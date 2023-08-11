Ember - Music Hall RVA 309 E Broad Street
Apps
Loaded Nachos
Tortilla chips with chili, melted cheese, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions and sour cream
Fried Green Tomatoes & Pickles
Served with chipotle mayo
Chili Cheese Tots
Tater tots topped with chili, cheese, onions, and jalapenos
Eggroll Philly
Eggroll Buffalo Chk
Eggroll Veg
Mac N Cheese Bites
Entrees
Chicken Tenders
Fried Chicken Tenders with a side of Chips (Vegan option available)
Loaded Dog
All beef hotdog with chili, cheese, and onions and a side of chips
Caprese Sandwich
Mozzarella, tomato and basil on a toasted ciabatta bun with a side of chips
The Phoenix
Nashville hot fried chicken sandwich on brioche with pickles and a side of chips
Shrimp Basket
Fried Shrimp with tartar and cocktail sauce served with a side of chips
Boneless Wing Basket
Choice of buffalo, mango habanero, barbecue of plain with a side of chips
Flatbread Pizza
Choice of margherita, pepperoni, or 5 cheese
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Wrap with fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Buffalo and Ranch (Vegan option available)
Personal Pizza
8" personal pizza. Choice of cheese or pepperoni