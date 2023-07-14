Breakfast - Open Until 10:00 AM

Create Your Own Omelet

Three cage free eggs, and choice of fillings (Only available during breakfast hours)

Breakfast Sandwich

$2.75

Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese, choice of bread (Only available during breakfast hours)

Bagel Sandwich

$3.75

Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese (Only available during breakfast hours)

Breakfast Wrap

$4.25

Cage free scrambled eggs, choice of cheese, choice of wrap (Only available during breakfast hours)

Egg

$1.00

Freshly cracked cage free egg, cooked to order

Bacon Slice

$0.75

Hickory smoked bacon slice

Sausage Link

$1.00

Griddled sausage link

Sausage Patty

$1.75

Griddled sausage patty

Home Fries

$1.75

Lightly seasoned breakfast potatoes

Bagel

$1.00

Choice of bagel

Deli

Create Your Sandwich

$5.50

Build your own sandwich, with all of your favorite toppings!

Deli Special

$6.95

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

Grill

Angus Burger

$6.00

Fresh angus burger, with your favorite toppings

Herbed Turkey Burger

$6.50

Herbed turkey burger, with your favorite toppings

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.50

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap

Veggie Burger

$6.00

Freshly prepared veggie patty, with your favorite toppings

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.50

Freshly prepared chicken breast

Chicken Sandwich

$5.95

Grilled or crispy chicken, with your favorite toppings

Tuna Melt

$6.95

Lightly toasted, choice of bread and cheese

Classic Grilled Cheese

$4.25

Choice of three cheeses and bread, lightly grilled

Grilled Veggie Quesadilla

$5.25

Fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, and choice of tortilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$6.00

Choice of marinated or crispy chicken, fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, choice of tortilla

Chicken Tenders

$4.75

Golden crispy chicken tenders

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$6.25

Golden crispy chicken tenders, with a side of fries

Grill Special

$6.95

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

French Fries

$2.25

Great addition to any sandwich!

Onion Rings

$2.75

Great addition to any sandwich!

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.50

Great addition to any sandwich!

Salads

Caesar Salad

$5.95

Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons

Chicken Caesar

$5.50

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons

Garden Salad

$5.50

Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots

Chef Salad

$6.00

Freshly prepared, turkey, ham, cheddar cheese, hard boiled eggs, greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, shredded carrots

Cobb Salad

$6.00

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, greens, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado, hard boiled eggs

Side Garden Salad

$4.00

Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons

Drinks

Classic Coke

Diet Coke

$1.95
Sprite

$1.00
Ginger Ale

$1.95
Spring Water

$1.65
Sparkling Water

$1.85
Orange Juice

$2.25
Iced Tea- Lemon

$2.25
Iced Tea- Unsweetened

$2.25

Snacks

Chips - Sea Salt

$1.75
Chips - BBQ

$1.75
Chips - Salt and Vinegar

$1.75
Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.50

2 Freshly baked cookies

Peanut Butter Chip Cookies

$1.50

2 Freshly baked cookies

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$1.50

2 Freshly baked cookies

Double Chocolate Cookies

$1.50

2 Freshly baked cookies

Brownie

$1.95

Great ending with any lunch!

Banana

$1.25
Apple

$1.25
Orange

$1.25

Specials

Soup - Cup

$2.00

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

Soup - Bowl

$3.00

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

New England Clam Chowder - Cup

$4.50

Available on Fridays

New England Clam Chowder - Bowl

$4.00

Available on Fridays

Premium Entrée Special

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

Standard Entrée Special

$6.50

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!