Esco Dallas Restaurants and Tapas 1300 JACKSON ST Suite 100
Brunch Menu
Brunch Entrees
- Shrimp and Grits$16.00
Jumbo shrimp seasoned to perfection served over grits and topped with our signature beef sausage cream
- Fish and Grits$17.00
Fried catfish fillet served over grits and topped with our signature beef sausage cream
- French Toast$15.00
Cinnamon scented brioche French toast topped with fresh berries and your choice of bacon or turkey sausage
- Peach Cobbler French Toast$17.00
Brioche French toast topped with peach cobbler topping, served with your choice of bacon or turkey sausage
- Esco Breakfast Wrap$14.00
Scrambled eggs, Cheddar cheese, potatoes, green peppers and your choice of bacon or turkey sausage, served with breakfast potatoes
- Esco Breakfast$13.00
Two scrambled eggs, grits, and biscuit, served with your choice of bacon or turkey sausage
- Lobster Tails and Grits$40.00
Grilled or fried lobster tails served over grits topped with our signature beef sausage cream
- Crab Cake Hash$17.00
Crab cake served over potato hash and a poached egg drizzled with remoulade sauce
- Salmon Croquettes$20.00
Two succulent salmon croquettes served with breakfast potatoes and two eggs your way
- Chicken Biscuits and Gravy$13.00
Two homestyle biscuits served with fried chicken breast topped with a savory brown gravy
- Chicken & Red Velvet Waffles$16.00
Chicken tenders battered and fried with a red velvet waffle topped with fresh berries, cream cheese sauce and powdered sugar
- Three Egg Omelette$11.00
Spinach, onions, peppers, broccoli, tomatoes and cheese folded into three eggs served with a biscuit
- Chops and Eggs$28.00
Grilled lamb chops served with breakfast potatoes and two eggs cooked your way
- Tity Boi Turkey Burger$18.00
Grilled ground turkey patty mixed with feta cheese and spinach served with lettuce, tomato, red onions, Pepper Jack cheese, and spicy aioli served with seasoned fries
- Esco Brunch Burger$15.00
Grilled beef patty with arugula, Cheddar cheese, bacon, herb aioli and a fried egg on a sourdough bun served with breakfast potatoes
Brunch - Sides
Lunch Menu
Salads
- Caesar$10.00
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, herbed croutons and Caesar dressing
- Cobb$15.00
Romaine, tomatoes, egg, red onions, bacon, roasted turkey, blue cheese and avocado, served with your choice of dressing
- House$10.00
Romaine, cucumbers, carrots, red onions and tomatoes, served with your choice of dressing
- Kale$10.00
Kale, dried cranberries, red onions, tomatoes, strawberries, blueberries and feta cheese, served with your choice of dressing
- ADD CHICKEN$6.00
- ADD SHRIMP$7.00
- ADD SALMON$7.00
Lunch - Entrées
- Esco Turkey Club$14.00
Roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, avocado, spicy aioli and bacon on a ciabatta bun, served with seasoned fries
- Shrimp Club$16.00
Grilled or fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, avocado, provolone cheese and spicy aioli on ciabatta bun, served with seasoned fries
- Blackened Salmon BLT$17.00
Blackened salmon, tomato, bacon, avocado, and spicy aioli on a ciabatta bun, served with seasoned fries
- Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled or fried chicken, spinach tomato, and spicy aioli on a ciabatta bun, served with seasoned fries
- Fried Chicken Lunch$15.00
Fried boneless chicken breast served with your choice of two sides
- Blackened Salmon Lunch$20.00
Pan seared salmon served with your choice of two sides
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
Grilled or fried chicken with romaine, Caesar dressing, and Parmesan cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla served with seasoned fries
- Shrimp and Grits$16.00
Grilled jumbo shrimp seasoned to perfection served over grits and topped with our signature beef sausage cream
- Fish and Grits$17.00
Fried catfish fillet served over grits and topped with our signature beef sausage cream
- Whole Wings (3) w/ 1 side$12.00
Jumbo shrimp grilled or fried, served with seasoned fries
- Cup Chicken and Beef Sausage Gumbo$8.00
Chicken, beef sausage and vegetables simmered in a a savory stew, served with rice
- Bowl Chicken and Beef Sausage Gumbo$16.00
Chicken, beef sausage and vegetables simmered in a a savory stew, served with rice
- Escobar Wings and Fries$16.00
Deep-fried wings and fries served with your choice of Skinny's signature rub, lemon pepper, hot lemon pepper, mild, hot, BBQ, sweet chili, or jerk
- Shrimp Tacos$18.00
Grilled or fried shrimp with spicy cabbage slaw and avocado, served with seasoned fries
Sides
A LA CARTE
Dinner Menu
Salads
- Caesar$10.00
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, herbed croutons and Caesar dressing
- Kale$10.00
Kale, dried cranberries, red onions, tomatoes, strawberries, blueberries and feta cheese, served with your choice of dressing
- House$10.00
Romaine, cucumbers, carrots, red onions and tomatoes, served with your choice of dressing
- Cobb$15.00
Romaine, tomatoes, egg, red onions, bacon, roasted turkey, blue cheese and avocado, served with your choice of dressing
Tapas
- Crispy Calamari$13.00
Calamari fried to perfection served with a sweet chili sauce
- Escobar Rolls$12.00
Your choice of collard green, mac and cheese or traditional veggie spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Sliders$13.00
Deep-fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce topped with blue cheese and slaw on a slider bun served with seasoned fries
- Jerked Shrimp$16.00
Marinated deep-fried shrimp topped with a pineapple-mango chutney
- Escobar Wings and Fries$16.00
Deep-fried wings and fries served with your choice of Skinny's signature rub, lemon pepper, hot lemon pepper, mild, hot, BBQ, sweet chili, or jerk
- Catfish and Fries$14.00
Deep-fried catfish bites served with seasoned fries
- Salmon Chips$18.00
Crispy wonton chips topped with blackened salmon, tomatoes, red onions and a dill cream aioli
- Whole Wings (3) w/ 1 side$12.00
Jumbo shrimp grilled or fried, served with seasoned fries
- Chicken Tenders and fries$14.00
Battered and seasoned chicken tenders, served with seasoned fries
Dinner - Entrées
- Shrimp Tacos$18.00
Grilled or fried shrimp with spicy cabbage slaw and avocado, served with seasoned fries
- Lamb Chops$39.00
Four grilled lamb chops served on a bed of arugula and topped with a chimichurri and diced tomatoes
- Cup Chicken and Beef Sausage Gumbo$8.00
Chicken, beef sausage and vegetables simmered in a a savory stew, served with rice
- Bowl Chicken and Beef Sausage Gumbo$16.00
Chicken, beef sausage and vegetables simmered in a a savory stew, served with rice
- Blackened Alfredo Pasta$18.00
Pasta in a rosemary cream sauce
- Lobster Tails 2 Pieces$65.00
1 or 2 grilled or fried lobster tail served with your choice of two sides
- Tity Boi Turkey Burger$15.00
Ground turkey mixed with feta cheese and spinach, served on a sourdough bun with lettuce, tomato, red onions, Pepper Jack cheese, and spicy aioli served with seasoned fries
- Shrimp and Grits$18.00
Grilled jumbo shrimp seasoned to perfection served over grits and topped with our signature beef sausage cream
- Esco Burger$16.00
Grilled beef patty with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and fried onions, served with seasoned fries
- Esco Crab Cakes$25.00
Two jumbo crab cakes drizzled with remoulade served with your choice of two sides
- Blackened Catfish$25.00
Blackened catfish topped with crab served atop mashed potatoes, spinach and fried okra
Sides
Bar
Bottled Beer
COCKTAILS
- Amaretto Sour$12.00
- Apple Martini$9.00
- Apple Sauce Drink$8.00
- Bahama Mama$11.00
- Bay Breeze$12.00
- Blu MF$12.00
- Ciroc Punch$12.00
- French Connection$18.00
- Frozen Daquiri$13.00
- Frozen Drink$13.00
- Frozen Pina Colada$13.00
- Herradura Basil Smash$12.00
- Jager Bomb$12.00
- Kentucky Mule$13.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$12.00
- Liquid Marijuana$11.00
- Long Beach$12.00
- Long Island$12.00
- Mai Tai$11.00
- Margarita$11.00
- Mimosa$10.00
- Mojito$15.00
- Moscow Mule$13.00
- Rum Punch$11.00
- Rum Runner$11.00
- Sex on The Beach$11.00
- Tequila Sunrise$11.00
- Tequila Sunset$11.00
- Top Shelf Long Island$15.00
- Sidecar$15.00
- Whiskey Sour$12.00
- Top Shelf Upgrade$4.00
Cognac/Bourbon
Fish Bowls
Liqueurs/Cordials
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
PITCHERS/PATRON TREE
Speciality COCKTAILS
- 1+1=2Chainz$15.00
- 100K$15.00
- 75 Souf$14.00
- Mimosa Carafe$25.00
- Forever KT$16.00
- Head Huncho$14.00
- Honey Bee$15.00
- Ladies Night$14.00
- Mama's Sangria$16.00
- Mecca Of The South$16.00
- Rumberry Lemonade$14.00
- Snoops Fitted Suit$15.00
- The Capital$12.00
- The Columbian$12.00
- The Defendant$12.00
- The Grammy$12.00
- The Hooligan$14.00
- The Metro$12.00
- The OG$12.00
- TRU Story$14.00
- ULTRA$12.00
- We Be Jammin' BOB MARLEY$15.00
Specials
- Amaretto Sour$12.00
- Apple Martini$9.00
- Apple Sauce Drink$8.00
- Bahama Mama$11.00
- Bay Breeze$12.00
- Blu MF$12.00
- Ciroc Punch$12.00
- French Connection$18.00
- Frozen Daquiri$13.00
- Frozen Drink$13.00
- Frozen Pina Colada$13.00
- Herradura Basil Smash$12.00
- Jager Bomb$12.00
- Kentucky Mule$13.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$12.00
- Liquid Marijuana$11.00
- Long Beach$12.00
- Long Island$12.00
- Mai Tai$11.00
- Margarita$11.00
- Mimosa$10.00
- Mojito$15.00
- Moscow Mule$13.00
- Rum Punch$11.00
- Rum Runner$11.00
- Margarita$5.00
- Crown Royal$6.00
- Dusse$6.00
- Grey Goose$6.00
- Sidecar$15.00
- Whiskey Sour$12.00
- Herradura$6.00
- Patron$6.00
- Don Julio$6.00
- Hennessy$7.00
- Long Island$7.00
- Martini$7.00
- Rum Punch$7.00
- Whiskey Sour$7.00
- Titos$7.00
- Jack$7.00
- Jameson$6.00
Tequila
- Well Tequila$8.00+
- Casamigos Anejo$20.00+
- Casamigos Blanco$15.00+
- Casamigos Repo$17.00+
- Don Julio 1942$42.00+
- Don Julio Anejo$24.00+
- Don Julio Blanco$16.00+
- Don Julio Repo$18.00+
- Herradura$11.00+
- Herradura Anejo$14.00+
- Herradura Repo$12.00+
- Patron$14.00+
- Patron Anejo$18.00+
- Patron Repo$16.00+
- Teramana Repo$14.00+
- Teramana Blanco$12.00+
- 1800 Blanco$12.00+
- Avion$11.00+
- Espolon$14.00