Pasta

Alfredo

$16.99

Arabiatta

$16.99

Puttanesca

$17.99

Carbonara

$16.99

Mussels

$17.99

Oysters mushrooms

$19.99

Bolognese

$16.99

Chefs special

$19.99

Pizza Pay

Al Pesto 12"

$26.00

Alfredo chicken with artichoke 12"

$26.00

BBQ Chicken 12"

$28.00

12-inch Pizza. Chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese, and bbq sauce.

Bianca 12"

$28.00

Chicken & Mushrooms 12"

$26.00

12-inch Pizza. Chicken breast, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Piccata 12"

$28.00

Four Cheese 12"

$26.00

12-inch Pizza. Mozzarella, gorgonzola, Parmigiano Reggiano, and cheddar cheese

Hawaiian 12"

$28.00

12-inch Pizza. Pineapple, smoked ham, and mozzarella cheese.

Italian Sausage 12"

$26.00

Margarita 12"

$26.00

12-inch Pizza. Tomatoes, mozzarella, garlic, fresh basil, and olive oil.

Pepperoni 12"

$26.00

12-inch Pizza. Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, and fresh basil.

Vegeterian 12"

$26.00

12-inch Pizza. Arugula, tomato cherry, and sauce pesto.

Mediterranean 12"

$26.00

Pizza Slice

Margherita

$3.50

Chicken & Mushroom

$4.99

Pepperoni

$4.99

Four Cheese

$4.99

Salad

Caesar

$12.99

Caprese

$15.99

Chef's Salad

$16.99

Greek

$14.99

Summer

$14.99

The House

$12.00

Waldorf

$12.00

Watermelon prosciutto

$15.99

Sandwich

The Central Park (Salami Provolone)

$14.99

Salami, Provolone, Tomato, Lettuce, and Cream Cheese. Comes with waffle Fries

The FDNY - Lion's Den (Prosciutto Arugula)

$14.99

Prosciutto, Tomato, Arugula, Cream Cheese, and Olive Oil. Comes with waffle Fries

The Highline (Mushroom Veggie)

$14.99

Mushroom, Shallot, Cream Cheese, Lettuce, Parsley, and Tomato. Comes with waffle Fries

The Madison Ave (Caprese with basil Pesto)

$14.99

Tomato, Mozzarella, Pesto, and Arugula. Comes with waffle Fries

Side

Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Chicken Wings

$8.99

Fries

$4.99

Mozzarella sticks

$6.99

Breakfast

Breakfast

$8.50

Breakfast

$12.00

Breakfast

$12.00

Breakfast

$12.00

Breakfast

$14.00

Breakfast

$12.00

Breakfast

$9.00

Breakfast

$12.00

Breakfast

$9.00

Beverage

Bottle water

$2.00

Fountain soda

$3.00

Fresh

$7.00

Glass water

Pomegranate Fresh

$9.00

Deserts

Baklava

$4.00

Brownie

$6.99

Caramel cake

$8.00

Carrot cake

$7.99

Cheesecake

$7.99

Chia pudding

$9.99

Chocolate cake

$6.99

Cookies

$1.50

Croissant

$3.75

Croissants

$2.00

Macaron

$2.00

Muffin

$3.50

Napoleon Parfait

$9.99

Tiramisu

$8.99

Drinks

Coffee Regular

$2.99

Iced Coffee / Cold Brew

Americano

$3.99

Espresso

$2.99

Double Espresso

$3.99

Cappuccino

Latte

Iced latte

Hot chocolate

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.99

Juice

$2.99

Mineral Water

$5.00

Soda Can

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Smoothies

$9.99

Milk Shake

$9.99

Raf Coffee

$5.49

Macchiato

$3.49

Latte Ice cream large

$10.99

Juice

Apple

$7.00

Orange

$7.00

Orange and Basil Juice

$7.00

Pineapple

$7.00

Ice cream

Chocolate

$4.99

Pistachio

$4.99

Vanilla

$4.99

Espresso

$4.99

Caramel

$4.99

Avacado

$4.99

Strawberry

$4.99

Milk Shake

Strawberry Milk Shake

$9.99

Chocolate Milk Shake

$9.99

Caramel Milk Shake

$9.99

Vanila Milk Shake

$9.99

Banana Milk Shake

$9.99

Bar Menu

White Wine

Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00+

Chardonnay

$13.00+

Marina Alta

$11.00+

Pinot Grigio

$11.00+

Tvishi

$13.00+

Manavi

$13.00+

Red Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00+

Merlot

$11.00+

Pinot Noir

$11.00+

Blend #2

$13.00+

Shiraz

$11.00+

Kindzmarauli

$13.00+

Rose Wine

Rose Wine

$11.00+

Sparkling Wine/Champagne

Champagne Abrau - Durso

$79.00

Prosecco

$13.00+

Prosecco Rose

$13.00+

Cocktail Moscato & Raspberry

$14.00+

Cocktail Mimosa

$14.00+

Cocktail Moscato

$14.00+

Draft Beer

IPA

$10.00

Sierra

$10.00

Brooklyn

$10.00

Bitburger

$10.00

White Allagash -

$10.00

Bottled Beer

Heineken

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

Absolut

Belvedere

Chopin

Ciroc

Firefly

$0.00+

Grey Goose

$0.00+

Grey Goose Citron

$0.00+

Jeremiah Weed

$0.00+

Ketel One

$0.00+

Gin

Well Gin

$0.00+

Beefeater

$0.00+

Bombay Saphire

$0.00+

Gordons

$0.00+

Hendricks

$0.00+

Tanqueray

$0.00+

Rum

Well Rum

$0.00+

Admiral Nelson

$0.00+

Bacardi

$0.00+

Bacardi Limon

$0.00+

Captain Morgan

$0.00+

Gosling'S

$0.00+

Meyers

$0.00+

Meyers Silver

$0.00+

Mount Gay

$0.00+

Tequila

Well Tequila

$0.00+

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$0.00+

Casa Noble

$0.00+

Corazon Reposado

$0.00+

Cuervo Silver

$0.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$0.00+

Patron Anejo

$0.00+

Patron Café

$0.00+

Patron Gran Platinum

$0.00+

Patron Reposado

$0.00+

Patron Silver

$0.00+

Patron Xo Café

$0.00+

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$0.00+

Angels Envy

$0.00+

Basil Hayden

$0.00+

Bulliet Rye

$0.00+

Diabolique

$0.00+

Jack Daniels

$0.00+

Jim Beam

$0.00+

Knob Creek

$0.00+

Makers 46

$0.00+

Makers Mark

$0.00+

Wild Turkey

$0.00+

Woodford Reserve

$0.00+

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

$0.00+

Chivas Regal

$0.00+

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$0.00+

Dewars

$0.00+

Dewars 12Yr

$0.00+

J & B

$0.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$0.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$0.00+

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$0.00+

Aperol

$0.00+

Campari

$0.00+

Chartreuse, Green

$0.00+

Cointreau

$0.00+

Drambuie

$0.00+

Frangelico

$0.00+

Godiva Chocolate

$0.00+

Grand Marnier

$0.00+

Irish Mist

$0.00+

Jagermeister

$0.00+

Kahlua

$0.00+

Lemoncello

$0.00+

Licor 43

$0.00+

Mathilde Cassis

$0.00+

Molly's Irish Cream

$0.00+

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

Bloody Mary

Blueberry Lemonade

Champagne Cocktail

Cosmopolitan

Daiquiri

Dark 'N Stormy

Gimlet

Greyhound

Hot Toddy

Hurricane

Lemon Drop

Long Island Iced Tea

Madras

Mai Tai

Manhattan

Margarita

Martini

Mimosa

Mint Julep

Mojito

Moscow Mule

Mudslide

Old Fashioned

Rob Roy

Sazerac

Screwdriver

Sea Breeze

Sidecar

Tequila Sunrise

Tom Collins

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

White Russian