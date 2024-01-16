Entity Lounge 11216 Switzer Road
Food/ Snacks
- chocolate chip Cookie$2.50
- Oatmeal cream pie Cookie$2.95
- salted caramel Cookie$2.50
- Iced Red Velvet Cookie$3.49
- cranberry bliss bar$3.75
- pain au chocolat croissant$4.75
- ham and parm croissant$4.75
- almond marzipan muffin$4.75
- blueberry muffin$3.75
- strawberry cream cheese muffin$3.75
- GF lemon pistachio muffin
Gluten Free$3.85
- strawberry cream cheese poptart$4.50
- wild berry poptart$4.50
- peanut butter chocolate protein balls
Gluten & Dairy Free$1.75
Entity Lounge Location and Ordering Hours
(913) 424-7035
Closed • Opens Friday at 6:30AM