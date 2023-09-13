Gangnam Taco***** 1001 West Chicago Avenue
GANGNAM 3 TACOS
Bulgogi Steak 3 Tacos
3 Tacos with Bulgogi Steak, Korean Kimchi Salad Mix, Green Onion, Gochujang Mayo Sauce, and a wedge of Lime
Spicy Chicken 3 Tacos
3 Tacos with Spicy Chicken, Korean Kimchi Salad Mix, Green Onion, Gochujang Mayo Sauce, and a wedge of Lime
Spicy Pork 3 Tacos
3 Tacos with Spicy Pork, Korean Kimchi Salad Mix, Green Onion, Gochujang Mayo Sauce, and a wedge of Lime
Taste of 3 Signature Tacos
3 Tacos with Bulgogi Steak, Spicy Chicken, and Spicy Pork, with Korean Kimchi Salad Mix, Green Onion, Gochujang Mayo Sauce, and a wedge of Lime
Beef Tongue 3 Tacos
3 Tacos with Beef Tongue, Korean Kimchi Salad Mix, Green Onion, Gochujang Mayo Sauce, and a wedge of Lime
Vegan Mushroom 3 Tacos
3 Tacos with Vegan Mushroom, Korean Kimchi Salad Mix, Green Onion, Gochujang Mayo Sauce, and a wedge of Lime
BURRITO
Bulgogi Steak Burrito
Burrito with Bulgogi Steak, Kimchi Fried Rice, Lettuce, Cheese, Carrots, Green Onion, Gochujang Mayo Sauce, and Sour Cream
Spicy Chicken Burrito
Burrito with Spicy Chicken, Kimchi Fried Rice, Lettuce, Cheese, Carrots, Green Onion, Gochujang Mayo Sauce, and Sour Cream
Spicy Pork Burrito
Burrito with Spicy Pork, Kimchi Fried Rice, Lettuce, Cheese, Carrots, Green Onion, Gochujang Mayo Sauce, and Sour Cream
Beef Tongue Burrito
Burrito with Beef Tongue, Kimchi Fried Rice, Lettuce, Cheese, Carrots, Green Onion, Gochujang Mayo Sauce, and Sour Cream
Vegan Mushroom Burrito
Burrito with Vegan Mushroom, Kimchi Fried Rice, Lettuce, Cheese, Carrots, Green Onion, Gochujang Mayo Sauce, and Sour Cream
BIBIMBAP
Bulgogi Steak Bibimbap
Mixed rice dish with Bulgogi Steak, Korean Kimchi Salad Mix, Fried Egg, Carrots, Green Onion, Gochujang Mayo Sauce, and Sesame Oil
Spicy Chicken Bibimbap
Mixed rice dish with Spicy Chicken, Korean Kimchi Salad Mix, Fried Egg, Carrots, Green Onion, Gochujang Mayo Sauce, and Sesame Oil
Spicy Pork Bibimbap
Mixed rice dish with Spicy Pork, Korean Kimchi Salad Mix, Fried Egg, Carrots, Green Onion, Gochujang Mayo Sauce, and Sesame Oil
Beef Tongue Bibimbap
Mixed rice dish with Beef Tongue, Korean Kimchi Salad Mix, Fried Egg, Carrots, Green Onion, Gochujang Mayo Sauce, and Sesame Oil
Vegan Mushroom Bibimbap
Mixed rice dish with Vegan Mushroom, Korean Kimchi Salad Mix, Fried Egg, Carrots, Green Onion, Gochujang Mayo Sauce, and Sesame Oil
NACHOS
Bulgogi Steak Nachos
Corn Tortilla Chips with your Bulgogi Steak, Queso Blanco, Green Onion, Roasted Sesame Seeds, Kimchi, and Sour Cream
Spicy Chicken Nachos
Corn Tortilla Chips with Spicy Chicken, Queso Blanco, Green Onion, Roasted Sesame Seeds, Kimchi, and Sour Cream
Spicy Pork Nachos
Corn Tortilla Chips with Spicy Pork, Queso Blanco, Green Onion, Roasted Sesame Seeds, Kimchi, and Sour Cream
Beef Tongue Nachos
Corn Tortilla Chips with Beef Tongue, Queso Blanco, Green Onion, Roasted Sesame Seeds, Kimchi, and Sour Cream
Vegan Mushroom Nachos
Corn Tortilla Chips with Vegan Mushroom, Queso Blanco, Green Onion, Roasted Sesame Seeds, Kimchi, and Sour Cream
BUILD YOUR OWN
Build Your 3 Taco
Include only 3 Tortillas & Gochujang Mayo Sauce + YOUR FAVORATE TOPPINGS & SAUCES with extra charges
Build Your Burrito
Include only Burrito Tortilla & Rice you choose + YOUR FAVORATE TOPPINGS & SAUCES with extra charges
Build Your Bibimbap
Include only Rice you choose + YOUR FAVORATE TOPPINGS & SAUCES with extra charges
Build Your Nachos
Include only Corn Tortilla Chips + YOUR FAVORATE TOPPINGS & SAUCES with extra charges