Appetizer
Doshirak
Korean lunch box with rice, assorted banchan, and your choice of protein.
- Beef Bulgogi Doshirak$19.00Out of stock
Thinly sliced beef in a sweet, soy-based marinade
- Boneless Galbi Doshirak$21.00Out of stock
Boneless marinated beef short rib
- LA Galbi Doshirak$24.00Out of stock
Bone-in marinated beef short rib
- Chicken Bulgogi Doshirak$18.00Out of stock
Dark meat chicken bulgogi
- Pork Belly Doshirak$20.00Out of stock
Unmarinated, thick-cut pork belly
- Spicy Pork Bulgogi Doshirak$20.00Out of stock
Marinated, spicy thinly sliced pork
Entrees
Drinks
Beer
Take-out alcohol may only be ordered with food. ID will be checked upon pickup.
Soju
- Hunni Soju - Sparkling$7.00
A can of sparkling soju - similar to a hard seltzer.
- Jinro "Is Back" Sugar Free$13.00
Jinro “Is Back” Soju is the predecessor of Chamisul Soju now available in Zero Sugar! With the upgraded original recipe you can enjoy the refreshingly smooth flavor with a gentle finish.
- KTOWN Soju Bottle$33.00
Ready to drink soju cocktail. 750mL Bottle (same size as a bottle of wine).
- Saero$13.00
- Soonhari Bottle$13.00
Bottle of Flavored Soju.
