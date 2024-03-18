Elkton's Pub and Restaurant 42087 rt 154
FOOD
Appetizers
- Gaelic 1 Pound Pretzel$15.50
Massive sourdough pretzel baked & finished with herbed black lava salt. Served with a bowl of Irish ale beer cheese and Elkton’s house mustard
- Crispy Cauliflower$9.00
Fresh florets, hand breaded in a crispy panko blend tossed in your choice of house sauces.
- Double Cooked Chicken Thighs$9.50
Special seasoned jumbo, organic chicken thighs that are baked, then fried crispy and tossed in your choice of house sauces. If you like wings, you will love these!
- Rueben Fritters$13.50
Savory breaded bites filled with house made corned beef, kraut, Swiss cheese, and caraway. Served with thousand island over slaw with rye crouton.
- Loaded Waffle Fries$14.00
Battered extra crispy fries smothered with beer cheese, rendered pepper bacon, fresh chives, Wexler Irish cheddar and Wisconsin cheese curds.
- Hot Peppers in Oil$7.00
Hungarian peppers marinated in herb oil served with cheddar & herb Irish bread
- Stuffed Mushrooms Rockefeller$14.00
Roasted cremini mushrooms stuffed with garlic herb cheese blended with spinach. Served over field greens in house vinaigrette
- Filet Tips$16.00
Our herb marinated fillet, seared with roasted portabellas and caramelized onions in a gorgonzola fondue.
Salads
Sandwiches/Burgers
- Rueben$15.00
House shaved corned beef, gruyere, caraway kraut, and thousand island dressing on thick cut marble rye.
- Artisan Grilled Cheese$14.50
Kerigold butter toasted sourdough, creme de Brie, peppered bacon, Irish cheddar, and gruyere. Servied with a cup of tomato bisque.
- Southern Sweet Heat Chicken$16.00
Nashville hot style breaded chicken tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce topped with smoke gouda and bacon on brioche, topped with arugula, house pickle and slaw.
- Dickie Burger$14.50
Half pound burger, red fox cheddar, Guinness bbq, crispy tobacco cut onion.
- Oklahoma Smash Burger$15.00
Caramelized onion infused double smash burger on an onion bun with callion aioli.
- Dubliner$16.00
Half pound, red fox cheddar, ale cheese sauce, potato latke, and bacon on a pretzel bun.
- Foragers Mushroom Alouette$15.00
6 ounce smash burger between two garlic herb roasted portobello caps.
- Dante$15.50
1/2lb blackened burger with Carolina Reaper Jack, hot peppers in oil, Dante ranch dressing & peppered bacon. Spicy!!
- Classic Smash Burger$14.50
Double stacked patties with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and house made pickles.
- Meatloaf Sandwich$16.00
Entrees
- Filet$35.00
Beef tenderloin marinated overnight, roasted and hand carved to order. Topped with a blarney red rosemary demi. Served with vegetable medley and whipped Irish cheddar & chive russet potatoes
- Shephards Pie$18.00
Ground beef simmered in beef gravy with country vegetable. Topped with Irish cheddar Duchess potatoes.
- Fish N Chips$19.00
Pub style battered Cod fillet served with fresh slaw and battered seasoned fries.
- Meatloaf$20.00
Signature beef blend, sausage and ground bacon baked with our Guiness sweet & smokey bbq. Served over mashed potatoes and vegetable.
- BBQ Chicken$18.00
Pan seared bon in chicken topped with garlic herb pan sauce. Served over sweet pea puree with potato and vegetable medley.
- Corned Beef N Cabbage$18.00
A traditional Irish classic. House braised fork tender corned beef, cabbage, cabbage, red skin potatoes, carrots, and onions in a savory pan jus.
- Perogi/Bangers$19.00
Irish style sausages, braised in beer, herbs and spices sautéed with potato and cheddar stuffed pierogi. Smothered in Beer cheese, caramelized onion and fresh chives. Served with fresh vegetable medley. Served with Irish Cheddar & Herb Bread
- Orange Ginger Salmon$24.00
Fresh never frozen pan seared and basted salmon served over forbidden rice pilaf. Topped with an orange ginger glaze. Served with vegetable medley.
- Stout Braised Stroganoff$22.00
A homestyle staple of beef slow braised with trinity vegetables in a savory pan jus, service over whipped russet potatoes.
- Pork Chop$24.00
Bourbon glazed 14 oz. chop. Served with peppered bacon and apple in a caramelized onion/cider gastrique over champ potatoes.
- Guinness Beef Stew$17.00
Chunks of Ribeye, Strip and Sirloin, Mushrooms & vegetables, cooked low & slow in a rich Guinness thyme broth, topped with whipped russet potatoes. Served with Irish Cheddar & Herb Bread
- 8 oz sirloin$22.00
Desserts
- Tarte Tartin w/Vanilla Bean Ice Cream$7.00
Classic French apple pie. Granny Smith apples baked in a homemade butter caramel sauce.
- Bakers Choice$7.00
Our baker loves to bake and might be trying something new! Might be cookies...might be cake!!! Ask your Server!!
- Irish Cream Cannoli$6.50
Crispy Shell piped with a rich Irish cream cannoli filling
- Flourless Chocolate Cake$9.50Out of stock
Iced with a chocolate ganache & served in a raspberry coulis
- Seasonal Fruit Crostat w/Vanilla Bean Ice Cream$7.00
Rustic Italian style open fruit tart that will change with the seasons! Currently we are serving Pear, Fig and Walnut.
- Vanilla Ice Cream$3.50
Junior Leprechauns
Brunch
BEVERAGES
Liquor/Cocktails
- House Absolut$7.00
- Belvedere Lemon/Basil$7.00
- Ketel One Cucumber Mint$7.00
- Ciroc Honey Melon$7.00
- Grey Goose Watermelon/Basil$7.00
- Ketel One Peach Blossom$7.00
- Skyy$7.00
- Grey Goose$7.00
- Stoli$7.00
- Titos$7.00
- Hendricks$8.00
- Beefeater$5.00
- Bombay Sapphire$6.00
- Tanqueray$6.00
- Bacardi Gold$9.00
- Bacardi Lemon$7.00
- Bacardi Lime$7.00
- Bacardi Spiced Rum$7.00
- Bicardi$7.00
- Blue Chair Bay Coconut Rum$7.00
- Captain Morgan Spiced$7.00
- Captain Morgan Spiced Rum 100 Proof$7.00
- Kracken Black Spiced Rum$7.00
- 1800 Blanco$7.00
- 1800 Reposado$7.00
- House Margaritaville$5.00
- Patron Silver$9.00
- 1792 Small Batch$4.00+
Made from our signature high rye recipe and the marriage of select barrels carefully chosen by our Master Distiller, 1792 Bourbon has an expressive and elegant flavor profile.
- Angels Envy$7.00+
Angel's Envy Kentucky straight bourbon is finished in port wine casks to create an award-winning, handcrafted whiskey made in small batches of eight to 10 barrels at a time.
- Balvenie 12 Doublewood$12.00+
12 year old single malt scotch aged in Bourbon barrels and finished in Sherry cask thus the name Doublewood.
- Basil Hayden Bourbon$6.00+
Basil Hayden Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is carefully matured for exceptional quality and distilled in the heart of bourbon country in Clermont, KY.
- Basil Hayden Toast$4.00+
The latest permanent release from Basil Hayden consists of an entirely new brown rice mashbill and a secondary finish in toasted barrels. The result is a bourbon with less spice, and deepened notes of sweet caramel with a bright, light mouthfeel.
- Benchmark No. 8$4.50+
- Blanton's$18.00+
- Buffalo Trace$8.00+
- Bulleit$4.50+
The complexity of Bulleit Bourbon comes from its unique blend of rye, corn, and barley malt, along with special strains of yeast and pure Kentucky limestone-filtered water.
- Celtic Honey$4.50+
- Crown$4.00+
- Crown Apple$4.00+
- Crown Peach$4.00+
- Crown Vanilla$4.00+
- Dewars 12$5.00+
Dewar's 12 is one of the world's most popular and awarded whiskies, famous for its double-aged blend, with six-months of marrying in oak casks after initial maturation and blending.
- Dewars White$5.00+
Dewar's White Label contains around 40 of Scotland's finest single malts, with Aberfeldy at its heart. It is rich, golden and mellow throughout.
- Eagle Rare$15.00+
- Elijah Craig Small Batch$4.00+
Elijah Craig is credited as the 'Father of Bourbon.' Each batch carries a signature warm spice and subtle smoke flavor.
- Evan Williams 1783 Small Batch Bourbon$3.00+
Evan Williams 1783 Small Batch honors the year Evan Williams founded Kentucky's first commercial whiskey distillery. This small batch bourbon is pulled from less than 200 barrels. It's extra-aged, bottled at 90 proof.
- Evan Williams Single Barrel$4.00+
An 86.6 proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Evan Williams Single Barrel is handcrafted and specially selected by master distillers.
- Four Roses Single Barrel$7.00+
Four Roses Single Barrel is a high-rye bourbon made up of the OBSV recipe and hand selected based on maturation and taste.
- Four Roses Small Batch Select$9.00+
Four Roses Small Batch Select is an upper-premium, non-chill filtered bourbon with a uniquely complex, herbal-forward flavor profile.
- Glenfiddich 12$8.00+
Glenfiddich 12 yo has a complex flavor with a fruity nose and elegant notes of pear and subtle oak.
- Glenlivet 12$8.00+
There's arguably no scotch single malt whisky more reliable than The Glenlivet 12 Years of Age.
- Glenlivet Founders Reserve$8.00+
This whisky offers the citrusy flavor that Glenlivet fans know and love, while also providing a unique cream finish.
- Glenmorangie 10 yr$6.00+
A 10 Year Old single malt that's produced by marrying the delicate spirit that emerges from Scotland's tallest stills, with first and second fill American white oak casks.
- Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban 14 yr$8.00+
Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban has spent 10 years maturing in American white oak casks, before being transferred into selected ruby port pipes from the wine estates of Portugal.
- Jack Daniels$4.50+
- Jack Daniels Fire$4.50+
- Jameson$3.00+
This blended Irish whiskey is triple distilled for a smoothness and taste that is one-of-a-kind. Get your own bottle and discover why so many people love the rich taste of Jameson.
- Jameson Black Barrel$6.00+
Jameson Black Barrel blended Irish whiskey is triple distilled and twice charred to coax out rich and intense flavors.
- Jameson Orange$3.00+
- Jeffersons Ocean$10.00+
Jefferson's Ocean Voyage 20 is completely unique, made with innovative aging process at sea that delivers an unmatched flavor profile: complex, full bodied with notes of salted caramel.
- Jim Beam$3.00+
An aging process of four years in new charred oak barrels gives Jim Beam its elegant, refined and smooth character.
- Jim Beam Devils Cut$3.00+
Unleash the bold spirit of Jim Beam Devil's Cut, a premium bourbon with depth and complexity that comes from liquid extracted from inside the barrel wood.
- JJ.Corry The Gael Irish Whiskey$8.00+
The Gael is J.J. Corry's award-winning flagship blend of malt and grain whiskey, the perfect marriage of Irish whiskey flavors. Comprising some of the oldest whiskeys in J.J. Corry's library of flavors, The Gael is the perfect representation of J.J. Corry
- Johnnie Walker Black$5.00+
Johnnie Walker Black Label has an unmistakably smooth, deep, complex character. This spirit is an impressive blended Scotch whisky to share on any occasion.
- Johnnie Walker Blue$29.00+
An exquisite blend made from some of Scotland's rarest and most exceptional Scotch whiskies, this whisky offers incomparably rich and smoky waves of powerful flavor.
- Johnnie Walker Red$4.00+
Highly versatile and with universal appeal, it has a bold, distinctive flavor that shines through even when mixed.
- Knob Creek$5.00+
The original that started it all, Knob Creek Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is still made to exacting standards.
- Kracken$3.00+
- Lagavulin$12.00+
Lagavulin 16 Year Old Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky, an 86 proof whisky, has the intense, full-bodied flavor reminiscent of a driftwood fire at dusk.
- Larceny$5.00+
Discover a taste worth stealing. Made with wheat instead of rye as the secondary grain, this signature wheated bourbon delivers a smoother taste that's hard to resist.
- Macallan 12 yr$12.00+
A matured character, the Macallan 12 Year Old Sherry Oak delivers rich wood spice, dried fruits and a natural rich gold color.
- Macallan Double Cask 12 yr$7.00+
The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old is 100% Sherry-seasoned and 100% natural color but unique in the unmistakable prominence of its American oak style.
- Macallan Double Cask 15 yr$21.00+
Naturally derived color from only The Macallan's exceptional oak casks, it's the perfect balance of classic Macallan single malt style with the sweet interlude of American Oak.
- Makers Mark 46$6.00+
Maker's 46 is a whisky with bolder, more complex flavors, but every sip delivers the smooth, approachable whisky that Maker's Mark is famous for.
- Makers Mark Cask Strength$5.00+
Bottled at 108 to 114 proof, Maker's Mark Cask Strength amps up the front-of-the-palate flavors of Maker's Mark.
- New Riff Single Barrel$7.00+
New Riff Distilling's core bourbon expression is a genuinely high-rye, full bodied whiskey offering savory, spicy character, bottled at barrel proof without chill filtration.
- Old Fashioned Buffalo trace$6.00+
The Handy & Schiller Old Fashioned is made using our flagship Buffalo Trace bourbon and our classic Peychaud's bitters. Carefully aged in our warehouses at Buffalo Trace Distillery, this cocktail is perfect every time.
- Old Forester 1920$9.00+
Old Forester 1920 Prohibition Style, represents a barrel sample that would have been batched at the beginning of Prohibition, resulting in a woodsy and warm Bourbon.
- Old Forester Signature$3.50+
Old Forester 100 Proof, catered to those who enjoy a higher proof, is handpicked from select barrels resulting in a spicy and robust Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky.
- Old Grand Dad 114$6.00+
Old Grand-Dad is specifically formulated with more rye for a lighter, spicier flavor. The traditional 86-proof bourbon offers sweet, sour, and woody notes.
- Pappys 10 yr$80.00+
- Proper Twelve$5.00+
Proper No. Twelve is Conor McGregor's blended whiskey: triple-distilled, bourbon-barrel-aged, unbelievably smooth.
- Proper Twelve Irish Apple$3.50+
- Redbreast$10.00+
Blending unique flavors such as sherry, citrus, custard, and nuts, Redbreast 12 Year Old is both sweet and spicy, and best enjoyed neat.
- Redemption Bourbon Whiskey$4.00+
A truly easy-drinking whiskey, with a well-balanced sweetness highlighted by notes of vanilla and caramel and a rye content of 21% giving it a light, but distinct hint of spice.
- Russells Reserve Single Barrel$10.00+
Crafted in the birthplace of bourbon, Single Barrel Bourbon is aged in the deepest #4 alligator char, American White Oak barrels, then bottled at 110 proof and non-chill filtered.
- Sazerac Rye$6.00+
- Seagrams 7$3.50+
- Sexton Irish$5.00+
The Sexton is an unexpected, modern single malt whiskey, and the #1 Selling Irish Single Malt in the US.
- Tullamore Dew$4.00+
This is a blend of three types of Irish Whiskey: Irish Pot Still, Grain and Malted whiskeys. The D.E.W. stands for Daniel E. Williams, creator of the unique brand.
- Weller Antique 107$8.00+
- Weller Special Reserve$6.00+
- Wild Turkey$3.50+
Wild Turkey 101 offers a lesson in traditional American values, most notably, the refusal to compromise on standards of excellence.
- Wild Turkey Longbranch$5.00+
Honoring the long branches of their family trees, Matthew McConaughey and Master Distiller Eddie Russell joined forces to create a whiskey that integrates their Texas and Kentucky roots.
- Wild Turkey Rare Breed$6.00+
How do you make a blend of 6, 8 and 12-year-old bourbons even better? By increasing the proof, giving the already rich and exceptional bourbon a bolder flavor.
- Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Wheat Whiskey$6.00+
Woodford Reserve Wheat Whiskey is a modern interpretation of a classic straight American whiskey through wheat grain innovation.
- Di Saronno$7.00
- Cointreau$9.00
- Drambuie$9.00
- Grand Marnier$9.00
- Jagermeister$5.00
- Kahlua$5.00
- Lemoncello$7.00
- Baileys$7.00
- Vermouth Sweet$3.00
- Frangelico$8.00
- Vermouth Dry$3.00
Specialty Cocktails
- American Irish Coffee$7.50
- Bahama Mama$9.00
- Bay Breeze$9.00
- Bloody Mary$9.00
- Bourbon Mint Lemonade$9.00
- Bushwacker$12.00
- Frozen Margarita$12.00
- Fuzzy Navel$9.00
- Irish Coffee$7.00
- Irish Coffee Valencia$7.00
- Irish Kiss$9.00
- Irish Mule$9.00
- Irish Trash can$9.00
- Irish Whiskey Smash$9.00
- Jager Bomb$9.00
- Jolly Rancher$9.00
- Long Island$9.00
- Mango Madness$12.00
- Manhattan$9.00
- Margarita$9.00
- Martini Appletini$11.00
- Martini Cucumber Mint$11.00
- Martini French$11.00
- Martini Key Lime$11.00
- Martini Lemon Drop$11.00
- Martini Peach & Orange Blossom$11.00
- Martini Tiramisu$11.00
- Martini Traditional Extra Dry$11.00
- Martini Vesper$11.00
- Miami Vice$12.00
- Mimosa$9.00
- Mojito$9.00
- Moscow Mule$9.00
- Old Fashioned$9.00
- Painkiller$9.00
- Pina Colada$12.00
- Rum Runner$9.00
- Screwdriver$9.00
- Sex on the Beach$9.00
- Strawberry Daquiri$12.00
- Tequila Sunrise$9.00
- Tic Tac$9.00
- Toasted Almond$9.00
- Whiskey Sour$9.00
- White Russian$9.00
Draft Beer
- Birdfish Too Hip to Sip IPA$7.00+
- War Pigs Blinding IPA$7.00+
- Guinness Draught$7.00+
- Busch Light$6.00+
- Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale$8.00
- Rhineghist Truth IPA$7.00+
- Smithwicks$7.00+
- Harp Irish lager$7.00+
- Warsteiner Pilsner$7.00+
- Yuengling$6.00+
- Blue Moon$6.00+
- Coors Lite$6.00+
- Miller Lite$6.00+
- Michelob Ultra$6.00+
Draft Upstairs
Bottled/Canned Beer
- 21st Ammend Blood IPA$5.00
- 21st Ammend IPA$5.00
- Aeonian Brewing Opa Wit Beer$6.00
- Amstel Light$5.00
- Blue Moon Haze$4.50
- Blue Moon Mango Wheat$4.50
- Bud Light$4.50
- Budweiser$4.50
- Busch Light$4.50
- Chillwave Double IPA$5.50
- Commodore Perry IPA$5.00
- Corona$4.50
- Deschutes Fresh IPA$5.00
- Guinness Draught Can$5.50
- Guinness Extra Stout$5.50
- Harp$5.50
- Hazecraft IPA$5.00
- Heineken$5.00
- Hoegaarden$5.00
- Juicy Vibacious IPA$5.00
- Leffe Blonde$5.50
- Michelob Ultra bottle$4.50
- New Castle$5.00
- Penguin Honey Lager$5.00
- Penguin Mid IPA$5.00
- Rhinegeist Bear Cave Imperial IPA$5.00
- Stella Artois$5.00
- Yuengling bottle$5.00
- Yuengling Light$5.00
- O'Douls$4.50
- Elvis Hop Grapfruit IPA$4.50
- Sam Adams Hazy IPA$4.50
- Heineken 0.0$4.50
- Stella Artois Liberte 0.0$4.50
- Guinness 0.0$6.00
- Dry Hopped Lager$5.00
- Amber$5.00
- Tripel Blonde Ale$5.00
- IPA$5.00
Wine
- 59 Prime, Pinot Noir Cuvée Sophie (2020)$11.00+
France. 59 Prime is a collaboration between two wine industry veterans, French winemaker Nicolas Idiart and American Dan Greathouse. The project uses family-owned, sustainably-farmed, high-altitude vineyards in southwest France, close to the Mediterranean and the cooling effect of the water. 59 Prime emphasizes balance, purity and freshness of fruit in a wallet-friendly price.
- Badia A Coltibuono, Chianti Cetamura (2021)$8.00+
Tuscany, Italy. Intense bright ruby red, cherry and blackberry nose with cinnamon and clove nuances. Full and well-balanced, soft but tasty, with good structure. Pleasant acidity, clean and persistent aftertaste.
- Barone Ricasoli, Chianti (2022)$12.00+
Tuscany, Italy. Brilliant ruby red color. To the nose, there are scents of fresh fruit, red fruit, cherry and raspberry. The palate is velvety, fresh and lively, long lasting with a fruity aftertaste.
- Bell'Agio, Chianti (2023)$12.00+
Tuscany, Italy. Ruby-red with purple hues, full and reminiscent of violets. Dry and smooth with zesty notes of cherry and berry fruit.
- Bodega DiamAndes, Perlita Malbec-Syrah Valle de Uco (2016)$8.00+
Mendoza, Argentina. Perlita by DiamAndes is an original blend of two superb grape varieties: Malbec and Syrah. The typicality of Argentinian Malbec combined with the creaminess of Syrah makes it a very pleasant, full and rich wine. The mouth develops beautiful ripe fruits and tannins very soft, but intense. Silky and velvety, it ends with a nice finish. Perlita by DiamAndes will delight lovers of wild poultry and grilled meats, white or red.
- Bouchet & Merle, Cabernet Franc Merlot CFM 60/40 (2018)$12.00+
Languedoc-Roussillon, France. Cabernet Franc has become one of the world's most desired red grapes and shows best when it comes from its native France...balanced with Merlot. Cabernet Franc has a magic richness of blue and purple fruits and the spice of exotic perfumes and cinnamons when perfectly ripe. Enjoy this 60% Cabernet Franc/40% Merlot from 100% estate-grown fruit.
- Cecchi, Chianti Classico (2021)$36.00
Tuscany, Italy. Intense ruby red in color, which tends to garnet through ageing. Refined to the nose, its flavor is intense and persistent, its structure is broad and of great balance and harmony. Blend: 95% Sangiovese, 5% Colorino
- Château Daviaud, Bordeaux (2019)$12.00+
Bordeaux, France. The wine’s colour is strong, but not excessively so and lets us perceive a refined style, already displaying the large proportion of Cabernet Franc in the blend. The nose is expressive on notes of fruit and lots of spice; it reveals ripeness and is very fresh. On the palate, this wine is charming, with surprising fullness, smoothness and also a lot of depth.
- Decoy, Limited Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast (2021)$36.00
Sonoma Coast, California. Bright, polished, and impeccably balanced, this wine embodies the depth and nuance of the finest Sonoma Coast Pinot Noirs. The nose offers a melange of black raspberry, Bing cherry, rhubarb, and forest floor aromas, along with hints of holiday spice. On the palate, velvety tannins carry the lush, flowing flavors to a vibrant fruit and spice finish.
- Fat Bastard, Pays d'Oc Pinot Noir (2021)$8.00+
Languedoc-Roussillon, France. Intense, cherry red in color with fruit-forward flavors of crushed strawberry and wild raspberry followed by delicate tannins and a long, smooth finish.
- House Cabernet Sauvignon$8.00+
California. This wine reveals rich aromas of ripe cherry and plum fruit flavors with a hint of pepper and cocoa. Lively tannins contribute to an ample structure and evolve into a lingering finish with a touch of vanilla oak.
- House Merlot$8.00+
California. Our Merlot is medium-bodied with notes of cherry and blackberry culminating in a soft, clean finish.
- House Pinot Noir$8.00+
California. Silver Gate Pinot Noir leads with ripe raspberry, cherry, and strawberry cream flavors. The palate is silky with notes of red fruit and a pleasant, strawberry finish. The grapes selected for Silver Gate Pinot Noir are sourced almost exclusively from Lodi, and aged on American oak for added complexity and richness.
- Hunt & Ryde, Trophy Red Wine Blend Sonoma County$32.00
Sonoma County, California. Named for brothers Hunter and Ryder Fieri, our Hunt & Ryde Winery vintages are born of the coastal soils of Northern California's Sonoma County and painstakingly crafted to showcase the terroir and history of America's premier wine producing region.
- Kenwood Vineyards, Zinfandel San Joaquin County Sonoma County (2021)$8.00+
Sonoma County California. One of California’s premium wine pioneers, Kenwood Vineyards is in the heart of Sonoma County. Complex aromas of ripe raspberry, thimbleberry and liquorice join spicy notes of white pepper and cinnamon. Full-bodied with delicate tannins provide an elegant and long finish.
- Maison Sichel, Bordeaux 1883 (2020)$9.00+
Bordeaux, France. A no sulfites added wine that will delight wine lovers. An exciting discovery, and a fine tribute to Maison Sichel’s founding year.
- Michael David Winery, Syrah 6th Sense Lodi (2021)$36.00
Central Valley California. A glimpse into Michael and David’s cabinet of curiosities, we invite you to unpack the mystery and complexities of our 2021 Sixth Sense Syrah. Deep ruby in hue, layered aromas of berry cobbler, plum and cigar box fill the nose. Full bodied flavors of ripe raspberry, black licorice and tobacco lead to a long, captivating finish that will have you reaching for another sip.
- Nicolas Idiart, Val de Loire Pinot Noir (2022)$8.00+
Loire Valley, France. This Pinot Noir shows a beautiful ruby color. It is soft and fruity, with a smoky touch that adds interest. Red-cherry savors and balanced acidity allow easy accessibility. The wine, with its gentle texture, is ready to drink now with your favorite cheese plate or grilled farmers market vegetables.
- Paso D'Oro, Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles$32.00
San Luis Obispo County, California. Dark ruby red with aromas of ripe blackcurrants and hibiscus with subtle notes of vanilla, cinnamon and clove. Full-bodied on the palate, this wine burst with red bright juicy fruit flavors elegantly balanced with vanilla, coffee and baking spices. This new Terlato venture into Paso Robles fruit is bearing solid immediate results. Aromas of cassis and toasted oak are rich on the nose. The palate is layered in dark fruit, elegant baking spices and a bold acidity that slides into the finish. Blend: 86% Cabernet Sauvignon, 14% Petit Syrah
- Project Blackbird, Premier Blend Cabernet Franc Merlot (2018)$12.00+
Languedoc-Roussillon, France. Full-bodied with notes of juicy plums, blackberries, dark chocolate, baking spices, with grippy tannins on the finish.
- Sassoregale, Maremma Toscana Sangiovese (2021)$35.00
Tuscany, Italy. Its color is a bright ruby red. On the nose, it is clean and precise, with hints of morello cherries, wild berries and a moderate spiciness. On the palate it reveals a full and firm flavor, expressing all its intensity and elegance.
- Spinelli, Terre Di Chieti Sangiovese (2022)$28.00
Abruzzo, Italy. Ruby red colour. Aroma of red mature fruit and delicate spicy notes, with hints of plum and tobacco. Soft, with good structure, balanced with good length.
- Stags' Leap Winery, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (2018)$57.00
Napa County, California. Cabernet has always been a mainstay in the winemaking program at Stags’ Leap Winery. Our Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon shows vivid aromas of red and black fruit characteristically introduce the wine. The palate emphasizes balance, with firm, round tannins and a complex finish that features a variety of notes from leather, espresso and chocolate.
- Unshackled, Red Blend California (2021)$12.00+
California. We’ve liberated the fine wine experience for all to enjoy. Available in Red Blend, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Rosé — Each varietal compliments yet challenges the other. The delicious and daring combinations of mixed blacks, reds, and whites showcase the best of what California has to offer. Unshackled is potential unleashed. Pleasure unbottled. Taste unparalleled. It’s what happens when you take the cuffs off. Go ahead, unlock the experience for yourself.
- Whiplash, Zinfandel Lodi (2020)$9.00+
Central Valley California. This rich and dark Zinfandel is juicy on the palate, a touch of toasted oak complements the dark cherry and boysenberry fruits. Layered fruit flavors and a hint of sweetness lead to a delightful finish.
- 13 Celsius, Delle Venezie Pinot Grigio (2017)$11.00+
DELLE VENEZIE D.O.C., ITALY. The Alps defend Delle Venezie D.O.C., Italy from chilled northern winds, while heat from the Mediterranean creates the ideal climate for harvesting pure and vibrant grapes. Meticulously crafted to highlight the best of its iconic terroir, 13 Celsius Pinot Grigio is full, complex and crisp, boasting flavors of luscious pear, ripe tropical fruit with a refreshing, lively finish.
- Au Bon Climat, Pinot Gris Pinot Blanc Santa Barbara County (2022)$37.00
Santa Barbara, California. A refreshing, dry, blended white with citrus lemon/lime notes, flinty minerality, and crisp finish.
- Cap Royal, Bordeaux Blanc (2021)$12.00+
Bordeaux, France. An attractive grassy wine with a bright herbal element. The wine is perfumed and attractively fresh.
- Clean Slate, Riesling (2021)$8.00+
Mosel, Germany. The wine has pear, citrus, apple, and lemon aroma. It is dry, acidic, sweet, with peach or apricot flavor notes, mild hint of spiciness and minerals.
- Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio$9.00+
Delle Venezie DOC in northeastern Italy. Complex wine that offers delicate floral and tropical fruit notes of pineapple, passion fruit and mango. On the finish, an intense aroma of Williams pear complements the bright acidity.
- EOS, Pinot Grigio California (2019)$8.00+
California. Our EOS Pinot Grigio has lovely floral aromas and flavors of fresh stone fruit and melon.
- House Chardonnay$8.00+
California. White - Buttery and Complex.
- House Pinot Grigio$8.00+
California. Light and crisp on the palate with flavors of citrus, melon, and honeysuckle.
- House Sauvignon Blanc$8.00+
California. Our Sauvignon Blanc has bright, natural acidity perfectly cutting through rich dishes or mouthwatering on its own. Notes of pear, lime and gooseberry are found throughout.
- Meiomi, Chardonnay California (2022)$32.00
California. Meiomi Chardonnay White Wine is an elegant chardonnay wine with smooth, layered notes of ripe stone fruit and hints of citrus and apple. Highlighted by sweet aromas of ripe tropical fruit, honey, and baking spices with subtle custard notes, this California white wine is made with carefully blended chardonnay grapes from the state's most notable coastal winegrowing regions, providing balance, complexity, and richness in every sip. Meiomi (May-OH-mee), meaning “coast," truly symbolizes the origin of this chardonnay. Fermented in stainless steel tanks with minimal intervention, this white grape wine is aged in French oak barrels for further depth and roundness, resulting in a velvety mouthfeel with succulent acidity and a mineral-driven finish.
- Mont Gravet, Pays d'Oc Sauvignon Blanc Colombard (2022)$9.00+
Languedoc-Roussillon, France. Mont Gravet is a deliciously dry, fruit forward wine with beautiful fragrant aromas of fresh pears and peaches. The wine comes from superb vineyards sites in the sunny South of France region, near the cities of Beziers and Montpellier. The name refers to the beautiful rocky hillside vineyards where we select the grapes.
- Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc$9.00+
Marlborough, New Zealand. "A little shy at first, lime leaf, lemon and peach aromas creep their way out of the glass. The medium-bodied palate offers a slippery texture and a lemony finish."
- Oyster Bay, Pinot Gris (2022)$8.00+
Hawke's Bay, New Zealand. The beguiling beauty of our elevated terraced vineyards in the Hawke’s Bay creates an enchanting Pinot Gris that captures the delicate aromatic flavors of the variety whilst retaining its natural vibrancy and purity, creating an extended growing season, the fruit ripens slowly developing flavor intensity and hallmark aromatic characteristics. Its perfumed notes and soft hints of spice introduce a soft, yet delicate style with fresh citrus vitality. Delightfully fragrant summer florals, with subtle spice and refreshing citrus.
- Schmitt Söhne Wines, Riesling Qualitätswein Dry (2021)$9.00+
Rheinhessen, Germany. A medium-bodied, dry wine with crisp green apple, honeysuckle and citrus flavors, balanced by notes of bright minerality.
- Shades Of Blue, Riesling$9.00+
Mosel, Germany. With fragrant aromas of tropical and stone fruits, this semi-dry Riesling balances ripe fruit notes with a crisp citrus finish.
- Spellbound, Chardonnay California (2021)$9.00+
California. This wine features bright and lush tropical fruit flavors like pineapple, banana, guava, and kiwi. These bright flavors are balanced with notes of vanilla and classic créme brulee.
- Terlato, Colli Orientali del Friuli Pinot Grigio (2022)$10.00+
Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy. Bright yellow with subtle pinkish hues. Elegant, overwhelming and complex. The floral notes of jasmine and white wisteria fuse with ripe fruit sensation with apricots, melon and white peaches completed by balsamic hints. Complex and harmonious, fresh and all-embracing. The palate echoes the nose with enriched aromatic sensations for a classy, crisp taste of great length. The aftertaste reflects citrus and white fruits.
- The Seeker, Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc (2022)$9.00+
Marlborough, New Zealand. Aromas of citrus, stone fruit and freshly cut grass. This wine has a refreshing and vibrant palate with flavors of lime, grapefruit and sweet summer herbs leading to a long and juicy finish.
- Three Thieves, Pinot Grigio California (2021)$9.00+
California. With inviting aromas of pear and baked apple, our Pinot Grigio has fresh and delicate pear and nectarine flavors, rounded out by a lingering, honeyed-sweet finish.
- Villa Wolf, Gewürztraminer (2022)$12.00+
Pfalz, Germany. Villa Wolf Gewürztraminer is clean, fruity, and wonderfully light on its feet. It shows off the exotic aromatic charm of the variety without becoming heavy or ponderous. Harvested at optimal ripeness, the wine has a deliciously juicy texture and a delightfully delicate aroma of spice and fresh roses.
- Douglass Hill White Zin$8.00+
- Albertoni White Zin$8.00+
- Sun Dog Rose$12.00+
- Unshackled, Sparkling Brut (2018)$12.00+
California. Unshackled White Sparkling Wine, created by the innovative winemakers of The Prisoner Wine Company, is a brut-style fine wine featuring an aromatic profile driven by floral notes and minerality. A sparkling white wine aged for 36 months en tirage to ensure the highest quality, this Unshackled Wine offers bright flavors of green and Fuji apples and Asian pear, with hints of savory minerality. This bubbles wine is made with chardonnay and pinot noir varietals sourced from California, and each sip features a vibrant acidity and a crisp, clean finish.
- Silver Gate Vineyards, Brut$8.00+
Spain. Our Brut is bursting with crisp flavors of apple, pear, and citrus along with vibrant floral aromas.
- La Marca Prosecco$11.00+
Italy. The liquid sparkles with lively bubbles and features a pale, gold color. Aromas of citrus and honeysuckle blossoms and a crisp, clean palate bring notes of green apple, juicy peach and ripe lemon, framed by hints of minerality. The end result? A light and refreshing finish with a delectable hint of sweetness.
- Matua Wines, Sparkling Sauvignon Blanc$8.00
Marlborough, New Zealand. Here at Matua, Sauvignon Blanc is pretty special. That's because back in 1974, we produced NZ's very first Sauvignon Blanc. 10 years later, we were making it in Marlborough. Now, Marlborough Sauvy is world famous for its unique, fresh flavours.
- Fre Merlot (Alcohol Removed)$9.00+
California. With its plush, luxurious taste, and gorgeous garnet color, our alcohol-removed Merlot delivers plenty of style and grace. With seductive black plum aromas and soft cherry and spice flavors, our Merlot is velvety smooth, with a full, rich finish.
- Fre Red Blend (Alcohol Removed)$9.00+
California. Deep ruby red in color, our alcohol-removed Red Blend opens with ripe, black cherry aromas. The palate is rich and smooth, with bright fruit flavors, framed by a subtle smoky character and a lingering finish.
- Luminara, Red Blend Napa Valley (Alcohol Removed) (2018)$47.00
Napa County, California. Our rich alcohol-removed Red Blend reflects the heart and soul of Napa Valley terroir, showcasing bold black cherry aromas over subtle notes of spice and smoke. Luxe cherry on the palate culminates in a long, lingering finish, making this Red Blend a luminous offering for any occasion.
- Fre Wines, Cabernet Sauvignon (Alcohol Removed) California Vineyards (2023)$8.00
California. Dark cherry aromas are framed by a rich palate of berries and spice, culminating in a delightfully juicy finish.
- Fre Wines, Sparkling Brut (Alcohol Removed)$38.00
California. From the cascades of tiny bubbles to the effervescent fizz in the glass, our alcohol-removed sparkling wine makes any occasion feel a little more special. A steadily ascending stream of bubbles rises in the glass, releasing a fragrant bouquet. Green apple and ripe pear aromas tickle your nose, while crisp flavors of apple and strawberry delight your palate. Our Brut is beautifully balanced with a pleasantly dry, refreshing finish.
- Fre Wines, Sauvignon Blanc Alcohol Removed$9.00+
California. FRE alcohol-removed Sauvignon Blanc offers fresh notes of green grass, and soft, tropical fruit aromas. With each sip you will find bright acidity with delicious passion fruit and mango flavors, classically characteristic of a California Sauvignon Blanc. The slight dry finish will leave you reaching for another glass.
- Fre Wines, Chardonnay (Alcohol Removed)$9.00+
California. With its deep golden hue, and lively tropical fruit aromas, our alcohol-removed Chardonnay is elegance personified. Rich, creamy apple flavors mingle with crisp citrus notes on the palate, leading to an enjoyably tart finish.
- Sun Dog Concord$12.00+
- Sun Dog French Tinkler$12.00+
- Sun Dog Pink Cat Catawba$12.00+
- Sun Dog Moscato$12.00+
Coffee/Milk/Soda/Juice
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Cherry Coke$3.00
- Dr. Pepper$3.00
- Fanta Orange$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Rasberry Tea$3.00
- Sweet Tea$3.00
- Unsweet Tea$3.00
- Coffee$3.25
- Espresso$2.00
- Double Espresso$3.75
- Cappuccino$4.75
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Con Panna Coffee$4.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Coffee$3.25
- single espresso$2.00
- double espresso$3.75
- espresso con pana$4.00
- cappuccino$4.75
- chocolate milk$3.50
- milk$3.50
Hard Seltzer
- White Claw-Citrus Yuzu$3.50
- White Claw-Tropical Pomelo$3.50
- White Claw-Wild Acai$3.50
- White Claw-Watermelon Lime$3.50
- White Claw-Peach$3.50
- White Claw-Watermelon$3.50
- White Claw-Lemon$3.50
- White Claw-Passonfruit$3.50
- White Claw-Blackberry$3.50
- White Claw-Lime$3.50
- White Claw-Blood Orange$3.50
- White Claw-Cranberry$3.50
- High Noon-Pineapple$4.00
- High Noon-Pear$4.00
- High Noon-Tangerine$4.00
- High Noon-Passionfruit$4.00
- Truly-Wild Berry$3.50
- Truly-Cherry$3.50
- Truly-Blueberry$3.50
- Truly-Strawberry Lime$3.50
- Truly-Lime$3.50
- Truly-Grapefruit$3.50
- Truly-Citra Squeeze$3.50
- Truly-Lemon$3.50