El Punto 58 Webster St
Late Night Menu 10pm-12am
- Queso Dip$10.00
Roasted red peppers, onions, garlic, spices, and fresh herbs
- Chip Flight$18.00
Guacamole, queso dip, and fresh pico de gallo to share!
- Chicken Taquitos$14.00
Roasted chicken cotija, avocado crema, and fresh pico de gallo
- Stray Dogs$12.00
Jalapeño battered corn dog topped with ancho lime elote sauce, cotija, cilantro, and tomatillo salsa
- Nachos Supremos$14.00
- Crispy Fried Chicharrones$8.00
With spicy avocado ranch dip
- Crispy Pork Carnita Taco$5.34
Tender slow-cooked shredded pork shoulder, serrano pepper el sabor, shaved cabbage, cotija cheese, and pickled red onion
- El Punto Chicken Wings$15.00
Smoked jalapeño hot honey BBQ sauce and marbled jack dressing
(716) 352-9322
