Ernesto's Fine Mexican Food 10040 Baltimore National Pike
All Day Menu
Appetizers
- Tableside Guacamole$13.99
Hass Mexican avocados made to order. Ingredients to add: Fresh lime juice, garlic, salt, diced onions, jalapenos, cilantro and tomatoes.
- Quesadillas$11.50
Large flour Tortilla filled with your choice of protein and jack cheese served with sour cream and guacamole
- Small Guacamole$5.55
100% Hass Avocados from Mexico, made fresh every day
- Large Guacamole$6.99
100% Hass Avocados from Mexico, made fresh every day
- Stuffed Jalapeños$11.50
Six jalapeños stuffed with Monterrey Jack cheese or pulled chicken. Served with guacamole & ranch dressing
- Ernestos Platter$14.50
Flautitas, chicken quesadilla, chicken or beef fajita nachos, stuffed jalapeños, served with queso sauce & fresh guacamole
- Lucys Triple Plate$13.35
A combination of flautitas, bean and cheese nachos, and two ground beef quesadillas. Served with guacamole and queso
- Flautitas$11.99
Shredded Chicken, crispy corn tortilla, guacamole and chile con queso
- Ernesto's Fajita Nachos$13.75
specialty nachos layered with beans and your choice of either beef or chicken, served with guacamole, jalapenos, pico de gallo, and sour cream
- Nachos Locos$13.75
specialty nachos layered with beans, chicken breast marinated in adobo sauce, covered in Monterey Jack cheese, served with guac, pico, sour cream, and jalapenos
- Georges Nachos$13.75
"nachos mi pueblo" served with guac, pico, sour cream, and jalap
- Nachos Tejanos$13.99
Bowl of warm chips topped with refried beans, chili con queso, seasoned taco meat, sliced pickeled jalapenos, shredded lettuce,pico de gallo, and sour cream
- Queso Mexicano$12.50
Hot, creamy chili con queso blended with ground beef, guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos, and pico de gallo, served with three flour totrtillas
- Queso Shrimp$12.75
Hot, creamy chili con queso with sauteed shrimp
- Ceviche$15.25
fresh mix of seafood (tilapia and shrimp)cured in citrus juice topped with fresh pico de gallo and avocado
- Canasta Tacos$13.75
five corn tortillas stuffed with seasoned ground beef and cheese, pan fried and served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream
- Taquitos de brisket$13.85
slow-cooked brisket and jack cheese rolled in flour tortillas served with guacamole and chipotle avocado ranch
- Shrimp and Avocado Cocktail$16.25
shrimp cocktail in slightly spicy, chilled sauce and pico de gallo with ripe avocado
- Queso Fundido$10.50
- Wings$100.00+
- Buffalo Shrimp$100.00+
- Cup Queso Blanco$4.99
- Cup Queso Amarillo$4.99
- Bowl Queso Blanco$6.99
- Bowl Queso Amarillo$6.99
- Bean & Cheese Nachos$11.00
Bean and Cheese nachos served with sour cream and jalapenos
- Nachos Regulares$10.99
Picadillo Beef or shredded Chicken, guacamole and jalapeños
Soups
Salad
- Ernesto Salad$12.50
Romaine, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, monterey jack cheese & cheddar cheese, topped with 8 oz grilled chicken breast and avocado slices
- Taco Salad$12.99
Large crispy flour tortilla bowl layered with refried beans, choice of ground beef or pulled chicken, iceberg and romaine lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Served with queso on the side
- Ensalada De Casa$4.99
iceberg and romaine lettuce, tomatoes and queso fresco mexicano
- Grilled Salmon Salad$14.99
American
Fajitas
- Beef Fajitas For 1$21.99
Grilled to perfection and served on a sizzling skillet with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and 3 homemade flour tortillas. Beef fajitas are cooked medium unless otherwise specified
- Chicken Fajitas For 1$20.99
Grilled to perfection and served on a sizzling skillet with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and homemade flour tortillas.
- Combo Fajitas For 1$21.99
Grilled to perfection and served on a sizzling skillet with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and homemade flour tortillas.
- Shrimp Fajitas For 1$22.99
Grilled to perfection and served on a sizzling skillet with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and homemade flour tortillas.
- Veggie Fajitas For 1$16.99
Grilled to perfection and served on a sizzling skillet with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and homemade flour tortillas.
- Parrillada Fajitas For 1$25.99
Grilled to perfection and served on a sizzling skillet with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and homemade flour tortillas.
- Molcajete for Two$37.99Out of stock
- Ribeye Fajitas for 1$23.95Out of stock
NEW! Ribeye Steak for one Grilled to perfection and served on a sizzling skillet with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and flour tortillas. Beef fajitas are cooked medium rare to medium unless otherwise specified
- Chicken Fajita for 2$38.50
- Steak Fajita for 2$38.99
- Chorizo/ Carnitas Fajita for one$21.99
- Chorizo/Carnitas for 2$38.99
- Veggie Fajita for 2$35.99
- Combo Fajita for 2$38.99
- Shrimp Fajita for 2$40.99
- Trio Fajita for one$22.99
- Trio Fajita for 2$40.99
- Molcajete$38.99
- Ribeye Fajitas For 2$48.00
Tacos
- Tacos Mi Pueblo$17.99
Three “street style” corn tortillas, grilled skirt steak, onions and spicy serrano peppers. Served with rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo and guacamole
- Tacos De Carne Asada$17.99
Three corn tortillas, Grilled skirt steak, cilantro, onions and avocado wedges! Served with rice and choice of beans
- David's Brisket Tacos$17.99
Three corn tortillas, slow roasted brisket , jack cheese, onion, poblano peppers, and avocado wedges. Served with rice and choice of beans
- Baja Shrimp Tacos$17.99
Three corn tortillas, sauteed shrimp in a rich chili sauce, cilantro, and avocado. Served with rice and choice of beans
- Tacos Al Carbon$17.99
Three homemade flour tortillas, grilled beef or chicken. Served with refried rice, beans, pico de gallo and guacamole
- Tacos Locos$17.99
Three warm corn tortillas filled with chicken breast and marinated in a chili adobo. Served with rice, cilantro, avocado wedges, and choice of beans
- Tacos De Carnitas$17.99
Three corn tortillas, pulled pork, savory tomatillo sauce, cilantro, and avocado wedges. Served with rice, and choice of beans
- Fish Tacos$17.99
Three corn tortillas filled with grilled or fried tilapia and topped with a creamy chipotle sauce and cabbage served with rice and choice of beans
- Tacos Tono$17.99
Two flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken or beef fajita, sauteed onions and peppers, served with pico de gallo, refried beans, rice, and guacamole
- Tacos al Pastor$17.99
three corn tortillas , filled with marinated pork slowly cooked in adobo chili, served with rice, choice of beans, guac and pico
Steak
- Steak Con Hongos$24.65
Grilled tenderloin smothered with sauteed mushrooms and melted jack cheese, accompanied with three grilled jumbo shrimp. Served with rice, choice of beans and avocado salad
- Carne Asada & Enchilada$23.99
Marinated tenderloin grilled to perfection and accompanied by your choice of enchilada (cheese, chicken or beef). Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole and warm homemade flour tortillas at your request
- Steak Con Enchiladas$22.99
Grilled tenderloin, served with seasoned potatoes, two enchiladas of your choice, beef, chicken or cheese
- Guiso De Res$20.99
Beef steak tips sautéed in a delicious salsa Mexicana. Served with flour tortillas, rice, beans & avocado salad
- Steak Terrenal$23.65
Grilled USDA prime steak topped with three jumbo brochette shrimp. Served with fine sliced potatoes, avocado salad and a smokey chipotle sauce
Chicken
- Pollo Belen$18.50
Grilled chicken breast smothered with sauteed mushrooms and melted jack cheese. Served with rice, choice of beans, avocado wedges and steamed vegetables
- Pollo En Crema$18.50
Grilled strips of chicken sauteed in a creamy poblano sauce. Served with rice, choice of beans, avocado salad and steamed vegetables
- Pollo A La Parrilla$18.50
A grilled chicken breast topped with an avocado cream sauce. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh flour tortillas. Served with rice and choice of beans
- Platillo Pacifico$24.99
A Marinated grilled chicken breast, covered with melted jack cheese and on a bed of rice, topped with sauteed pico de gallo and mushrooms, accompanied with three grilled shrimp. Served with choice of beans and avocado salad
- Pechuga Empanizada$19.50
Breaded chicken breast strips served on top of spanish rice. Topped with our homemade famous queso served with beans, steamed veggies, and an avocado salad
- Pollo David$22.99
Chicken cutlet wrapped around spinach, mushrooms, jack cheese, then lightly battered and fried. Topped with a creamy white wine sauce choice of beans
- Chicken Mole and Brisket Taco$21.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with our home made authentic mole sauce. served with a brisket taco, rice, veggies, salad, and choice of beans
Seafood
- Pescado Al Mojo De Ajo$21.99
Grilled tilapia covered with garlic sauce and lime. Served with mixed vegetables, rice, choice of beans & avocado salad
- Enchiladas De Camaron$21.99
Homemade flour tortillas filled with grilled shrimp & Monterrey Jack cheese. Topped with a creamy wine sauce & served with rice, choice of beans, veggies & avocado salad
- Pescado Alex$21.99
Grilled tilapia served on a bed of veggies on a hot skillet & topped with seasoned spinach, mushrooms & seasoned potatoes with a veggie mix. Served with rice, choice of beans & avocado salad
- Camarones Ernesto's$22.99
Jumbo shrimp stuffed with cream cheese & jalapeños then wrapped in bacon. Served with rice, choice of beans, veggies & avocado salad
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo$21.99
Six jumbo shrimp grilled to perfection and smothered with garlic sauce. Served with choice of beans, rice, avocado salad & steamed vegetables
- Brochetta Ahumada$24.99
Jumbo shrimp wrapped in bacon and skewered with chicken, beef & grilled veggies dusted with a Mexican teriyaki sauce. Served with rice, choice of beans, veggies, avocado salad and flambé at your table.
- Grilled Salmon$22.50
Served on a bed of rice with an avocado salad and steamed vegetables
- Tilapia Filet$21.50
Fried or grilled, served with rice, avocado salad and pico de gallo
Platillos Tejanos
- Enchiladas Suizas$16.99
Three enchiladas filled with pulled chicken topped with tangy tomatillo sauce, melted jack cheese, and a dollop of sour cream. Served with mexican rice and choice of beans beans
- El Jimador Carnitas Burrito$16.99
Large flour tortillas stuffed with spiced carnitas (pork), rice, chili con queso and pico de gallo. Topped with chipotle sour cream sauce, fresh avocado wedges and queso fresco, served with choice of beans
- Chimichanga$15.25
A large flour tortilla filled with ground beef or chicken and topped with zesty ranchero sauce or creamy queso and served with rice, beans, guacamole and pico de gallo
- Enchiladas Tejanas$16.99
Two cheese enchiladas smothered with chile con carne, topped with grilled premium skirt steak and topped with cheese. Served with rice and beans and pico
- Chile Relleno$15.50
Poblano pepper stuffed with ground beef and cheese, lightly golden fried, topped with ranchero sauce, served with rice and beans
- Flautas$14.99
Three corn tortillas rolled with our slow cooked pulled chicken, lightly fried and topped with ranchero sauce or chili con queso. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole
- Burrito Grande$15.75
Large flour tortilla filled with refried beans, rice, jack cheese, shredded cheese and your choice of chicken or beef fajita. Topped with queso. Served with sour cream and guacamole
- Platillo Guanajuato$24.99
One chile relleno with ranchero sauce, one chicken enchilada, one cheese enchilada and one fajita taco, served with rice and beans
- Spinach Enchiladas$14.99
Two corn tortillas filled with sauteed spinach and mushrooms, topped with homemade tomatillo and a dollop of sour cream sauce. Served with steamed veggies, rice and choice of beans
- Tex Mex Burrito$14.99
Large flour tortilla filled with a spicy ranchero sauce pulled chicken, rice, jack cheese and topped with a creamy poblano sauce. Served with choice of beans
- Pick Two$13.50
Served with Mexican Rice and Beans
- Pick Three$15.50
Served with Mexican Rice and Beans
- Tamales$13.99
Delicious beef stuffed tamales covered with chili con carne and cheese, served with rice and refried beans
- Burrito Dinner$12.99
Two flour tortillas filled with beans with beans, pulled chicken, ground beef, or brisket topped with chili con queso
Kids+ Dessert
Kids
- Kids Pick One$5.99
Your choice of a burrito, enchilada, soft or crispy taco. Served with rice and beans
- Mac And Cheese$6.99
Served with french fries
- Chicken Fingers$6.99
Served with french fries
- Kids Fajita Taco$6.99
Your choice of beef fajita or chicken fajita taco. Served with rice and beans
- Hamburger$6.99
Served with french fries
- Burrito Dog$6.99
Served with french fries
- Grilled Cheese$5.99
Served with french fries
- Kids Quesadillas$6.99
Cheese, Chicken or Beef quesadillas. Served with french fries
- Hot Dog$5.99
- Kids Nachos$5.99
- Mozzerella Sticks$5.99
Desserts
- Apple Pie$8.99
Served on a sizzling skillet topped with Mexican brandy, butter sauce and served with vanilla ice cream
- Flan$5.99
A delicate caramel custard with a touch of Grand Marnier
- Fried Ice Cream$5.99
Fried ice cream covered in cinnamon sugar and topped with chocolate sauce 4.99
- Pastel De Tres Leches$5.99
The "famous" Tres leches cake
- Sopapillas$6.25
Mexican pastries sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar, served with honey
- Mini Churro Bites$6.25
mini churros covered in cinnamon and sugar served with a scoop of ice cream and chocolate syrup
- Ice Cream$2.99
- A La Sopapilla$2.00
Ala Carte
Ala Cart
- Side Of Rice$3.25
- Side Of Beans$3.25
- One Tortilla$0.45
- Ala Cart Enchilada$4.50
- Ala Cart Tamal$3.50
- Ala Cart Taco$5.00
- Ala Cart Brisket Taco$4.25
- 8 Oz Roasted Salsa$2.99
- 8 Oz Spicy Salsa$2.99
- 8 Oz Red Salsa$2.99
- Side Pico$1.75
- Side Guac$2.50
- Side Sour Cream$0.75
- Side Veggies$3.25
- Side Cheese$1.75
- 1 Toreado$1.05
- Beef Puffy Taco$4.25
- Chicken Puffy Taco$4.25
- Bag Of Chips$2.99
- Pint Of Beans$5.99
- Pint Of Rice$5.99
- Side Jalapenos$1.00
- Side Extra Sauce 2 Oz$1.45
- Ala Cart Chicken Fajita Taco$5.00
- Ala Cart Beef Fajita Taco$5.00
- 1/2 Pan Of Chips$5.99
- Full Pan Of Chips$10.00
- Side Avocados$3.25
Soft Drinks
NA BEV
- Water
- Kids Drink$2.50
- Pepsi$3.25
- Diet Pepsi$3.25
- Mountain Dew$3.25
- Dr Pepper$3.25
- Lemonade$3.25
- Starry$3.25
- Ginger Ale$3.25
- Coffee$3.25
- Milk$3.25
- Tea$3.25
- Jarritos$3.50
- Coca Cola Bottle$3.50
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Mango Juice$4.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Horchata$4.00
- Virgin Daquiri$6.50
- Virgin Pina Colada$7.50