Skip to Main content
Fancy’s Food Truck Fancy's Food Truck
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Fancy’s Food Truck Fancy's Food Truck
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Entrees
Entrees
Cajun Shrimp Fries
$17.00
Cajun Chicken Fries
$15.00
Truffle Steak Rolls
$16.00
Lil Bro's Wings
$14.00
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
$14.00
The Heff Burger
$14.00
Fancy’s Food Truck Fancy's Food Truck Location and Ordering Hours
(216) 413-7318
383 Roosevelt Avenue, Columbus, OH 43209
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement