Empanada Loca 606 5th Ave
Empanada Loca Menu Renovations
Empanadas
Cheese Empanada
Mozzarella, Provolone, Cheddar Cheese
Chicken Empanada
Pulled Chicken, Sofrito
Chicken Melt
Pulled Chicken, Four Cheeses
Pollo Mole
Pulled Chicken, Mole Sauce
Beef Empanada
Braised Pulled Beef, Sofrito
Philly
Cheeseburger
Ground Beef, American Cheese
Bacon Cheeseburger
Ground Beef, Bacon, American Cheese
Pernil
Roasted Pulled Pork
Medellin
Roasted Pulled Pork, Mozzarella Cheese
Andes
Spicy Chorizo, Mozzarella Cheese
Mamacita
Scallops, Shrimp, Crab, Bechamel
Cheese Empanada
Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Empanada
Pulled Chicken, Sofrito
Beef Empanada
Ground Beef, Sofrito
Veggie Empanada
Sauteed Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Zucchini, Onions, Mushrooms
Bananza
Bananas, Nutella
Guava Heaven
Guava & Cream Cheese
Tapas
Salads
Quesadillas
Burritos
Arepas
Sandwiches & Burgers
Plates
Sauces
Desserts
Beverages
Happy Hour
Catering
Wheat Empanadas
Cheese Empanadas
Mozzarella, Provolone, Cheddar Cheese
Chicken Empanadas
Pulled Chicken, Sofrito
Chicken Melt Empanadas
Chicken, Four Cheeses
Pollo Mole Empanadas
Pulled Chicken, Mole Sauce
Beef Wheat Empanadas
Braised Pulled Beef, Sofrito
Philly Empanadas
Braised Pulled Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Onions, Peppers
Cheeseburger Empanadas
Ground Beef, American Cheese
Pernil Empanadas
Roast Pulled Pork
Medellin Empanadas
Roast Pork, Mozzarella Cheese
Andes Empanadas
Spicy Chorizo, Mozzarella Cheese
Mamacita Empanadas
Scallops, Shrimp, Crab
Baked Empanadas
Corn Empanadas
Appetizers
Plantain Chips
Sliced Green Plantains, Guacamole ( Feeds 15-20 )
Yucca Frita
Yucca, Pink Sauce
Nachos
Four Cheese, Chorizo, Jalapeño, Beans, Corn, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Crema
Chicharron
Pork Belly
Chorizo
Chorizo (Colombian or Spicy Mexican)
Grilled Street Corn
Corn, Cotija Cheese Spread, Chili
Wings
Wings, Ranch (Buffalo or BBQ Sauce)
Salads
Arepas & Sandwiches
Cuban Arepa
Roast Pork, Black Beans, Mozzarella, Chipotle Mayo
Pabellon Arepa
Pulled Beef, Black Beans, Sweet Plantains, Queso de Mano
Caracas Arepa
Pulled Chicken, Avocado, Four Cheeses
Sifrina Arepa
Black Beans, Avocado, Tomato, Sweet Plantains
Cuban Hero Platter
Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Cilantro, Mustard, Chimiccuri, Garlic Pressed Cuban Bread (Feeds 20)
Entrees
Sides
Drinks
Homemade Lemonade
96oz Container Serves 20-50
Sweet Lemon Ice Tea
Iced Tea, Lemon, Honey 96oz Container (Serves 12-20)
Unsweetened Ice Tea
96oz Container Serves 20-50
For Five Coffee (Bridge Blend)
96oz Container Serves 20-30
Herbal Hot Tea
96oz Container Serves 20-30
Hot Chocolate
96oz Container Serves 20-30
Juices
96oz Container (Serves 12-20)
Fresh Squeezes Orange Juice
96oz Container Serves 20-50
Breakfast
Scrambled Eggs
Roasted Potatoes
French Toast
Pancakes
Bacon
Turkey Bacon
Chorizo (Deep Copy)
Chorizo (Colombian or Spicy Mexican)
Assorted Pastries, Cookies, or Muffins
Serves 15-20
Assorted Bagels
Assorted Bagels, [Plain, Everything, Whole Wheat, Poppy Seed, Sesame, Cinnamon Raisin (Cream Cheese and/or Butter)] Serves 10-12