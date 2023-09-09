Taproom Menu

Snacks

Charcuterie

$20.00

Selection of two artisanal cured meats and a local cheese, Hazy Little Thing whole grain mustard, beer jam, house pickled vegetables, sourdough | Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Joyce Farms Ginger Soy Chicken Wings

$18.00

Ginger soy glaze, sriracha aioli, pickled carrots, scallions, sesame seeds | Allergens: Soy, Gluten, Egg, Sesame

Joyce Farms Torpedo Chicken Wings

$18.00

Torpedo hot sauce, blue cheese, celery | Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Just Fries

$5.00

House-cut, cascade hop salt

Pretzel & Pimento Beer Cheese

$12.00

Torpedo, sharp cheddar, pimentos and a bavarian pretzel | Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Za'atar Fries

$12.00

Feta, garlic sauce, Mediterranean relish, za'atar spice | Allergens: Dairy

Bites

Beer Nuts

$5.00

Herb spiced cashews & walnuts | Allergens: Tree Nuts

Marinated Olives

$7.00

Mediterranean olives, Peruvian peppers, garlic

Pimento Cheese

$9.00

Bread & butter pickles, crackers | Allergens: Dairy, Soy, Egg, Gluten

From the Garden

Summer Goddess Salad

$15.00

Estate greens, cucumbers, heirloom tomatoes, radish, red onion, queso fresco, sunflower seeds, vegan green goddess vinaigrette | Allergens: Dairy

Watermelon Gazpacho

$15.00

Watermelon, Sea Salt, Lime & Mint Hard Kombucha, heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, basil, crispy parmesan pinwheels, lemon olive oil | Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Egg

Wood Roasted Veggies

$9.00

Chef's selection of vegetables, chile romesco | Allergens: Tree Nuts

Wood Fired Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Mozzarella, san marzano tomato sauce | Vegan Mozzarella available

House Pizza

$14.00

Soppressata, house Italian sausage, mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce

Artisan Pizza

$14.00

Featuring toppings from our brewery garden, local farms, and artisans

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00

Soppressata, mozzarella, san marzano tomato sauce

Elote Pizza

$14.00

Local corn, mozzarella, queso fresco, creamy garlic mayo sauce, adobo spice, cilantro | Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Small Plates

Coulotte Steak*

$24.00

Hickory Nut Gap beef, Hazy Little Thing mushroom compound butter, rapini, Boxcarr redbud cheese | Allergens: Dairy, Gluten

Red Beans & Rice

$17.00

Sea island peas, carolina gold rice, blackened smiling hara tempeh, pickled okra and red onions | Allergens: Soy

Smash Burger

$12.00

Niman Ranch Grass-fed beef, Ashe County cheddar, green chili jam, buttermilk crema, house made pickles | Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Egg, Soy

Chicken Tikka Masala

$22.00

Tropical Little Thing Hazy IPA marinated chicken, masala sauce, cucumber raita, naan, cilantro | Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Nightshade

Sides

1 Pretzel

$7.00

Burger Patty

$3.00

Side Beer Cheese

$5.00

Side of Marinara Sauce

$2.00

Side Steak

$14.00

Side Tempeh

$7.00

Sweets

Raspberry & Passion Fruit

$10.00

Passion fruit infused cake, whipped raspberry cheesecake, raspberry fruit gel, orange tyme shortbread | Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Egg ** Contains geletin (pork)

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Whipped pistachio creme anglaise, morello cherry gel, pistachio meringue | Allergens: Dairy, Eggs, Tree Nut (pistachios cannot be removed)

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

House-made graham cracker, Wild Little Thing blackberry sauce, vanilla bean cream, crisp toasted meringue | Allergens: Egg, Dairy, Gluten

To Go Drinks

Pepsi Products TOGO

$1.50

Iced Tea TOGO

$1.50

Wayneville Soda Jerk

$4.00

Hop Splash 12oz Can

$3.00

Beer Menu

Crowlers / Growlers

ABV 5, IBU 30 | Bakers chocolate, espresso beans, creamy, malty

Growler Bottle

$12.00

Audition IPA -cg

$13.00+

ABV 7.0, IBU 55 | West Coast IPA | Fruit, Mango, Citrus, Pine, Spice | Hops: CTZ, Falconer’s Flight Blend (7 C’s – Cascade, Centennial, Chinook, Citra, Cluster, Columbus, & Crystal) | Malts: Pale, Cara 60, Wheat, Acidulated

Big Little Thing -cg

$22.00+

ABV 9.0, IBU 45 | Tropical, juicy, approachable | Hops: Magnum, Crystal, Chinook, Idaho 7, Columbus, Cascade, Mosaic | Malts: Pale malt, Wheat malt, Munich malt

Black IPA -cg

$13.00+

ABV 6.9, IBU 50 | Citrus, pine, dank, smooth | Hops: Citra, Simcoe, Idaho 7, Amarillo | Malts: Pale malt, Wheat malt, Midnight Wheat, Flaked Oats

Brown Ale -cg

$13.00+

ABV 5.5, IBU 44 | Toasty, Malty, Caramel | Hops: Magnum, Golding | Malts: Pale malt, Caramel, Chocolate

Pale Bock -cg

$13.00+

ABV 6.8, IBU 38 | Maibock - Pale Bock | Sweet, Malty, Crisp | Hops: Tettang, Ariana | Malts: Two-row Pale, Pilsner

EZO IPA -cg

$13.00+

ABV 6.8, IBU 28 | Experimental Japanese-style IPA | Citrus, dragon fruit, tropical | Hops: Sorachi Ace, Lotus | Malts: Pilsner, Rice, Wheat

Hazy Little Thing -cg

$11.00+

ABV 6.7, IBU 35 | Juicy, creamy, New England style IPA | Hops: Citra, Magnum, Simcoe, Comet, Mosaic, El Dorado | Malts: Two-row Pale, Munich, Oats, Wheat

Helles -cg

$13.00+

ABV 5.0, IBU 20 | Malty, Floral, Herbaceous | Hops: Ariana | Malts: Pilsner, Pale, Vienna

Southern Hemisphere Hoppy Pilsner -cg

$13.00+

ABV 5.5, IBU 35 | Lime zest, tropical fruit, pine | Hops: Motueka, Vic Secret | Malts: 2-row pale, Vienna, Wheat, Carapils

Hoptimum -cg

$22.00

ABV 11.0, IBU 75 | Triple IPA | Intense, hoppy, fruity, dank | Hops: Jackson, Magnum, Idaho 7, Chinook, Simcoe | Malts: Carapils, Two-row Pale

Kellerweis -cg

$13.00+

ABV 4.8, IBU 17 | Bavarian-style Wheat Hefeweizen | Clove, banana, spice, custard | Hops: Hersbrucker, Tettnang | Malts: Pale malt, wheat malt, munich

Lager X -cg

$11.00+

ABV 5.0, IBU 15 | Slightly herbal, clean, balanced, dry | Hops: German blend | Malts: Pale malt

Narwhal Imperial Stout -cg

$22.00

ABV 10.2, IBU 60 | Espresso, bakers' cocoa, rich & smooth | Hops: Magnum, Challenger | Malts: Caramel, Chocolate, Honey, Carafa III, Two-row Pale

Oktoberfest -cg

$13.00+

ABV 6.0, IBU 30 | Bready, floral, malty, graham cracker | Hops: Tradition, Cascade, Tradition | Malts: Caramelized, Two-row Pale

Otra Vez Lime & Agave -cg

$13.00+

ABV 4.9, IBU 6 | Gose-style Ale | Citrus, Lime, Sour | Hops: Cascade, Contessa | Malts: Two-row, Wheat

Pale Ale -cg

$11.00+

ABV 5.6, IBU 38 | The original classic, citrus, pine | Hops: Cascade | Malts: Caramelized malts, Two-row Pale

Porter -cg

$11.00+

ABV 5.6, IBU 32 | Roasty, Nutty, Coffee, Chocolate | Hops: East Kent Golding | Malts: Pale, Cara 60, Munich, Black Prinz, Black, Chocolate

River Ride IPA -cg

$13.00+

ABV 6.2, IBU 43 | Tropical, crisp, golden | Hops: Magnum, Mandarina, Citra, Azacca, Strata | Malts: Two-row Pale

Summer Break Session Hazy IPA -cg

$11.00+

4.6 ABV, IBU 30 | Session Hazy IPA | Mango, passion fruit, smooth | Hops: Strisselspalt, Amarillo, Comet, Chinook, Mosaic, Simcoe | Malts: Two-row Pale, Wheat, Oats

Sunny Little Thing -cg

$11.00+

ABV 5.0, IBU 35 | Citrus Wheat Ale | Orange, grapefruit, crisp | Hops: Crystal | Malts: Two-row pale, wheat, oats, cara-pils | Yeast: Ale

Torpedo Extra IPA -cg

$11.00+

ABV 7.2, IBU 70 | Pine, mango, cedar, grapefruit | Hops: Crystal, Citra, Magnum | Malts: Caramelized malts, Two-row Pale

Wild Little Thing -cg

$11.00+

ABV 5.5, IBU 7 | Sour ale with guava, hibiscus and strawberry | Hops: Cascade | Malts: Two-row Pale, Oats, Wheat