Skip to Main content
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Platter online ordering
More
Empanalgas
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Empanadas
Sauce
Empanadas
Braised Beef Empanadas (2 per order)
$10.00
Cheese Empanadas (2 per order)
$8.00
Chicken & Rice Empanadas (2 per order)
$9.00
Mushroom & Cheese Empanadas
$9.00
Sauce
+2oz Aji Sauce (additional)
$2.00
Empanalgas Location and Ordering Hours
(202) 768-6016
3129 Miller Rd, Wilmington, DE 19802
Closed
• Opens Monday at 4:30PM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement