Al Pesto 12"
Alfredo chicken with artichoke 12"
BBQ Chicken 12"
12-inch Pizza. Chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese, and bbq sauce.
Bianca 12"
Chicken & Mushrooms 12"
12-inch Pizza. Chicken breast, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Piccata 12"
Four Cheese 12"
12-inch Pizza. Mozzarella, gorgonzola, Parmigiano Reggiano, and cheddar cheese
Hawaiian 12"
12-inch Pizza. Pineapple, smoked ham, and mozzarella cheese.
Italian Sausage 12"
Margarita 12"
12-inch Pizza. Tomatoes, mozzarella, garlic, fresh basil, and olive oil.
Pepperoni 12"
12-inch Pizza. Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, and fresh basil.
Vegeterian 12"
12-inch Pizza. Arugula, tomato cherry, and sauce pesto.
Mediterranean 12"
Salad
Sandwich
The Central Park (Salami Provolone)
Salami, Provolone, Tomato, Lettuce, and Cream Cheese. Comes with waffle Fries
The FDNY - Lion's Den (Prosciutto Arugula)
Prosciutto, Tomato, Arugula, Cream Cheese, and Olive Oil. Comes with waffle Fries
The Highline (Mushroom Veggie)
Mushroom, Shallot, Cream Cheese, Lettuce, Parsley, and Tomato. Comes with waffle Fries
The Madison Ave (Caprese with basil Pesto)
Tomato, Mozzarella, Pesto, and Arugula. Comes with waffle Fries