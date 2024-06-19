Skip to Main content
Elli mochi 3570 st johns ln
Pickup
ASAP
from
3570 st johns ln
0
Your order
Elli mochi 3570 st johns ln
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
3570 st johns ln, Ellicott City, MD 21042
Mochi Donut
Corn Dog
Coffee
Bubble Tea
Ice Cream
SMOOTHIE/MILK SHAKE
Mochi Donut
Single
$3.50
Half Dozen
$20.00
Dozen
$38.00
Corn Dog
Original
$5.00
Potato
$6.00
Cheetos
$6.00
Ramen
$6.00
Half & Half
$6.00
Potato Half & Half
$7.00
Cheetos Half & Half
$7.00
Ramen Half & Half
$7.00
Mozzarella
$6.00
Potato Mozzarella
$6.00
Cheetos Mozzarella
$6.00
Ramen Mozzarella
$6.00
Coffee
Espresso
$2.00
Iced Americano
$5.00
K-Dabang Iced Coffee
$5.00
Bubble Tea
Ube
$7.00
Matcha*
$7.00
Milk Tea
$7.00
Brown Sugar
$7.00
Macchiato
$7.00
Thai Tea
$7.00
Strawberry Milk Tea
New
$7.00
Mango Passion Fruit
New
$7.00
Ice Cream
Vanilla
$6.00
Vanilla/Matcha Mix
$7.00
Matcha
$7.00
Vanilla/Mango Mix
$7.00
Mango
$7.00
SMOOTHIE/MILK SHAKE
UBE MILK SHAKE
$7.00
MATCHA MILK SHAKE
$7.00
STRAWBERRY MILK SHAKE
$7.00
Elli mochi 3570 st johns ln Location and Ordering Hours
(410) 461-1327
3570 st johns ln, Ellicott City, MD 21042
Open now
• Closes at 7:30PM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement