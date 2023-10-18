Spicy and Sizzling Sea Bass 巴蜀烤鱼（鲈鱼）麻辣/泡椒

$42.95

Spice Level: 3/3. A whole, butterflied sea bass is served on a sizzling tabletop platter with a choice of 2 preparation styles; Spicy Peppercorn Preparation or Pickled Chili Pepper Preparation. Spicy Peppercorn Preparation is a sizzling sauce using Chef's special blend of over 20 Szechuan ingredients, all savory, spicy, and fragrant, including those tingly peppercorns. Pickled Chili Pepper Preparation is a sizzling sauce made using pickled red and green chiles, ginger, garlic, and scallions. In addition to the preparation style, you can add additional ingredients to your dish; noodles, yuba (tofu sheets), potatoes, cucumbers, lotus root, baby enoki mushrooms, or wood ear mushrooms. Highly recommended served with bowls of rice to help transfer the flavorful morsels from the platter.