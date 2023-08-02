Erik's Fresh Grill
Pitas
Lamb Gyro Pita
Carved lamb and beef, tzatziki sauce, tomatoes, and red onions
Chicken Gyro Pita
Marinated grilled chicken, tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Mahimahi Pita
Marinated and grilled mahimahi, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions topped with chipotle mayo
Falafel Pita
Deep-fried chickpeas, tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Wraps
Grilled Sandwiches
Philly Steak Sandwich
Thin sliced ribeye grilled with onions topped with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes on a Italian roll
Chicken and Mushrooms Sandwich
Grilled chicken, chopped mushrooms, melted provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes on a Italian roll
Chicken Club Sandwich
Grilled chicken, bacon, Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes on a brioche bun
Turkey Club Sandwich
Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, avocado, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes on a sourdough toast
Turkey Melt
Melted Cheddar and provolone on grilled sourdough bread filled with turkey, avocado, lettuce, and tomatoes
Tuna Melt
Melted Swiss cheese on grilled sourdough bread and topped with grilled onions and mushrooms
Vegetarian Sandwich
1/2 & 1/2 (Soup Salad Fries)
Grilled Platters
Beef Kabob Platter
Marinated and grilled tenderloin
Chicken Kabob Platter
Marinated and grilled chicken tenders
Combo Platter
Your choice of any two: Chicken kabob, beef kabob, lamb gyro, or grilled chicken breast
Gyro Platter
Sizzling lamb over rice pilaf
Chicken Platter
Marinated and grilled chicken breast
Salmon Platter
Marinated and grilled salmon
Falafel Platter
Five rounds of falafel over rice pilaf
Mahi Mahi Plater
Burgers
Angus Burger
Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and onions. Your choice of cheese: Cheddar, Swiss, provolone, or feta
Spicy Avocado Burger
Grilled onions, avocado, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and our house-made chipotle sauce
BBQ Burger with Bacon
Cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes