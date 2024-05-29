Ember and Ale 99 Market Street
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Cheesy Pesto Loaf$11.00
Sour Dough infused with Olive Oil, Basil Pesto, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese
- Chardonnay Sausage Bites$11.00
Italian Sausage slow cooked in Chardonnay Wine. Served with Spicy Mustard.
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$12.00
Slow Smoked Chicken, Cream Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Buffalo Sauce. Served with Baked Naan and Crostini's.
- Whipped Ricotta$11.00
House Whipped Ricotta, Mascapone, Honey Drizzle. Served with Garlic crostini and baked Naan.
- Antipasto Platter$16.00
Italian Meats and Cheeses, with marinated vegetables and olives. Served with Garlic Crostinis.
- Spinach Artichoke DIp$12.00
Topped with Mozzarella and Provolone. Served with Naan and Garlic Crostini.
- 4 Cheese Stuff Mushrooms$11.00
Stuffed with Ricotta, Parmeasan, Romano Mozzarella Cheese and Roasted Red Peppers. Served with Marinara.
- Meatballs$11.00
Fresh Meatballs baked in our house made marinara sauces. Topped with parmesan cheese and herbed ricotta. Served with Garlic crostinis.
Soup and Salad
- Italian Wedding Soup$7.00
Escarole, Acini de Pepe Pasta, Egg, Carrots, Onions, and Parmesan Cheese.
- Ember Salad$14.00
Greens, Calabrian Peppers, Gorgonzola, Smoked Buffalo Chicken, Red Onions, Focaccia Croutons.
- Caprese Salad$13.00
Seasoned Mozzarella, Spinach, Roma Tomatoes, Balsamic Glaze.
- Italian Salad$16.00
Pepperoni, Salami, Capicola Ham, Romaine, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Parmesan, Focaccia Croutons.
- Nuts & Berries Salad$14.00
Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Carrots, Egg, Dried Cranberry, Mixed Cajun Nuts, Focaccia Croutons.
- Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine, Focaccia Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Asiago Cheese.
Sandwiches
- The Classic Italian Sandwich$14.00
Salami, Capicola, Prosciutto, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion.
- Brisket Cheesesteak Sandwich$14.00
Slow Smoked Brisket, Choice of Cheese, Served on Toasted Roll, Brushed with Garlic Herb Butter.
- Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$14.00
Slow Smoked Chicken, Gorgonzola, Buffalo Sauce, Served on a Toasted Roll brushed with Garlic Herb Butter.
- Meatball Parm Sandwich$14.00
House Made Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Provolone Cheese.
- Italian Sausage Sandwich$14.00
Slow Cooked Italian Sausage, Green and Red Peppers, Onions, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese.
- Italian Pork Sandwich$14.00
Slow Smoked Pork Shoulder, Provolone Cheese, Roasted Long Hots.
Pizza
- Cheese/CYO$11.99+
- Brisket Pizza$16.00+
Garlic Oil, Smoked Brisket, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Onions
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.00+
Garlic Olive Oil, Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Shredded Mozzarella, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch.
- Calabrian$16.00+
San Marzano Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Calabrian Peppers, Capicola, Pepperoni, Gorgonzola.
- Carbonara$16.00+
Garlic Olive Oil, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Spinach, Wild Mushrooms, Smoked Chicken, Tomato, Parmesan.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.00+
Garlic Oil, Smoked Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Red Onion, Ranch Drizzle
- Margarita$14.00+
San Marzano Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Mozzarella, Basil, Olive Oil.
- Supreme$16.00+
San Marzano Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions.
- The BBQ$16.00+
Garlic Oil, Smoked Pork Shoulder, Smoked Brisket, Red onion, BBQ Drizzle
- The Meatball$16.00+
San Marzano Sauce, Ricotta, Fresh Mozzarella, Meatballs, Parmesan, Basil.
- Pepperoni$12.99+
- The Little Piggy$17.00+
San Marzano Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Capicola, Bacon, Parmesan.
- Vegetarian$15.00+
San Marzano Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Spinach, Wild Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Kalamata Olives.
- The White Cheesy$14.00+
Garlic Olive Oil, Ricotta, Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Mozzarella, Parmesan, Basil.
- Wild Mushroom$15.00+
Garlic Olive Oil, Wild Mushrooms, Portabella Mushrooms, Seasonal Mushrooms, Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Mozzarella, Black Truffle Garlic Aioli.
Extra Sides
Drink Menu
N/A Beverages
Draft Beer
- $4 Game Night Draft$4.00
- ITA Lime Sour$11.00
- Ember Special
- Lucero Lager$6.50
- 92% IPA$7.00
- Fruited Sour$6.50
- Golden Ember Wheat$6.50
- Hazy Bear IPA$7.00
- Siren's Raspberry Wheat$6.50
- Phill-sner Pilsner$6.50
- Valley Forge IPA$7.00Out of stock
- Samurai Lager$6.50
- Philly Philly Lt. Lager$6.50
- Lemon Shandy$6.50
- FLIGHT$10.00
- **Lucero Sample
- **92% IPA Sample
- **Fruited Sour Sample
- **Golden Ember Wheat Sample
- **Hazy Bear IPA Sample
- **Siren's Raspberry Wheat Sample
- **Phill-sner Pilsner Sample
- **Valley Forge IPA SampleOut of stock
- **Samurai Sample
- **Philly Philly Light Sample
- **Lemon Shandy Sample
Specialty Cocktails
- $5 Game Night Marg$5.00
- $6 Bourbon Peach Smash$6.00
- $6 Garden Spritz$6.00
- Limoncello Martini$12.00
- Negroni$10.00
- Bourbon Peach Smash$13.00
- Blood Orange Mule$13.00
- Garden Spritz$13.00
- Spiced Cherry$11.00
- Daiquiri Rose$12.00
- Lemoncello Shot$7.00
- Limoncello Whiskey Sour$12.00
- Ember's Old Fashioned$10.00
- Tropical Short Island$13.00
- EA Manhattan$12.00
- Sangria White$12.00
- Sangria Red$12.00
Liquor
- Hidden Stills$5.00
- State Side Vodka$7.00
- Faber Vanilla Vodka$5.00
- Faber Vodka$5.00
- Hidden Stills DBL$10.00
- State Side Vodka$12.00
- Faber Vodka DBL$8.00
- Faber Vanilla Vodka DBL$8.00
- Faber Gin$5.00
- Blue Coat Gin$7.00
- Garden Gin$7.00
- Faber Gin DBL$8.00
- Bluecoat Gin DBL$12.00
- Garden Gin$12.00
- Crooked Creek$5.00
- Maggie Farms (spiced)$7.00
- Maggie Silver$7.00
- Coconut Rum$7.00
- Crooked Creek DBL$8.00
- Maggie Farms (spiced) DBL$12.00
- Maggie Farms Silver$12.00
- Coconut Rum$12.00
- Hidden Stills Silver$7.00
- Faber Tequila$5.00
- Hidden Stills Silver DBL$10.00
- Faber Tequila DBL$8.00
- Faber Whiskey$5.00
- Resurgent Young American Bourbon$8.00
- Resurgent Custom Cask Bourbon$9.00
- Resurgent Rye Whiskey$8.00
- Faber Whiskey DBL$8.00
- Resurgent Custom Cask Black$14.00
- Resurgent Young American Bourbon$12.00
- Resurgent Rye$12.00
- Blue Curacao$1.00
- Peach Schnapps$1.00
- Raspberry Schnapps$1.00
- Triple Sec$1.00
- Limoncello$7.00
- Blue Curacao DBL$2.00
- Peach Schnapps DBL$2.00
- Raspberry Schnapps DBL$2.00
- Triple Sec DBL$2.00
- Limoncello DBL$12.00
- Peach Schnapps DBL SHOT$8.00
- Raspberry Schnapps DBL SHOT$8.00
Wine by Glass
- Mazza Cabernet Franc GL$12.00
- *Mazza Cab Sample
- Mazza Merlot GL$12.00
- *Mazza Merlot Sample
- Presque Isle Pinot Noir GL$11.00
- *Presque Sample
- South Shore- Teroldego$13.00
- *South Shore Teroldego Sample
- Mazza Pinot Grigio GL$10.00Out of stock
- *Mazza Pinot Grigio SampleOut of stock
- Mazza Chardonnay GL$9.00
- *Mazza Chard Sample
- Mazza Riesling GL$10.00
- *Mazza Riesling Sample
- Bare Bones Moscato$8.00
- *Bare Bones Moscato Sample
- Bare Bone Rose$8.00
- *Bare Bone Rose Sample
- Getaway Canned Bubbly$6.00