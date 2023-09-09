The Taproom at Sierra Nevada Mills River, NC
Taproom Menu
Snacks
Charcuterie
Selection of two artisanal cured meats and a local cheese, Hazy Little Thing whole grain mustard, beer jam, house pickled vegetables, sourdough | Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Joyce Farms Ginger Soy Chicken Wings
Ginger soy glaze, sriracha aioli, pickled carrots, scallions, sesame seeds | Allergens: Soy, Gluten, Egg, Sesame
Joyce Farms Torpedo Chicken Wings
Torpedo hot sauce, blue cheese, celery | Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
Just Fries
House-cut, cascade hop salt
Pretzel & Pimento Beer Cheese
Torpedo, sharp cheddar, pimentos and a bavarian pretzel | Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
Za'atar Fries
Feta, garlic sauce, Mediterranean relish, za'atar spice | Allergens: Dairy
Bites
From the Garden
Summer Goddess Salad
Estate greens, cucumbers, heirloom tomatoes, radish, red onion, queso fresco, sunflower seeds, vegan green goddess vinaigrette | Allergens: Dairy
Watermelon Gazpacho
Watermelon, Sea Salt, Lime & Mint Hard Kombucha, heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, basil, crispy parmesan pinwheels, lemon olive oil | Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Egg
Wood Roasted Veggies
Chef's selection of vegetables, chile romesco | Allergens: Tree Nuts
Wood Fired Pizzas
Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella, san marzano tomato sauce | Vegan Mozzarella available
House Pizza
Soppressata, house Italian sausage, mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce
Artisan Pizza
Featuring toppings from our brewery garden, local farms, and artisans
Pepperoni Pizza
Soppressata, mozzarella, san marzano tomato sauce
Elote Pizza
Local corn, mozzarella, queso fresco, creamy garlic mayo sauce, adobo spice, cilantro | Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
Small Plates
Coulotte Steak*
Hickory Nut Gap beef, Hazy Little Thing mushroom compound butter, rapini, Boxcarr redbud cheese | Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Red Beans & Rice
Sea island peas, carolina gold rice, blackened smiling hara tempeh, pickled okra and red onions | Allergens: Soy
Smash Burger
Niman Ranch Grass-fed beef, Ashe County cheddar, green chili jam, buttermilk crema, house made pickles | Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Egg, Soy
Chicken Tikka Masala
Tropical Little Thing Hazy IPA marinated chicken, masala sauce, cucumber raita, naan, cilantro | Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Nightshade
Sides
Sweets
Raspberry & Passion Fruit
Passion fruit infused cake, whipped raspberry cheesecake, raspberry fruit gel, orange tyme shortbread | Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Egg ** Contains geletin (pork)
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Whipped pistachio creme anglaise, morello cherry gel, pistachio meringue | Allergens: Dairy, Eggs, Tree Nut (pistachios cannot be removed)
Key Lime Pie
House-made graham cracker, Wild Little Thing blackberry sauce, vanilla bean cream, crisp toasted meringue | Allergens: Egg, Dairy, Gluten
To Go Drinks
Beer Menu
Crowlers / Growlers
Growler Bottle
Audition IPA -cg
ABV 7.0, IBU 55 | West Coast IPA | Fruit, Mango, Citrus, Pine, Spice | Hops: CTZ, Falconer’s Flight Blend (7 C’s – Cascade, Centennial, Chinook, Citra, Cluster, Columbus, & Crystal) | Malts: Pale, Cara 60, Wheat, Acidulated
Big Little Thing -cg
ABV 9.0, IBU 45 | Tropical, juicy, approachable | Hops: Magnum, Crystal, Chinook, Idaho 7, Columbus, Cascade, Mosaic | Malts: Pale malt, Wheat malt, Munich malt
Black IPA -cg
ABV 6.9, IBU 50 | Citrus, pine, dank, smooth | Hops: Citra, Simcoe, Idaho 7, Amarillo | Malts: Pale malt, Wheat malt, Midnight Wheat, Flaked Oats
Brown Ale -cg
ABV 5.5, IBU 44 | Toasty, Malty, Caramel | Hops: Magnum, Golding | Malts: Pale malt, Caramel, Chocolate
Pale Bock -cg
ABV 6.8, IBU 38 | Maibock - Pale Bock | Sweet, Malty, Crisp | Hops: Tettang, Ariana | Malts: Two-row Pale, Pilsner
EZO IPA -cg
ABV 6.8, IBU 28 | Experimental Japanese-style IPA | Citrus, dragon fruit, tropical | Hops: Sorachi Ace, Lotus | Malts: Pilsner, Rice, Wheat
Hazy Little Thing -cg
ABV 6.7, IBU 35 | Juicy, creamy, New England style IPA | Hops: Citra, Magnum, Simcoe, Comet, Mosaic, El Dorado | Malts: Two-row Pale, Munich, Oats, Wheat
Helles -cg
ABV 5.0, IBU 20 | Malty, Floral, Herbaceous | Hops: Ariana | Malts: Pilsner, Pale, Vienna
Southern Hemisphere Hoppy Pilsner -cg
ABV 5.5, IBU 35 | Lime zest, tropical fruit, pine | Hops: Motueka, Vic Secret | Malts: 2-row pale, Vienna, Wheat, Carapils
Hoptimum -cg
ABV 11.0, IBU 75 | Triple IPA | Intense, hoppy, fruity, dank | Hops: Jackson, Magnum, Idaho 7, Chinook, Simcoe | Malts: Carapils, Two-row Pale
Kellerweis -cg
ABV 4.8, IBU 17 | Bavarian-style Wheat Hefeweizen | Clove, banana, spice, custard | Hops: Hersbrucker, Tettnang | Malts: Pale malt, wheat malt, munich
Lager X -cg
ABV 5.0, IBU 15 | Slightly herbal, clean, balanced, dry | Hops: German blend | Malts: Pale malt
Narwhal Imperial Stout -cg
ABV 10.2, IBU 60 | Espresso, bakers' cocoa, rich & smooth | Hops: Magnum, Challenger | Malts: Caramel, Chocolate, Honey, Carafa III, Two-row Pale
Oktoberfest -cg
ABV 6.0, IBU 30 | Bready, floral, malty, graham cracker | Hops: Tradition, Cascade, Tradition | Malts: Caramelized, Two-row Pale
Otra Vez Lime & Agave -cg
ABV 4.9, IBU 6 | Gose-style Ale | Citrus, Lime, Sour | Hops: Cascade, Contessa | Malts: Two-row, Wheat
Pale Ale -cg
ABV 5.6, IBU 38 | The original classic, citrus, pine | Hops: Cascade | Malts: Caramelized malts, Two-row Pale
Porter -cg
ABV 5.6, IBU 32 | Roasty, Nutty, Coffee, Chocolate | Hops: East Kent Golding | Malts: Pale, Cara 60, Munich, Black Prinz, Black, Chocolate
River Ride IPA -cg
ABV 6.2, IBU 43 | Tropical, crisp, golden | Hops: Magnum, Mandarina, Citra, Azacca, Strata | Malts: Two-row Pale
Summer Break Session Hazy IPA -cg
4.6 ABV, IBU 30 | Session Hazy IPA | Mango, passion fruit, smooth | Hops: Strisselspalt, Amarillo, Comet, Chinook, Mosaic, Simcoe | Malts: Two-row Pale, Wheat, Oats
Sunny Little Thing -cg
ABV 5.0, IBU 35 | Citrus Wheat Ale | Orange, grapefruit, crisp | Hops: Crystal | Malts: Two-row pale, wheat, oats, cara-pils | Yeast: Ale
Torpedo Extra IPA -cg
ABV 7.2, IBU 70 | Pine, mango, cedar, grapefruit | Hops: Crystal, Citra, Magnum | Malts: Caramelized malts, Two-row Pale
Wild Little Thing -cg
ABV 5.5, IBU 7 | Sour ale with guava, hibiscus and strawberry | Hops: Cascade | Malts: Two-row Pale, Oats, Wheat