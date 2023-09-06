El Papi Street Tacos - Pike Kitchen 1066 Rockville Pike
FOOD
STREET TACOS
Asada Tacos
2 Tacos: made from rib-eye steak on corn tortillas. Toppings include cilantro and onions. Cucumber, limes and radish are served on the side.
Lengua
2 Tacos: made from beef tongue meat served on corn tortillas. Toppings include cilantro and onions. Cucumber, limes and radish are served on the side.
Adobada (Al Pastor)
2 tacos: made from spicy marinated pork with slices of pineapple served on corn tortillas. Toppings include cilantro and onions. Cucumber, limes and radish are served on the side.
Carnitas
2 Tacos: made from fried pork served on corn tortillas. Toppings include cilantro and onions. Cucumber, limes and radish are served on the side.
Pollo Tacos
2 Tacos: made with chicken served on corn tortillas. Toppings include cilantro and onions. Cucumber, limes and radish are served on the side.
Barbacoa
2 tacos: made from lamb meat served on corn tortillas. Toppings include cilantro and onions. Cucumber, limes and radish are served on the side.
Papi's Red Tacos ( Brisket ) .
Our Famous Red Queso-Birria Tacos! 2 tacos prepped with different spices and melted cheese. Served on corn tortillas and topped with cilantro and onion. Cucumber, limes and radish are served on the side.
MULITAS Queso-Birria (Brisket).
2 birria mulitas, served on grilled flour tortillas.
Red Pollo Tacos. ( Papi ' s ).
2 chicken tacos prepped with different spices and melted cheese, served on consomme-dipped red corn tortillas. Topped with cilantro and onion.
MULITAS Pollo-Queso
2 Pollo Mulitas served on grilled flour tortillas
STREET FOOD
Street Elote
Corn on the cob prepared with mayonaise, sriracha sauce, cotija cheese, and Tajin seasoning
Burrito (ROJO). Norteño
Mexican burrito served with rice, pinto beans, fries, egg, cilantro, onion, cheese and your choice of meat wrapped up on a flour tortilla.
Quesadilla.
Prepared with refried beans, melted cheese and your choice of meat. (Shown in picture: Asada Quesadilla)
Red Quesa-Birria And Soup (Quesadilla)
Huge quesadilla prepared with our famous red birria and cheese all on a flour tortilla. Comes with a mini dipping soup.
PIZZA BIRRIA
Pizza Birria comes with melted cheese, your choice of meat and 2 small consommes. Topped with cilantro and onion and sides of cucumber, lime and radish. Fit for 4 people.
BIRRIA SAMPLES
# 1 RUDY'S ALL-BIRRIA. ( Brisket N Chicken).
Sampler includes: 1 Red Queso Pollo Taco, 1 Mulita, 1 Papi's Red Taco and 1 Mini Red Consommé Served on corn tortillas (except for the mulita) and topped with cilantro and onion.
# 2 PATRICIA'S SAMPLE (Brisket) .
Sampler includes: 3 Queso-Birria Tacos and 1 Mini Red Consommé Served on corn tortillas and topped with cilantro and onion.
# 3 NO CHEESE... NO QUESO.
3 Birria Tacos and 1 Mini Red Consommé. Served on corn tortillas and topped with cilantro and onion. CAREFUL! These are NOT our famous red queso-birria tacos! These come with no cheese!
# 4 MULITAS SAMPLE
3 Mulitas: your choice of meat, refried beans and melted cheese on grilled flour tortillas and a mini red consommé.
# 5 RUDY-CHICKEN SAMPLE
3 Red Queso-Pollo Tacos and 1 Mini Red Consommé Served on corn tortillas and topped with cilantro and onion.
BIRRIA FORCE ONE
2 Papi Red Tacos. 2 Red Pollo Tacos. 2 Mulitas. 2 Mini Red Consommé's Feeds 2 people.
Family Pack 12 Red Tacos 1 Liter Consomme.
12 Red Queso-Birria tacos, 1 Liter of consomme.
SUPER TORTAS
Cubana Torta
Giant torta! Includes refried beans, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños, chicken, asada, hot dog sausage, chorizo, al pastor, scrambled eggs, avocado and 3 mixed cheeses.
Super Tortas Chilangas
Mexican type of sandwhiches. Includes: refried beans, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, avocado, jalapeños, onion and your choice of meat. (Picture shown: Pollo)
Torta-Birria N Soup
Prepared with our delicious birria, cilantro, onions, and melted cheese. Comes with a side of mini dipping soup.
COSTRA TACOS
Costra 3 Tacos 1 Rice 1 Beans Sample
3 Costra tacos (grilled Swiss and American cheeses). on flour tortillas, rice and beans. cilantro and onions: asada, adobada and chicken.
Costra 2 Tacos
2 Costra tacos. Swiss and American cheeses grilled on flour tortillas with your choice of Asada, Adobada or Chicken.
Taurino Gyro-Taco
Costra cheeses with adobada and rib-eye on a grilled gyro bread with our secret sauce, cilantro and onion.
Fogonada Pita-Taco
Costra cheeses with adobada and rib-eye on a grilled pita bread with our secret sauce, cilantro and onion.
COMBOS
Gringas
4 pieces of cheesy goodness and adobada meat served on a flour tortilla.
Fish & Shrimp
4 Tacos: shrimp and whiting fish served on corn tortillas, topped with cilantro and onion.
RED CONSOMMÉ ( Dipping Soup )
SEAFOOD MENU
Crab Taco
1 TACO: Made with a mixture of REAL CRAB lump and claw. Prepped with Maryland styled sesoning. Topped with pineapple and onions.
Octopus Taco
1 TACO: Real Octopus prepped with Maryland styled seasoning. Topped with cilantro, onion and pineapple.
Crab Quesadilla
Real Crab meat prepped with melted cheese, mushrooms, red onion and Maryland styled seasoning. Served on flour tortillas.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Huge shrimp quesadilla prepped with melted cheese, mushrooms, red onion and Maryland styled seasoning. Served on flour tortillas.
Fish Tacos
2 Tacos: whiting fish served on corn tortillas. Toppings include cilantro and onion.
Shrimp Tacos
2 tacos: 3 jumbo shrimp served on corn tortillas with Maryland styled seasoning.
SIDES & EXTRAS
Extras
Serrano 8 Pieces
8 pieces of fried serrano peppers xxxtra spicy.
Rice
Mexican red rice.
Pinto Beans
Mexican styled pinto beans
Skin-on Fries
Skin-on fries.
Mex-Guac
Mexican styled guacamole, xxx spicy.
Salsa
Habanero
Can cun styled habanero peppers with red onion xxxxx spicy.
X Cilanto And Onion
Xtra Lime
Mini Tajin
Street Churros
4 pieces of churros with chocolate dipping sauce.
Mexican Flan
T- Shirt Souvenir
KID'S MENU
Cheese & Beans Kid's Dilla
1 small cheese quesadilla, mini fries and an apple juice combo.
Pollo Kid's Dilla
1 small chicken quesadilla, mini fries and an apple juice combo.
Costra Pollo Kid's Dilla
1 costra (Swiss and American grilled cheeses) mini fries and an apple juice combo.