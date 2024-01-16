Energy at The Tower
Wraps & Paninis
- Prime Rib$9.00
Prime rib, grilled onion and mushroom, provolone, horseradish aioli
- Turkey Cranberry$8.00
Turkey, spinach, bacon, red onion, tomato, havarti, cranberry aioli
- Italian$8.00
Salami, ham, pepperoni, banana pepper, tomato, red onion, and creamy Italian dressing.
- Pesto Chicken$7.00
Pulled chicken, basil pesto, tomato, spinach, red onion, and Italian trio cheese
- Special - Ham & Swiss$9.00
- Half & Half - Panini and Soup$8.50
Pick 1/2 a Panini: - Ham and Swiss with Spicy Mustard - Turkey and Cheddar with Ranch Pick a Cup of Soup: - Chicken Dumpling - Cheesy Potato and Ham
Soups & Salads
- Prime Rib Salad$14.00
Juliene prime rib, blue cheese crumble, tomato, red onion, banana pepper, croutons, red wine vinaigrette
- Italian Salad$12.00
Salami, ham, pepperoni, banana pepper, tomato, red onion, Italian trio cheese, crouton, red wine vinaigrette
- Farm Fresh Salad$14.00
Ham, avocado, bacon, egg, red onion, Italian trio cheese, pickled asparagus, banana pepper, house ranch
- Cup of Soup$4.00
Chicken Dumpling OR Cheesy Potato and Ham (please specify)
- Bowl of Soup$6.00
Chicken Dumpling OR Cheesy Potato and Ham (please specify)