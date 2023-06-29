Encore Food Truck


Bowls

Jamaican Brown Stew Chicken

$16.00Out of stock

Bite-sized braised chicken in rich sauce with onions, carrots, tomatoes, bell peppers, scallions, served with rice and beans *Contains coconut oil

Balsamic Steak Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Sliced Balsamic-Marinated Steak, Mixed Greens, Endive, Tomatoes, Grilled Corn, Gorgonzola, Red Onion, Fresh Herbs, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Steak Taco Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

Sliced Marinated Steak, Rice, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Pickled Radishes, Cilantro-Ranch Dressing

Chicken Burrito Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

Grilled Marinated Chicken, Wild Rice, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Corn, Romaine Lettuce, Avocado, Cheddar, Cilantro-Ranch Dressing

Rainbow Noodle Salad Bowl

$16.00

Sausage, Spaghetti, Carrots, Bell Peppers, Cucumber, Scallions, Cilantro, Cabbage, Kale, and Peanuts/Sesame Seeds with Sweet Ginger Soy Dressing

Korean Steak and Rice Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

Stir-fried Steak, Potatoes, Jasmine Rice, Greens, Broccoli, Carrots, Scallions, Chives, Cucumber, Kimchi, Sesame Seeds

Greek Chicken Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

Grilled marinated chicken, Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Chickpeas, Olives, Feta, Onion, Pepperoncini, Tzatzaiki, Tahini Sauce, Pita Wedges

Black Sesame Noodle Bowl

$16.00

Sweet-Soy-Wasabi Udon Noodles topped with Greens, Shallot, Avocado, Shredded Egg, Radishes, Scallions, Sauce and Sesame Seeds (Served cold)

Wraps and Sandwiches

Pork Belly Bao Buns

$16.00Out of stock
Sausage with Peppers

$12.00Out of stock

Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Dijonnaise, Provolone on a Roll (hots on the side) No sides, just the sandwich

Meatball Sub

$16.00Out of stock
Chicken Parm Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Breaded Sauteed Chicken, Marinara, Provolone, Melted Mozzarella, Parmesan on a Roll Served with chips and pickles

Banh Mi

$16.00Out of stock

Grilled Marinated Chicken/Pork, Seasoned Mayo, Carrot, Radish, Cilantro, Fresh Herbs, Sliced Jalapenos on Baguette Served with Chips and Cucumber Salad

Cheesesteak Sub

$16.00Out of stock

Shaved Steak, Sauteed Onions, Peppers, Provolone Cheese, Cheese Sauce, Mayo, Hots on the side

Chicken Shawarma

$16.00Out of stock

Grilled Marinated Chicken, Tzatziki, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Pickles Cucumber, Pickled Turnip, Tahini Sauce, Pita served with Rice Pilaf

Smoked Brisket Sliders

$16.00Out of stock

Smoked Beef Brisket, Swiss Cheese, Alabama White Sauce, King's Hawaiian Roll, Butter Sauce Topping, Poppy Seeds

Ham and Cheese Sliders

$16.00

Sliced smoked ham, Swiss Cheese, King's Hawaiian rolls topped with savory butter sauce and poppy seeds Served with slaw and chips

Soups

Ham and Bean Soup

$10.00Out of stock
Gazpacho

$10.00Out of stock

A summertime treat! Smooth, cold blend of tomato, peppers, herbs and spices.

Tomato Bisque

$12.00Out of stock

Chinese Chicken Corn Soup

$12.00Out of stock

Broccoli and Cheddar Soup

$12.00Out of stock
Cuban Black Bean Soup

$12.00Out of stock

Peruvian Chili Con Carne

$14.00Out of stock

Richly seasoned Peruvian beef chili, served with sourdough bread for dipping (Slightly spicy)

Texas Red Chili

$12.00Out of stock

Ground Beef, Beans, Tomatoes, Peppers, Onions, Garlic, Spices Served with Sour Cream and Shredded Cheddar

Plates

Korean Braised Chicken

$16.00Out of stock

Tender chicken braised in tomato, bacon, and kimchi sauce over buttery noodles topped with scallions and sesame seeds. (If you're on the fence about kimchi, give this a try - the braising calms down the tang, but the kimchi still brightens the dish)

Carnitas

$18.00Out of stock

Crispy marinated pork on corn tortillas, Diced onion, Cilantro, Cheese, Sauce, served with slaw and rice and beans

Mexican Street Tacos

$16.00Out of stock

Marinated Sliced Steak, Flour or Corn Tortillas, Red Onion, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Sauce Served with Corn Salad

Vietnamese Caramel Chicken

$16.00Out of stock

Sweet and savory "caramel" glazed chicken thigh with jalapeno and cilantro. Served with jasmine rice and sauteed edamame.

Grab & Go

Reusable Bag

$1.00

Greek Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Lettuce, Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Peppers, Olives, Feta, Pepperoncini, Creamy Herb Dressing

Seltzer

$2.00

Italian Mixed Greens Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Mixed greens, Endive, Radicchio, Pear, Walnuts, Pancetta, Blue Cheese, Red Onions, Vinaigrette

Whipped Feta Dip with Pita

$6.00

Whipped tangy feta dip topped with pistachios, Persian spices, and homegrown herbs. Served with pita wedges.

Mexican Fruit Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Watermelon, Pineapple, Shallot, Jalapeno, Fresh Herbs, Cotija Cheese, Summer Vinaigrette

Hummus and Veggies

$6.00

Carrot, celery, hummus

Chopped Chef Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Pasta, Lettuce, Tomato, Peppers, Cucumber, Hard Boiled Egg, Cheese, Meat, Ranch Dressing

Honey-Soy Crunch Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Cabbage, Carrots, Cucumber, Bell Pepper, Kale, Cilantro, Scallions, Peanuts, Sesame Seeds, Honey-Soy Dressing If you like the Rainbow Noodles, this is the salad equivalent.

Roasted Buffalo Chickpea Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Romaine, Celery, Carrot, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Blue Cheese, Buffalo Roasted Chickpeas, Ranch Dressing