Encore Food Truck
Bowls
Jamaican Brown Stew Chicken
Bite-sized braised chicken in rich sauce with onions, carrots, tomatoes, bell peppers, scallions, served with rice and beans *Contains coconut oil
Balsamic Steak Salad
Sliced Balsamic-Marinated Steak, Mixed Greens, Endive, Tomatoes, Grilled Corn, Gorgonzola, Red Onion, Fresh Herbs, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Steak Taco Bowl
Sliced Marinated Steak, Rice, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Pickled Radishes, Cilantro-Ranch Dressing
Chicken Burrito Bowl
Grilled Marinated Chicken, Wild Rice, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Corn, Romaine Lettuce, Avocado, Cheddar, Cilantro-Ranch Dressing
Rainbow Noodle Salad Bowl
Sausage, Spaghetti, Carrots, Bell Peppers, Cucumber, Scallions, Cilantro, Cabbage, Kale, and Peanuts/Sesame Seeds with Sweet Ginger Soy Dressing
Korean Steak and Rice Bowl
Stir-fried Steak, Potatoes, Jasmine Rice, Greens, Broccoli, Carrots, Scallions, Chives, Cucumber, Kimchi, Sesame Seeds
Greek Chicken Bowl
Grilled marinated chicken, Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Chickpeas, Olives, Feta, Onion, Pepperoncini, Tzatzaiki, Tahini Sauce, Pita Wedges
Black Sesame Noodle Bowl
Sweet-Soy-Wasabi Udon Noodles topped with Greens, Shallot, Avocado, Shredded Egg, Radishes, Scallions, Sauce and Sesame Seeds (Served cold)
Wraps and Sandwiches
Pork Belly Bao Buns
Sausage with Peppers
Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Dijonnaise, Provolone on a Roll (hots on the side) No sides, just the sandwich
Meatball Sub
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Breaded Sauteed Chicken, Marinara, Provolone, Melted Mozzarella, Parmesan on a Roll Served with chips and pickles
Banh Mi
Grilled Marinated Chicken/Pork, Seasoned Mayo, Carrot, Radish, Cilantro, Fresh Herbs, Sliced Jalapenos on Baguette Served with Chips and Cucumber Salad
Cheesesteak Sub
Shaved Steak, Sauteed Onions, Peppers, Provolone Cheese, Cheese Sauce, Mayo, Hots on the side
Chicken Shawarma
Grilled Marinated Chicken, Tzatziki, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Pickles Cucumber, Pickled Turnip, Tahini Sauce, Pita served with Rice Pilaf
Smoked Brisket Sliders
Smoked Beef Brisket, Swiss Cheese, Alabama White Sauce, King's Hawaiian Roll, Butter Sauce Topping, Poppy Seeds
Ham and Cheese Sliders
Sliced smoked ham, Swiss Cheese, King's Hawaiian rolls topped with savory butter sauce and poppy seeds Served with slaw and chips
Soups
Ham and Bean Soup
Gazpacho
A summertime treat! Smooth, cold blend of tomato, peppers, herbs and spices.
Tomato Bisque
Chinese Chicken Corn Soup
Broccoli and Cheddar Soup
Cuban Black Bean Soup
Peruvian Chili Con Carne
Richly seasoned Peruvian beef chili, served with sourdough bread for dipping (Slightly spicy)
Texas Red Chili
Ground Beef, Beans, Tomatoes, Peppers, Onions, Garlic, Spices Served with Sour Cream and Shredded Cheddar
Plates
Korean Braised Chicken
Tender chicken braised in tomato, bacon, and kimchi sauce over buttery noodles topped with scallions and sesame seeds. (If you're on the fence about kimchi, give this a try - the braising calms down the tang, but the kimchi still brightens the dish)
Carnitas
Crispy marinated pork on corn tortillas, Diced onion, Cilantro, Cheese, Sauce, served with slaw and rice and beans
Mexican Street Tacos
Marinated Sliced Steak, Flour or Corn Tortillas, Red Onion, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Sauce Served with Corn Salad
Vietnamese Caramel Chicken
Sweet and savory "caramel" glazed chicken thigh with jalapeno and cilantro. Served with jasmine rice and sauteed edamame.
Grab & Go
Reusable Bag
Greek Salad
Lettuce, Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Peppers, Olives, Feta, Pepperoncini, Creamy Herb Dressing
Seltzer
Italian Mixed Greens Salad
Mixed greens, Endive, Radicchio, Pear, Walnuts, Pancetta, Blue Cheese, Red Onions, Vinaigrette
Whipped Feta Dip with Pita
Whipped tangy feta dip topped with pistachios, Persian spices, and homegrown herbs. Served with pita wedges.
Mexican Fruit Salad
Watermelon, Pineapple, Shallot, Jalapeno, Fresh Herbs, Cotija Cheese, Summer Vinaigrette
Hummus and Veggies
Carrot, celery, hummus
Chopped Chef Salad
Pasta, Lettuce, Tomato, Peppers, Cucumber, Hard Boiled Egg, Cheese, Meat, Ranch Dressing
Honey-Soy Crunch Salad
Cabbage, Carrots, Cucumber, Bell Pepper, Kale, Cilantro, Scallions, Peanuts, Sesame Seeds, Honey-Soy Dressing If you like the Rainbow Noodles, this is the salad equivalent.
Roasted Buffalo Chickpea Salad
Romaine, Celery, Carrot, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Blue Cheese, Buffalo Roasted Chickpeas, Ranch Dressing