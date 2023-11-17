Online ordering now available through Toast!
Encanto Cocina & Tequila Bar
Cocktail Selections
All Cocktails
Tequila
Vodka
Vodka Selections
Whiskey Selections
All Whiskeys
- Blanton’s Shot$45.00
- Makers Mark Shot$10.00
- Jameson Shot$10.00
- Whistle Pig 10 Year Shot$18.00
- Whistle Pig 12 Year Shot$32.00
- Macallan 18 Year Shot$90.00
- Glenfiddich 12 Year Shot$10.00
- Macallan 12 Year Shot$22.00
- Basil Hayden Dark Rye Shot$12.00
- Gentleman’s Jack Shot$10.00
- Piggy Back 6 Year Shot$14.00
- Woodford Reserve Shot$12.00
- Pendleton Original$10.00
Liqueur Selections
All Liqueurs
- Midori Shot$8.00
- Malibu Shot$8.00
- Triple Sec Shot$8.00
- Tanteo Jalapeño Shot$8.00
- Marie Brizard BlackBerry Shot$8.00
- Mr. Black Cold Brew Shot$8.00
- Grand Marnier Shot$8.00
- Ancho Reyes Verde Shot$8.00
- Ancho Reyes Chile Ancho Shot$8.00
- Peach Schnapps Shot$8.00
- Kahlua Shot$8.00
- Tanteo Habenero Shot$8.00
- Tanteo Chipotle Shot$8.00
- Smirnoff Vanilla Shot$8.00
- Smirnoff Orange Shot$8.00
- Smirnoff Raspberry Shot$8.00
- Smirnoff Green Apple Shot$8.00
- Smirnoff Blueberry Shot$8.00
- Smirnoff Cherry Shot$8.00
- Hanson Mandarin Shot$8.00
- Hanson Habanero Shot$8.00
- Hanson Ginger Shot$8.00
- Plume and Petal Peach Wave Shot$8.00
- Smirnoff Tamarind Shot$8.00
Seltzer Selections
Rum Selections
