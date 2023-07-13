Enders 76 South Main Street
FOOD
Breakfast
Sweet Cheeks
Cinnamon & Sugar Bagel w/ berry cream cheese
Which Little Pig Bagel
Egg, Cheese & choice of ham, bacon, or sausage
Chile
Egg, diced ham, green chiles, & pepperjack cheese
Florentino
Bacon, Provolone, Spinach, & garlic-herb cream cheese
Which Little Pig Burrito
Egg, hashbrown, cheese & choice of ham, bacon, or sausage wrapped in a flour tortilla
BCC
Bagel & Cream Cheese
Lunch
Down on Main
Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Provolone & 3 veggies
Hunting with Hank
Pepperoni, ham, salami, italian dressing & 3 veggies
Caribou Club
Ham, roast beef, turkey & 3 veggies
Miner
Roast beef, pepper jack & 3 veggies
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone & herb cream cheese
Build your own
1 meat, 1 cheese, & 2 veggies included
Hummus Bagel
Bagel & Hummus
Ice Cream
Grab N Go
DRINKS
Coffee/Tea/Lemonade
Americano
Espresso + hot water
Boba Tea
Boba bubble mixed with your choice of filler
Cappuccino
Chai Latte
Drip Coffee
Rich Roasted Drip Coffee
Espresso
Fountain Drink
Sweet bubbly soda base for all sorts of creations
Fresh Lemonade
Tartness of lemon with the touch of sweet
Hot Chocolate
Rich chocolate blended with the creaminess of milk
Latte
Freshly pressed espresso with your choice of milk
Macchiato
Mocha
Espresso + chocolate + milk + whip