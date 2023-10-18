Delivery Menu 3PD

Cold Appetizers 冷盘 (D)

Sliced Beef Shank and Tripe in Chili Oil 夫妻肺片
$15.95

Spice Level: 3/3. Thinly sliced pieces of tender beef shank and tripe are tossed in a vibrant chili oil along with chopped peanuts, cilantro, and scallions. Served chilled.

Smoked Beef Shank Slices 山庄卤牛肉
$14.95

Not spicy. Tender, braised slices of beef shank, lightly smoked. Served chilled. (Already Gluten Free)

Sliced Pork Belly with Garlic, Chiles, and Soy Sauce 蒜泥白肉
$14.95

Spice Level: 2/3. Slow cooked slices of pork belly are tossed in a sweet soy sauce seasoned with garlic, ginger, scallions, tingly peppercorns, and crushed chiles. Served chilled.

Spicy Poached Chicken 麻辣三黄鸡
$16.95

Spice Level: 3/3. Bone-in, bite-sized pieces of soy sauce-poached chicken are seasoned with a fiery blend of crushed chiles, chili oil, and tingly peppercorns tossed with chopped peanuts and scallions. Served chilled.

Sliced Jellyfish Head with Vinegar and Scallions 老醋海蜇头
$18.95

Not spicy. Thinly sliced pieces of crunchy and springy jellyfish are tossed in a tangy vinegar dressing and served with chopped cucumber and scallions. Served chilled. (Already Gluten Free)

Spicy Pork Kidney 'Blossoms' 麻辣腰花
$13.95

Spice Level: 3/3. Bite-sized pieces of pork kidney, artfully prepped to resemble flower blossoms, seasoned with chili oil, tingly peppercorns, and crushed chiles and tossed with scallions and cucumber. Served chilled

Sweet and Spicy Dried Beef 麻辣牛肉干
$17.95

Spice Level: 3/3. Beef shank is slowly simmered in an aromatic broth before being dried and heartily seasoned with smoky chili flakes, tingly peppercorns, garlic, orange peel, and cilantro. Served chilled. (Already Gluten Free)

Eggplant and Century Eggs in Chili Oil 皮蛋茄子辣椒
$13.95

[Vegetarian] Spice Level: 2/3. Tender pieces of eggplant are seasoned with chili oil and tossed with fresh long hot peppers and scallions. Century eggs are a treasured ingredient made by preserving duck eggs in salt, ash, and tea leaves, concentrating the egg's flavor (not aged for centuries, more like a couple of months). Served chilled.

Cucumber with Garlic Sauce 蒜泥黄瓜
$10.95

[Vegan] Not spicy. Refreshing cucumber slices are tossed in smashed garlic, scallions, and sesame oil. Perfect to pair with those extra spicy dishes. (Already Gluten Free)

Pickled Wood Ear Mushrooms 爽口小木耳
$10.95

[Vegan] Spice Level: 1/3. Earthy and springy wood ear mushrooms are seasoned with pickled peppers, vinegar, cilantro, and scallions. Served chilled. (Already Gluten Free)

Chilled Spicy Noodles 麻辣凉面
$9.95

[Vegan] Spice Level: 2/3. Flour noodles tossed in a sesame-peanut sauce seasoned with chili oil and vinegar, topped with sesame seeds and scallions.

Chilled Sesame Noodles 芝麻凉面
$9.95

[Vegan] Not spicy. Flour noodles tossed in a sesame-peanut sauce seasoned with vinegar, and topped with sesame seeds and scallions.

Spicy Sichuan Mung Bean Noodles 川北凉粉
$10.95

[Vegan] Spice Level: 2/3. Flat and springy mung bean noodles topped and sauced with umami-rich fermented soybean paste, smashed garlic, vinegar, tingly peppercorns, chopped peanuts, and scallions.

Small Plates 川味小吃 (D)

Homemade Dumplings in Hot Chili Oil (8pc) 红油水饺
$10.95

Spice Level: 1/3. Handmade dumplings filled with a savory combination of ground pork, napa cabbage, and scallions, steamed, served in a fragrant and savory chili oil.

Steamed / Fried Homemade Pork & Cabbage Dumplings 猪肉水饺/锅贴
$9.95

Not spicy. Handmade dumplings filled with a savory combination of ground pork, napa cabbage, and scallions, served with a sweet soy sauce and vinegar dumpling sauce. Choose between either steamed dumplings or fried dumplings.

Steamed / Fried Homemade Vegetable Dumplings 素水饺/素锅贴
$9.95

[Vegetarian] Not spicy. Handmade dumplings filled with carrots, cabbage, onion, ginger, scallions, garlic and egg, served with a sweet soy sauce and vinegar dumpling sauce. Choose between either steamed dumplings or fried dumplings.

Pork Wontons in Broth (8pc) 清汤抄手
$10.95

Not spicy. Handmade wontons filled with ground pork and garlic, served in a fragrant and savory

Pork Wontons in Hot Chili Oil (8pc) 红油抄手
$10.95

Spice Level: 1/3. Handmade wontons filled with ground pork and garlic, served in a fragrant and savory chili oil.

Homemade Pork Egg Roll (1) 春卷
$3.50

Not spicy. Peanut, Pork, Cabbage, Scallion, Sesame Oil. (1 egg roll per order)

Homemade Shrimp Spring Roll (1) 虾卷
$3.50

Not spicy. Shrimp, Cabbage, Snow Pea, Scallion, Carrot, Mushroom, Sesame Oil. (1 spring roll per order)

Homemade Scallion Pancake(6) 葱油饼
$9.95

[Vegan] Not spicy. Crispy, flaky, and scallion studded pancakes served with a sweet soy sauce and vinegar dipping sauce

Dan Dan Noodle (w or without Pork) 担担面
$8.95

Spice Level: 2/3. Dan Dan Noodles are an iconic Sichuan street food. Flour noodles and wok-crisped ground pork are served in a spicy, garlicky, peppercorn tingly, sesame-peanut sauce. (Also available without ground pork).

Mild Sesame-Peanut Noodles with Crispy Pork 炸酱面
$8.95

Not spicy. Flour noodles and wok-crisped ground pork are served in a garlicky sesame-peanut sauce, topped with chopped scallions. (Also available without ground pork).

Beef Noodles / Rice Noodle in Spicy Szechuan Broth 川味牛肉面/米线
$15.95

Spice Level: 3/3. Tender beef shank and flour noodles served in a dried chili pepper and tingly peppercorn-infused broth topped with chopped scallions and cilantro. Can be made with rice noodles instead of flour noodles.

Hot and Sour Brothy Mung Bean Noodle 酸辣粉
$14.50

[Vegan] Spice Level: 3/3. Clear and springy sweet potato vermicelli noodles are simmered in a chili oil and vinegar-infused broth with roasted soybeans, topped with scallions.

Soups 上味鲜汤 (D)

Pig Feet and White Bean Soup 养颜蹄花汤
$19.95

Not spicy. Slow simmered, bone-in pork trotters and tender white beans are served in a hearty pork broth seasoned with salt, pepper, and ginger, sprinkled with chopped scallions. (Already Gluten Free)

West Lake Beef Soup (Egg White, Tofu, and Minced Beef Soup) 西湖牛肉羹
$17.50

Not spicy. West Lake soup is a classic and popular Chinese comfort food. Broth simmered minced beef, tender tofu, and soft swirls of egg white are seasoned with wine, ginger, salt, and pepper, topped with chopped cilantro. (Already Gluten Free)

Minced Chicken and Sweet Corn Soup 鸡茸玉米汤
$11.95

Not spicy. A homestyle soup made with broth simmered minced chicken, sweet yellow corn, and soft swirls of egg white seasoned with ginger, garlic, sesame oil, salt, and pepper. (Already Gluten Free)

Homestyle Seafood Soup (Shrimp, Scallop, and Crab Stick) 海鲜汤
$14.95

Not spicy. A hearty, clear soup made with baby shrimp, scallops, and white fish simmered with soft swirls of egg white. Lightly seasoned with ginger, garlic, salt, and pepper. (Already Gluten Free)

Homestyle Tofu and Vegetable Soup 蔬菜豆腐汤
$11.95

[Vegan] Not spicy. A hearty soup with tender tofu pieces and mixed vegetables, seasoned and simmered with garlic, ginger, salt, and pepper. (Already Gluten Free)

Chongqing Duck and Sour Radish Soup 重庆老鸭汤
$11.95

Spice Level: 1/3. A homestyle, brothy soup made with bite-sized, bone-in pieces of tender duck simmered with white radishes, and seasoned with wine, ginger, vinegar, pickled chiles, tingly peppercorns, sugar, and salt. (Already Gluten Free)

Homestyle Pork Belly and Radish Soup 萝卜连锅汤
$11.95

Not spicy. A hearty, brothy soup made with slow-simmered, bite-sized slices of tender pork belly and white radishes, seasoned with wine, ginger, vinegar, salt, and pepper, topped with chopped scallions. (Already Gluten Free)

Classic Pork Wonton Soup 云吞汤
$4.00

Not spicy. Handmade wontons filled with ground pork and garlic, served in a savory broth, topped with chopped scallions.

Classic Egg Drop Soup 蛋花汤
$4.00

[Vegetarian] Not spicy. A homestyle soup seasoned with sesame oil, salt, sugar, and pepper to highlight the soft swirls of egg. Topped with chopped scallions. (Already Gluten Free)

Classic Hot and Sour Soup 酸辣汤
$4.00

[Vegetarian] Not spicy. A hearty, homestyle soup made by simmering and seasoning the broth with soy sauce, vinegar, ginger, sugar, salt, and a light sprinkling of dried chiles, along with wood ear mushrooms, bamboo shoots, and soft swirls of egg whites.

Fried Egg Soup with Tomato 番茄煎蛋汤
$11.95

[Vegetarian] Not spicy. The traditional fried egg soup ingredients simmered in a sweet and savory tomato-infused broth (seasoned with sesame oil, salt, sugar, and pepper to highlight the delicious flavor of egg), topped with chopped scallions. (Already Gluten Free)

Whole Fish 整条鱼 (D)

Crispy Sweet and Sour Sea Bass with Pine Nuts 松鼠鱼
$40.95

Not spicy. A spectacularly delicious and visually stunning Sichuan dish. A whole sea bass is filleted, scored, and wok-fried until crisp and golden before being dressed in our homemade sweet and sour sauce, sprinkled with toasted pine nuts and topped with thin ribbons of chopped scallions.

Steamed Sea Bass with Soy Sauce and Ginger 清蒸全鱼（鲈鱼）
$41.95

Not spicy. A whole, butterflied sea bass is steamed tender and seasoned with soy sauce. Fragrant ribbons of thinly sliced ginger and scallions accent the fresh flavors of the fish.

Boiled Sea Bass in Sichuan Chili Broth 沸腾鱼（鲈鱼）
$40.95

Spice Level: 3/3. A whole, butterflied sea bass is gently boiled in a chili pepper and tingly peppercorn infused broth along with tender-crisp pieces of napa cabbage and bean sprouts. Highly recommended served with bowls of rice to help transfer the flavorful morsels from the bowl.

Steamed Sea Bass in Fermented Black Bean Sauce 豆豉蒸鱼（鲈鱼）
$40.95

Not spicy. A whole, butterflied sea bass is steamed tender and simmered in an umami-rich sauce made from fermented black beans, topped with chopped scallions. Fermented black beans are a salty and mushroomy-flavored condiment, very tasty.

Steamed Sea Bass in Spicy Fermented Bean Sauce 豆瓣鲜鱼（鲈鱼）
$40.95

Spice Level: 2/3. A whole, butterflied sea bass is steamed tender and simmered in a spicy umami-rich sauce made from fermented beans and red chiles, topped with chopped scallions. Spicy bean paste is a savory and spicy condiment, with a balanced salty flavor.

Spicy and Sizzling Sea Bass 巴蜀烤鱼（鲈鱼）麻辣/泡椒
$42.95

Spice Level: 3/3. A whole, butterflied sea bass is served on a sizzling tabletop platter with a choice of 2 preparation styles; Spicy Peppercorn Preparation or Pickled Chili Pepper Preparation. Spicy Peppercorn Preparation is a sizzling sauce using Chef's special blend of over 20 Szechuan ingredients, all savory, spicy, and fragrant, including those tingly peppercorns. Pickled Chili Pepper Preparation is a sizzling sauce made using pickled red and green chiles, ginger, garlic, and scallions. In addition to the preparation style, you can add additional ingredients to your dish; noodles, yuba (tofu sheets), potatoes, cucumbers, lotus root, baby enoki mushrooms, or wood ear mushrooms. Highly recommended served with bowls of rice to help transfer the flavorful morsels from the platter.

Sea Bass with Peppercorn 青花椒鲈鱼
$36.95

Spice Level: 2/3. (Already Gluten Free)

Spicy Sea Bass with Sour Radish Soup 酸汤鲈鱼
$39.95

Spice Level: 2/3. Lotus Root, Seafood Mushroom, Konjac Knot, Cilantro in Sour and Spicy Broth (Already Gluten Free)

Additional Seafood 海鲜青蛙和鱼片 (D)

Leshan-Style Spicy Frog Pot 乐山馋嘴蛙
$31.95

Spice Level: 3/3. Leshan is a Sichuan city located in the valley below the famous EMei mountain. Three, mountain-fed rivers run through the city, making it a lush location for specialty fresh water ingredients (frog being an exceptional ingredient in Leshan). Tender, bite-sized pieces of frog are simmered in a fiery, brothy sauce with tingly peppercorns. Fresh cilantro helps cool and balance the palate in between bites. Highly recommended served with bowl of rice to help transfer the flavorful morsels from the bowl.

Famous Pickled Greens & White Fish Pot with Vermicelli 酸菜鱼片锅
$30.95

Spice Level: 2/3. This brothy and hearty style of soup is a legendary dish in Sichuan. Bite-sized pieces of tender flounder are simmered with zesty pickled mustard greens, mushrooms, springy mung bean vermicelli noodles, garlic, ginger, scallions, and tingly peppercorns. A couple slices of fresh tomatoes are added for flavor balance. (Already Gluten Free)

White Fish & Green Peppercorn Pot with Mung Bean Noodles 青花椒鱼片
$30.50

Spice Level: 2/3. This entree uses pickled green peppercorns, a very unique and tasty Sichuan ingredient. Green peppercorns have a fresh, citrusy flavor, perfectly paired with the bite-sized pieces of flounder in this dish. Joining the flounder and green peppercorns are bean sprouts and springy mung bean vermicelli noodles, all simmered in a spicy and savory white fish broth. (Already Gluten Free)

Simmering Hot & Spicy White Fish Pot with Noodles 麻辣鱼片锅
$30.95

Spice Level: 3/3. Tender pieces of flounder are served in a tabletop simmering pot with wood ear mushrooms and clear, springy sweet potato vermicelli noodles, topped with chopped scallions. The broth is seasoned in spicy trifecta of chili oil, dried chiles, and tingly peppercorns. Highly recommended served with bowls of rice to help transfer the flavorful morsels from the platter.

Sweet and Sour Crispy Fish 糖醋瓦块鱼
$26.95

Not spicy. Tender pieces of flounder are dusted in flour and deep fried crisp before being tossed in our homemade sweet and sour sauce, and garnished with snow peas. (Already Gluten Free)

Stir-Fried Fish Maw with Fresh Long Hot Peppers 双椒鱼扣
$25.95

Spice Level: 3/3. Fish maw is the dried air bladder from larger saltwater fish and a prized ingredient in Chinese cuisine. When rehydrated it is especially adept at absorbing the flavors of the dish. In this dish, the fish maw is well seasoned with crushed red chiles, garlic, ginger, salt, and pepper. Wok-fried fresh green chiles add a vibrant pop to this dish as do the chopped scallions. (Already Gluten Free)

Chongqing Spicy White Fish 香辣鱼片
$26.50

Spice Level: 3/3. If you like our Chongqing Spicy Chicken, you'll love this version made with tender pieces of flounder. The fried fish is tossed in a zesty combination of fiery dried chiles, tingly peppercorns, and smoky crushed red pepper, topped with sesame seeds and chopped wok-fried scallions.

Salt and Pepper Squid 椒盐鱿鱼
$25.95

Not spicy. Beautifully scored and wok-crisp pieces of squid are tossed with red and green bell peppers, green chiles, onions, and crispy garlic. (Already Gluten Free)

Wok-Simmered Squid with Crispy White Rice Cake 锅巴鱿鱼
$26.95

Not spicy. Tender pieces of squid are scored and simmered in a savory, semi-brothy sauce seasoned with garlic, ginger, salt, and pepper. Crispy squares of white rice cakes are provided for a fun crunch. (Already Gluten Free)

Stir-Fried Blue Crabs with Dried Chiles 香辣炒蟹
$27.95

Spice Level: 3/3. Cleaned and partially-hard shelled blue crabs are steamed and wok-fried in a savory and spicy chili pepper blend, topped with chopped scallions. This dish is only available during blue crab season, ask your server for details.

Stir-Fried Blue Crabs with Garlic & Ginger Sauce 姜葱螃蟹
$27.95

Not spicy. Cleaned and partially-hard shelled blue crabs are steamed and wok-fried in a savory and fragrant garlic and ginger sauce, topped with chopped scallions. This dish is only available during blue crab season, ask your server for details. (Already Gluten Free)

Spicy Dry-Fried Jumbo Shrimp 香辣大虾
$27.95

Spice Level: 3/3. Large, shell-on shrimp, lightly dusted in flour, and wok-fried with dried chiles and scallions.

Salt and Pepper Dry-Fried Jumbo Shrimp 椒盐大虾
$27.95

Not spicy. Large, shell-on shrimp, lightly dusted in flour, and wok-fried with bell peppers, garlic, and onions, seasoned with salt and pepper. (Already Gluten Free)

Crispy Walnut Shrimp with Fried Rice Noodles 果汁核桃虾
$27.50

Not spicy. Lightly dusted and deep fried jumbo shrimp are tossed in a caramelized walnut and honey sauce, served with crispy, fried rice noodles. (Already Gluten Free)

Stir-Fried Jumbo Shrimp with Vegetables in Spicy Garlic Sauce 鱼香虾
$27.50

Spice Level: 1/3. Jumbo shrimp are stir-fried with bell peppers, snow peas, and broccoli, tossed in a zesty, semi-spicy garlic sauce.

Kung Pao Baby Shrimp 宫保虾
$26.50

Spice Level: 1/3. Bite-sized baby shrimp are wok-fried with dried chiles, peanuts, garlic, and Chinese celery, before being lightly dressed in a soy sauce-based glaze.

Stir-Fried Jumbo Shrimp with Broccoli 芥兰虾
$24.50

Not spicy. Jumbo shrimp and steamed broccoli are stir-fried in a savory garlic sauce. (Already Gluten Free)

Braised Napa Cabbage with Dried Shrimp and Century Eggs 上汤娃娃菜
$18.00

Not spicy. Tender-crisp pieces of napa cabbage are stir-fried with dried, super-umami pieces of shrimp and served in a savory broth surrounded by quarter slices of century eggs. Century eggs are a treasured ingredient made by preserving duck eggs in salt, ash, and tea leaves, concentrating the egg's flavor (not aged for centuries, more like a couple of months). (Already Gluten Free)

Simmering Seafood and Tofu Stew 海鲜豆腐煲
$26.95

Not spicy. This rich and saucy stew consists of baby shrimp, flounder fillet pieces, white fish pieces, soft tofu, bamboo shoots, and mushrooms simmered in a brothy garlic and ginger sauce, served hot and bubbly in a tabletop ceramic pot. (Already Gluten Free)

Tofu in Salted Egg Yolk Sauce with Baby Shrimp 咸蛋黄虾仁豆腐
$22.50

Not spicy. Baby shrimp and soft squares of tofu are simmered in a silky, luscious preserved egg yolk sauce, seasoned with ginger, scallions, salt, pepper, and slivers of garlic. (Already Gluten Free)

Stir-Fried Baby Shrimp with Cashew Nuts 腰果虾
$23.50

Not spicy. Cashew Nut, Bell Pepper, Celery

Fish Fillet with Soft Tofu 豆花鱼片
$28.95

Not spicy.

Frog with Pickled Pepper 泡椒田鸡
$31.95

Spice Level: 3/3.

Frog with Sour Radish Soup 酸汤田鸡
$32.95

Spice Level: 2/3. (Already Gluten Free)

Tofu & Egg 豆腐和鸡蛋 (D)

Famous Mapo Tofu (with/without Minced Pork) 麻婆豆腐
$18.50

Spice Level: 3/3. One of the most celebrated dishes in Sichuan, named, 'Mother Chen's Bean Curd' , mapo tofu is a fiery and delicious combination of soft tofu squares and crispy minced pork simmered in a saucy broth of baby leeks, fermented chili bean paste, dried chiles, tingly peppercorns, and smoky chili flakes. For a vegan alternative, order mapo tofu with minced pork.

Spicy Homestyle Tofu with Vegetables 家常豆腐
$18.00

[Vegan] Spice Level: 1/3. Fried tofu slices are stir-fried with springy wood ear mushrooms, bamboo shoots, and bell peppers, tossed in a semi-spicy soy sauce-based glaze.

Homestyle Stir-Fried Scrambled Eggs with Tomatoes 番茄炒蛋
$16.95

[Vegetarian] Not spicy. The college-student staple, this classic homestyle dish is well-known amongst China's youth. Soft scrambled eggs are stir-fried with fresh tomato pieces and lightly seasoned with salt and pepper, sprinkled with chopped scallions. (Already Gluten Free)

Braised Tofu in Brown Sauce 红烧豆腐
$18.00

[Vegan] Not spicy. Fried Firm Tofu, Black Mushroom, Bamboo Shoot, Bell Pepper

Duck & Chicken 鸡肉菜肴 (D)

Tea Smoked Duck (Half) 樟茶鸭（半只）
$32.95

Not spicy. Tea Smoked Duck is a Sichuan delicacy, prepared by smoking a whole, bone-in marinated duck over tea leaves. The resulting duck is tender, rich, and fragrant with a mildly smoky finish and aromas of jasmine and wood. One of our favorite dishes to serve. Choose between either a whole or half duck. (Already Gluten Free)

Chongqing Spicy Chicken 重庆辣子鸡
$18.95

Spice Level: 3/3. One of our most popular dishes! Crispy, boneless pieces of chicken are tossed in a zesty combination of fiery dried chiles, tingly peppercorns, and smoky crushed red pepper, topped with sesame seeds and chopped wok-fried scallions.

Famous Sichuan Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡丁
$19.85

Spice Level: 1/3. This sweet, savory, and spicy chicken dish is a famous Sichuan speciality. So famous, it sparked an entirely new cuisine-type in Sichuan province--stir-frying proteins with chiles and peanuts. Bite-sized pieces of boneless chicken are wok-fried with dried chiles, peanuts, garlic, and Chinese celery, before being lightly dressed in a soy sauce-based glaze.

Duck Blood Curd in Spicy Pickled Chili Sauce 泡椒鸭血
$19.95

Spice Level: 3/3. Duck blood is a Sichuan specialty, made by coagulating the blood and poaching until soft and flavorful. For this dish, the duck blood curds are simmered in a zesty, brothy, pickled chili sauce seasoned with soy sauce, garlic and ginger, topped with chopped scallions.

Stir-Fried Chicken Livers and Gizzards with Pickled Pepper Sauce 火爆鸡杂
$19.95

Spice Level: 3/3. Flash fried chicken livers, gizzards, wood ear mushrooms, cucumbers, and scallions are well seasoned with fragrant and flavorful garlic, ginger, crushed red pepper, dried chiles, and pickled chiles in a succulent sauce.

Chicken with Cashews and Bell Peppers 腰果鸡
$19.95

Not spicy. Bite-sized pieces of chicken are stir-fried with roasted cashew nuts and bell peppers, dressed in a garlicky soy sauce-based brown sauce.

General Tso’s Chicken 左宗鸡
$19.95

Spice Level: 1/3. Deep fried pieces of bite-sized chicken are tossed with steamed broccoli and a zesty, semi-spicy sauce.

Sesame Chicken 芝麻鸡
$19.95

Not spicy. Deep fried pieces of bite-sized chicken are tossed with steamed broccoli and a savory brown sauce, topped with sesame seeds and chopped scallions.

Chicken with Broccoli 芥兰鸡
$19.45

Not spicy. Tender slices of white-meat chicken are stir-fried with steamed broccoli and served in a garlicky brown sauce.

Orange Chicken 陈皮鸡
$19.95

Not spicy. Deep fried pieces of bite-sized chicken are tossed with fragrant orange slices, orange peel, dried red chiles, and a zesty brown sauce.

Chicken and Vegetables with Garlic Sauce 鱼香鸡
$19.95

Spice Level: 1/3. Tender slices of white-meat chicken are stir-fried with steamed broccoli, bell peppers, and snow peas, served in a semi-spicy, garlicky brown sauce.

Hunan Chicken 湖南鸡
$19.45

Spice Level: 1/3. Bell Pepper, Black Mushroom, Broccoli, Fermented Soybean, Spicy

Chicken with Vegetable 蔬菜鸡
$19.45

Not spicy. White Sauce, Broccoli, Snow Pea, Carrot, Mushroom, Bamboo Shoot

Chicken with Eggplant 茄子鸡
$19.45

Not spicy. Brown Sauce

Beef & Lamb 牛肉和羊肉菜肴 (D)

Seared Sichuan Lamb Chops 香煎羊扒 (D)
$28.95+

Spice Level: 2/3. Seared, marinated lamb chops are seasoned with cumin and topped with a stir-fried assortment of bell peppers, onions, garlic, ginger, and crushed red pepper. Choice between 4 or 8 lamb chops.

Sizzling Black Pepper Lamb 铁板羊肉
$26.95

Not spicy. Stir-fried, tender pieces of lamb, bell peppers, broccoli, and onions seasoned with salt, garlic, and cracked black pepper. Served sizzling in a tabletop wok.

Dry-Fried Spicy Lamb Slices Seasoned with Cumin 孜然羊肉
$24.50

Spice Level: 3/3. Thin slices of lamb are heartily seasoned with cumin, salt, pepper, and smoky chili flakes and wok-fried with bell peppers, onions, and dried chiles, topped with chopped cilantro.

Sour and Spicy Pot with Fatty Beef, Radish, and Shirataki Noodles 酸汤肥牛
$33.95

Spice Level: 2/3. Fatty beef is a term used for well-marbled and thinly sliced pieces of steak (often used for hot pot recipes). These thin slices of steak are simmered in spicy, vinegar-flavored broth along with baby enoki mushrooms, lotus root, and shirataki noodle bundles, topped with chopped cilantro and fresh red chiles. (Already Gluten Free)

Beef Tendon and Minced Pork with Pickled Pepper Sauce 干烧牛筋
$24.95

Spice Level: 2/3. Portions of beef tendon are slowly simmered for hours to achieve that perfect tender-chew. The tendons are combined with wok-crisped minced pork, flavorful garlic, ginger, crushed red pepper, dried chiles, and pickled chiles in a succulent sauce.

Spicy Double-Fried Mini Beef Skewers 牙签牛肉
$25.50

Spice Level: 3/3. Thin slices of steak are double-fried (deep fried and wok fried), coated in breadcrumbs, and seasoned with tingly peppercorns, dried chiles, smoky crushed pepper flakes, cumin, and salt, topped with chopped cilantro and peanuts.

Sizzling Black Pepper Sliced Steak 铁板牛肉
$25.95

Not spicy. Stir-fried slices of steak, bell peppers, broccoli, and onions seasoned with salt, garlic, and cracked black pepper. Served sizzling in a tabletop wok.

Simmering Beef Stew with Bamboo Shoots 干笋牛腩煲
$26.95

Spice Level: 1/3. Tender pieces of beef brisket braised until tender and simmered with large pieces of earthy-sweet bamboo shoots. This rich and hearty stew is served hot and bubbly in a tabletop ceramic pot.

Stir-Fried Steak Slivers with Fresh Long Hot Peppers 小椒牛肉丝
$22.95

Spice Level: 2/3. Tender, chopped pieces of steak are stir-fried with thin slices of spicy long hots in a savory soy sauce.

Stir-Fried Steak Slices with Scallions and Onions 葱爆牛肉
$22.95

Not spicy. Thin slices of steak are stir-fried with onions, scallions, garlic, and ginger before being dressed in garlicky, soy sauce-based brown sauce.

Dry-Fried Spicy Steak Slices Seasoned with Cumin 孜然牛肉
$23.50

Spice Level: 3/3. Thin slices of steak are heartily seasoned with cumin, salt, pepper, and smoky chili flakes and wok-fried with bell peppers, onions, and dried chiles, topped with chopped cilantro.

Beef with Broccoli 芥兰牛
$20.95

Not spicy. Tender slices of steak are stir-fried with steamed broccoli and served in a garlicky brown sauce.

Pepper Steak 青椒牛
$21.50

Not spicy. Bell Pepper, Onion, Brown Sauce

Beef with Black Mushroom & Bamboo Shoots 双冬牛
$21.50

Not spicy.

Pork 猪⾁料理 (D)

Famous Sichuan Spicy Offal Stew 川东毛血旺
$31.95

Spice Level: 3/3. This stew is one of our most popular dishes and an absolute culinary icon in Sichuan. Bite-sized pieces of sliced pork and flounder are simmered with succulent spoonfuls of rich duck blood, springy pieces of slow cooked pork intestines, and tender-crisp pieces of napa cabbage. The broth is a vibrant red and infused with fiery chile peppers and tingly peppercorns. Highly recommended served with bowl of rice to help transfer the flavorful morsels from the bowl.

Braised Pork Belly with Bok Choy 外婆红烧肉
$21.50

Not spicy. Bite-sized pieces of pork belly are braised in a flavorful soy sauce broth until tender, then wok-seared and lightly sauced in reserved braising liquid before coming to the table.

Spicy and Crispy Pork Chitlins 花椒肥肠
$23.95

Spice Level: 3/3. Deep fried and crispy pork intestines are tossed with fresh green chiles, garlic slivers, dried chiles, and scallions.

Braised Chitlins with Garlic and Chiles 江油大蒜烧肥肠
$23.95

Spice Level: 2/3. Pork intestines are slow-braised in a fragrant and spicy sauce studded with whole garlic cloves and chili peppers.

Stir-Fried Spicy Pork Cracklings with Fresh Long Hot Peppers 小炒猪蹄
$21.50

Spice Level: 3/3. Twice-cooked springy pork skins are stir-fried with green chiles, garlic, ginger, and a light sprinkle of red chiles, topped with chopped scallions. (Already Gluten Free)

Stir-Fried Pork Kidney 'Blossoms' with Pickled Chili Pepper Sauce 火爆腰花
$20.45

Spice Level: 3/3. Bite-sized pieces of pork kidney, artfully prepped to resemble flower blossoms, are stir-fried with wood ear mushrooms, cucumbers, fresh chiles, and pickled red and green chiles in a savory sauce.

Minced Pork with Mung Bean Noodles and Pickled Chili Peppers 蚂蚁上树
$18.95

Spice Level: 2/3. In China, this dish translates to "ants climbing a tree" and refers to how the well-seasoned pieces of minced pork cling to the clear, springy mung bean vermicelli noodles. Wine, soy sauce, pickled chili peppers, chili bean paste, and scallions act as the main flavorings.

Wok-Simmered Pork with Crispy White Rice Cake 锅巴肉片
$20.95

Not spicy. Tender pieces of sliced pork are simmered in a savory, semi-brothy sauce seasoned with garlic, ginger, salt, and pepper. Crispy squares of white rice cakes are provided for a fun crunch.

Steamed Pork Belly with Chinese Pickles and Bok Choy 梅菜扣肉
$21.00

Not spicy. This is a special dish often served at Sichuan banquets. Pork belly is first braised tender, allowed to cool to reabsorb all those delicious flavors, and then reheated with steam before serving. The tart pickles provide balance, pairing well with the succulent pork belly, and the tender-crisp, steamed bok choy add a textural touch.

Smoked Pork Belly Slices with Leeks 蒜苗腊肉
$19.95

Not spicy. Thin slices of smoked pork belly are stir-fried with baby leeks and lightly dressed with soy sauce, garlic, and ginger.

Twice-Cooked Pork Belly with Fresh Long Hot Pepper and Chinese Leeks 四川回锅肉
$21.95

Spice Level: 2/3. Well-loved, homestyle dish. Slow cooked pork belly is sliced and then wok-fried with baby leeks and long hot peppers, seasoned with spicy fermented bean paste for an umami bite.

Homestyle Stir-Fried Salted Pork Slices with Leeks 生爆盐煎肉
$20.95

Spice Level: 2/3. This casual, comfort food dish is made by stir-frying thin pork slices and baby leeks in a savory sauce made using spicy fermented bean paste and soy sauce. The dish is not overly salted, this is a Sichuan culinary term to denote the saltier ingredients (bean paste and soy sauce) used to flavor the dish.

Stir-Fried Pork Slivers with Dried Tofu and Celery 香干肉丝
$19.50

Not spicy. Dried tofu is a smoky, spingy, extra firm-style of tofu, perfect for adding flavor and texture to homestyle stir-fries. Tender, chopped pieces of pork, along with the dried tofu, are stir-fried with Chinese celery and scallions, dressed in a light and flavorful soy sauce.

Stir-Fried Pork Slivers with Fresh Long Hot Peppers 小椒肉丝
$19.95

Spice Level: 2/3. Tender, chopped pieces of pork and bite-sized slices of long hot peppers are stir-fried with garlic and ginger, dressed in a light and flavorful soy sauce.

Minced Pork with Pickled Long Beans and Chiles 酸豆角肉末
$21.50

Spice Level: 3/3. Chopped and tender-crisp pickled long beans are stir-fried with crispy, browned pieces of minced pork. A very tasty dish, sour-zesty with a bright spiciness.

Sweet and Sour Pork 糖醋里脊
$20.95

Not spicy. Flour dusted and deep-fried crispy pieces of pork are tossed in our homemade sweet and sour sauce and topped with chopped scallions.

Stir-Fried Pork Slivers with Vegetables in Spicy Garlic Sauce 鱼香肉丝
$20.50

Spice Level: 1/3. A delicious dish fit for a president (in this case, created for, with suggestions by Chiang Kai-shek). Tender, chopped pieces of pork are stir-fried with springy wood ear mushrooms along with julienned bell peppers and bamboo shoots, tossed in a savory, mildly-spicy garlic sauce.

Vegetables 蔬菜菜肴 (D)

Dry-Fried Green Beans 干煸四季豆
$18.50

[Vegan] Not spicy. Wok-blistered, tender-crisp green beans seasoned with salt, pepper, minced garlic, and zesty Chinese pickles. (Already Gluten Free)

Stir-Fried Snow Pea Leaves with Garlic 蒜炒豆苗
$19.50

[Vegan] Not spicy. Snow pea leaves are tender leafy greens with a flavor cross between spinach and arugula. The snow pea leaves are stir-fried with thin slivers of garlic and lightly seasoned with salt and pepper. (Already Gluten Free)

Stir-Fried Spicy Eggplant with Garlic Sauce 鱼香茄子
$17.95

[Vegan] Spice Level: 1/3. One of our most popular dishes. Soft, crispy-skinned eggplant is stir-fried in a zesty, semi-spicy garlic sauce and topped with chopped scallions.

Black Mushrooms and Bok Choy in Garlic Sauce 冬菇菜心
$17.50

[Vegan] Not spicy. Mushrooms and tender-crisp bok choy are stir-fried and tossed in a savory garlic sauce. (Already Gluten Free)

Stir-Fried Cabbage with Dried Chiles 手撕包菜
$17.50

[Vegan] Spice Level: 1/3. Tender-crisp pieces of napa cabbage are stir-fried with dried red chiles and seasoned with salt and pepper. (Already Gluten Free)

Stir-Fried Potato Slivers with Long Hot Pepper 尖椒土豆丝
$17.50

[Vegan] Spice Level: 1/3. Tender slivers of potato are stir-fried with thin slices of long hot pepper, lightly seasoned with salt and pepper. One of our more popular vegetable dishes. (Already Gluten Free)

Stir-Fried Mixed Vegetables 素什锦
$17.95

[Vegan] Not spicy. Tender-crisp pieces of broccoli, carrots, wood ear mushrooms, snow peas, bamboo shoots, and cucumber are stir-fried and lightly seasoned with garlic, salt, and pepper. (Already Gluten Free)

Sweet & Sour Potato 醋溜土豆丝
$17.95

[Vegan] Not spicy. (Already Gluten Free)

Stir-Fried Potato Slivers with Spicy and Sour Sauce 酸辣土豆丝
$17.95

[Vegan] Spice Level: 1/3. Tender slivers of potato are stir-fried with thin slices of long hot pepper, lightly seasoned with salt and pepper, and tossed in a semi-spicy sour sauce. (Already Gluten Free)

Stir-Fried Cabbage and Clear Noodle 包菜粉条
$17.50

[Vegan] Not spicy. (Already Gluten Free)

Hot & Spicy Bowl 水煮系列 (D)

Hot & Spicy Bowl 水煮系列 (D)

Spice Level: 3/3. Your choice of protein simmered in a zesty, chili oil, dried chili pepper, and tingly peppercorn-infused brothy sauce along with napa cabbage, Chinese leeks, and garlic, topped with fresh chopped scallions and cilantro. Highly recommended served with bowls of rice to help transfer the flavorful morsels from the platter.

Dry-fry Wok 干锅系列 (D)

Dry-Fry Wok 干锅系列 (D)

Spice Level: 3/3. Choice of protein dry-fried in a zesty combination of dried chiles, tingly peppercorns, salt, and zesty, smoky crushed red pepper with sliced lotus roots, cauliflower florets, potatoes, and scallions. Served sizzling in a tabletop wok.

Noodles & Rice ⽶饭和⾯条菜肴 (D)

House Special Lo Mein with Chicken, Shrimp & Pork 本楼捞面
$19.50

Not spicy. Long egg noodles are stir-fried with baby shrimp, chopped pork, chopped chicken, and oodles of vegetables (carrots, scallions, cabbage, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, and mushrooms) before being tossed in a garlicky oyster sauce.

Singapore Rice Noodles with Chicken and Shrimp 新洲米粉
$18.50

Not spicy. aka. Singapore Mei Fun is a noodle dish made with thin strands of rice noodles stir-fried with onions, bell peppers, scallions, baby shrimp, and chopped pieces of chicken, seasoned with wine, soy sauce, salt, pepper, and curry powder.

Beef & Vegetable Chow Fun Noodles 干炒牛河
$17.95

Not spicy. Thin slices of steak are wok-seared along with onions, garlic, carrots, beans sprouts, scallions, and wide rice noodles, seasoned with salt, pepper, and soy sauce.

House Special Rice with Chicken, Shrimp & Pork 本楼炒饭（虾, 猪肉and鸡肉）
$19.50

Not spicy. White rice is stir-fried with baby shrimp, tender chopped pork, chopped chicken, scrambled egg, peas, carrots, onions, and scallions, lightly seasoned with soy sauce, salt, and pepper.

Yangzhou-Style Rice with Ham, Shrimp & Chicken 扬州炒饭（午餐肉, 虾and鸡肉）
$19.50

Not spicy. Legend has it that this dish originated in the city of Yangzhou, a port town, where hungry sailors used to enhance their dinner rice rations with meatier leftovers from lunch. Chopped pieces of ham, baby shrimp, and chicken are stir-fried with white rice, scrambled egg, peas, carrots, onions, and scallions, lightly seasoned with soy sauce, salt, and pepper. (Already Gluten Free)

House Special Chow Fun 本楼河粉
$19.50

Not spicy.

Lo Mein 各式捞面（猪/鸡/蔬菜/牛/虾） (D)

Vegetable Lo Mein belongs to [Vegan]

Fried Rice 各式炒饭（猪/鸡/蔬菜/牛/虾） (D)

Not spicy. White rice is stir-fried with scrambled egg, peas, carrots, onions, and scallions, lightly seasoned with soy sauce, salt, and pepper. Choice of protein or vegetable.

White Rice 白米饭
$1.00

Please order rice separately. Sorry that we no longer provide free rice anymore.

Brown Rice 糙米饭
$2.00

Please order rice separately. Sorry that we no longer provide free rice anymore.

Desserts 甜品 (D)

Fried Sticky Rice Cake with Brown Sugar Dipping Sauce 红糖糍粑
$12.95

[Vegan] Not spicy. This classic Sichuan sweet treat is made by compressing cooked rice, slicing into dense rectangles, deep frying until crisp, and served with a sweet brown sugar dip.

Auntie Yu's Homemade Sweet Rice Balls with Black Sesame Filling (4) 芝麻汤圆
$11.95

[Vegan] Not spicy. Our Mama made these! Sweet rice flour dough surrounds finely ground, sweet sesame filling. The rolls are steamed tender and soft and served in a small dish of warm water (to keep our Mama's hard work from sticking together).

Chilled Herbal Jelly with Brown Sugar Syrup 冰粉
$4.00

[Vegan] Not spicy. This slightly anise-tasting jelly is meant as an after dinner refresher, served chilled in a sweet brown sugar syrup.

Sweet Rice Wine Soup 酒酿丸子
$13.95

[Vegan] Not spicy. Small, springy, sweet glutinous rice balls floating in a sweet rice wine broth seasoned with goji berries and little wisps of egg whites.

NA Beverages(D) 饮品

Coconut Milk 椰树牌椰汁
$4.00
Wong Lo Kat Herbal Tea 王老吉
$3.50
Wangzai Milk 旺仔牛奶
$3.50
San Pellegrino (750ml) 圣培露气泡水 (750ml)
$6.00
Fiji Water (500ml) 斐济水 (500ml)
$4.00
Coke 可乐
$2.50
Diet Coke 健怡可乐
$2.50
Sprite 雪碧
$2.50
Ginger Ale 姜汁汽水
$2.50
Orange Soda 芬达
$2.50
Spring Water 瓶装水
$1.50
Club Soda
$4.00

Prix Fixe Menu / per person

$35 per Person Ticket

Select 8 dishes from the menu below to share, including: 3 small plates, 5 entrees and 1 soup The size of the portions is designed for family-style dining. White and brown rice is complimentary.
$35.00