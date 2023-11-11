Richie Rich

$150.00

Indulge in a magnificent fusion of land and sea. Our 12oz ribeye, perfectly grilled to your preference, serves as the centerpiece. Elevated further with a flavorful crab cake and four succulent shrimp, prepared just the way you like. This exquisite assembly is then draped in our velvety lobster cream sauce. Complementing this luxurious main course, enjoy a side of our rich seafood mac & cheese, accompanied by a side dish of your choice. A true delight that celebrates the best of both surf and turf realms.