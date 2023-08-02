Essence of India 1105 Apalachee Parkway
Soups & Salads
Chicken Manchow Soup
Indo-Chinese style soup prepared with vegetables, chicken, & egg drops
Chicken Tikka Salad
Sliced chicken tikka with garden fresh lettuce with homemade garlic croutons
Fresh Garden Salad
Thinly sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, & lemon with ice-berg lettuce & homemade dressing
Hot & Sour Soup
Indo-Chinese style soup
Lentil Soup
Lentils seasoned with herbs and spices
Mulligatawny Soup
Lentils cooked in a rich chicken broth flavored with curry leaves and lemon
Mushroom Cappuccino
Rich, earthy with a dollop of frothed milk to give the cappuccino effect
Tomato Soup
Cream of Tomato in aromatic spices with homemade garlic croutons
Appetizers
Aloo Tikki Chat
Pan grilled spiced potato patties with sweet & tangy spiced yogurt
Baby Corn Manchurian
Crispy fried baby corn tossed in Indo Chinese sauce
Baingan Bhajiya
Sliced eggplant dipped in light spicy batter and deep fried
Aloo Pakora
Potato fritters coated in a delicious, golden, crispy batter and deep fried
Chicken 65
Chunks of chicken, onion, & bell papers sautéed with spicy yogurt sauce
Chilli Chicken
Chunks of chicken, onion, & bell papers sautéed with spicy chili sauce
Chilli Paneer
Chunks of cottage cheese, onions, & bell papers sautéed with chilli garlic sauce
Chilli Shrimp
Flour shrimp, onion, & bell papers sautéed with spicy chili sauce
Gobi Manchurian
Corn battered cauli flower, onion, and bell pepper sautéed with sweet and spicy chili sauce
Mixed Appetizer Platter
Delicious combination of Alu Tikki, Samosa, Baingan Bhajiya, Papadum, Onion Bhajiya served with house chutneys
Masala Papadum (2 pc)
Lentil cracker wafer with chopped tomatoes, onions and tangy spices
Onion Bhajiya
Sliced onion dipped in light spicy batter and deep fried
Paneer 65
Crispy cottage cheese, onions, & bell papers in spicy yogurt sauce
Papadum (2 pc)
Lentil cracker wafer
Samosa Chat
Crispy samosa pieces in yogurt with sweet and tangy spices
Vegetable Samosa (2 pc)
Seasoned peas and potatoes in a crispy pastry shell
Mumbai Snacks
Bhel Puri
Made using puffed rice and amalgamation of spices and chutneys, it is tasty treat
Misal Pav
Popular Maharashtrian recipe, a missal & pav topped with potato-chiwda mix
Pani Puri
Popular street snack consisting round hollow puri, fried crisp and filled with a mixture of flavored spices
Vada Pav
Popular Mumbai snack, spicy potato filling sandwiched between buns with sweet & spicy chutneys
Sizzlers
Chicken Tikka
Boneless chicken marinated in yogurt and Indian spices, & cooked in clay oven
Essence Mixed Grill
Assorted platter of Essence Tandoori specialties
Kabab-e-Laziz
AKA Lamb Sheekh Kabab, Ground lamb seasoned with spices, rolled on skewer and chargrilled
Lamb Boti Kabab
Ground lamb marinated in fresh ginger juicy yogurt & spices
Malai Kabab
Chicken breast marinated in yogurt and mild spice and cooked in clay oven
Nooranin Machli (Fish)
A salmon fish with Indian spices & cooked in clay oven
Paneer Tikka
Homemade cottage cheese marinated with yogurt & Indian spices, cooked in clay oven
Special Tandoori Wings
Chicken wings freshly marinated with Indian aromatic spices & cooked in clay oven
Tandoori Chicken
Overnight marinated chicken in yogurt, and aromatic Indian spices, and cooked in clay oven
Tandoori Shrimp
Fresh shrimp marinated in yogurt & Indian spices, cooked in clay oven
Vegeterian Delights
Aloo Gobi
Cauliflower, potatoes, and peas cooked with herbs & spices
Aloo Mutter
Potatoes cooked with green peas, fresh herbs, and spices
Dal Makhani
Creamed black lentils, delicately seasoned with fresh ground spices
Dal Tadka
Yellow lentil splits cooked in Indian spices
Eggplant Bhartha
Roasted eggplant chopped and blended with herbs and fresh ground spices
Hyderabadi Baghare Baingan
Stuffed baby eggplant cooked in roasted whole spices & coconut sauce
Kadhai Bhindi
Stir-fried okra cooked with tomatoes, onions, ginger, garlic, and ground spices
Mutter Methi Malai
Green peas cooked with fenugreek and Indian spices in a creamy sauce
Mutter Paneer
Homemade cheese cubes cooked with fresh peas, herbs, and spices
Palak Paneer
Homemade cheese cubes cooked with spinach and fresh herbs and spices
Paneer Tikka Masala
Clay oven cheese cubes & herbs in rich tomato creamy sauce
Peshawari Chole
AKA Chana Masala; Chick peas cooked in dry spices, onion & tomato sauce
Paneer Shahi Korma
Homemade cheese cubes cooked in mild creamy sauce with nuts and raisins
Vegetable Malai Kofta
Small vegetable patties cooked in a fine creamy nut sauce
Subz-Shahi-Korma
Fresh vegetables in rich creamy sauce
Aloo Palak
Chicken Delicacies
Butter Chicken
Tender boneless chicken pieces simmered with Indian spices in a creamy coconut milk and butter sauce
Chicken Bhunna
Succulent pieces of chicken cooked with sliced onions, bell peppers, herbs, and tomato sauce, fresh herbs, and spices
Chicken Chettinad
Tender pieces of chicken cooked in rich coconut gravy
Chicken Jalfarezi
Juliennes of chicken marinated in fresh spices of sautéed with tomato and bell papers
Chicken Korma
Boneless pieces of chicken cooked in a rich almond flavored sauce
Chicken Madras
Chicken cooked in South Indian style with fresh coconut and roasted ground spices
Chicken Mango
Boneless pieces of chicken cooked in mango sauce with Indian herbs and spices
Chicken Methi Malai
Chicken cooked with fenugreek, Indian herbs & spices in a fine creamy sauce
Chicken Vindaloo
Chicken cooked in a fiery red-hot curry sauce, a Goan specialty
Chicken Tikka Masala
Tender boneless chicken pieces broiled in tandoor, cooked in a fresh creamy tomato sauce herbs and spices with diced onions and green papers
Chicken Xacutti
Tender chicken cubes cooked in dry coconut and South Indian spices
Essence Chicken Curry
Boneless chicken pieces cooked in delicately flavored curry sauce
Kashmiri Chicken
Mildly marinated chicken breast cooked in Almond base curry
Murgh Tandoori Masala
Grilled Tandoori Chicken in a creamy tomato gravy sauce
Murgh Shahi Saag
Boneless chicken pieces smothered in a creamy spinach puree and fresh herbs
Lamb & Goat Specialties
Essence Goat Curry
Chunks of young goat meat with bone in a delicious curry sauce
Essence Lamb Curry
Tender pieces of lamb cooked in delicately flavored curry sauce with fresh ground spices
Goat Kadhai
Chunks of goat meat cooked with fresh ground herbs, and spices
Goat Masala Fry
Bone-in goat meat cooked in North Indian spices, onion, green pepper, & sliced tomatoes
Lamb Chettinad
Tender lamb pieces cooked in heavy coconut gravy
Lamb Jalfarezi
Lamb cooked in special gravy with bell peppers, onions, & tomatoes
Lamb Kadhai Gosh
Lamb Kadhai Gosh
Lamb Mushroom
Lamb pieces cooked in thick curry sauce along with sliced mushrooms
Lamb Rogan Josh
A delightful lamb preparation, succulent pieces of lamb cooked in sauce made from fresh yogurt, tomatoes, ginger, garlic and fresh spices
Lamb Shahi Korma
Tender pieces of lamb cooked in rich cream sauce with nuts and raisins
Lamb Vindaloo
Goan specialty with tender pieces of lamb marinated overnight and cooked in piquant sauce
Lamb Xacutti
Lamb pieces cooked in dry coconut and special South Indian spices
Lamb Masala
Lamb cooked in a fresh creamy tomato sauce herbs and spices with diced onions and green papers
Beef Specialties
Beef Korma
Chunks of beef cooked in curry sauce with nuts and Indian spices
Beef Methi Malai
Beef cooked with fenugreek, Indian herbs and spices in a fine creamy sauce
Beef Mushroom
Chunks of beef and sliced mushrooms cooked in thick curry sauce
Beef Nawabi Palak
Chunks of beef cooked along with spinach, tomatoes, green peppers, fresh herbs, nuts, and raisins
Essence Beef Curry
Chunks of beef cooked in curry sauce with herbs and Indian spices
Kerala Beef Fry
Chunks of beef sautéed with onion, and bell peppers
Seafood Specialties
Essence Shrimp Curry
Shrimp cooked in curry sauce with fresh ground spices
Fish Masala
Chunks of fish cooked in fresh tomato sauce with onions, bell peppers, and fresh spices
Kadhai Shrimp
Shrimp tossed in wok with exotic onion, and tomato gravy
Lobster Masala
Lobster cooked in rich tomato sauce and herbs
Malabar Fish Curry
Chunks of fish cooked in creamy coconut sauce with herbs and spices
Meen Moillee
Mahi-Mahi fish cooked with fragrant coconut yellow milk
Shrimp Masala
Shrimp sautéed in fresh creamy tomato sauce with diced onions, green peppers, ginger, and garlic
Rice, Noodles, & Biryani
Beef Biryani
Beef cubes cooked with onion, raisins, nuts, and ground spices along with rice
Chinese Fried Rice
A basmati rice cooked with aromatic seasonings, chicken, and vegetables
Paneer Biryani
Rice cooked with tender pieces of lamb, flavored with herbs, nuts, and ground spice
Essence Chicken Biryani
Tender pieces of chicken cooked with onions, nuts, raisins, ground spices along with rice
Goat Biryani
Goat meat cooked with saffron rice, and aromatic Indian herbs
Hakka Noodles
Noodles made from unleavened dough boiled & stir fried with sauces & vegetables
Jeera Fried Rice
Long grain basmati rice cooked with herbs and cumin seeds
Lamb Biryani
Rice cooked with tender pieces of lamb, flavored with herbs, nuts, and ground spice
Plain Yellow Rice
Long grain basmati rice cooked with herbs
Peas Pulao Rice
Fried rice sautéed with green peas
Saffron Rice
Aromatic spice with fried onions, almonds, cashews, green peas, and raisins
Shrimp Biryani
Rice cooked along juicy shrimp, onions, ground spices, herbs, nuts, and raisi
Special Nawabi Biryani
Rice cooked along with lamb, chicken, beef, shrimp, vegetables, onions, nuts, raisins, and fresh ground spices
Schezwan Fried Noodles
Noodles sautéed with freshly cut vegetables, and chilli paste
Schezwan Fried Rice
A basmati rice cooked in spicy chilli sauce, chicken, & vegetables
Vegetable Biryani
Garden fresh vegetables cooked along with rice, ground spices, nuts, and raisins
Side Dishesh
Achaar
Spicy & soury flavored Indian mixed pickles
Cucumber Raita
A cool, soothing yogurt preparation with grated cucumber and spices
Butter Sauce
A special butter sauce for dipping or spicing up veggie or meat dishes
Curry Sauce
A versatile curry sauce for dipping or spicing up veggie or meat dishes
Rice
Plain rice
Mint Chutney
Homemade with fresh mint, herbs, and spices
Mango Chutney
Homemade with mango chunks, herbs, and spices
Tamarind Chutney
Special homemade Tamarind Chutney
Plain Yogurt
Homemade yogurt
Cut Onion, Chili, Lemon
Cut onions, green chilis, and cut lemons
Breads
Tandoori Roti
Whole wheat bread baked in clay oven
Butter Roti
Whole wheat bread baked in clay oven with butter on top
Naan
Light & fluffy authentic Indian bread baked in clay oven
Butter Naan
Light & fluffy bread cooked in clay oven and special butter on top
Chocolate Naan
Indian bread stuffed with chocolate baked in clay oven
Aloo Naan
Leavened flour bread, stuffed with potatoes, peas, and fresh herbs baked in clay oven
Aloo Paratha
Wheat bread stuffed with boiled potato & spices
Bullet Naan
Unleavened bread topped with cilantro and green chilies baked in clay oven
Cheese Naan
Leavened bread stuffed with cheese, cilantro and fresh herbs, baked in a clay oven
Garlic Naan
Naan stuffed with freshly chopped garlic baked in clay oven
Garlic Cheese Naan
Unleavened bread stuffed with garlic, & cheese, baked in clay oven
Lachcha Paratha
Multi-layered wheat bread topped with butter
Onion Kulcha
Fluffy bread stuffed with onion
Essence Special Naan
Naan stuffed with fresh fruits and nuts
Keema Naan
Minced chicken keema with herbs and spices
Mumbai Bread Basket
Chef’s choice of three kinds of naans
Rosemary Naan
Naan stuffed with freshly chopped rosemary baked in clay oven
Desserts
Gajar Halwa
Halva made with shredded carrots in ghee
Gulab Jamun
A classic Indian dessert, fried dough balls made from milk solids and semolina are soaked in cardamom, and rose water flavored syrup
Rasmalai
Sweet delicacy, cottege cheese discs cooked in sugar syrup and served with thickened chilled milk.
Pista Kulfi
Kulfi, a traditional Indian ice cream, made with Pistachios.
Rice Pudding
Rice mixed with creamy & flavored milk.
Vanilla Ice cream with Chocolate Sauce
Vanilla ice cream served with dark milk chocklate sauce
Mango Ice cream
Mango flavored ice cream
Mango Mousse
Dessert made with creamy mango puree to carve your cravings.
Beverages
Children Specials
Kashmiri Chicken
Large pieces of chicken cooked in onion & nuts gravy and whole ground spices
Malai Kabab
Chunks of grilled chicken with ground cashews, almonds, malai, or fresh cream
Paneer Korma
Homemade cheese cubes cooked in mild creamy sauce with nuts and raisins
Paneer Makhani
Exquisite dish which has thick gravy made of almonds, low fat yogurt, & spices