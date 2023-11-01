Emily's Eatery and Events 302 Union Ave
Food Menu
Shareables
3 fried flour tortillas filled with chicken, black beans, corn, & spinach
fried, sliced pickle chips
served with salsa & sour cream
seasoned grilled chicken over hot, hand-fried tortilla chips served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, & sour cream
toasted bread topped with whipped garlic cream cheese, balsamic tomatoes, red onion, & basil. Drizzled with a balsamic glaze.
whipped cream cheese & mozzarella cheese infused with sweet honey & zesty sriracha fried in a pretzel crumb coating
Macaroni mixed with creamy pepper jack cheese & coated with a crispy garlic batter
Double order of fries topped with queso, bacon, jalapenos, & sour cream
Salads
Miscellaneous
Hand-Battered
cod fish on a homemade hoagie served with onion, pickle, lettuce, & tomato
catfish on a homemade hoagie served with onion & pickle
hand cut tenders served with your choice of sauce
cajun battered shrimp served with bacon, lettuce, tomato, & chipotle sauce
Sandwiches & Wraps
grilled turkey topped with swiss cheese, caramelized pear, & cranberry aoili on toasted wheat-berry bread
grilled ham & turked topped with bacon, smoked gouda & provolone, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted wheat-berry bread
grilled chicken breast topped with swiss cheese, onions, & mushrooms
thin sliced steak topped with swiss cheese, grilled peppers, & onions on a hoagie
layers of ham, turkey, & swiss cheese with egg-soaked bread, pan-fried until golden. served with powdered sugar & jelly
layers of bacon, lettuce, & tomato served with mayo on toasted wheat-berry bread
Smashburgers
4-ounce patty served with cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on a toasted potato bun
(2) 4-ounce patties served with cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on a toasted potato bun
4-ounce smashburger with swiss cheese topped with sauteed mushrooms & onions
(2) 4-ounce patties with swiss cheese topped with sauteed mushrooms & onions
4-ounce smashburger with pepper jack cheese topped with an onion ring and candied jalapenos
(2) 4-ounce patties with pepper jack cheese topped with an onion ring and candied jalapenos
(2) 4-ounce patties with melted cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, & taco sauce served on a warm tortilla
Dinners
2 pieces of fried white fish served with creamy slaw, hush puppies, & your choice of potato
8 fried shrimp served with creamy slaw, hush puppies, & your choice of potato
8-ounce chicken breast topped with swiss cheese, mushrooms & onions served with vegetable of the day, your choice of potato, & side salad
Hand cut 12-ounce ribeye cooked to your preference served with vegetable of the day, your choice of potato, & side salad
Served with your choice of potato, vegetable of the day, & side salad