Soups & Salads

Chicken Manchow Soup

$6.00

Indo-Chinese style soup prepared with vegetables, chicken, & egg drops

Chicken Tikka Salad

$10.00

Sliced chicken tikka with garden fresh lettuce with homemade garlic croutons

Fresh Garden Salad

$7.00

Thinly sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, & lemon with ice-berg lettuce & homemade dressing

Hot & Sour Soup

$5.00

Indo-Chinese style soup

Lentil Soup

$5.00

Lentils seasoned with herbs and spices

Mulligatawny Soup

$6.00

Lentils cooked in a rich chicken broth flavored with curry leaves and lemon

Mushroom Cappuccino

$6.00

Rich, earthy with a dollop of frothed milk to give the cappuccino effect

Tomato Soup

$6.00

Cream of Tomato in aromatic spices with homemade garlic croutons

Appetizers

Aloo Tikki Chat

$8.00

Pan grilled spiced potato patties with sweet & tangy spiced yogurt

Baby Corn Manchurian

$11.00

Crispy fried baby corn tossed in Indo Chinese sauce

Baingan Bhajiya

$7.00

Sliced eggplant dipped in light spicy batter and deep fried

Aloo Pakora

$7.00

Potato fritters coated in a delicious, golden, crispy batter and deep fried

Chicken 65

$14.00

Chunks of chicken, onion, & bell papers sautéed with spicy yogurt sauce

Chilli Chicken

$14.00

Chunks of chicken, onion, & bell papers sautéed with spicy chili sauce

Chilli Paneer

$12.00

Chunks of cottage cheese, onions, & bell papers sautéed with chilli garlic sauce

Chilli Shrimp

$15.00

Flour shrimp, onion, & bell papers sautéed with spicy chili sauce

Gobi Manchurian

$11.00

Corn battered cauli flower, onion, and bell pepper sautéed with sweet and spicy chili sauce

Mixed Appetizer Platter

$11.00

Delicious combination of Alu Tikki, Samosa, Baingan Bhajiya, Papadum, Onion Bhajiya served with house chutneys

Masala Papadum (2 pc)

$5.00

Lentil cracker wafer with chopped tomatoes, onions and tangy spices

Onion Bhajiya

$7.00

Sliced onion dipped in light spicy batter and deep fried

Paneer 65

$12.00

Crispy cottage cheese, onions, & bell papers in spicy yogurt sauce

Papadum (2 pc)

$3.00

Lentil cracker wafer

Samosa Chat

$9.00

Crispy samosa pieces in yogurt with sweet and tangy spices

Vegetable Samosa (2 pc)

$6.00

Seasoned peas and potatoes in a crispy pastry shell

Mumbai Snacks

Bhel Puri

$6.00

Made using puffed rice and amalgamation of spices and chutneys, it is tasty treat

Misal Pav

$7.00

Popular Maharashtrian recipe, a missal & pav topped with potato-chiwda mix

Pani Puri

$7.00

Popular street snack consisting round hollow puri, fried crisp and filled with a mixture of flavored spices

Vada Pav

$6.00

Popular Mumbai snack, spicy potato filling sandwiched between buns with sweet & spicy chutneys

Sizzlers

Chicken Tikka

$17.00

Boneless chicken marinated in yogurt and Indian spices, & cooked in clay oven

Essence Mixed Grill

$25.00

Assorted platter of Essence Tandoori specialties

Kabab-e-Laziz

$20.00

AKA Lamb Sheekh Kabab, Ground lamb seasoned with spices, rolled on skewer and chargrilled

Lamb Boti Kabab

$20.00

Ground lamb marinated in fresh ginger juicy yogurt & spices

Malai Kabab

$16.00

Chicken breast marinated in yogurt and mild spice and cooked in clay oven

Nooranin Machli (Fish)

$22.00

A salmon fish with Indian spices & cooked in clay oven

Paneer Tikka

$13.00

Homemade cottage cheese marinated with yogurt & Indian spices, cooked in clay oven

Special Tandoori Wings

$15.00

Chicken wings freshly marinated with Indian aromatic spices & cooked in clay oven

Tandoori Chicken

$19.00

Overnight marinated chicken in yogurt, and aromatic Indian spices, and cooked in clay oven

Tandoori Shrimp

$20.00

Fresh shrimp marinated in yogurt & Indian spices, cooked in clay oven

Vegeterian Delights

Aloo Gobi

$14.00

Cauliflower, potatoes, and peas cooked with herbs & spices

Aloo Mutter

$14.00

Potatoes cooked with green peas, fresh herbs, and spices

Dal Makhani

$15.00

Creamed black lentils, delicately seasoned with fresh ground spices

Dal Tadka

$14.00

Yellow lentil splits cooked in Indian spices

Eggplant Bhartha

$14.00

Roasted eggplant chopped and blended with herbs and fresh ground spices

Hyderabadi Baghare Baingan

$15.00

Stuffed baby eggplant cooked in roasted whole spices & coconut sauce

Kadhai Bhindi

$14.00

Stir-fried okra cooked with tomatoes, onions, ginger, garlic, and ground spices

Mutter Methi Malai

$15.00

Green peas cooked with fenugreek and Indian spices in a creamy sauce

Mutter Paneer

$15.00

Homemade cheese cubes cooked with fresh peas, herbs, and spices

Palak Paneer

$15.00

Homemade cheese cubes cooked with spinach and fresh herbs and spices

Paneer Tikka Masala

$15.00

Clay oven cheese cubes & herbs in rich tomato creamy sauce

Peshawari Chole

$14.00

AKA Chana Masala; Chick peas cooked in dry spices, onion & tomato sauce

Paneer Shahi Korma

$15.00

Homemade cheese cubes cooked in mild creamy sauce with nuts and raisins

Vegetable Malai Kofta

$15.00

Small vegetable patties cooked in a fine creamy nut sauce

Subz-Shahi-Korma

$16.00

Fresh vegetables in rich creamy sauce

Aloo Palak

$14.00

Chicken Delicacies

Butter Chicken

$17.00

Tender boneless chicken pieces simmered with Indian spices in a creamy coconut milk and butter sauce

Chicken Bhunna

$16.00

Succulent pieces of chicken cooked with sliced onions, bell peppers, herbs, and tomato sauce, fresh herbs, and spices

Chicken Chettinad

$17.00

Tender pieces of chicken cooked in rich coconut gravy

Chicken Jalfarezi

$16.00

Juliennes of chicken marinated in fresh spices of sautéed with tomato and bell papers

Chicken Korma

$17.00

Boneless pieces of chicken cooked in a rich almond flavored sauce

Chicken Madras

$16.00

Chicken cooked in South Indian style with fresh coconut and roasted ground spices

Chicken Mango

$16.00

Boneless pieces of chicken cooked in mango sauce with Indian herbs and spices

Chicken Methi Malai

$17.00

Chicken cooked with fenugreek, Indian herbs & spices in a fine creamy sauce

Chicken Vindaloo

$16.00

Chicken cooked in a fiery red-hot curry sauce, a Goan specialty

Chicken Tikka Masala

$17.00

Tender boneless chicken pieces broiled in tandoor, cooked in a fresh creamy tomato sauce herbs and spices with diced onions and green papers

Chicken Xacutti

$17.00

Tender chicken cubes cooked in dry coconut and South Indian spices

Essence Chicken Curry

$16.00

Boneless chicken pieces cooked in delicately flavored curry sauce

Kashmiri Chicken

$17.00

Mildly marinated chicken breast cooked in Almond base curry

Murgh Tandoori Masala

$19.00

Grilled Tandoori Chicken in a creamy tomato gravy sauce

Murgh Shahi Saag

$17.00

Boneless chicken pieces smothered in a creamy spinach puree and fresh herbs

Lamb & Goat Specialties

Essence Goat Curry

$19.00

Chunks of young goat meat with bone in a delicious curry sauce

Essence Lamb Curry

$18.00

Tender pieces of lamb cooked in delicately flavored curry sauce with fresh ground spices

Goat Kadhai

$20.00

Chunks of goat meat cooked with fresh ground herbs, and spices

Goat Masala Fry

$20.00

Bone-in goat meat cooked in North Indian spices, onion, green pepper, & sliced tomatoes

Lamb Chettinad

$19.00

Tender lamb pieces cooked in heavy coconut gravy

Lamb Jalfarezi

$19.00

Lamb cooked in special gravy with bell peppers, onions, & tomatoes

Lamb Kadhai Gosh

$19.00

Lamb Mushroom

$19.00

Lamb pieces cooked in thick curry sauce along with sliced mushrooms

Lamb Rogan Josh

$19.00

A delightful lamb preparation, succulent pieces of lamb cooked in sauce made from fresh yogurt, tomatoes, ginger, garlic and fresh spices

Lamb Shahi Korma

$19.00

Tender pieces of lamb cooked in rich cream sauce with nuts and raisins

Lamb Vindaloo

$19.00

Goan specialty with tender pieces of lamb marinated overnight and cooked in piquant sauce

Lamb Xacutti

$19.00

Lamb pieces cooked in dry coconut and special South Indian spices

Lamb Masala

$19.00

Lamb cooked in a fresh creamy tomato sauce herbs and spices with diced onions and green papers

Beef Specialties

Beef Korma

$17.00

Chunks of beef cooked in curry sauce with nuts and Indian spices

Beef Methi Malai

$17.00

Beef cooked with fenugreek, Indian herbs and spices in a fine creamy sauce

Beef Mushroom

$17.00

Chunks of beef and sliced mushrooms cooked in thick curry sauce

Beef Nawabi Palak

$17.00

Chunks of beef cooked along with spinach, tomatoes, green peppers, fresh herbs, nuts, and raisins

Essence Beef Curry

$16.00

Chunks of beef cooked in curry sauce with herbs and Indian spices

Kerala Beef Fry

$18.00

Chunks of beef sautéed with onion, and bell peppers

Seafood Specialties

Essence Shrimp Curry

$17.00

Shrimp cooked in curry sauce with fresh ground spices

Fish Masala

$17.00

Chunks of fish cooked in fresh tomato sauce with onions, bell peppers, and fresh spices

Kadhai Shrimp

$18.00

Shrimp tossed in wok with exotic onion, and tomato gravy

Lobster Masala

$24.00

Lobster cooked in rich tomato sauce and herbs

Malabar Fish Curry

$18.00

Chunks of fish cooked in creamy coconut sauce with herbs and spices

Meen Moillee

$20.00

Mahi-Mahi fish cooked with fragrant coconut yellow milk

Shrimp Masala

$18.00

Shrimp sautéed in fresh creamy tomato sauce with diced onions, green peppers, ginger, and garlic

Rice, Noodles, & Biryani

Beef Biryani

$16.00

Beef cubes cooked with onion, raisins, nuts, and ground spices along with rice

Chinese Fried Rice

$13.00

A basmati rice cooked with aromatic seasonings, chicken, and vegetables

Paneer Biryani

$16.00

Rice cooked with tender pieces of lamb, flavored with herbs, nuts, and ground spice

Essence Chicken Biryani

$16.00

Tender pieces of chicken cooked with onions, nuts, raisins, ground spices along with rice

Goat Biryani

$18.00

Goat meat cooked with saffron rice, and aromatic Indian herbs

Hakka Noodles

$13.00

Noodles made from unleavened dough boiled & stir fried with sauces & vegetables

Jeera Fried Rice

$5.00

Long grain basmati rice cooked with herbs and cumin seeds

Lamb Biryani

$17.00

Rice cooked with tender pieces of lamb, flavored with herbs, nuts, and ground spice

Plain Yellow Rice

$6.00

Long grain basmati rice cooked with herbs

Peas Pulao Rice

$11.00

Fried rice sautéed with green peas

Saffron Rice

$7.00

Aromatic spice with fried onions, almonds, cashews, green peas, and raisins

Shrimp Biryani

$18.00

Rice cooked along juicy shrimp, onions, ground spices, herbs, nuts, and raisi

Special Nawabi Biryani

$19.00

Rice cooked along with lamb, chicken, beef, shrimp, vegetables, onions, nuts, raisins, and fresh ground spices

Schezwan Fried Noodles

$14.00

Noodles sautéed with freshly cut vegetables, and chilli paste

Schezwan Fried Rice

$14.00

A basmati rice cooked in spicy chilli sauce, chicken, & vegetables

Vegetable Biryani

$14.00

Garden fresh vegetables cooked along with rice, ground spices, nuts, and raisins

Side Dishesh

Achaar

$2.00

Spicy & soury flavored Indian mixed pickles

Cucumber Raita

$3.50

A cool, soothing yogurt preparation with grated cucumber and spices

Butter Sauce

$6.00

A special butter sauce for dipping or spicing up veggie or meat dishes

Curry Sauce

$6.00

A versatile curry sauce for dipping or spicing up veggie or meat dishes

Rice

$2.50

Plain rice

Mint Chutney

$3.00

Homemade with fresh mint, herbs, and spices

Mango Chutney

$3.00

Homemade with mango chunks, herbs, and spices

Tamarind Chutney

$4.00

Special homemade Tamarind Chutney

Plain Yogurt

$3.00

Homemade yogurt

Cut Onion, Chili, Lemon

$3.50

Cut onions, green chilis, and cut lemons

Breads

Tandoori Roti

$3.00

Whole wheat bread baked in clay oven

Butter Roti

$3.50

Whole wheat bread baked in clay oven with butter on top

Naan

$3.00

Light & fluffy authentic Indian bread baked in clay oven

Butter Naan

$3.50

Light & fluffy bread cooked in clay oven and special butter on top

Chocolate Naan

$5.00

Indian bread stuffed with chocolate baked in clay oven

Aloo Naan

$5.00

Leavened flour bread, stuffed with potatoes, peas, and fresh herbs baked in clay oven

Aloo Paratha

$5.00

Wheat bread stuffed with boiled potato & spices

Bullet Naan

$5.00

Unleavened bread topped with cilantro and green chilies baked in clay oven

Cheese Naan

$5.00

Leavened bread stuffed with cheese, cilantro and fresh herbs, baked in a clay oven

Garlic Naan

$5.00

Naan stuffed with freshly chopped garlic baked in clay oven

Garlic Cheese Naan

$6.00

Unleavened bread stuffed with garlic, & cheese, baked in clay oven

Lachcha Paratha

$5.00

Multi-layered wheat bread topped with butter

Onion Kulcha

$5.00

Fluffy bread stuffed with onion

Essence Special Naan

$5.00

Naan stuffed with fresh fruits and nuts

Keema Naan

$7.00

Minced chicken keema with herbs and spices

Mumbai Bread Basket

$11.00

Chef’s choice of three kinds of naans

Rosemary Naan

$5.00

Naan stuffed with freshly chopped rosemary baked in clay oven

Desserts

Gajar Halwa

$6.00

Halva made with shredded carrots in ghee

Gulab Jamun

$5.00

A classic Indian dessert, fried dough balls made from milk solids and semolina are soaked in cardamom, and rose water flavored syrup

Rasmalai

$5.00

Sweet delicacy, cottege cheese discs cooked in sugar syrup and served with thickened chilled milk.

Pista Kulfi

$5.00

Kulfi, a traditional Indian ice cream, made with Pistachios.

Rice Pudding

$5.00

Rice mixed with creamy & flavored milk.

Vanilla Ice cream with Chocolate Sauce

$5.00

Vanilla ice cream served with dark milk chocklate sauce

Mango Ice cream

$5.00

Mango flavored ice cream

Mango Mousse

$5.00

Dessert made with creamy mango puree to carve your cravings.

Beverages

Coffee

$4.00

Chaas

$4.00

Hot Tea (Chai)

$4.00

Mango Juice

$4.00

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Mineral Water

$2.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Salted Lassi

$4.00

Sweet Lassi

$4.00

Soft Drinks

$3.00

Choose one from (Coke, Fanta, Ginger ale, Lemonade, Sprite)

Children Specials

Kashmiri Chicken

$11.00

Large pieces of chicken cooked in onion & nuts gravy and whole ground spices

Malai Kabab

$11.00

Chunks of grilled chicken with ground cashews, almonds, malai, or fresh cream

Paneer Korma

$11.00

Homemade cheese cubes cooked in mild creamy sauce with nuts and raisins

Paneer Makhani

$11.00

Exquisite dish which has thick gravy made of almonds, low fat yogurt, & spices