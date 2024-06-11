10 Tech Park 10 Tech Park
BREAKFAST MENU
DAILY BREAKFAST SPECIALS
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
- Egg & Cheese on Bagel
classic breakfast sandwiches. customizable and made to order$3.05
- Meat, Egg & Cheese on Bagel
classic breakfast sandwiches. customizable and made to order$3.50
- Egg & Cheese on English Muffin
classic breakfast sandwiches. customizable and made to order$2.80
- Meat, Egg & Cheese on English Muffin
classic breakfast sandwiches. customizable and made to order$3.25
- Vegetable Breakfast Burrito
served on your choice of tortilla and built to order$4.75
- Meat Breakfast Burrito
served on your choice of tortilla and built to order$5.25
- Meat, Egg & Cheese (bacon, sausage or ham)$4.50
- Egg & Cheese$4.05
- Meat, cheese on English (no egg)$2.95
- Meat, cheese on a Bagel$3.25
OMELET BAR
- Cheese Omelet
made to order with your choice of cheese$3.25
- Vegetable Omelet
made to order with a variety of options to choose from$3.95
- Meat & Vegetable Omelet
made to order with a variety of options to choose from$4.75
- Substitute for additional Egg White Omelet to current order (3 egg)$1.25
- Add Egg to omelet$1.25
À LA CARTE BREAKFAST ITEMS
- Assorted Large Danish$1.95
- Assorted Scones$1.95
- Assorted Tulip Muffin$2.25
- Bacon (each)
crispy bacon. sold by the slice$0.75
- Bagel
a variety of bagels to choose from. toasted to order and served with your choice of spread$1.25
- English Muffin
toasted to order and served with your choice of spread$1.00
- French Toast (each)
cinnamon battered and grilled to perfection. served with butter and syrup$1.25
- Grilled Ham (each)
crispy ham. sold by the slice$1.25
- One Egg - boiled, over easy, over med, over hard, or scrambled
cooked to order. served any-style$1.25
- Pancake (each)
fluffy and golden brown. served with butter and syrup$1.25
- Pork Sausage Link (each)
pork breakfast links. sold by the piece$0.75
- Pork Sausage Patty (each)
pork breakfast patties. sold by the piece$1.00
- Tater Tots
seasoned breakfast potatoes$1.50
- Toast (2)
a variety of breads to choose from. toasted to order and served with your choice of spread$1.00
- Flat Hash Brown Patty$1.50
EXTRAS
- Assorted Fruit Jelly Cups
portioned fruit jelly cups$0.50
- Butter Cups
portioned butter cups$0.25
- Pancake Syrup Cup
portioned breakfast syrup$0.50
- Salsa Cup (mild)
portioned salsa cup$0.50
- Sour Cream Cup
portioned sour cream cup$0.50
- Peanut Butter Cup
portioned peanut butter cup$0.50
- Cream Cheese Cup
portioned cream cheese cup$0.50
- Pita Bread$0.50
- 1/2 Gal Milk$4.25
ALL DAY
SNACKS
- Assorted Fruit Cup$3.25
- Assorted Pudding Parfait$3.25
- Big Alaska Bar$2.95
- Block & Barrel Chips$1.50
- Chocolate Brownie (chips)$1.75
- Cinnamon Roll$1.65
- Cold Snap - Salted Caramel$5.05
- Cold Snap - Chocolate$5.95
- Cold Snap - Coffee$5.95
- Cold Snap - Vanilla$5.95
- Danish Assorted Lg$1.95
- Elite - Fruit Salad$3.95
- Elite - Mike and Ike$3.95
- Fruit Cup 12/14oz$3.25
- Healthy Life - Almonds (Natural)$3.95
- Healthy Life - Almonds (Sea Salted)$3.95
- Healthy Life - Banana Chips$3.95
- Healthy Life - Cashews$3.95
- Healthy Life - Cashews Unsalted$3.95
- Healthy Life - Dried Kiwi$3.95
- Healthy Life - Mixed Nuts$3.95
- Healthy Life - Pineapple$3.95
- Healthy Life - Pistachios$3.95
- Healthy Life - Rice Cracker$3.95
- Healthy Life - Yogurt Raisins$3.95
- Healthy Life- Roasted Peanuts$3.95
- Healthy Life- Wasabi$3.95
- Lay's BBQ 2.25oz bag$1.50
- Muffin$2.25
- Muffin- Blueberry$2.25
- Peanut Butter Cup$0.25
- Pie - Apple$2.25
- Pie - Blueberry$2.25
- Pie - Pecan$2.25
- Pie - Pumpkin$2.25
- Pita Bread 1/2$0.50
- Sabra Hummus Cup Classic$2.75
- Vermints$3.95
- Yogurt Parfait Vanilla$2.95