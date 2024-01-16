Enlaces Restaurant TexMex
Dinner Specials
- Enlaces Fajitas: Chicken$17.49
Grilled marinated and seasoned with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico and fresh tortillas
- Enlaces Fajitas: Chicken For 2$31.99
Grilled marinated and seasoned with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico and fresh tortillas
- Enlaces Fajitas: Beef$17.49
Grilled marinated and seasoned with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico and fresh tortillas
- Enlaces Fajitas: Beef for 2$31.99
Grilled marinated and seasoned with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico and fresh tortillas
- Enlaces Fajitas: Shrimp$21.49
Grilled marinated and seasoned with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico and fresh tortillas
- Enlaces Fajitas: Shrimp for 2$32.99
Grilled marinated and seasoned with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico and fresh tortillas
- Enlaces Fajitas: Veggie$15.49
Sauteed onions, bell peppers, yellow squash, zucchini, mushrooms and spinach. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico and fresh tortillas
- Flautas$12.49
Three flautas made with corn tortillas filled with slow cooked pulled chicken lightly fried. served with Queso, sour cream and guacamole
- Carne Flameada$16.49
Grilled beef or chicken topped with sauteed mushrooms, onions, Queso flameado and poblano pepper. Served with rice, charro beans and red sauce.
- Burrito Grande$14.99
12" flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, cheddar and monterrey jack cheese and your choice of meat. Topped with your choice of sauce and served with sour cream and guacamole
- Burrito Dinner$13.49
Two flour tortillas rolled to order and filled with your choice of ground beef or chicken topped with your choice of sauce
- Spinach Enchiladas$13.49
two corn tortillas filled with sauteed spinach and mushrooms, topped with our homemade green tomatillo sauce and sour cream. served with veggies
- Enchiladas Tejanas$13.99
Two cheese enchiladas covered with Chile Sauce and Topped with Your choice of Chicken or beef fajita meat
- Chimichanga$13.99
Large fried Flour tortilla filled with cheese, ground beef or cooked pulled chicken, topped with your choice of sauce
- Mamas Chile Relleno$13.99
A lightly golden fried egg battered poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of ground beef or chicken, Monterrey Jack cheese topped with your choice of sauce
- Guiso De Res$16.49
Beef or chicken with sauteed onions in a homemade spict sauce, served with a small salad, rice and beans
- Brisket Tacos$13.99
Slow Cooked brisket served in three warm tortillas with monterrey jack cheese and onions served with avocado wedges
- Enlaces Parrillada$20.99
Jumbo Brochette Shrimp with beef and chicken fajita. Served on a hot skillet for one.
- Ribeye Steak and Mushroom$21.99
Ribeye steak grilled to perfection covered with sauteed mushrooms and melted monterrey jack cheese. Accompanied with three grilled jumbo shrimp. Served with Avocado salad
- Asada and Enchilada$16.99
Marinated beef grilled cut fresh accompanied by your choice of enchilada. served with Pico, Guacamole and warm flour tortillas
- Pollo Enlaces$14.99
Grilled Chicken breast topped with mushrooms and melted monterrey jack cheese. Served with Avocado wedges and steamed veggies
- Pollo A La Parrila$15.99
Grilled Chicekn breast topped with avocado cream sauce. Served with Pico, sour cream and fresh flour tortillas
- Pollo A La Crema$14.99
Tender strips of grilled chicken sauteed in rich, creamy poblano sauce. Also served with veggies and avocado salad.
- Empanizada$14.99
A lightly battered chicken breast pan fried and served on a bed of rice. Topped with Queso cream sauce. Served with avocado and steamed veggies
- Pick 2$11.99
Choose any 2 items
- Pick 3$13.99
Choose any 3 items
- Grilled Salmon$21.99
Grilled Marinated Salmon served with rice and vegetables and charro beans
- Pollo En Mole$14.99
grilled chicken breast topped with homemade mole sauce and toasted sesame seeds. Served with rice, charro beans and avocado salad
- Carnitas Tacos$14.99
Three corn tortillas filled with pork carnitas, served with cilantro, red onions, rice and charro beans
- Steak and Mushroom$16.99
- Street Tacos$13.99
- Enlaces Fajitas: Combo$17.49
- Enlaces Fajitas: Combo for 2$31.99
- Tacos Al Carbon$15.99
Full Menu
Appetizer
- Chile Con Queso Small$6.49
Cheese Dip
- Chile Con Queso Large$8.49
Cheese Dip
- Guacamole Small$7.49
Made fresh throughout the day with 100% Hass Avocados
- Guacamole Large$8.49
Made fresh throughout the day with 100% Hass Avocados
- Queso Mexicano$12.49
Hot creamy chile con Queso blended with ground beef, guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos and fresh pico with flour tortillas
- Bean and Cheese Nachos$11.99
Specialty nachos layered with beans and cheese. Served with Jalapenos and sour cream
- Quesadillas$13.99
Flour Tortilla filled with jack cheese. Served with Guacamole and Sour Cream
- Nachos Tejanos$12.99
A bowl of warm chips topped with refried beans, chile con Queso, seasoned taco meat, sliced jalapenos, shredded lettuce, pico and sour cream
- Enlaces Fajita Nachos$14.49
Specialty nachos layered with beans and your choice of beef or chicken fajita. Served with Guacamole, Jalapenos, pico and sour cream
- Enlaces Triple Plate$14.49
A combination of Flautas, Bean and Cheese Nachos and ground beef quesadillas. served with guacamole and Queso
- Shrimp and Avocado Cocktail$14.99
Shrimp coctail in a lightly spicy chilled sauce of fresh pico with ripe avocado.
- House Salad$4.00
Soup/Salad
- Enlaces Salad$13.99
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, monterrey cheese and cheddar cheese. topped with Grilled Chicken breast and avocado wedges.
- 14. Taco Salad$10.99
Layers of lettuce, tomatoes, beans and cheese served in a unique flour tortilla bowl with your choice of seasoned ground beef or chicke. Served with guacamole, sour cream and chile con Queso.
- Tortilla Soup$8.49
Pulled chicken, avocado, tortilla, pico and monterrey cheese
- Grilled Salmon Salad$15.99
Grilled Salmon Salad, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, red cabbage and carrots, mix cheese
- House Salad$4.00
Iceberg lettucek, tomatoes and mixed cheese
Sides
- Rice$2.50
- Charro Beans$2.50
- Pico De Gallo$2.50
- Side of Sour Cream$2.50
- Avocado Wedges$3.99
- Side of Vegetables$2.50
- Flour Tortillas$2.50
- Corn Tortillas$2.50
- Side of Pepper and Onion$2.00
- Spinach$1.50
- Bell Peppers$1.50
- Large Salsa$7.99
- Large bag of chips$2.50
- Fries$2.50
- Cheese$2.00
- Side Queso$2.50
- Side refried Beans$2.50
- Guacamole$2.75
- Fajita Enchilada$3.50
- Pickled Jalapeno$2.50
- Fresh Jalapeno$2.50
- Fresh grilled Jalapeno$2.50
A LA Carte
- ALA Fajita beef$8.99
- ALA Chili Rejano$7.00
- ALA Soft Taco$2.99
- ALA Crispy Taco$2.99
- ALA Tamale$2.99
- ALA Tostada$2.99
beans, ground beef, lettuce cheese and tomato
- ALA Fajita Chicken breast$7.00
Chicken breast only
- ALA Enchilada$2.99
- ALA Chimichange$7.99
- ALA Tilapia$10.99
- ALA Burrito$2.99
- ALA Brisket Taco$3.99
- ALA Brisket Enchilada$3.99
- ALA Fajita Beef Enchilada$3.99
- ALA Fajita Chicken Enchilada$3.99
Kids Menu
- Cheeseburger$9.49
Beef Patty with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. served with crispy seasoned french fries
- Grilled Cheese and Fries$7.49
Grilled cheese sandwich made with american cheese and on texas toast. served with crispy seasoned fries
- Chicken Fingers and Fries$7.49
Crispy chicken strips served with crispy seasoned french fries
- Kids Nachos$7.49
Specialty nachos layered with beans and cheese
- Macaroni and Cheese and Fries$7.49
Mac & Cheese served with crispy seasoned fries
- Enlaces Kids Enchiladas$7.49
One beef, chicken or cheese enchilada served with rice and beans
- Kids Taco Plate$7.49
your choice of 1 beef or chicken taco (crispy or soft) with rice and beans
- Mini Quesadilla$7.49
small flour tortilla filled with monterrey jack cheese andyour choice of beef or chicken fajita
Seafood
- Fish Tacos$16.99
Three corn tortillas filled with grilled tilapia and shredded cheese.
- Camarones A La Diabla (Spicy)$16.99
Sauteed shrimp, veggies and homemade spicy sauce
- Camarones Enlaces$16.99
Jumbo shrimp stuffed with monterrey jack cheese, jalapenos and wrapped in bacon.
- Pescado Rico$16.99
Grilled tilapia served on a bed of veggies on a hot skillet and topped with seasoned spinach and mushrooms with a veggie mix
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo$16.99
Six large shrimp grilled to perfection and smothered with garlic sauce
- Brochetta Espy$18.99
Shrimp wrapped in bacon and skewered with chicken, beef and grilled veggies dusted with a mexican teryaki sauce served with veggies
- Tacos De Camaron$15.99
Three corn tortillas filled with shrimp and melted monterrey cheese. Served with charro beans and avocado salad.
Cocktails & Margaritas
Cocktails
- Bloody Mary$11.00
- Cosmopolitan$10.99
- Premium Cosmopoitan$12.99
- Strawberry Daquiri$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$11.00
- Mimosa$3.00
- Screwdriver$10.99
- Tequila Sunrise$11.00
- Small Mangonada$9.99
- Large Mangonada$13.99
- Paloma$11.00
- Mexican Martini$14.50
- Ranch Water$12.99
- Bahama Mama$11.00
- Blue Hawaiian$11.00
- Vampiro$12.00
- Cafe Enlaces$7.99
- Pina Colada$10.00
- Michelada$9.50
Margaritas
- Small House Margarita$7.99
- Small Flavored Margarita$9.00
- Small Swirl Margarita$9.00
- Beerita$12.99
- House Mojito$8.50
- Strawberry Mojito$9.00
- Large House Margarita$10.99
- Large Flavored Margarita$11.99
- Large Swirl Margarita$13.00
- Small Top Shelf Margarita$9.50
- Large Top Shelf Margarita$13.00
- Small Premium Margarita$9.99
- Large Premium Margarita$14.00
- Skinny Margarita$9.00