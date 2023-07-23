Buy 1 Pizza, Get 1 Free. Add 2 Pizza Pies and apply code:
PIZZALOVER
Copied!
Pizza

Pizza Margherita 12"
$14.95
Pepperoni Pizza 12"
$14.95
Chicken & Mushrooms Pizza 12"
$17.95
Four Cheese Pizza 12"
$14.95
Hawaiian Pizza 12"
$17.95
BBQ Chicken Pizza 12"
$14.95
Italian Sausage Pizza 12"
$17.95
Vegeterian Pizza 12"
$14.95

Pizza Slice

Pizza Margherita Slice
$3.50
Chicken & Mushroom Pizza Slice
$4.99
Pepperoni Pizza Slice
$4.99
Four Cheese Pizza Slice
$4.99

Pasta

Alfredo with chicken
$24.95
Pasta Four cheese
$26.95
Pasta with salmon and red caviar
$27.95
Spaghetti with stracciatella and pesto
$24.95
Bolognese
$22.95
Arabiatta
$21.95
Pasta Carbonara
$22.95
Chef's Special Pasta
$26.95
Pasta with Butter
$10.95
Mussels Pasta
$22.95
Oyster Mushrooms Pasta
$24.95
Pasta with Marinara
$10.95
Pasta Puttanesca
$22.95
Shrimp Alfredo Pasta
$26.95

Hot appetizer

Chicken Wings
$15.95
Fries
$7.95
Onion Rings
$9.95
Calamari Rings
$13.95
Chicken Nuggets 6-pcs
$6.95
Mozzarella Sticks 4-pcs
$7.95

Drinks

Soda Can
$2.99
Juice Bottle
Juice Pressed
Macchiato
$3.49
Latte Ice Cream Large
$10.99
Iced Latte
Raf Coffee
$5.49
Double Espresso
$3.99
Smoothies
$9.99
Lemonade
$3.99
Tea Hot
Mineral Water
$5.00
Iced Tea
$3.99
Hot Chocolate
$3.00
Espresso
$2.99
Iced Coffee / Cold Brew
Coffee Regular
$2.99
Cappuccino
Latte
Americano
$3.99
Bottle Water
$2.00
Fountain Soda
$2.99
Red Bull
$2.99

Desserts

Ice cream
$4.95
Brownie
$6.99
Croissant
$3.75
Cookies
$1.50
Macaron
$2.00
Muffin
$3.50