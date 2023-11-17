Entree
Appetizers
- Burrata Caprese$14.00
Crostini, roasted cherry tomatoes, EVOO, balsamic
- Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine heart, radicchio, house-made dressing & croutons, shaved Romano, cracked pepper
- Charred Beet & Peach$14.00
Blueberry feta, baby arugula, lemon - EVOO
- Cheese Plate$14.00
Artisan cheeses, fruit, and house made jams, herbed crostini, wine reduction
- Fried Calamari$16.00
Citrus-lemon aioli, parsley, pepperdew, balsamic reduction
- Lamb Meatball$14.00
Stuffed with smoked gouda, blueberry BBQ
- Prosciutto Wrapped Dates$14.00
Stuffed with gorgonzola and pan seared
- The Wedge$14.00
Grape, cherry tomato, glazed walnut, crispy prosciutto, gorgonzola dressing
- Wild Shrimp - Dragon Style$14.00
Tempura fried, sweet & spicy scotch bonnet mango glaze
Entrees
- Branzino - Lobster Butter$28.00Out of stock
Wild rice, roasted cherry tomatoes, shaved asparagus, lobster brodo
- Crab Alfredo - with Fresh Squid Ink Pasta$28.00
Lump crab, shaved asparagus, cherry tomato, grana padano, paprika cream
- Dayboat Sea Scallops$28.00
Butternut squash risotto, arugula, roasted red peppers, segmented orange, brown butter
- Duck Breast$33.00
Apple-plum jam, roasted rutabaga & turnip, port demi
- Eggplant Milanese$26.00
Couscous-ratatouille style, red pepper coulis, lemon-arugula-cherry tomato
- Lobster & Crab Alfredo w/ Fresh Squid Ink Pasta$46.00
Maine lobster tail, lump crab meat, cherry tomato, shaved asparagus, herbed pecorino, paprika cream sauce over fresh squid ink pasta
- Lobster Rosé$46.00
Maine lobster tail, lobster ravioli, shaved asparagus in a lobster rosé sauce
- Lobster Scampi w/ Fresh Linguini$46.00
Main lobster tail, jumbo shrimp, scallops, heirloom tomato, lemon-garlic-herb, lobster butter over fresh linguini
- Nero - Fresh Squid Ink Pasta$27.00
Calamari, heirloom cherry tomato, Sicilian style aglio-olio, parsley, grana padano
- Prime NY Strip$38.00
Mash potato, grilled asparagus, Worcestershire demi, chive butter, red wine onions
- Saltimbuca$28.00
Chicken breast stuffed with manchego, sun dried cherry demi, shiitake, prosciutto, mashed potato & asparagus
- Spinach Ravioli Alforno$26.00
Spinach ravioli, shiitake, Calabrian pepper pomodoro sauce, fresh mozzarella
- Surf & Turf$46.00
NY strip steak, Maine lobster tail, shrimp & scallops, over mashed potatoes & asparagus in a lobster butter scampi sauce
- Tomahawk$46.00
Mash, asparagus, Worcestershire demi, chive butter, red wine onion
- Waygu Beef Bolognese$27.00
Waygu beef, broccolini, shiitake, grana padano, fresh fettucinni
- Kid pasta$12.00
Desserts
- Affogato$10.00
French vanilla ice cream, topped w/ biscotti & salted caramel, shot of espresso
- Apple Turnover$10.00
French vanilla ice cream, salted caramel, apple jam
- Butterscotch Pudding$10.00
- Fried Oreos$10.00
French vanilla ice cream, salted caramel, oreo dust
- Limoncello Mascarpone Cake$10.00
- Macaron$10.00
- Nutella Cannoli$10.00
- Tirimisu- House Made$10.00