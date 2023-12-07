EOS Cafe and Coffee House 30625 Jefferson Avenue
Baked Goods
Breakfast Sandwiches
Grab N Go Foods
Paninis
Quesadillas
Salads
Sandwiches
- Cali BLT$10.99
avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- EOS Club$11.99
turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- Ham and Cheese$8.99
ham, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- Peanut Butter and Jelly$5.99
- Tuna$8.99
Tuna, tomato, lettuce
- Tuna Melt$9.99
Tuna, tomato, letuce, cheddar, balsamic glaze
- Turkey and Cheese$8.99
turkey, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- Twisted Ham$12.99
ham, bacon, honey mustard, swiss
Sides
Wraps
- BBQ Chicken$9.99
chicken, cheddar, bbq sauce, tomato
- Cashew Chicken Salad Wrap$10.25
swiss, chicken, cashews, tomato, onion, lettuce
- Mediteranean$9.99
chicken, garlic sauce, pickles, tomato, lettuce
- Southwest$9.99
lettuce, chicken, tomatos, avocados, tortilla strips, avocado, jalepeno ranch
- Veggie$8.99
lettuce, avocadoo, red peppers, onion, tomato, roasted red pepper dressing
Espresso Drinks
Teas
Blended Drinks
Flights
Other Beverages
Grab N Go Drinks
Merchandise
(586) 217-5211
Closed • Opens Friday at 7AM