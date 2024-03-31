El Jefes Cubano’s and More Covington Yard
Cubanos
- The Classic Cubano$8.00+
This is the staple! Imported Ham, Roasted marinaded pork, Imported Swiss, Tamiami sauce, local dill pickle all stacked on authentic Cuban bread and pressed to perfection.
- The BBQuban$8.00+
This bad boy is loaded with slow roasted pork, cheddar cheese, potato sticks, homemade barbecue sauce, all on authentic Cuban bread and pressed to perfection.
- The Veggie Cuban$8.00+
Sautéed Onions and tri colored peppers, pineapple salsa, Swiss cheese, sweet jerk and potato sticks.
Quesadilla’s
- The Chickendilla$15.00
This bad boy is loaded with Cheddar Jack cheese, Slow roasted marinated Chicken, Potato sticks and homemade BBQ sauce all inside a giant flour tortilla and grilled to perfection. Topped with more BBQ and Green onions!
- The Porkadilla$15.00
This bad boy is loaded with Cheddar Jack cheese, roasted marinated Pork, Potato sticks and homemade BBQ sauce all inside a giant flour tortilla and grilled to perfection. Topped with more BBQ and Green onions!
- The Veggidilla$15.00
This bad boy is loaded with Chef Jefe’s signature Pineapple Salsa, Sautéed Onions and peppers, Imported Swiss cheese, Potato Sticks and Sweet Jerk Sauce.
Tacos
- Pork Tacos$5.00+
These street tacos are Stuffed with shredded cheddar cheese, slow roasted cuban pork, potato sticks, chef Jefes Signature Pineapple Salsa, Jamaican Jerk sauce and green onions.
- Chicken Tacos$5.00+
These street tacos are Stuffed with shredded cheddar cheese, slow roasted chicken, potato sticks, chef Jefes Signature Pineapple Salsa, Jamaican Jerk sauce and green onions.
- Veggie Tacos$5.00+
These tacos are stuffed with homemade pineapple cilantro salsa, sautéed onions, sautéed peppers, sweet jerk sauce, potato sticks and green onions
Sides
- Sweet plantains$6.00
4 sliced sweet plantains deep fried to a golden brown
- Cuban Corn$5.00
Sweet corn off the cob mixed with chef Jefes special seasoning and imported goat cheese.
- Old fashioned seasoned tots$5.00+
Enough to share! Hot and crispy straight out of the fryer tossed with chef Jefes signature seasoning.
- Loaded Seasoned Tots$12.00
Deep fried Potatoes, Roasted pork, cheddar cheese, J&J Sauce & Green Onions