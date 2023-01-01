2x points now for loyalty members
Englewood Roasting Company 1215 West End Avenue
Coffee
Hot Specialty Coffee
Iced Specialty Coffee
Brewed Coffee
Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwiches
- #1 E.R.C. Sandwich$8.00
Fried egg, cheese and sausage on a croissant
- #2 Avocado Toast$6.00
Mashed avocado, greens, tomato, everything seasoning and lime vinaigrette on sourdough toast
- #3 Farmhouse Sandwich$10.00
Fried egg, smoked brisket hash (onions, peppers, hash browns) mac n cheese, BBQ sauce drizzle and bacon on brioche roll
- #4 Brunch Sandwich$9.00
Fried egg, cheese, breaded chicken breast, bacon and hot honey on a waffle
- #5 Sinn-a-BUN$10.00
Fried egg, sausage and bacon on a cinnamon roll
- Breakfast Vegan Wrap$10.00
Lunch
Salads
Sandwiches
- #1 Avocado Turkey Wrap$9.00
Sliced turkey, avocado, tomato, lettuce, onion, chipotle mayo, herb tortilla
- #2 Chick-n-Waffle$10.00
Breaded chicken breast, bacon, belgian waffles, hot honey
- #3 Smoked Brisket Sandwich$11.00
Smoked brisket, bacon, hickory smoked BBQ sauce, mac n cheese, crispy onions, bacon brioche
- #4 Pulled Smoked Pork$9.00
Pulled pork, hickory smoked BBQ sauce, crispy onions, cinnamon roll
- #5 Mediterranean Wrap$9.00
Hummus, cucumber, grape tomatoes, feta, lettuce, balsamic glaze, herb tortilla wrap
- #6 New Orleans$10.00
- #7 1861 Toaster$10.00
- #8 Beef & Cheddar$11.00