Ella Mozzarella Pizza & Cafe
Buy 1 Pizza, Get 1 Free. Add 2 Pizza Pies and apply code:
PIZZALOVER
Copied!
Pizza
Pizza Slice
Pasta
Alfredo with chicken$24.95
Pasta Four cheese$26.95
Pasta with salmon and red caviar$27.95
Spaghetti with stracciatella and pesto$24.95
Bolognese$22.95
Arabiatta$21.95
Pasta Carbonara$22.95
Chef's Special Pasta$26.95
Pasta with Butter$10.95
Mussels Pasta$22.95
Oyster Mushrooms Pasta$24.95
Pasta with Marinara$10.95
Pasta Puttanesca$22.95
Shrimp Alfredo Pasta$26.95
Hot appetizer
Drinks
Soda Can$2.99
Juice Bottle
Juice Pressed
Macchiato$3.49
Latte Ice Cream Large$10.99
Iced Latte
Raf Coffee$5.49
Double Espresso$3.99
Smoothies$9.99
Lemonade$3.99
Tea Hot
Mineral Water$5.00
Iced Tea$3.99
Hot Chocolate$3.00
Espresso$2.99
Iced Coffee / Cold Brew
Coffee Regular$2.99
Cappuccino
Latte
Americano$3.99
Bottle Water$2.00
Fountain Soda$2.99
Red Bull$2.99
