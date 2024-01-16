Eskenazi East 38th Street 6002 East 38th Street
Gift Shop
- Greeting Cards$0.99
- Maxi Pads$5.00
- Tampons$5.00
Stand out, be proud, and be you with Tampax® Cardboard
- Carmex$2.50
Carmex® Lip Therapy in a Jar is the #1 pharmacist recommended lip balm. Formulas with camphor and menthol soothe severely dried lips and pain from cold sores. Petrolatum creates a long-lasting water barrier, acting like a bandage during the healing process. The included lanolin replicates the way the lipid bilayer in your skin retains moisture.
- Tylenol$1.50
Tylenol® Extra Strength temporarily relieves minor aches and pains due to headache, backache, muscle aches, arthritis pain, menstrual cramps, the common cold and toothache, and temporarily reduces fever. The medicine in Tylenol® won't upset your stomach the way other pain relievers can, such as aspirin, ibuprofen and naproxen sodium.
- Bandaids$1.50
Band-Aid® Flexible Fabric Bandages are made with Memory-Weave fabric that is stretchable and comfortable. The new Quilt-Aid™ wicks away blood and fluids and won't stick to wounds. 8-count travel pack.
- Charging Cord-UBS-C$9.00
This Gen Tek® USB-A to USB-C Cable allows you to sync and charge your portable devices. Cord measures 6 feet long and is extra durable. Compatible with Galaxy S8, S8+, MacBook, Nintendo Switch, Sony XZ, LG V20 G5 G6, HTC 10, Xiaomi 5, and more.
- Charging Cube$6.75
This Gen Tek® USB-C wall charger can be used to charge cell phones, smartphones, and more. Wall charger offers rapid charge and works with any USB-C charging cable.
- Chapstick$2.75
- Advil$1.50
Make pain a distant memory with Advil®. The #1 selling pain reliever among OTC brands has been providing safe, effective pain relief for over 30 years. For headaches, muscle aches, backaches, menstrual pain, minor arthritis and other joint pain, or aches and pains from the common cold, nothing is stronger or longer lasting. A must-have item for any airport gift shop, bus station gift shop, pharmacy, or hospital gift shop.
- Aleve$1.50
When pain starts, you want it to stop without interrupting your day again and again. Aleve® is the only over-the-counter pain reliever that can give you relief all day strong, all day long, with just 1 pill. Each pill has the strength to last 12 hours.
- Charging Cord-lightning$10.00
This Gen Tek® USB Cable with Apple® Lightning™ connector allows you to sync and charge your portable Apple® devices. Cord measures 6 feet long and is extra durable. Cord has a Lightning™ connection on one end and a USB connection on the other end.