries Only

$2.50

Hamburger

$3.75

Okra Only

$2.50

Onion Rings Only

$3.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$6.50

Spaghetti only

$4.00

Turkey Burger

$4.25

Hot Station

$11.00

Extra Side

$2.50

Soup Station

12oz Soup of the Day

$3.50