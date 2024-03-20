The House of Margaritas
El Ranchero Mexican Food & Margaritas
Lunch Menu
Express Lunch
- L. Mole Chicken Enchiladas (1)$10.25
Served with rice and beans
- L. Mole Chicken Enchiladas (2)$11.95
Served with rice and beans
- L. Enchiladas Suizas (1)$10.25
Two chicken enchiladas covered with salsa verde. Served with rice, beans, and sour cream
- L. Enchiladas Suizas (2)$11.95
Two chicken enchiladas covered with salsa verde. Served with rice, beans, and sour cream
- L. Three Taquitos$10.95
Covered with salsa Verde and guacamole
- L. One Taco$8.95
- L. Two Tacos$10.95
- L. One Cheese Enchilada$8.95
- L. Two Cheese Enchiladas$10.95
- L. One Chicken Enchilada$8.95
- L. One Beef Enchilada$8.95
- L. Two Enchiladas$10.95
- L. Beef Taco and Cheese Enchilada$10.95
- L. Chile Relleno$9.95
- L. Chile Relleno and Taco$10.95
- L. Chile Relleno and Enchilada$10.95
Make Your Own Combo with a Two Choice Entrée
Burritos
- Fajita Burrito$11.95
Marinated and charbroiled steak or chicken, sliced and served with sauteed onions, peppers & tomatoes. Served with guacamole
- El Grande Burrito$11.95
A large burrito filled with pork chunks & green chilies, topped with ranchera sauce & cheese, garnished with sour cream & guacamole served with rice & beans
- Carne Asada Burrito$11.95
Broiled steak sliced and rolled in a flour tortilla, served with guacamole and pico de gallo, with rice & beans
- Chicken Burrito$11.95
Sandwiches
- Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Grilled marinated strips of chicken breast served with avocado, lettuce, tomato, and melted cheese served on a toasted bun
- El Ranchero Burger$10.95
Served with avocado, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
- Torta Carne Asada$10.95
- Torta Carne Carnitas$10.95
- The Great Carnitas Sandwich$10.95
Tender pork carnitas, pico de gallo, avocado and melted cheese. Served on a toasted cheese bun
- Quesadillas$9.95
(Mexican grilled cheese sandwiches) served with chile and cheese, rice and beans. (With chicken or mushrooms, $1 extra)
Salads
- Fajita Taco Salad$10.95
Chicken fajitas in a flour taco shell
- Shrimp Avocado Salad$10.95
- El Ranchero Tostada$10.95
Chicken
- Fiesta Tostada$11.95
A crisp flour tortilla covered with beans, cheese, greens, chunks of chicken, avocado, green chiles, tomatoes and olives
- Ceviche Salad$10.95
Fresh scallops and bay shrimp marinated in lemon and served on shredded lettuce, garnished with tomatoes, avocado and olives
- Chicken Avocado Tostada$9.95
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$10.95
Our most popular salad generously topped with juicy strips of marinated chicken breast with our signature cilantro-pepita dressing
- Vegetarian Enchiladas$10.95
2 enchiladas filled with mushrooms, spinach and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Side Salad$2.50
- Side Soup$2.50
Lunch Specials
- L. Chicken Fajitas$11.95
Marinated strips of chicken breast sauteed with onions, peppers, tomatoes, garlic and spices, guacamole & tortillas
- L. Beef Fajitas$11.95
Marinated strips of beef sauteed with onions, peppers, tomatoes, garlic and spices, guacamole & tortillas
- L. Fernando's Tostada$10.95
Sauteed chopped beef, onions, fresh mushrooms, spinach, garlic, oregano and scrambled eggs
- L. Chile Verde$10.95
Piece of pork braised with green chile, garlic nd onions, served with hot tortillas
- L. Beef Chimichanga$11.95
Served with guacamole and sour cream
- L. Chicken Chimichanga$11.95
Served with guacamole and sour cream
- L. California Omelet$10.95
Bay shrimp, avocado, jack cheese, cilantro, tomato, relleno sauce & sour cream
- L. Texas Omelet$10.95
A great fluffy omelet topped with old fashioned homemade chile con carne, onions and cheese
- L. Chile Relleno Omelet$10.95
Filled with chille relleno and sauce, sour cream and guacamole
- L. Ranch Style Eggs Huevos Rancheros$9.95
Scrambled or sunnyside eggs served on a soft or crisp tortilla topped with traditional green chile ranchera salsa and cheese
- L. Huevos Con Chorizo$10.95
Served with hot tortillas
- L. Carnitas$10.95
Pieces of roast pork with onions, chiles, pico de gallo, guacamole, and tortillas for making your own
- L. Chicken Cheese Flautas$10.95
Guacamole and sour cream
- L. Fish Taco$9.95
Sea bass taco served with refried beans and rice, or black beans and rice
- L. Authentic Mexican Sopes$10.95
Small round masa boats (2) fried crisp and filled with carnitas or carne asada, beans, cheese, chopped fresh tomatoes, and onions, topped with guacamole, sour cream, and olive
- L. One Piece Chicken & Sour Cream Enchiladas$9.95
A classic combination of tastes, one or two enchiladas stuffed with tender chunks of chicken, then topped with melted cheese and our special sour cream sauce. Served with rice and beans
- L. Two Pieces Chicken & Sour Cream Enchiladas$11.95
A classic combination of tastes, one or two enchiladas stuffed with tender chunks of chicken, then topped with melted cheese and our special sour cream sauce. Served with rice and beans
- L. One Piece El Ranchero Famous Soft Tacos$8.95
Your choice of two great carnitas or carne asada or chicken with pico de gallo. Served with guacamole, rice and beans
- L. Two Pieces El Ranchero Famous Soft Tacos$10.95
Your choice of two great carnitas or carne asada or chicken with pico de gallo. Served with guacamole, rice and beans
Lunch Promo ($9.95)
Lunch Beverage
Lunch Margaritas
Lunch Beer
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Cantina Sampler Platter$20.99
Four hot wings, quesadillas, flautas, nachos, taquitos, guacamole & sour cream enough for two!
- 3 Pieces Taquitos$10.99
Beef or chicken with guacamole, topped with salsa Verde
- 6 Pieces Taquitos$13.99
Beef or chicken with guacamole, topped with salsa Verde
- Flauta$12.99
Fried tortilla with filled chicken & cheese, served with guacamole
- Potato Flautas$12.99
Three flautas served with guacamole & sour cream
- El Ranchero Fries$14.99
French fries topped with cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeño slices, guacamole & drizzled in sour cream
- Fiesta Nachos$14.99
Crisp corn tortilla chips with beans, cheese, tomato, jalapeños, onions, sour cream & guacamole
- Crispy Potato Tacos$13.99
Three tacos topped with shredded lettuce & cabbage, red salsa fresca, cotija cheese & guacamole
- Hot Wings$13.99
(8) crispy chicken drumettes marinated in a spicy red hot pepper sauce served with ranch dressing dip!
- Guacamole & Flour Chips$12.99
- Quesadillas$12.99
These "Great mexican grilled cheese sandwiches" are one of our favorite! Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo relish
Salads & Soup
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$16.99
Our most popular salad generously topped with juicy strips of marinated chicken breast with our signature cilantro-pepita dressing
- Avocado Salad$14.99
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, avocados, boiled egg, cheese & dressing
- Ceviche$15.99
A great salad of lemon-marinated baby scallops and baby shrimp, served on shredded lettuce, garnished with tomatoes, avocado & olives
- Ensalada Del Sol$15.99
Served with lettuce, fresh cucumbers, avocados, beets, sliced tomatoes, boiled egg, shredded cheese, cotija cheese & dressing
- Grilled Shrimp Salad$16.99
Delicious shrimp marinated & sautéed to perfection served over lettuce, tomatoes, and topped with fresh slices of avocado, cheese & dressing
- El Ranchero Salad$11.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, avocados, shredded cheese & dressing
- Large Albondigas Soup$13.99
Meatballs & vegetables, served with hot tortillas large bowl
- Small Albondigas Soup$7.99
- Large Chicken Soup$14.99
- Small Chicken Soup$8.99
Authentic Dishes of Mexico
- Chicken Chile Verde$19.99
Slices of chicken breast served with fresh tomatillo salsa, onion, cilantro, oregano & garlic very tasty (muy sabroso!)
- Carne Con Salsa Zacatecas$19.99
Braised pork or chicken sautéed in our unique sauce of roasted green peppers, tomatoes, onions & garlic. Spicy! (State where the owner was born zacatecas)
- Chile Verde Pork$19.99
Chunks of braised pork served with fresh tomatillo salsa, onion, cilantro, oregano & garlic very tasty (muy sabroso!)
- Steak Ranchero$19.99
Sautéed slices of steak, green chiles, onions, garlic & cilantro
- Chile Colorado$19.99
Your choice of steak or chicken in a rich sauce of red califomia chiles, onions, garlic & oregano very tasty (muy sabroso!)
- Carnitas$19.99
Tender seasoned pieces of pork served with pico de gallo, guacamole, and hot tortillas
- Steak Picado$19.99
Sautéed slices of steak, onions, peppers, tomatoes & chile
- Chicken Picado$19.99
Sautéed slices of chicken breast, onions, peppers, tomatoes & chile very tasty (muy sabroso!)
Fiesta Dinners
- El Ranchero Fajitas$18.99
Marinated charbroiled steak or chicken, sliced & served with sautéed onions, peppers & tomatoes, served on a sizzling skillet with guacamole & tortillas
- Chicken & Sour Cream Enchiladas$17.99
A classic combination of tastes. Enchiladas stuffed with tender chunks of chicken, then topped with melted cheese & our unique sour cream sauce
- Fiesta Chimichanga$17.99
This great Arizona favorite dish starts with a large flour tortilla filled with your choice of chicken, pork or beef, fried to a flaky crispness and topped with guacamole & sour cream
- One Mole Enchiladas$13.99
Two chicken enchiladas covered in mole poblano
- Two Mole Enchiladas$17.99
Two chicken enchiladas covered in mole poblano
Tostadas Y Más
- El Ranchero Tostada$15.99
Chicken & beans, topped with fresh lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, olives, sour cream & guacamole
- Fajita Taco Salad$16.99
Sautéed beef or chicken fajitas served in a flour taco shell with fresh lettuce, shredded cheese & avocado
- Machaca Con Huevos$16.99
Shredded beef, scrambled eggs, onions, peppers, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole, served with rice, beans and hot tortillas
- Fiesta Tostada$16.99
A large crispy tortilla shell covered with beans, cheese, lettuce, marinated grilled chicken, avocado, tomatoes & olives
- Fernando's Special$16.99
Sautéed chopped beef, onions, mushrooms, garlic, spinach & oregano, scrambled in eggs & served on a large crispy tortilla shell, topped with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese & avocado
- 1 El Ranchero Soft Tacos$13.99
Your choice of two great carnitas, carne asada, or chicken tacos with pico de gallo, served with guacamole, rice & beans
- 2 El Ranchero Soft Tacos$16.99
Your choice of two great carnitas, carne asada, or chicken tacos with pico de gallo, served with guacamole, rice & beans
- Huevos Rancheros$14.99
Served with rice, refried beans, hot tortillas, guacamole & sour cream
- Authentic Mexican Sopes$16.99
Small, round com masa boats (2) fried crisp & filled with chicken, carnitas, pork or beef, beans, cheese, tomatoes & onions, topped with guacamole & sour cream, served with rice and beans
Dishes From the Sea
- Mazatlán Shrimp Platter$20.99
Eight marinated garlic shrimp & cheese enchilada, served with sour cream & guacamole
- Mariscos Baja Mar$21.99
Sautéed shrimp, crab-meat, chicken breast, tomatoes, peppers, onions & mushroom, mixed together in butter & spices
- Puerto Vallarta$20.99
Sautéed shrimp (8) lightly simmered in a ranchera sauce, onions and seasoning. (Camarones rancheros) definitely hot, served with hot tortillas
- La Costa$20.99
Shrimp fajitas (8) marinated shrimp with sautéed onions, peppers and tomatoes, served on a sizzling skillet with guacamole & hot tortillas
- One Taco Fish Tacos$13.99
Two halibut steak tacos, served with rice & beans, flour or corn tortillas
- Two Tacos Fish$17.99
Two halibut steak tacos, served with rice & beans, flour or corn tortillas
- Carne Asada Con Camarones$22.99
Goz. Angus prime skirt steak, topped with sautéed shrimp and served with hot tortillas & guacamole
- El Puerto Nuevo$21.99
Halibut steak marinated & grilled in an exquisite lemon butter sauce. Served with your choice of sautéed shrimp or chicken enchilada topped with our unique sour cream enchilada sauce
- El Pacifico$18.99
Halibut enchilada Verde and a soft halibut taco with flour or corn tortillas very tasty (muy sabroso!)
- Tampico Enchiladas$18.99
Two delicious enchiladas with a grilled seafood mix of shrimp, crab meat, pico de gallo, and cabbage topped with our unique sour cream enchilada sauce and salsa Verde
- Fish Enchiladas$17.99
Two enchiladas filled with halibut fish and topped with salsa Verde
Vegetarian
- Potato Tacos$13.99
Two tacos topped with shredded lettuce, green cabbage, fresh salsa, cotija cheese & guacamole
- Veggie Sizzling Fajitas$14.99
Asparagus, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, zucchini and tomatoes, served with guacamole & hot tortillas
- Spicy Mushroom Quesadilla$13.99
Large flour tortilla, served with pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole
- Tostada & Chile Relleno$14.99
Tostada topped with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & guacamole
- Veggie Grilled Tacos$14.99
Asparagus, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and tomatoes, served with guacamole
- Vegetarian Enchiladas$14.99
Two enchiladas filled with mushrooms, zucchini & cheese
- Chile Relleno & Cheese Enchilada$16.99
Our house favorite chile relleno prepared fresh from scratch daily & a delicious cheese enchilada
- Chile Relleno Burrito$15.99
Served with rice inside enchilada style
- Vegetarian Burrito$15.99
Served with bell pepper, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, lettuce, black beans and rice topped with red salsa, cheese & guacamole
Combination Plates
- Combination #1$12.99
- Combination #2$16.99
- Combination #3$12.99
- Combination #4$15.99
- Combination #5$13.99
- Combination #6$16.99
- Combination #7$15.99
- Combination #8$14.99
- Combination #9$16.99
- Combination #10$16.99
- Combination #11$16.99
- Combination #12$17.99
- Combination #13$16.99
- Combination #14$16.99
- Combination #15$16.99
- Combination #16$16.99
- Combination #17$16.99
- Combination #18$14.99
- Combination #19$14.99
- Combination #20$16.99
- Combination #21$16.99
- Combination #22$13.99
- Combination #23$16.99
- Combination #24$16.99
- Trio Enchilada$18.99
Chicken fajitas enchilada, cheese enchilada & beef enchilada, served with sour cream & guacamole
Burritos
- El Ranchero Burrito$16.99
Burrito filled with pork or chicken & green chiles, topped with ranchera sauce & guacamole
- Carne Asada Burrito$16.99
Grilled steak sliced and rolled in a flour tortilla, served with guacamole & píco de gallo
- Fajita Burrito$16.99
Chicken or steak sliced & rolled in a flour tortilla, served with guacamole & píco de gallo
- Chile Verde Burrito$16.99
Seasoned chunks of pork braised in a sauce of green chiles, garlic, oregano & onions, served with guacamole & sour cream
- Carnitas Burrito$16.99
Seasoned pieces of pork, topped with red salsa & guacamole
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$12.99
Bean & cheese burrito enchilada style. A la carte
- All Kitchen in Burrito$18.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, your choice of either chicken or steak fajitas, served wet with guacamole & sour cream on the side (monster burrito)
Children's Menu
A La Carte
- Sope$6.99
- Carne Asada Taco$5.79
- Carnitas Taco$5.79
- Beef Taco*$4.99
- Chicken Taco*$4.99
- Cheese Enchilada**$4.99
- Enchilada$4.99
- Chile Relleno*$6.99
- Chicken Tamale$5.79
- Beef Tamale$5.79
- Fish Taco$6.59
- Side of Rice$3.29
- Side of Beans$3.29
- Side of Guacamole$5.99
- Side of Sour Cream$2.00
- Side of Tortillas$2.00
- Side of Cheese$2.00
- Side of Pice De Gallo$2.00
- 3 Chile Toreados$2.00
- Chips (Complimentary)
- Green Salsa (Complimentary)
- Red Salsa (Complimentary)
- Chips (Bag)$6.00
- Red Salsa (16oz)$6.00
- Green Salsa (16oz)$6.00
- Small Tostada$10.99
- Side Salad$3.99
- Side Soup$3.99