Encore Saloon
SNACKS & SIDES
- CHIPS & SALSA$6.00
House fired chips with house made salsa roja (roasted tomatoes, chile guajillo, chile de arbol).
- CHIPS & GUAC$10.00
House fried chips with guacamole.
- CHIPS & QUESO$11.00
House fried chips with liquid gold.
- SIDE SALSA$6.00
House made salsa roja (roasted tomatoes, chile guajillo, chile de arbol).
- SIDE GUAC$10.00
Made fresh daily.
- RICE$4.00
Mexican red rice with cilantro.
- BEANS$5.00
Black beans (vegan), cotija cheese, cilantro.
- NACHOS$15.00
House fried chips, black beans, chile con queso, salsa roja, pickled jalapeños, cotija and cilantro.
- HOUSE SALAD$9.00
Mixed greens, radish, cucumber, avocado, spiced pepitas, agave-lime citronette.
- STREET CORN$9.00
Esquites (off the cob), lime mayo, tajin, cotija, cilantro and a lime.
- HOUSE FIRE SAUCE$0.75
Tumeric/Habanero hot sauce.
- PICKLED JALAPENOS$1.00
- SOUR CREAM$0.75
- CHURROS$7.00
house churros tossed in cinnamon sugar with a side of mexican chocolate dipping sauce
- SIDE TORTILLA (1)$1.00
5" house-made flour tortillas. 5" Raiz heirloom corn tortillas.
TAKE OUT TACOS
- SMOKED BARBACOA TACO$7.00
Smoked chuck with green salsa, cotija cheese, red onion escabeche and cilantro on a fresh house flour tortilla
- SMOKED CARNITAS TACO$6.00
Smoked & braised pork with pineapple pico de gallo on a Raiz heirloom corn tortilla
- CHILI VERDE CHICKEN TACO$6.00
Chile verde stewed chicken with radish and cilantro on a fresh house flour tortilla
- BAJA FISH TACO$7.00
Beer battered local catch with cabbage slaw, chipotle crema, and pico de gallo on a Raiz heirloom corn tortilla
- FRIED AVOCADO TACO$8.00
Panko fried avocado with spicy cabbage slaw, red onion escabeche and cilantro on a fresh house flour tortilla
- CAULIFLOWER PASTOR TACO$6.00
Achiote cauliflower with pineapple pico de gallo on a Raiz heirloom corn tortilla