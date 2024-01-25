Skip to Main content
Eremita Cafe
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Eremita Cafe
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Espresso Drinks
Coffee
Tea
Burlap and Bean
Miscellaneous
Au Forniel
Greg's Bakery
Espresso Drinks
Espresso
$3.00
Latte
$4.75
Cappuccino
$4.50
Cortado
$4.25
Americano
$3.50
Mocha
$5.00
Classic Macchiato
$3.50
Extra Shot
$1.00
Coffee
Coffee
$2.50
Decaf
$2.50
Cafe Au Lait
$4.00
Iced Coffee
$4.00
Cold Brew
$4.50
Large Coffee
$3.00
Small Coffee
$2.00
Tea
Tea
$3.50
Chai Latte
$4.50
Dirty Chai
$5.50
London Fog
$5.00
Matcha Latte
$5.00
Burlap and Bean
Espresso
$18.00
Peru la Florida
$18.00
Black and Tan
$18.00
Heritage
$18.00
Sumatra
$18.00
Decaf
$18.00
Miscellaneous
Hot Chocolate
$3.75
Au Forniel
Croissant
$4.50
Ham and Cheese
$4.75
Coffee Cake Muffin
$3.50
Beignets
$4.50
Greg's Bakery
Oat bar
$3.50
Cookie
$2.50
Eremita Cafe Location and Ordering Hours
(267) 303-3705
5548 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Closed
• Opens Friday at 8AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement