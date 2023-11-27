Emas tacos llc
food
tacos
- beef tacos/ tacos de asada$2.00
Tortilla,cilantro and onions, choice of sauce green or red
- chicken tacos /tacos de pollo$2.00
Corn tortilla,chicken,cilantro,onions,choice of sauce
- guts tacos / tacos de tripa$3.00
- tongue tacos/ tacos de lengua$3.00
- mexican sausage tacos/ tacos de chorizo$2.00
- marinated pork tacos/ tacos al pastor$2.00
entrees
ala carte
- burrito$9.50
flour tortilla,beans,rice,pico , mozzarella cheese,cream , choice of meat
- empanada$3.50
chicken,lettuce,queso frezco,cream,
- torta$10.00
mayonnaise,lettuce,tomato red onions,jalapeno,queso frezco,avocado, choice of meat
- quesadilla$9.50
flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, rice ,beans and choice of meat
Emas tacos llc Location and Ordering Hours
(918) 954-6832
Closed • Opens Monday at 10:30AM