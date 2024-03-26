Emilio's Pizza 20934 Drake Rd
Appetizers
- 6 Pepperoni & Cheese Nuggets$7.99
- 6 Bread Sticks$5.99
Served with marinara
- 6 Cheesy Bread Sticks$7.99
Served with marinara
- 6 Bacon Jalapeño Cheesy Bread Sticks$9.99
Served with ranch
- Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
5 pieces
- 12 Pepperoni & Cheese Nuggets$11.99
- 12 Bread Sticks$9.99
Served with marinara
- 12 Cheesy Bread Sticks$11.99
Served with marinara
- 12 Bacon Jalapeño Cheesy Bread Sticks$13.99
Served with ranch
- Potato Skins$7.99
5 pieces
- French Fries$4.99
- Cajun Fries$5.99
- Loaded Fries$7.99
- Curly Jojo's$6.99
Create Your Own Pizza
Specialty Pizzas
Small Speciality Pizza
- Small Emilio's Pizza$13.99
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, mushroom, onion, black olive, green pepper, and banana pepper
- Small Italian Garlic Supreme$12.99
Garlic Parmesan sauce, pepperoni, sausage, tomato, mushroom, and onion
- Small Chicken Bacon Ranch$12.99
Garlic Parmesan and ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, onion and 3 cheese blend
- Small Buffalo Chicken$12.99
Buffalo sauce, chicken, 3 cheese blend, and topped off with ranch dressing
- Small Deluxe$12.99
Pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushroom, and green pepper
- Small Hawaiian$12.99
Xtra ham, bacon, and pineapple
- Small The Ultimate 5 Cheese$12.99
Garlic Parmesan sauce and olive oil, Cheddar, provolone, mozzarella, feta, and Parmesan cheese
- Small BBQ Chicken$12.99
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, onion, and 3 cheese blend
- Small Gourmet Veggie$12.99
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato, and black olive
- Small Meat Lover$12.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon
- Small White$12.99
Garlic Parmesan, spinach, and tomato
- Small Pepperoni Feast$12.99
Double the pepperoni and double the cheese with extra Parmesan
- Small Mango Habanero Chicken$12.99
Creamy mango habanero sauce, pineapple, and 3 cheese blend chicken, bacon
- Small Philly Steak Pizza$12.99
Garlic Parmesan sauce, white American cheese, steak, mushroom, and onion
Medium Speciality Pizza
- Medium Emilio's Pizza$18.99
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, mushroom, onion, black olive, green pepper, and banana pepper
- Medium Italian Garlic Supreme$17.99
Garlic Parmesan sauce, pepperoni, sausage, tomato, mushroom, and onion
- Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch$17.99
Garlic Parmesan and ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, onion and 3 cheese blend
- Medium Buffalo Chicken$17.99
Buffalo sauce, chicken, 3 cheese blend, and topped off with ranch dressing
- Medium Deluxe$17.99
Pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushroom, and green pepper
- Medium Hawaiian$17.99
Xtra ham, bacon, and pineapple
- Medium The Ultimate 5 Cheese$17.99
Garlic Parmesan sauce and olive oil, Cheddar, provolone, mozzarella, feta, and Parmesan cheese
- Medium BBQ Chicken$17.99
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, onion, and 3 cheese blend
- Medium Gourmet Veggie$17.99
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato, and black olive
- Medium Meat Lover$17.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon
- Medium White$17.99
Garlic Parmesan, spinach, and tomato
- Medium Pepperoni Feast$17.99
Double the pepperoni and double the cheese with extra Parmesan
- Medium Mango Habanero Chicken$17.99
Creamy mango habanero sauce, pineapple, and 3 cheese blend chicken, bacon
- Medium Philly Steak Pizza$17.99
Garlic Parmesan sauce, white American cheese, steak, mushroom, and onion
XLarge Speciality Pizza
- Xl Emilio's Pizza$23.99
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, mushroom, onion, black olive, green pepper, and banana pepper
- Xl Italian Garlic Supreme$21.99
Garlic Parmesan sauce, pepperoni, sausage, tomato, mushroom, and onion
- Xl Chicken Bacon Ranch$21.99
Garlic Parmesan and ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, onion and 3 cheese blend
- Xl Buffalo Chicken$21.99
Buffalo sauce, chicken, 3 cheese blend, and topped off with ranch dressing
- Xl Deluxe$21.99
Pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushroom, and green pepper
- Xl Hawaiian$21.99
Xtra ham, bacon, and pineapple
- Xl The Ultimate 5 Cheese$21.99
Garlic Parmesan sauce and olive oil, Cheddar, provolone, mozzarella, feta, and Parmesan cheese
- Xl BBQ Chicken$21.99
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, onion, and 3 cheese blend
- Xl Gourmet Veggie$21.99
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato, and black olive
- Xl Meat Lover$21.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon
- Xl White$21.99
Garlic Parmesan, spinach, and tomato
- Xl Pepperoni Feast$21.99
Double the pepperoni and double the cheese with extra Parmesan
- Xl Mango Habanero Chicken$21.99
Creamy mango habanero sauce, pineapple, and 3 cheese blend chicken, bacon
- Xl Philly Steak Pizza$21.99
Garlic Parmesan sauce, white American cheese, steak, mushroom, and onion
1/2 Sheet Speciality Pizza
- 1/2 Sheet Emilio's Pizza$25.99
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, mushroom, onion, black olive, green pepper, and banana pepper
- 1/2 Sheet Italian Garlic Supreme$24.99
Garlic Parmesan sauce, pepperoni, sausage, tomato, mushroom, and onion
- 1/2 Sheet Chicken Bacon Ranch$24.99
Garlic Parmesan and ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, onion and 3 cheese blend
- 1/2 Sheet Buffalo Chicken$24.99
Buffalo sauce, chicken, 3 cheese blend, and topped off with ranch dressing
- 1/2 Sheet Deluxe$24.99
Pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushroom, and green pepper
- 1/2 Sheet Hawaiian$24.99
Xtra ham, bacon, and pineapple
- 1/2 Sheet The Ultimate 5 Cheese$24.99
Garlic Parmesan sauce and olive oil, Cheddar, provolone, mozzarella, feta, and Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 Sheet BBQ Chicken$24.99
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, onion, and 3 cheese blend
- 1/2 Sheet Gourmet Veggie$24.99
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato, and black olive
- 1/2 Sheet Meat Lover$24.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon
- 1/2 Sheet White$24.99
Garlic Parmesan, spinach, and tomato
- 1/2 Sheet Pepperoni Feast$24.99
Double the pepperoni and double the cheese with extra Parmesan
- 1/2 Sheet Mango Habanero Chicken$24.99
Creamy mango habanero sauce, pineapple, and 3 cheese blend chicken, bacon
- 1/2 Sheet Philly Steak Pizza$24.99
Garlic Parmesan sauce, white American cheese, steak, mushroom, and onion
Cauliflower Specialty Pizza
- Cauliflower Emilio's Pizza$21.99
- Cauliflower Italian Garlic Supreme$20.99
- Cauliflower Chicken Bacon Ranch$20.99
- Cauliflower Buffalo Chicken$20.99
- Cauliflower Deluxe$20.99
- Cauliflower Hawaiian$20.99
- Cauliflower The Ultimate 5 Cheese$20.99
- Cauliflower BBQ Chicken$20.99
- Cauliflower Gourmet Veggie$20.99
- Cauliflower Meat Lover$20.99
- Cauliflower White$20.99
- Cauliflower Pepperoni Feast$20.99
- Cauliflower Mango Habanero Chicken$20.99
- Cauliflower Philly Steak Pizza$20.99
Wings
- 10 Pieces Bone-in Wings$13.99
Tossed with your choice of sauce or dry rub
- 20 Pieces Bone-in Wings$25.99
Tossed with your choice of sauce or dry rub
- 30 Pieces Bone-in Wings$35.99
Tossed with your choice of sauce or dry rub
- 60 Pieces Bone-in Wings$65.99
Tossed with your choice of sauce or dry rub
- 60 Pieces Boneless Wings$65.99
Tossed with your choice of sauce or dry rub
- 10 Pieces Boneless Wings$13.99
Tossed with your choice of sauce or dry rub
- 20 Pieces Boneless Wings$25.99
Tossed with your choice of sauce or dry rub
- 30 Pieces Boneless Wings$35.99
Tossed with your choice of sauce or dry rub
Subs
- Emilio's Sub$9.99
Grilled chicken, sautéed mushrooms, onions, banana peppers, and cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Sub$9.99
Grilled buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, and cheese
- Meatball Sub$9.99
Meatballs, marinara, and cheese
- Italian Sub$9.99
Capicola, salami, pepperoni, Italian dressing, lettuce, tomato, and cheese
- Steak Philly Sub$9.99
Philly meat, mushroom, onion, green peppers, and white American cheese
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub$9.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch, and cheese
Salads
- Regular Garden$7.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, cheese, and croutons
- Regular Emilio's$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, croutons, kalamata olives, grilled chicken, and feta cheese
- Regular Harvest$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, feta cheese, raisins, glazed walnuts, and grilled chicken
- Regular Antipasto$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, kalamata olives, capicola, salami, pepperoni, and cheese
- Regular Venice$9.99
Lettuce, crispy pepperoni, banana peppers, and cheese
- Large Garden$10.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, cheese, and croutons
- Large Emilio's$13.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, croutons, kalamata olives, grilled chicken, and feta cheese
- Large Harvest$13.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, feta cheese, raisins, glazed walnuts, and grilled chicken
- Large Antipasto$13.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, kalamata olives, capicola, salami, pepperoni, and cheese
- Large Venice$13.99
Lettuce, crispy pepperoni, banana peppers, and cheese
Calzones
Lunch Menu
- Slice Combo$5.99
Choose between pepperoni or cheese slice
- Chicken Tender Combo$9.99
3 piece chicken tenders with a choice of sauce
- Sub Combo$9.99
Choose any sub
- Wing Combo$11.99
6 wings bone-in or boneless with a choice of sauce
- Calzone Combo$9.99
1 topping calzone of your choice
- Small 1 Topping Pizza$7.99
Excludes fries or salad
- Slice Pepperoni$2.50
- Slice Cheese$2.50
- Personal Salad$3.99
Coupons
- Medium 3 Topping$14.99
- Xl 3 Topping$20.99
- Half Sheet 1 Topping and 20 Wings$44.99
- 2 Half Sheets 1 Topping$32.99
- 2 Xl 2 Topping Each$30.99
- Xl 1 Topping and Garden Salad$21.99
- 2 Medium 2 Topping Each$24.99
- 2 Half Sheet 1 Topping and 30 Wings$69.99
- Xl 1 Topping and 10 Wings$27.99
- Party Pack 2 Half Sheet 1 Topping Full Tray Tenders and Full Tray Garden Salad$134.99