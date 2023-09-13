GANGNAM 3 TACOS

3 Tacos with your Choice of Protein, Korean Kimchi Salad Mix, Green Onion, Gochujang Mayo Sauce, Crushed Sesame Seeds, and a wedge of Lime

Bulgogi Steak 3 Tacos

$11.95

3 Tacos with Bulgogi Steak, Korean Kimchi Salad Mix, Green Onion, Gochujang Mayo Sauce, and a wedge of Lime

Spicy Chicken 3 Tacos

$8.95

3 Tacos with Spicy Chicken, Korean Kimchi Salad Mix, Green Onion, Gochujang Mayo Sauce, and a wedge of Lime

Spicy Pork 3 Tacos

$8.95

3 Tacos with Spicy Pork, Korean Kimchi Salad Mix, Green Onion, Gochujang Mayo Sauce, and a wedge of Lime

Taste of 3 Signature Tacos

$9.95

3 Tacos with Bulgogi Steak, Spicy Chicken, and Spicy Pork, with Korean Kimchi Salad Mix, Green Onion, Gochujang Mayo Sauce, and a wedge of Lime

Beef Tongue 3 Tacos

$13.95

3 Tacos with Beef Tongue, Korean Kimchi Salad Mix, Green Onion, Gochujang Mayo Sauce, and a wedge of Lime

Vegan Mushroom 3 Tacos

$8.95Out of stock

3 Tacos with Vegan Mushroom, Korean Kimchi Salad Mix, Green Onion, Gochujang Mayo Sauce, and a wedge of Lime

BURRITO

Burrito with your Choice of Protein, Kimchi Fried Rice, Lettuce, Cheese, Carrots, Green Onion, Gochujang Mayo Sauce, and Sour Cream

Bulgogi Steak Burrito

$12.95

Burrito with Bulgogi Steak, Kimchi Fried Rice, Lettuce, Cheese, Carrots, Green Onion, Gochujang Mayo Sauce, and Sour Cream

Spicy Chicken Burrito

$9.95

Burrito with Spicy Chicken, Kimchi Fried Rice, Lettuce, Cheese, Carrots, Green Onion, Gochujang Mayo Sauce, and Sour Cream

Spicy Pork Burrito

$9.95

Burrito with Spicy Pork, Kimchi Fried Rice, Lettuce, Cheese, Carrots, Green Onion, Gochujang Mayo Sauce, and Sour Cream

Beef Tongue Burrito

$14.95

Burrito with Beef Tongue, Kimchi Fried Rice, Lettuce, Cheese, Carrots, Green Onion, Gochujang Mayo Sauce, and Sour Cream

Vegan Mushroom Burrito

$9.95

Burrito with Vegan Mushroom, Kimchi Fried Rice, Lettuce, Cheese, Carrots, Green Onion, Gochujang Mayo Sauce, and Sour Cream

BIBIMBAP

Mixed rice dish with your Choice of Protein, Korean Kimchi Salad Mix, Fried Egg, Carrots, Green Onion, Gochujang Mayo Sauce, and Sesame Oil

Bulgogi Steak Bibimbap

$12.95

Mixed rice dish with Bulgogi Steak, Korean Kimchi Salad Mix, Fried Egg, Carrots, Green Onion, Gochujang Mayo Sauce, and Sesame Oil

Spicy Chicken Bibimbap

$9.95

Mixed rice dish with Spicy Chicken, Korean Kimchi Salad Mix, Fried Egg, Carrots, Green Onion, Gochujang Mayo Sauce, and Sesame Oil

Spicy Pork Bibimbap

$9.95

Mixed rice dish with Spicy Pork, Korean Kimchi Salad Mix, Fried Egg, Carrots, Green Onion, Gochujang Mayo Sauce, and Sesame Oil

Beef Tongue Bibimbap

$14.95

Mixed rice dish with Beef Tongue, Korean Kimchi Salad Mix, Fried Egg, Carrots, Green Onion, Gochujang Mayo Sauce, and Sesame Oil

Vegan Mushroom Bibimbap

$9.95

Mixed rice dish with Vegan Mushroom, Korean Kimchi Salad Mix, Fried Egg, Carrots, Green Onion, Gochujang Mayo Sauce, and Sesame Oil

NACHOS

Corn Tortilla Chips with your Choice of Protein, Queso Blanco, Green Onion, Roasted Sesame Seeds, Kimchi, and Sour Cream

Bulgogi Steak Nachos

$12.95Out of stock

Corn Tortilla Chips with your Bulgogi Steak, Queso Blanco, Green Onion, Roasted Sesame Seeds, Kimchi, and Sour Cream

Spicy Chicken Nachos

$9.95Out of stock

Corn Tortilla Chips with Spicy Chicken, Queso Blanco, Green Onion, Roasted Sesame Seeds, Kimchi, and Sour Cream

Spicy Pork Nachos

$9.95Out of stock

Corn Tortilla Chips with Spicy Pork, Queso Blanco, Green Onion, Roasted Sesame Seeds, Kimchi, and Sour Cream

Beef Tongue Nachos

$14.95Out of stock

Corn Tortilla Chips with Beef Tongue, Queso Blanco, Green Onion, Roasted Sesame Seeds, Kimchi, and Sour Cream

Vegan Mushroom Nachos

$9.95Out of stock

Corn Tortilla Chips with Vegan Mushroom, Queso Blanco, Green Onion, Roasted Sesame Seeds, Kimchi, and Sour Cream

BUILD YOUR OWN

Build Your 3 Taco

$2.95

Include only 3 Tortillas & Gochujang Mayo Sauce + YOUR FAVORATE TOPPINGS & SAUCES with extra charges

Build Your Burrito

$4.95

Include only Burrito Tortilla & Rice you choose + YOUR FAVORATE TOPPINGS & SAUCES with extra charges

Build Your Bibimbap

$4.95

Include only Rice you choose + YOUR FAVORATE TOPPINGS & SAUCES with extra charges

Build Your Nachos

$3.95

Include only Corn Tortilla Chips + YOUR FAVORATE TOPPINGS & SAUCES with extra charges

SIDE ORDERS

Gangnam Taco 1 PC

$3.45

1 Taco with your Choice of Protein, Korean Kimchi Salad Mix, Green Onion, Gochujang Mayo Sauce, Crushed Sesame Seeds, and a wedge of Lime.

Kimchi Fried Rice

$3.95

Kimchi

$3.95

White Rice

$3.95

SIDE SAUCES

Spicy Green Sauce

$1.25

Mild Spicy Red Sauce

$1.25

Tomato Salsa 2 oz

$1.45

Guacamole 2 oz

$1.95

Queso Blanco 2 oz

$1.95

Gochujang Mayo Sauce

$1.45