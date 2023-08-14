Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Philly

$4.00

Chicken Taco

$4.00

Empanada Loca Menu Renovations

Empanadas

Cheese Empanada

$4.00

Mozzarella, Provolone, Cheddar Cheese

Chicken Empanada

$4.00

Pulled Chicken, Sofrito

Chicken Melt

$4.00

Pulled Chicken, Four Cheeses

Pollo Mole

$4.00

Pulled Chicken, Mole Sauce

Beef Empanada

$5.00

Braised Pulled Beef, Sofrito

Philly

$4.00

Cheeseburger

$4.00

Ground Beef, American Cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger

$4.00

Ground Beef, Bacon, American Cheese

Pernil

$4.00

Roasted Pulled Pork

Medellin

$4.00

Roasted Pulled Pork, Mozzarella Cheese

Andes

$4.00

Spicy Chorizo, Mozzarella Cheese

Mamacita

$5.00

Scallops, Shrimp, Crab, Bechamel

Cheese Empanada

$3.85

Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Empanada

$3.85

Pulled Chicken, Sofrito

Beef Empanada

$3.85

Ground Beef, Sofrito

Veggie Empanada

$3.85

Sauteed Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Zucchini, Onions, Mushrooms

Bananza

$4.00

Bananas, Nutella

Guava Heaven

$4.00

Guava & Cream Cheese

Tapas

Grilled Street Corn

$6.00

Cotija Cheese Spread, Chili

Colombian Chorizo

$5.00

Spicy Chorizo

$5.00

Chicharron

$6.00

Plantain Chip w/ Guacamole

$11.00

Sliced Green Plantains, Guacamole

Nachos

$16.00

Four Cheeses, Chorizo, Jalapeno, Guacamole, Beans, Pico Gallo, Corn, Crema

Soups

Chicken Soup

$6.00

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Salads

Arugula Salad

$13.00

Arugula, Cherry Tomato, Beets, Pecans, Feta Cheese, Balsamic Dressing

Avocado Salad

$14.00

Romaine, Mesclun, Avocado, Corn, Tomato, Scallions, Lime Cilantro, Vinaigrette

Street Tacos

Chicken Taco

$4.00

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Hanger Steak Taco

$5.00

Quesadillas

Four Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Spicy Chorizo Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Hanger Steak Quesadilla

$14.00

Burritos

Burrito

$10.00

Chicken Burrito

$16.00

Shrimp Burrito

$17.00

Hanger Steak Burrito

$18.00

Burrito Bowl

$10.00

Chicken Burrito Bowl

$16.00

Shrimp Burrito Bowl

$17.00

Hanger Steak Burrito Bowl

$18.00

Arepas

Sifrina

$10.00

Black Beans, Avocado, Tomato, Sweet Plantains

Caracas

$12.00

Pulled Chicken, Avocado, Four Cheeses

Pabellon

$13.00

Pulled Beef, Black Beans, Sweet Plantains, Queso Blanco

Cachapa

$10.00

Queso de Mano

Sandwiches & Burgers

Cubano

$15.00

Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Cilantro Jalapeno Sauce, Spicy Mustard, Chimichurri, Garlic Pressed Cuban Bread

Mexican Burger

$16.00

Black Angus Burger, American Cheese, Bacon, Avocado, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Chipotle Mayo

Plates

Mini Bandeja Paisa

$23.00

Skirt Steak, Chorizo, Chicharron, Sweet Plantains, Avocado, White Rice, Red Beans, Sunny Side Up Egg, Mojo Chimichurri, Arepita

Sides

Maduros

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Guacamole

$6.00

Rice

$4.00

Beans

$3.00

Sauces

Cilantro Jalapeño Verde Sauce

$0.80

Mild Hot Sauce

Colombian Pink Sauce

$0.80

Special Pink Sauce

Habanero Hot Sauce

$0.80

Hot Sauce

8oz Sauce

$6.00

Desserts

Churros

$5.00

Cookies

Choclate Chip Cookie

$5.75

Rainbow Cookie

$5.75

Birthday Cake Cookie

$5.75

Cocktails

Margarita

$12.00

Spicy Margarita

$12.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$12.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Beer

Modelo

$7.00

IPA Lagunitas

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Beverages

Lemonade

$3.00

Colombian Kola

$3.00

Postobon Apple Soda

$3.00

Malta

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Mexican Fanta

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.60

Spring Water

$1.50

Happy Hour

Margarita

$10.00

Spicy Margarita

$10.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$10.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Modelo

$6.00

IPA Lagunitas

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Catering

Wheat Empanadas

Cheese Empanadas

$36.00+

Mozzarella, Provolone, Cheddar Cheese

Chicken Empanadas

$36.00+

Pulled Chicken, Sofrito

Chicken Melt Empanadas

$36.00+

Chicken, Four Cheeses

Pollo Mole Empanadas

$36.00+

Pulled Chicken, Mole Sauce

Beef Wheat Empanadas

$36.00+

Braised Pulled Beef, Sofrito

Philly Empanadas

$36.00+

Braised Pulled Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Onions, Peppers

Cheeseburger Empanadas

$36.00+

Ground Beef, American Cheese

Pernil Empanadas

$36.00+

Roast Pulled Pork

Medellin Empanadas

$36.00+

Roast Pork, Mozzarella Cheese

Andes Empanadas

$36.00+

Spicy Chorizo, Mozzarella Cheese

Mamacita Empanadas

$36.00+

Scallops, Shrimp, Crab

Baked Empanadas

Pollo Empanadas

$38.00+

Pulled Chicken

Jamon Empanadas

$38.00+

Ham, Cheese

Carne Empanadas

$38.00+

Hanger Steak, Onions

Spinach Pie Empanadas

$38.00+

Spinach, Ricotta, Feta Cheese

Corn Empanadas

Cheese Empanadas

$34.00+

Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Empanadas

$34.00+

Pulled Chicken Sofrito

Beef Empanadas

$34.00+

Ground Beef, Sofrito

Veggie Empanadas

$34.00+

Sauteed Red, Green Peppers, Zucchini, Onions, Mushrooms

Dessert Empanadas

Banaza Empanadas

$34.00+

Banana, Nutella

Guava Heaven Empanadas

$34.00+

Guava, Cheese

Appetizers

Plantain Chips

$45.00

Sliced Green Plantains, Guacamole ( Feeds 15-20 )

Yucca Frita

$60.00+

Yucca, Pink Sauce

Nachos

$55.00+

Four Cheese, Chorizo, Jalapeño, Beans, Corn, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Crema

Chicharron

$65.00+

Pork Belly

Chorizo

$65.00+

Chorizo (Colombian or Spicy Mexican)

Grilled Street Corn

$55.00+

Corn, Cotija Cheese Spread, Chili

Wings

$65.00+

Wings, Ranch (Buffalo or BBQ Sauce)

Salads

Summer Salad

$55.00+

Strawberry, Mesclun, Apples, Granola, Blueberries, Feta, Raspberry Dressing

Arugula Salad

$55.00+

Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Beets, Candied Pecans, Feta, Balsamic Dressing

Avocado Salad

$70.00+

Romaine, Avocado, Corn, Tomato, Scallions, Lime Cilantro Vinaigrette

Arepas & Sandwiches

Cuban Arepa

$60.00+

Roast Pork, Black Beans, Mozzarella, Chipotle Mayo

Pabellon Arepa

$60.00+

Pulled Beef, Black Beans, Sweet Plantains, Queso de Mano

Caracas Arepa

$60.00+

Pulled Chicken, Avocado, Four Cheeses

Sifrina Arepa

$60.00+

Black Beans, Avocado, Tomato, Sweet Plantains

Cuban Hero Platter

$80.00

Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Cilantro, Mustard, Chimiccuri, Garlic Pressed Cuban Bread (Feeds 20)

Entrees

Grilled Chicken

$65.00+

Marinated Grilled Chicken

Grilled Salmon

$80.00+

Wild Salmon

Grilled Skirt Steak

$120.00+

Marinated Skirt Steak

Pernil Sin Hueso

$250.00

Pork Without Bone (Order 48hrs in Advance) Feeds 15-20

Pernil Con Hueso

$150.00

Pork With Bone (Order 48hrs in Advance) Feeds 20-30

Sides

Rice

$40.00+

Yellow or White Rice

Beans

$45.00+

Black or Red Beans

Maduros

$55.00+

Sweet Plantains

Tostones

$60.00+

French Fries

$40.00+

Roasted Potatoes

$45.00+

Sauteed Veggies

$55.00+

Coleslaw

$45.00+

Drinks

Homemade Lemonade

$25.00

96oz Container Serves 20-50

Sweet Lemon Ice Tea

$25.00

Iced Tea, Lemon, Honey 96oz Container (Serves 12-20)

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$25.00

96oz Container Serves 20-50

For Five Coffee (Bridge Blend)

$60.00

96oz Container Serves 20-30

Herbal Hot Tea

$20.00

96oz Container Serves 20-30

Hot Chocolate

$33.00

96oz Container Serves 20-30

Juices

$45.00+

96oz Container (Serves 12-20)

Fresh Squeezes Orange Juice

$75.00

96oz Container Serves 20-50

Breakfast

Scrambled Eggs

$50.00+

Roasted Potatoes

$35.00+

French Toast

$45.00+

Pancakes

$45.00+

Bacon

$60.00+

Turkey Bacon

$65.00+

Chorizo (Deep Copy)

$65.00+

Chorizo (Colombian or Spicy Mexican)

Assorted Pastries, Cookies, or Muffins

$45.00

Serves 15-20

Assorted Bagels

$45.00

Assorted Bagels, [Plain, Everything, Whole Wheat, Poppy Seed, Sesame, Cinnamon Raisin (Cream Cheese and/or Butter)] Serves 10-12