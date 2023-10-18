EMei Restaurant 915 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Cold Appetizers 冷盘 (D)
Spice Level: 3/3. Thinly sliced pieces of tender beef shank and tripe are tossed in a vibrant chili oil along with chopped peanuts, cilantro, and scallions. Served chilled.
Not spicy. Tender, braised slices of beef shank, lightly smoked. Served chilled. (Already Gluten Free)
Spice Level: 2/3. Slow cooked slices of pork belly are tossed in a sweet soy sauce seasoned with garlic, ginger, scallions, tingly peppercorns, and crushed chiles. Served chilled.
Spice Level: 3/3. Bone-in, bite-sized pieces of soy sauce-poached chicken are seasoned with a fiery blend of crushed chiles, chili oil, and tingly peppercorns tossed with chopped peanuts and scallions. Served chilled.
Not spicy. Thinly sliced pieces of crunchy and springy jellyfish are tossed in a tangy vinegar dressing and served with chopped cucumber and scallions. Served chilled. (Already Gluten Free)
Spice Level: 3/3. Bite-sized pieces of pork kidney, artfully prepped to resemble flower blossoms, seasoned with chili oil, tingly peppercorns, and crushed chiles and tossed with scallions and cucumber. Served chilled
Spice Level: 3/3. Beef shank is slowly simmered in an aromatic broth before being dried and heartily seasoned with smoky chili flakes, tingly peppercorns, garlic, orange peel, and cilantro. Served chilled. (Already Gluten Free)
[Vegetarian] Spice Level: 2/3. Tender pieces of eggplant are seasoned with chili oil and tossed with fresh long hot peppers and scallions. Century eggs are a treasured ingredient made by preserving duck eggs in salt, ash, and tea leaves, concentrating the egg's flavor (not aged for centuries, more like a couple of months). Served chilled.
[Vegan] Not spicy. Refreshing cucumber slices are tossed in smashed garlic, scallions, and sesame oil. Perfect to pair with those extra spicy dishes. (Already Gluten Free)
[Vegan] Spice Level: 1/3. Earthy and springy wood ear mushrooms are seasoned with pickled peppers, vinegar, cilantro, and scallions. Served chilled. (Already Gluten Free)
[Vegan] Spice Level: 2/3. Flour noodles tossed in a sesame-peanut sauce seasoned with chili oil and vinegar, topped with sesame seeds and scallions.
[Vegan] Not spicy. Flour noodles tossed in a sesame-peanut sauce seasoned with vinegar, and topped with sesame seeds and scallions.
[Vegan] Spice Level: 2/3. Flat and springy mung bean noodles topped and sauced with umami-rich fermented soybean paste, smashed garlic, vinegar, tingly peppercorns, chopped peanuts, and scallions.
Small Plates 川味小吃 (D)
Spice Level: 1/3. Handmade dumplings filled with a savory combination of ground pork, napa cabbage, and scallions, steamed, served in a fragrant and savory chili oil.
Not spicy. Handmade dumplings filled with a savory combination of ground pork, napa cabbage, and scallions, served with a sweet soy sauce and vinegar dumpling sauce. Choose between either steamed dumplings or fried dumplings.
[Vegetarian] Not spicy. Handmade dumplings filled with carrots, cabbage, onion, ginger, scallions, garlic and egg, served with a sweet soy sauce and vinegar dumpling sauce. Choose between either steamed dumplings or fried dumplings.
Not spicy. Handmade wontons filled with ground pork and garlic, served in a fragrant and savory
Spice Level: 1/3. Handmade wontons filled with ground pork and garlic, served in a fragrant and savory chili oil.
Not spicy. Peanut, Pork, Cabbage, Scallion, Sesame Oil. (1 egg roll per order)
Not spicy. Shrimp, Cabbage, Snow Pea, Scallion, Carrot, Mushroom, Sesame Oil. (1 spring roll per order)
[Vegan] Not spicy. Crispy, flaky, and scallion studded pancakes served with a sweet soy sauce and vinegar dipping sauce
Spice Level: 2/3. Dan Dan Noodles are an iconic Sichuan street food. Flour noodles and wok-crisped ground pork are served in a spicy, garlicky, peppercorn tingly, sesame-peanut sauce. (Also available without ground pork).
Not spicy. Flour noodles and wok-crisped ground pork are served in a garlicky sesame-peanut sauce, topped with chopped scallions. (Also available without ground pork).
Spice Level: 3/3. Tender beef shank and flour noodles served in a dried chili pepper and tingly peppercorn-infused broth topped with chopped scallions and cilantro. Can be made with rice noodles instead of flour noodles.
[Vegan] Spice Level: 3/3. Clear and springy sweet potato vermicelli noodles are simmered in a chili oil and vinegar-infused broth with roasted soybeans, topped with scallions.
Soups 上味鲜汤 (D)
Not spicy. Slow simmered, bone-in pork trotters and tender white beans are served in a hearty pork broth seasoned with salt, pepper, and ginger, sprinkled with chopped scallions. (Already Gluten Free)
Not spicy. West Lake soup is a classic and popular Chinese comfort food. Broth simmered minced beef, tender tofu, and soft swirls of egg white are seasoned with wine, ginger, salt, and pepper, topped with chopped cilantro. (Already Gluten Free)
Not spicy. A homestyle soup made with broth simmered minced chicken, sweet yellow corn, and soft swirls of egg white seasoned with ginger, garlic, sesame oil, salt, and pepper. (Already Gluten Free)
Not spicy. A hearty, clear soup made with baby shrimp, scallops, and white fish simmered with soft swirls of egg white. Lightly seasoned with ginger, garlic, salt, and pepper. (Already Gluten Free)
[Vegan] Not spicy. A hearty soup with tender tofu pieces and mixed vegetables, seasoned and simmered with garlic, ginger, salt, and pepper. (Already Gluten Free)
Spice Level: 1/3. A homestyle, brothy soup made with bite-sized, bone-in pieces of tender duck simmered with white radishes, and seasoned with wine, ginger, vinegar, pickled chiles, tingly peppercorns, sugar, and salt. (Already Gluten Free)
Not spicy. A hearty, brothy soup made with slow-simmered, bite-sized slices of tender pork belly and white radishes, seasoned with wine, ginger, vinegar, salt, and pepper, topped with chopped scallions. (Already Gluten Free)
Not spicy. Handmade wontons filled with ground pork and garlic, served in a savory broth, topped with chopped scallions.
[Vegetarian] Not spicy. A homestyle soup seasoned with sesame oil, salt, sugar, and pepper to highlight the soft swirls of egg. Topped with chopped scallions. (Already Gluten Free)
[Vegetarian] Not spicy. A hearty, homestyle soup made by simmering and seasoning the broth with soy sauce, vinegar, ginger, sugar, salt, and a light sprinkling of dried chiles, along with wood ear mushrooms, bamboo shoots, and soft swirls of egg whites.
[Vegetarian] Not spicy. The traditional fried egg soup ingredients simmered in a sweet and savory tomato-infused broth (seasoned with sesame oil, salt, sugar, and pepper to highlight the delicious flavor of egg), topped with chopped scallions. (Already Gluten Free)
Whole Fish 整条鱼 (D)
Not spicy. A spectacularly delicious and visually stunning Sichuan dish. A whole sea bass is filleted, scored, and wok-fried until crisp and golden before being dressed in our homemade sweet and sour sauce, sprinkled with toasted pine nuts and topped with thin ribbons of chopped scallions.
Not spicy. A whole, butterflied sea bass is steamed tender and seasoned with soy sauce. Fragrant ribbons of thinly sliced ginger and scallions accent the fresh flavors of the fish.
Spice Level: 3/3. A whole, butterflied sea bass is gently boiled in a chili pepper and tingly peppercorn infused broth along with tender-crisp pieces of napa cabbage and bean sprouts. Highly recommended served with bowls of rice to help transfer the flavorful morsels from the bowl.
Not spicy. A whole, butterflied sea bass is steamed tender and simmered in an umami-rich sauce made from fermented black beans, topped with chopped scallions. Fermented black beans are a salty and mushroomy-flavored condiment, very tasty.
Spice Level: 2/3. A whole, butterflied sea bass is steamed tender and simmered in a spicy umami-rich sauce made from fermented beans and red chiles, topped with chopped scallions. Spicy bean paste is a savory and spicy condiment, with a balanced salty flavor.
Spice Level: 3/3. A whole, butterflied sea bass is served on a sizzling tabletop platter with a choice of 2 preparation styles; Spicy Peppercorn Preparation or Pickled Chili Pepper Preparation. Spicy Peppercorn Preparation is a sizzling sauce using Chef's special blend of over 20 Szechuan ingredients, all savory, spicy, and fragrant, including those tingly peppercorns. Pickled Chili Pepper Preparation is a sizzling sauce made using pickled red and green chiles, ginger, garlic, and scallions. In addition to the preparation style, you can add additional ingredients to your dish; noodles, yuba (tofu sheets), potatoes, cucumbers, lotus root, baby enoki mushrooms, or wood ear mushrooms. Highly recommended served with bowls of rice to help transfer the flavorful morsels from the platter.
Spice Level: 2/3. (Already Gluten Free)
Spice Level: 2/3. Lotus Root, Seafood Mushroom, Konjac Knot, Cilantro in Sour and Spicy Broth (Already Gluten Free)
Additional Seafood 海鲜青蛙和鱼片 (D)
Spice Level: 3/3. Leshan is a Sichuan city located in the valley below the famous EMei mountain. Three, mountain-fed rivers run through the city, making it a lush location for specialty fresh water ingredients (frog being an exceptional ingredient in Leshan). Tender, bite-sized pieces of frog are simmered in a fiery, brothy sauce with tingly peppercorns. Fresh cilantro helps cool and balance the palate in between bites. Highly recommended served with bowl of rice to help transfer the flavorful morsels from the bowl.
Spice Level: 2/3. This brothy and hearty style of soup is a legendary dish in Sichuan. Bite-sized pieces of tender flounder are simmered with zesty pickled mustard greens, mushrooms, springy mung bean vermicelli noodles, garlic, ginger, scallions, and tingly peppercorns. A couple slices of fresh tomatoes are added for flavor balance. (Already Gluten Free)
Spice Level: 2/3. This entree uses pickled green peppercorns, a very unique and tasty Sichuan ingredient. Green peppercorns have a fresh, citrusy flavor, perfectly paired with the bite-sized pieces of flounder in this dish. Joining the flounder and green peppercorns are bean sprouts and springy mung bean vermicelli noodles, all simmered in a spicy and savory white fish broth. (Already Gluten Free)
Spice Level: 3/3. Tender pieces of flounder are served in a tabletop simmering pot with wood ear mushrooms and clear, springy sweet potato vermicelli noodles, topped with chopped scallions. The broth is seasoned in spicy trifecta of chili oil, dried chiles, and tingly peppercorns. Highly recommended served with bowls of rice to help transfer the flavorful morsels from the platter.
Not spicy. Tender pieces of flounder are dusted in flour and deep fried crisp before being tossed in our homemade sweet and sour sauce, and garnished with snow peas. (Already Gluten Free)
Spice Level: 3/3. Fish maw is the dried air bladder from larger saltwater fish and a prized ingredient in Chinese cuisine. When rehydrated it is especially adept at absorbing the flavors of the dish. In this dish, the fish maw is well seasoned with crushed red chiles, garlic, ginger, salt, and pepper. Wok-fried fresh green chiles add a vibrant pop to this dish as do the chopped scallions. (Already Gluten Free)
Spice Level: 3/3. If you like our Chongqing Spicy Chicken, you'll love this version made with tender pieces of flounder. The fried fish is tossed in a zesty combination of fiery dried chiles, tingly peppercorns, and smoky crushed red pepper, topped with sesame seeds and chopped wok-fried scallions.
Not spicy. Beautifully scored and wok-crisp pieces of squid are tossed with red and green bell peppers, green chiles, onions, and crispy garlic. (Already Gluten Free)
Not spicy. Tender pieces of squid are scored and simmered in a savory, semi-brothy sauce seasoned with garlic, ginger, salt, and pepper. Crispy squares of white rice cakes are provided for a fun crunch. (Already Gluten Free)
Spice Level: 3/3. Cleaned and partially-hard shelled blue crabs are steamed and wok-fried in a savory and spicy chili pepper blend, topped with chopped scallions. This dish is only available during blue crab season, ask your server for details.
Not spicy. Cleaned and partially-hard shelled blue crabs are steamed and wok-fried in a savory and fragrant garlic and ginger sauce, topped with chopped scallions. This dish is only available during blue crab season, ask your server for details. (Already Gluten Free)
Spice Level: 3/3. Large, shell-on shrimp, lightly dusted in flour, and wok-fried with dried chiles and scallions.
Not spicy. Large, shell-on shrimp, lightly dusted in flour, and wok-fried with bell peppers, garlic, and onions, seasoned with salt and pepper. (Already Gluten Free)
Not spicy. Lightly dusted and deep fried jumbo shrimp are tossed in a caramelized walnut and honey sauce, served with crispy, fried rice noodles. (Already Gluten Free)
Spice Level: 1/3. Jumbo shrimp are stir-fried with bell peppers, snow peas, and broccoli, tossed in a zesty, semi-spicy garlic sauce.
Spice Level: 1/3. Bite-sized baby shrimp are wok-fried with dried chiles, peanuts, garlic, and Chinese celery, before being lightly dressed in a soy sauce-based glaze.
Not spicy. Jumbo shrimp and steamed broccoli are stir-fried in a savory garlic sauce. (Already Gluten Free)
Not spicy. Tender-crisp pieces of napa cabbage are stir-fried with dried, super-umami pieces of shrimp and served in a savory broth surrounded by quarter slices of century eggs. Century eggs are a treasured ingredient made by preserving duck eggs in salt, ash, and tea leaves, concentrating the egg's flavor (not aged for centuries, more like a couple of months). (Already Gluten Free)
Not spicy. This rich and saucy stew consists of baby shrimp, flounder fillet pieces, white fish pieces, soft tofu, bamboo shoots, and mushrooms simmered in a brothy garlic and ginger sauce, served hot and bubbly in a tabletop ceramic pot. (Already Gluten Free)
Not spicy. Baby shrimp and soft squares of tofu are simmered in a silky, luscious preserved egg yolk sauce, seasoned with ginger, scallions, salt, pepper, and slivers of garlic. (Already Gluten Free)
Not spicy. Cashew Nut, Bell Pepper, Celery
Not spicy.
Spice Level: 3/3.
Spice Level: 2/3. (Already Gluten Free)
Tofu & Egg 豆腐和鸡蛋 (D)
Spice Level: 3/3. One of the most celebrated dishes in Sichuan, named, 'Mother Chen's Bean Curd' , mapo tofu is a fiery and delicious combination of soft tofu squares and crispy minced pork simmered in a saucy broth of baby leeks, fermented chili bean paste, dried chiles, tingly peppercorns, and smoky chili flakes. For a vegan alternative, order mapo tofu with minced pork.
[Vegan] Spice Level: 1/3. Fried tofu slices are stir-fried with springy wood ear mushrooms, bamboo shoots, and bell peppers, tossed in a semi-spicy soy sauce-based glaze.
[Vegetarian] Not spicy. The college-student staple, this classic homestyle dish is well-known amongst China's youth. Soft scrambled eggs are stir-fried with fresh tomato pieces and lightly seasoned with salt and pepper, sprinkled with chopped scallions. (Already Gluten Free)
[Vegan] Not spicy. Fried Firm Tofu, Black Mushroom, Bamboo Shoot, Bell Pepper
Duck & Chicken 鸡肉菜肴 (D)
Not spicy. Tea Smoked Duck is a Sichuan delicacy, prepared by smoking a whole, bone-in marinated duck over tea leaves. The resulting duck is tender, rich, and fragrant with a mildly smoky finish and aromas of jasmine and wood. One of our favorite dishes to serve. Choose between either a whole or half duck. (Already Gluten Free)
Spice Level: 3/3. One of our most popular dishes! Crispy, boneless pieces of chicken are tossed in a zesty combination of fiery dried chiles, tingly peppercorns, and smoky crushed red pepper, topped with sesame seeds and chopped wok-fried scallions.
Spice Level: 1/3. This sweet, savory, and spicy chicken dish is a famous Sichuan speciality. So famous, it sparked an entirely new cuisine-type in Sichuan province--stir-frying proteins with chiles and peanuts. Bite-sized pieces of boneless chicken are wok-fried with dried chiles, peanuts, garlic, and Chinese celery, before being lightly dressed in a soy sauce-based glaze.
Spice Level: 3/3. Duck blood is a Sichuan specialty, made by coagulating the blood and poaching until soft and flavorful. For this dish, the duck blood curds are simmered in a zesty, brothy, pickled chili sauce seasoned with soy sauce, garlic and ginger, topped with chopped scallions.
Spice Level: 3/3. Flash fried chicken livers, gizzards, wood ear mushrooms, cucumbers, and scallions are well seasoned with fragrant and flavorful garlic, ginger, crushed red pepper, dried chiles, and pickled chiles in a succulent sauce.
Not spicy. Bite-sized pieces of chicken are stir-fried with roasted cashew nuts and bell peppers, dressed in a garlicky soy sauce-based brown sauce.
Spice Level: 1/3. Deep fried pieces of bite-sized chicken are tossed with steamed broccoli and a zesty, semi-spicy sauce.
Not spicy. Deep fried pieces of bite-sized chicken are tossed with steamed broccoli and a savory brown sauce, topped with sesame seeds and chopped scallions.
Not spicy. Tender slices of white-meat chicken are stir-fried with steamed broccoli and served in a garlicky brown sauce.
Not spicy. Deep fried pieces of bite-sized chicken are tossed with fragrant orange slices, orange peel, dried red chiles, and a zesty brown sauce.
Spice Level: 1/3. Tender slices of white-meat chicken are stir-fried with steamed broccoli, bell peppers, and snow peas, served in a semi-spicy, garlicky brown sauce.
Spice Level: 1/3. Bell Pepper, Black Mushroom, Broccoli, Fermented Soybean, Spicy
Not spicy. White Sauce, Broccoli, Snow Pea, Carrot, Mushroom, Bamboo Shoot
Not spicy. Brown Sauce
Beef & Lamb 牛肉和羊肉菜肴 (D)
Spice Level: 2/3. Seared, marinated lamb chops are seasoned with cumin and topped with a stir-fried assortment of bell peppers, onions, garlic, ginger, and crushed red pepper. Choice between 4 or 8 lamb chops.
Not spicy. Stir-fried, tender pieces of lamb, bell peppers, broccoli, and onions seasoned with salt, garlic, and cracked black pepper. Served sizzling in a tabletop wok.
Spice Level: 3/3. Thin slices of lamb are heartily seasoned with cumin, salt, pepper, and smoky chili flakes and wok-fried with bell peppers, onions, and dried chiles, topped with chopped cilantro.
Spice Level: 2/3. Fatty beef is a term used for well-marbled and thinly sliced pieces of steak (often used for hot pot recipes). These thin slices of steak are simmered in spicy, vinegar-flavored broth along with baby enoki mushrooms, lotus root, and shirataki noodle bundles, topped with chopped cilantro and fresh red chiles. (Already Gluten Free)
Spice Level: 2/3. Portions of beef tendon are slowly simmered for hours to achieve that perfect tender-chew. The tendons are combined with wok-crisped minced pork, flavorful garlic, ginger, crushed red pepper, dried chiles, and pickled chiles in a succulent sauce.
Spice Level: 3/3. Thin slices of steak are double-fried (deep fried and wok fried), coated in breadcrumbs, and seasoned with tingly peppercorns, dried chiles, smoky crushed pepper flakes, cumin, and salt, topped with chopped cilantro and peanuts.
Not spicy. Stir-fried slices of steak, bell peppers, broccoli, and onions seasoned with salt, garlic, and cracked black pepper. Served sizzling in a tabletop wok.
Spice Level: 1/3. Tender pieces of beef brisket braised until tender and simmered with large pieces of earthy-sweet bamboo shoots. This rich and hearty stew is served hot and bubbly in a tabletop ceramic pot.
Spice Level: 2/3. Tender, chopped pieces of steak are stir-fried with thin slices of spicy long hots in a savory soy sauce.
Not spicy. Thin slices of steak are stir-fried with onions, scallions, garlic, and ginger before being dressed in garlicky, soy sauce-based brown sauce.
Spice Level: 3/3. Thin slices of steak are heartily seasoned with cumin, salt, pepper, and smoky chili flakes and wok-fried with bell peppers, onions, and dried chiles, topped with chopped cilantro.
Not spicy. Tender slices of steak are stir-fried with steamed broccoli and served in a garlicky brown sauce.
Not spicy. Bell Pepper, Onion, Brown Sauce
Not spicy.
Pork 猪⾁料理 (D)
Spice Level: 3/3. This stew is one of our most popular dishes and an absolute culinary icon in Sichuan. Bite-sized pieces of sliced pork and flounder are simmered with succulent spoonfuls of rich duck blood, springy pieces of slow cooked pork intestines, and tender-crisp pieces of napa cabbage. The broth is a vibrant red and infused with fiery chile peppers and tingly peppercorns. Highly recommended served with bowl of rice to help transfer the flavorful morsels from the bowl.
Not spicy. Bite-sized pieces of pork belly are braised in a flavorful soy sauce broth until tender, then wok-seared and lightly sauced in reserved braising liquid before coming to the table.
Spice Level: 3/3. Deep fried and crispy pork intestines are tossed with fresh green chiles, garlic slivers, dried chiles, and scallions.
Spice Level: 2/3. Pork intestines are slow-braised in a fragrant and spicy sauce studded with whole garlic cloves and chili peppers.
Spice Level: 3/3. Twice-cooked springy pork skins are stir-fried with green chiles, garlic, ginger, and a light sprinkle of red chiles, topped with chopped scallions. (Already Gluten Free)
Spice Level: 3/3. Bite-sized pieces of pork kidney, artfully prepped to resemble flower blossoms, are stir-fried with wood ear mushrooms, cucumbers, fresh chiles, and pickled red and green chiles in a savory sauce.
Spice Level: 2/3. In China, this dish translates to "ants climbing a tree" and refers to how the well-seasoned pieces of minced pork cling to the clear, springy mung bean vermicelli noodles. Wine, soy sauce, pickled chili peppers, chili bean paste, and scallions act as the main flavorings.
Not spicy. Tender pieces of sliced pork are simmered in a savory, semi-brothy sauce seasoned with garlic, ginger, salt, and pepper. Crispy squares of white rice cakes are provided for a fun crunch.
Not spicy. This is a special dish often served at Sichuan banquets. Pork belly is first braised tender, allowed to cool to reabsorb all those delicious flavors, and then reheated with steam before serving. The tart pickles provide balance, pairing well with the succulent pork belly, and the tender-crisp, steamed bok choy add a textural touch.
Not spicy. Thin slices of smoked pork belly are stir-fried with baby leeks and lightly dressed with soy sauce, garlic, and ginger.
Spice Level: 2/3. Well-loved, homestyle dish. Slow cooked pork belly is sliced and then wok-fried with baby leeks and long hot peppers, seasoned with spicy fermented bean paste for an umami bite.
Spice Level: 2/3. This casual, comfort food dish is made by stir-frying thin pork slices and baby leeks in a savory sauce made using spicy fermented bean paste and soy sauce. The dish is not overly salted, this is a Sichuan culinary term to denote the saltier ingredients (bean paste and soy sauce) used to flavor the dish.
Not spicy. Dried tofu is a smoky, spingy, extra firm-style of tofu, perfect for adding flavor and texture to homestyle stir-fries. Tender, chopped pieces of pork, along with the dried tofu, are stir-fried with Chinese celery and scallions, dressed in a light and flavorful soy sauce.
Spice Level: 2/3. Tender, chopped pieces of pork and bite-sized slices of long hot peppers are stir-fried with garlic and ginger, dressed in a light and flavorful soy sauce.
Spice Level: 3/3. Chopped and tender-crisp pickled long beans are stir-fried with crispy, browned pieces of minced pork. A very tasty dish, sour-zesty with a bright spiciness.
Not spicy. Flour dusted and deep-fried crispy pieces of pork are tossed in our homemade sweet and sour sauce and topped with chopped scallions.
Spice Level: 1/3. A delicious dish fit for a president (in this case, created for, with suggestions by Chiang Kai-shek). Tender, chopped pieces of pork are stir-fried with springy wood ear mushrooms along with julienned bell peppers and bamboo shoots, tossed in a savory, mildly-spicy garlic sauce.
Vegetables 蔬菜菜肴 (D)
[Vegan] Not spicy. Wok-blistered, tender-crisp green beans seasoned with salt, pepper, minced garlic, and zesty Chinese pickles. (Already Gluten Free)
[Vegan] Not spicy. Snow pea leaves are tender leafy greens with a flavor cross between spinach and arugula. The snow pea leaves are stir-fried with thin slivers of garlic and lightly seasoned with salt and pepper. (Already Gluten Free)
[Vegan] Spice Level: 1/3. One of our most popular dishes. Soft, crispy-skinned eggplant is stir-fried in a zesty, semi-spicy garlic sauce and topped with chopped scallions.
[Vegan] Not spicy. Mushrooms and tender-crisp bok choy are stir-fried and tossed in a savory garlic sauce. (Already Gluten Free)
[Vegan] Spice Level: 1/3. Tender-crisp pieces of napa cabbage are stir-fried with dried red chiles and seasoned with salt and pepper. (Already Gluten Free)
[Vegan] Spice Level: 1/3. Tender slivers of potato are stir-fried with thin slices of long hot pepper, lightly seasoned with salt and pepper. One of our more popular vegetable dishes. (Already Gluten Free)
[Vegan] Not spicy. Tender-crisp pieces of broccoli, carrots, wood ear mushrooms, snow peas, bamboo shoots, and cucumber are stir-fried and lightly seasoned with garlic, salt, and pepper. (Already Gluten Free)
[Vegan] Not spicy. (Already Gluten Free)
[Vegan] Spice Level: 1/3. Tender slivers of potato are stir-fried with thin slices of long hot pepper, lightly seasoned with salt and pepper, and tossed in a semi-spicy sour sauce. (Already Gluten Free)
[Vegan] Not spicy. (Already Gluten Free)
Hot & Spicy Bowl 水煮系列 (D)
Spice Level: 3/3. Your choice of protein simmered in a zesty, chili oil, dried chili pepper, and tingly peppercorn-infused brothy sauce along with napa cabbage, Chinese leeks, and garlic, topped with fresh chopped scallions and cilantro. Highly recommended served with bowls of rice to help transfer the flavorful morsels from the platter.
Dry-fry Wok 干锅系列 (D)
Noodles & Rice ⽶饭和⾯条菜肴 (D)
Not spicy. Long egg noodles are stir-fried with baby shrimp, chopped pork, chopped chicken, and oodles of vegetables (carrots, scallions, cabbage, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, and mushrooms) before being tossed in a garlicky oyster sauce.
Not spicy. aka. Singapore Mei Fun is a noodle dish made with thin strands of rice noodles stir-fried with onions, bell peppers, scallions, baby shrimp, and chopped pieces of chicken, seasoned with wine, soy sauce, salt, pepper, and curry powder.
Not spicy. Thin slices of steak are wok-seared along with onions, garlic, carrots, beans sprouts, scallions, and wide rice noodles, seasoned with salt, pepper, and soy sauce.
Not spicy. White rice is stir-fried with baby shrimp, tender chopped pork, chopped chicken, scrambled egg, peas, carrots, onions, and scallions, lightly seasoned with soy sauce, salt, and pepper.
Not spicy. Legend has it that this dish originated in the city of Yangzhou, a port town, where hungry sailors used to enhance their dinner rice rations with meatier leftovers from lunch. Chopped pieces of ham, baby shrimp, and chicken are stir-fried with white rice, scrambled egg, peas, carrots, onions, and scallions, lightly seasoned with soy sauce, salt, and pepper. (Already Gluten Free)
Not spicy.
Vegetable Lo Mein belongs to [Vegan]
Not spicy. White rice is stir-fried with scrambled egg, peas, carrots, onions, and scallions, lightly seasoned with soy sauce, salt, and pepper. Choice of protein or vegetable.
Desserts 甜品 (D)
[Vegan] Not spicy. This classic Sichuan sweet treat is made by compressing cooked rice, slicing into dense rectangles, deep frying until crisp, and served with a sweet brown sugar dip.
[Vegan] Not spicy. Our Mama made these! Sweet rice flour dough surrounds finely ground, sweet sesame filling. The rolls are steamed tender and soft and served in a small dish of warm water (to keep our Mama's hard work from sticking together).
[Vegan] Not spicy. This slightly anise-tasting jelly is meant as an after dinner refresher, served chilled in a sweet brown sugar syrup.
[Vegan] Not spicy. Small, springy, sweet glutinous rice balls floating in a sweet rice wine broth seasoned with goji berries and little wisps of egg whites.