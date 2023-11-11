ESCO Memphis 158 Lt. George W Lee Avenue
Shots, Beer, & Cocktails
Shots
- 1800 Silver$11.00
- Bacardi$10.00+
- Bailey's$10.00
- Black Label$14.00
- Bombay Saphire$11.00
- Captain Morgan$10.00
- Casamigos$13.00
- Casamigos Añejo$18.00
- Casamigos Respo$16.00
- Ciroc Peach$10.00
- Ciroc Red Berry$10.00
- Clase Azul$40.00
- Courvoisier$12.00
- Crown Apple$10.00
- Crown Royal$10.00
- D'ussé$14.00
- Deldia$20.00
- DeLeón$15.00
- Deleón$14.00
- Disaronno$12.00
- Don Julio$14.00
- Don Julio 1942$45.00
- Don Julio Añejo$18.00
- Don Julio Respo$16.00
- Don Julio Rosado$18.00
- Grand Marnier$12.00
- Grey Goose$12.00
- Hennessy$14.00
- Herradura Repo$11.00
- Herradura Ultra$15.00
- Herredura Anjeo$13.00
- Jack Apple$12.00
- Jack Daniels$9.00+
- Jack Honey$9.00+
- Jack Single Barrel$16.00
- Jameson$11.00
- Jose Cuervo$9.00+
- Jose Cuervo Tradicional$12.00
- Ketel One$11.00
- Ketel One Citroen$11.00
- Knob Creek$12.00
- Maker's Mark$12.00
- Malibu$10.00
- Patrón$12.00
- Patrón Añejo$18.00
- Patrón Repo$14.00
- Remy$14.00
- Remy 1738$35.00
- Tanqueray$14.00
- Tequila
- Teremana$14.00
- Tito's$11.00
- Well GIn$6.00+
- Well Rum$6.00+
- Well Tequila (El Jimador)$6.00+
- Well Vodka$6.00+
- Well Whiskey$6.00+
- Woodford Reserve$14.00
Beer
Bottles
- BTL 1800 Silver$200.00
- BTL Avión$300.00
- BTL Barcardi$180.00
- BTL Bombay Saphire$200.00
- BTL Casamigos$250.00
- BTL Casamigos Añejo$350.00
- BTL Casamigos Reposado$300.00
- BTL Ciroc$210.00
- BTL Ciroc Mango$210.00
- BTL Ciroc Peach$210.00
- BTL Ciroc Red Berry$210.00
- BTL Clase Azul$590.00
- BTL Courvoisier$100.00
- BTL Courvoisier VS$100.00
- BTL Crown Apple$200.00
- BTL Crown Royal$200.00
- BTL D'ussé$250.00
- BTL Deldia$300.00
- BTL Deleon$250.00
- BTL Don Julio$250.00
- BTL Don Julio 1942$800.00
- BTL Don Julio Añejo$325.00
- BTL Don Julio Repo$300.00
- BTL Don Julio Rosado$425.00
- BTL Grand Marnier$300.00
- BTL Grey Goose$210.00
- BTL Hennessey$250.00
- BTL Jack Daniels$200.00
- BTL Jack Honey$200.00
- BTL Jameson$200.00
- BTL Jose Cuervo$150.00
- BTL Kettle One$225.00
- BTL Maker's Mark$200.00
- BTL Malibu$150.00
- BTL Patrón$250.00
- BTL Patrón Repo$280.00
- BTL Remy 1738$300.00
- BTL Remy VSOP$250.00
- BTL Tito's$180.00
- BTL Woodford Reserve$300.00
Wine
Champ
Cocktails
- 75 Souf$12.00
- Amaretto Sour$10.00
- Apple Martini$10.00
- Bahama Mama$10.00
- Bay Breeze$10.00
- Big Mo Margarita$15.00
- Blue MF$11.00
- Bob Marley$12.00
- Ciroc Punch$12.00
- Cosmo$11.00
- Electric Lemonade$12.00
- Espresso Martini$12.00
- FireBall$10.00
- French 75$13.00
- French Connection$13.00
- Green Tea Shot$12.00
- Honey Bee$12.00
- Jack Daniels Margarita$12.00
- Jager Bomb$10.00
- Kentucky Mule$12.00
- Lemon Drop$14.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$12.00
- Liquid Marijuana$12.00
- Long Beach$11.00
- Long Island$11.00
- Mai Tai$10.00
- Memphis Margarita$14.00
- Mexican Mule$12.00
- Mexican Tea Shot$12.00
- Mimosa$8.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Old Fashion$14.00
- Rum Punch$10.00
- Sex on the Beach$11.00
- Side Car$12.00
- Strawberry Hennessy$14.00
- T.R.U Religion$12.00
- Tennessee Margarita$14.00
- Tequila Sunrise$10.00
- The Atlantan$12.00
- The Capital$12.00
- The Colombian$12.00
- The Defendant$12.00
- The Grammy$12.00
- The Metro$12.00
- The OG$12.00
- Top Shelf Amaretto Sour$12.00
- Top Shelf Long Island$14.00
- Top Shelf Margarita$14.00
- Unicorn Magic$14.00
Whisky Mojito- Muddled lime & mint, whisky of choice, simple syrup & ginger-ale, splash of lime
- Vegas Bomb$12.00
- Washington Apple$12.00
- Whiskey Sour$12.00
- White Tea Shot$12.00
- Ladies Night$12.00
- T.R.U. Story$12.00
- Mecca of the South$12.00
- Snoop’s Fitted Suit$12.00
- The Hooligan$12.00
- Head Huncho$12.00
- 1 + 1 = 2 Chainz$12.00
- Rumberry Lemonade$12.00
- Mama's Sangria$12.00
- 100K$12.00
- KT Forever$12.00
- We Be Jammin$12.00
Towers
Non Alcoholic Drinks
Salad Menu
Salads
- Caesar Salad$12.00
Experience the timeless allure of a Caesar Salad. Crisp romaine lettuce is tossed generously with shards of aged Parmesan cheese and herbed croutons that crunch delightfully with each bite. Dressed in our signature Caesar dressing, it’s a medley of tastes that evoke old-world luxury and contemporary satisfaction.
- Cobb Salad$15.00
A delectable classic, this salad boasts succulent turkey slices and crisp romaine lettuce as its base. Layered with sun-ripened tomatoes, creamy avocado, and savory bacon, it is contrasted by the sharpness of red onion and the richness of cheese. Topped off with perfectly boiled eggs, it allows you to personalize your taste experience with a dressing of your choice.
- House Salad$7.00
An everyday delight, our House Salad offers the crisp refreshment of romaine lettuce, paired with the coolness of cucumber slices and the mild bite of red onion. Sweet tomatoes and crunchy carrots add depth and texture, letting you flavor your plate with a dressing that matches your mood.
- Kale Salad$15.00
Dive into a harmonious blend of garden-fresh kale adorned with the natural sweetness of dried cranberries and ripe strawberries. Punctuated with the tang of blueberries, zesty red onions, and creamy feta cheese, this salad is brought together with a luscious raspberry vinaigrette, promising a symphony of flavors in every bite.
Tapas Menu
Tapas
- 3 Whole Wings$12.00
Three whole wings, perfectly cooked to preserve their natural juices and flavor. A timeless delicacy, ready to be paired with any of our signature sauces.
- BBQ Chicken Sliders$18.00
Slide into a world of flavor with two deep-fried chicken breasts drenched in a tangy buffalo sauce, nestled with crisp lettuce, robust blue cheese, and a refreshing slaw. Served alongside our signature seasoned fries for an added crunch.
- Buffalo Chicken Sliders$18.00
Slide into a world of flavor with two deep-fried chicken breasts drenched in a tangy buffalo sauce, nestled with crisp lettuce, robust blue cheese, and a refreshing slaw. Served alongside our signature seasoned fries for an added crunch.
- Catfish Nuggets & Fries$17.00
Indulge in the deep flavors of Mississippi farm-raised catfish, transformed into golden nuggets that are crispy on the outside and meltingly tender inside. Paired with our signature seasoned fries, this duo is a testament to Southern culinary delight.
- Chicken Tenders & Fries$14.00
Satisfy your cravings with battered, seasoned chicken tenders, fried to a golden crisp. Served with our perfectly seasoned fries, ensuring a delightful crunch with every bite.
- Crispy Calamari$14.00
Savor rings of golden-fried calamari, perfectly crispy and tender. Paired with a sweet chili sauce that offers a touch of heat, and complemented by the smoky allure of piquillo pepper. A timeless oceanic treat with a kick.
- Escobar Crab Cakes$25.00
Indulge in our twin jumbo crab cakes, crisped to perfection. Accompanied with tangy remoulade sauce and complemented by your choice of two delightful sides. Dive deep into a seafood extravaganza.
- Escobar Rolls$12.00
Indulge in a roll unlike any other. Choose between the creamy goodness of Mac & Cheese, the soulful flavor of Collard Green, or the fresh crunch of Traditional Veggie. Paired with a tangy sweet chili sauce for an added zest.
- Escobar Wings & Fries$16.00+
Eight succulent wings prepared just the way you like. From the fragrant allure of Skinny's Signature Rub to the zesty burst of Lemon Pepper in both hot and mild variants, the fiery embrace of Hot BBQ, the sweet and spicy dance of Sweet Chili, or the Caribbean warmth of Jerk. Served alongside our signature seasoned fries, creating a perfect harmony of taste.
- Fried Shrimp & Fries$18.00
Dive into a plate of six fried shrimp, crispy and succulent, drizzled with a flavorful remoulade sauce. Paired with a side of tangy coleslaw and our seasoned fries for a mouthwatering experience.
- Jerked Shrimp$16.00
Experience a Caribbean flair with six succulent shrimp, marinated in a tantalizing jerk seasoning. Accompanied by a refreshing pineapple and orange chutney, harmoniously balanced with a drizzle of mint and honey. A tropical journey in every bite.
- Oysters Rockefeller$19.00+
Indulge in the regal taste of Oysters on the Half Shell, chargrilled to perfection. Adorned with spinach, and a sprinkle of Parmesan, then topped with golden breadcrumbs and our signature Parmesan Garlic Sauce. A true ode to opulence.
- Salmon Chips$18.00
An elegant twist to chips! Dive into chunks of flavorful blackened salmon placed atop crispy wonton chips. Garnished with fresh tomatoes and red onions, and drizzled with a rich remoulade sauce and dollop of creamy sour cream. A blend of textures and tastes you'll adore.
Brunch Menu
Brunch
- Catfish & Grits$22.00
Dive into the heart of the South with our Mississippi Farm Raised catfish, a testament to tradition and taste. Choose between its spicy blackened rendition or its golden-fried glory, each ensuring a dance of flavors on your palate. Paired exquisitely with velvety Gouda grits, the dish reaches its crescendo with our signature beef sausage cream.
- Chicken & Red Velvet Waffles$18.00
Indulge in a symphony of textures and flavors with our crispy wings, delicately battered and perfectly fried, paired with sumptuous red velvet waffles. These waffles are crowned with fresh, succulent berries, a decadent cream cheese drizzle, and a dusting of powdered sugar, creating a harmonious blend of savory and sweet for an unparalleled dining experience.
- Chicken Biscuit & Gravy$16.00
Savor a succulent fried chicken breast nestled between two homestyle biscuits, generously smothered in rich chicken gravy. Paired with two eggs cooked to your preference, this dish offers a comforting embrace with every bite, epitomizing the essence of hearty Southern dining.
- Chops & Eggs$28.00
Begin your day on a high note with a trio of succulent lamb chops, expertly grilled to highlight their natural richness. Complement this luxury with a side of breakfast potatoes and a duo of eggs cooked just the way you like. A gourmet start to any morning.
- Esco Breakfast$14.00
Begin your day right with two eggs your way, creamy grits, a fluffy biscuit, and your choice of bacon or turkey sausage. Opt for breakfast potatoes for an earthy twist.
- Esco Breakfast Wrap$14.00
Wrap up your morning cravings with a delightful blend of fluffy scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar cheese, golden potatoes, and your choice of crispy bacon or juicy turkey sausage. A perfect morning burst wrapped in flavor.
- Esco Brunch Burger$16.00
A succulent beef patty meets peppery arugula, sharp cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, and a dollop of herbed mayo. Topped with a sunny fried egg, all sandwiched between a sourdough bun and accompanied by breakfast potatoes.
- French Toast$16.00
Experience breakfast luxury with soft toasted brioche, paired with smoky bacon or savory turkey sausage. Drizzled with pure maple syrup and garnished with fresh seasonal berries, it’s a morning treat like no other.
- Lobster Benedict$30.00
Indulge in a luxurious breakfast treat: tender lobster and a perfectly poached egg, blanketed with velvety Hollandaise sauce, all resting on a toasted English muffin. Paired with breakfast potatoes, it's a meal fit for royalty.
- Peachy Praline French Toast$19.00
Step into a Southern reverie with toasted brioche lavishly adorned by a luscious peachy praline infusion. Amplify each morsel with a hint of Hennessy infused caramel and the delightful crunch of pralines. Complement this with a touch of cinnamon butter, a side of crispy bacon or turkey sausage, and a lavish drizzle of maple syrup. Relish a harmonious blend of flavors that serenades your palate with Southern elegance.
- Salmon Croquettes$20.00
Two delicately crafted salmon croquettes, golden and crisp, paired with our breakfast potatoes and two eggs cooked just the way you like them.
- Shrimp & Grits$26.00
Embrace the rich tapestry of the South with our decadent Cajun Smoked Gouda Grits. Marrying tradition with gourmet flair, this dish features succulent grilled shrimp, each seared to perfection. A lavish coat of our signature beef sausage cream amplifies the experience, making each mouthful a celebration. Dive into this culinary ode to Southern elegance and savor every sumptuous bite.
- Steak & Eggs$35.00
Savor the opulence of a 12oz Ribeye steak, expertly grilled to meet your preferred doneness. This culinary delight is paired with our signature breakfast potatoes and two eggs, prepared to your specification. Dive into a breakfast that truly satisfies.
- Three Egg Omelette$15.00
Delight in a fluffy three-egg omelette, bursting with the freshness of spinach, onions, peppers, broccoli, and tomatoes. Topped with your favorite cheese, it’s a healthy start to any day.
- Tity Boi Turkey Burger$17.00
Relish in an 8oz grilled turkey patty infused with the rich flavors of feta cheese and fresh spinach. Each bite offers a combination of crisp lettuce, juicy tomato, sharp red onions, melting pepper jack cheese, and a kick of spicy aioli. Accompanied by perfectly seasoned fries, it’s a burger that truly tantalizes the taste buds.
Brunch Sides
A La Carte Menu
- Fried Shrimp$14.00
Experience a quartet of golden-fried shrimp, crispy on the outside and tender within, making for a delectable seafood appetizer or a main.
- Catfish$12.00
Discover the Southern charm of our catfish, available grilled for a smoky allure or fried to a perfect golden hue. Both methods deliver an authentic taste that is sure to please.
- Lamb Chops$25.00
Treat yourself to the rich flavors of prime lamb chops, seasoned and grilled to perfection, promising a meaty delight that resonates with indulgence.
- Lobster Tail$22.00
- Pasta$18.00
Indulge in our perfectly al dente pasta, swathed in a rich sauce that promises a delightful culinary journey with every forkful.
- Salmon$15.00
Revel in the sumptuousness of our salmon fillet, cooked to your liking, ensuring a flavorful and hearty seafood experience.
Most Expensivest Menu
Most Expensivest Drink
Most Expensivest Tapas
- Toni's Tapas$100.00
Dive deep into an array of marine treasures with our curated seafood ensemble. Begin with the luxurious tenderness of two customizable lobster tails, followed by the classic richness of six Oysters Rockefeller, elegantly layered with spinach, bacon, and gourmet breadcrumbs. Savor the delectable flavor profile of two meticulously crafted crab cakes, and conclude with a generous cluster of fresh crab. Every morsel is a testament to the ocean's vast culinary wonders, promising a dining experience both lavish and memorable. A true treat for the seafood connoisseur.
Most Expensivest Entreé
- Richie Rich$150.00
Indulge in a magnificent fusion of land and sea. Our 12oz ribeye, perfectly grilled to your preference, serves as the centerpiece. Elevated further with a flavorful crab cake and four succulent shrimp, prepared just the way you like. This exquisite assembly is then draped in our velvety lobster cream sauce. Complementing this luxurious main course, enjoy a side of our rich seafood mac & cheese, accompanied by a side dish of your choice. A true delight that celebrates the best of both surf and turf realms.
- Salmon Louis$75.00
- Seafood Fettuccine$75.00
Most Expensivest Sides
Most Expensivest Dessert
Downtown Dining Week
DDW Meal
- D.Sain's BBQ Turkey Ribs$20.23
Succumb to the temptation of two tender Turkey Ribs, each one meticulously prepared to ensure every bite is a savory delight. Accompanied by one side of your choosing, this dish is brought to life by Mr. Beal & Bourbon’s & Chef P's Memphis BBQ sauce — a handcrafted symphony of flavors, crafted from scratch, that elevates the dish to a memorable culinary experience.